These Sexy, Comfortable Clothes Are Some Of The Most Popular Things On Amazon Now

It may seem like there’s a choice when it comes to fashion: looking hot or feeling comfortable. But I’m here to tell you something really, really good. There are clothes that will make you look like a superstar and feel good at the same time. Don’t believe me? Well, these alluring, comfortable clothes are some of the most popular things on Amazon now.

There are midi skirts (ones with high slits and everything) that won’t make you want to run home and change into a cozy lounge set. I promise, this skirt is real, and everyone is grabbing one.

It isn’t just midi skirts with super high slits either. No, this list also has a cropped rib-knit sweater with a puffy ruffle at the hem. The wrap style and extra-wide neckline also make it easy to drape this sweater off your shoulder, adding a little something-something. There are some faux-leather pants (obviously) and a trendy tennis skirt with playful pleats on the back.

Of course, a list of hot pieces couldn’t go without a four-piece pajama set set that comes with matching lingerie pieces. You’ll have all of the lace pieces you need to layer with the silky little shorts and satiny robe for a fun at-home look.

So, now we know that we can go out in a look that’s so hot but still feels comfy. Keep scrolling to find these holy grail pieces and add them to your wardrobe.

1 These Trendy Pants With A Breathable, Flared Bottom SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon These super long palazzo pants are a comfy way to try out the flared trend. They’re made of soft polyester that’s also stretchy and finished with a wide and high waistband that makes them feel secure — even with the trendy and exaggerated hemline. Plus, the flare makes these pants breathable and suitable for all seasons. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 16

2 A Bodycon Dress With The *Best* Wrap-Style Draping POSESHE Deep V Neck Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This stretchy bodycon dress makes a go-to fit even more alluring. It’s complete with the best faux wrap-style draping on the front that gives the skirt some tiny pleats and extra movement, and that style extends to the unique tulip hemline. Plus, those long sleeves add something unexpected, cozy, and chic to this V-neck mini dress. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available styles: 13

3 A T-Shirt With A Casual Off-The-Shoulder Neckline Halife Off The Shoulder Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top is feels like a T-shirt, because the drapey fabric is made with 5% spandex. That means that the neckline is stretchy and comfortable, but it’s also complete with a band on the neckline to keep it secure. Plus, the T-shirt-style short sleeves can also be worn on one shoulder, making this a piece you can wear over and over again with different looks. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

4 This Short Pajama Set With A Shiny & Silky Finish Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This little pajama set is really all about that shiny, satin finish. Even with the luxurious silky satin fabric, this two-piece set is machine washable, making it an easy nighttime go-to. The elastic-waist shorts are complete with side slits for a looser fit, while adding a touch of appeal for the bedroom. Meanwhile, that spaghetti strap top has a simple low-front cut that’s comfortable yet cute. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 43

5 This Pencil Skirt With Casual Pleating & An Asymmetrical Moment Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This stretchy pencil skirt has a wrap front style that makes it way trendier than classic pencil skirts. Additionally, the faux-wrap adds casual pleating and an asymmetrical detail at the front, adding dimension to this office staple. This machine-washable skirt also has a subtle zipper in the back and zero draping, for a classic fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 59

6 A Lounge-worthy Jumpsuit With An Off-The-Shoulder Neckline PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This short sleeve jumpsuit feels so casual when you’re wearing it, but it offers a ton of casual style because of the off-the-shoulder neckline and keyhole back. It’s such a trendy add-on to this cozy polyester- and cotton-blend look. Meanwhile, this machine-washable jumpsuit still feels like joggers on the bottom with classic stretchy ankle cuffs, pockets, and a drawstring for a sporty yet sweet look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

7 This Sports Bra With A Band That Won’t Bunch Up RUNNING GIRL Crisscross Back Medium Support Yoga Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon This sports bra won’t roll and bunch up under your favorite workout tank thanks to the longline elastic band that stays put, which just adds to how supportive this bra is. The rest of this criss-cross back bra has 12% spandex, offering medium support. It’s also moisture wicking (of course) and complete with cooling cutouts that happen to be quite cute. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 42

8 This Soft Nightgown With A Mini Length & Lace Trim Avidlove Lace Chemise Amazon $18 See On Amazon Just because this nightgown is super soft and stretchy doesn’t mean it’s not a little playful. This little chemise has a mini-length and a fit that looks like a sultry slip, giving it a touch of appeal while still being so comfy. Best of all, this nightgown is finished off with small side slits, a strappy halter neck, and plenty of delicate lace. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

9 A Rib-Knit Sweater With A Chic, Versatile Neckline EXLURA Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This rib-knit sweater is oversized and cozy, but it also has so many delicate details. The wide band at the top drapes off one or both of your shoulders, depending on how you style it. There’s also a matching band at the bottom and on the sleeves that gives this piece a slouchy feel that’s also great for layering. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

10 A Matching Set With A Midi Skirt & Super Cropped Tank GOBLES Bodycon Tank Top and Midi Skirt Set (2-Piece) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This matching midi skirt set comes with a high-waisted skirt with a pencil skirt fit and a super cropped tank top, giving you a coordinated look that’s so hot right now. The versatile tank is also complete with wide straps that make it comfy on your shoulders and allow you to wear whatever bra you prefer. Plus, this soft set has 5% spandex, so it’ll have a stretchy fit that feels so good on. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

11 A Workout Tee With An Open Back That Stays Secure Mippo Open Back Workout Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Even with the open back, you can actually hit the gym in this super cute workout top. That’s because there’s a practical strap that at the top that keeps this tee secure — even with the deep V-shaped design. The unique back on this modal and spandex top also has a little twist detail at the bottom, keeping you cool (literally and figuratively). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

12 These Leggings With A Stylish & Functional Criss-Cross Waistband ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon These breathable and high-waisted leggings have that trendy criss-cross on the waistband — but that’s not all. This unique waistband is also complete with a bit of ruching and gathered fabric for a textured accent that’s both stylish and makes it harder for the waistband to roll down. The moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric also makes these leggings 100% squat-proof. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 67

13 A Comfy Swing Dress That Has A Cute, Casual Vibe WEACZZY Casual Swing T Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This stretchy T-shirt dress has the most chill and swingy skirt you could want from a tank dress. The scoop neck and versatile fabric make it feel elevated enough for a night out, but it’s still comfy and cute enough to wear with sandals with all day long (especially with the pockets). This machine-washable dress also has a low cut under the arms that’s begging for a pretty lace bralette. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 43

14 A Super Trendy Full-Length Bodysuit With An Easy-To-Style Scoop Neck Amilia Jumpsuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stretchy full-length bodysuit is so trendy, it’s worth wearing for more than just your workouts. The loungewear-style fit is complete with a scoop neck top that’s easy to style with on-trend layering necklaces. Plus, the back of this spaghetti strap look is complete with a scooping open back, adding to the breathability while adding a daring element. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

15 This Cropped Tank With Fabric That Looks So Sleek REORIA Crop Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon The nylon and spandex blend fabric is what makes this cropped tank top look so polished. It’s a sleek fabric without any texture that’s easy to dress up. This breathable racerback tank is padding-free, but it is double-lined, so you don’t have to worry about it being sheer. Plus, the 25% spandex means it always looks sleek because it won’t get stretched out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

16 These Shorts With A Stretchy Texture That Emphasizes Your Booty SEASUM Brazilian Textured Booty Shorts Amazon $15 See On Amazon These workout shorts have that trendy and stretchy grid texture that’s everywhere right now. It adds an elevated texture to your normal workout look, and the breathable fabric is still squat-friendly and machine washable — both important for gym gear. These high-waisted shorts also have a V-shaped seam at the back for a bit of an added emphasis on your derrière. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 60

17 This Wrap-Front Maxi Dress With Enough Stretch To Wear It Everywhere II ININ V-Neck Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This deep V-neck maxi dress has a wrap style and a super high slit that makes it a dressy moment that’s totally suitable for weddings. Meanwhile, the 6% spandex and adjustable criss-cross straps make it comfortable enough to wear for occasions that aren’t dressy at all, like a beach vacation. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 49

18 A Playful Mini Skirt With Tiers & Ruffles That Are So In Right Now Alelly High Waist Ruffle Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This high-waisted mini skirt is airy and super trendy with the tiered ruffle hemline. This hem and lightweight fabric make it look full and flowy. Meanwhile, this machine-washable skirt still feels secure with the adjustable elastic waistband that doesn’t look too sporty because it’s topped with its own little ruffle. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 44

19 This Cold Shoulder Tee With A Deep V-Neck ALLEGRACE Short Sleeve Batwing Cold Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cold shoulder top is a go-to when you can’t decide between wearing a T-shirt and dressing up. The classic fit has a simple deep V-neck yet is made with stretchy T-shirt fabric. Plus, those trendy shoulder cutouts and the flowy batwing sleeves really elevate this comfortable top. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 20

20 A Coordinating Lounge Set With Sporty Style WIHOLL Short Sleeve Tee and Shorts Set (2-Piece) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This sporty little two-piece lounge set has the most fabulous fit. It comes with a cropped short-sleeve tee plus comfy dolphin-style short, and you don’t have to worry about them matching because both solid color pieces have stretchy fabric and a contrasting striped trim. The elastic waist pants with an adjustable drawstring are just as lightweight as the tee. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

21 These Dressy Shorts With A Chic Bow Belt GOBLES High Waist Ruffle Bow Tie Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These high-waisted shorts are complete with a zipper and a chic bow belt on the waistband. This paper bag-style waist looks dressier than an elastic waistband but it’s still stretchy. Plus, these polyester- and cotton-blend shorts have small pleats on the waistband that give them a ruffled look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

22 This Bodycon Midi-Dress With On-Trend Sleeves Verdusa V Neck Lantern Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This bodycon dress is a midi-length with a pencil skirt-style bottom that makes it suitable for holidays, the office, and date night alike. The on-trend lantern sleeves balance out the longer skirt. Meanwhile, the wrap-style V-neck top is finished off with an adjustable tie belt. Despite looking so elegant, this trendy dress is stretchy and comfortable, like any good bodycon dress should be. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 18

23 A Tank Top With A Simple Open Back Design OYANUS Backless Yoga Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Everything about this quick-drying tank top is perfect for the minimalist in you. The modal-blend fabric is chic and neutral. Plus, the scoop neck and classic straps on the front are super versatile. The stand-out detail is really the open back. Don’t worry — it also has a simple scoop style and a thin strap at the top to keep it secure while you show off your strappy sports bra. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

24 This Slouchy & Oversized Sleep Shirt That Drapes Off Your Shoulders Ekouaer Deep V Neck Nightgown Amazon $26 See On Amazon This oversized sleep shirt drapes off your shoulders in the comfiest and sexiest way. This relaxed fit is mostly thanks to those flowy batwing sleeves and the V-neck that’s low cut and super wide. This sleep shirt is already comfortable with the loose fit, and it has 5% stretchy spandex. You just can’t beat that. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

25 A Ruffled Wrap Sweater With A Wide Neckline ZESICA Wrap V Neck Top Amazon $38 See On Amazon This rib knit sweater with a tie belt is cropped and complete with puffy ruffles at the hemline that look super chic. The top is a wrap-style with an extra-wide V-neck that sits right at the edge of your shoulders. The back of this machine-washable sweater also shows a little skin with the matching deep V cutout. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

26 These Stretchy Faux-Leather Pants With Triple Buttons ECUPPER Faux Leather High Waist Stretch Push Up Pant Amazon $38 See On Amazon These faux-leather pants are high-waisted and have plenty of stretch to make them actually comfortable to wear. Unlike their leggings counterparts, they’re even complete with a zipper, a triple button design, and a matching zipper pocket on the front. Plus, the glossy faux-leather finish makes these fitted pants water-resistant. Available sizes: 0 — 18 (including tall and petite sizes)

Available colors: 3

27 A Trendy Tennis Skirt With Playful Pleats On The Back Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This trendy high-waisted tennis skirt stands out from the rest because the pleats are only on the back. These pleats help this breathable activewear hide the handy workout shorts, two pockets underneath, and hidden back pocket, which make this a practical bottom choice for sightseeing, golfing, and other outdoor adventures. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

28 A V-Neck Tank With Draping That Feels Seriously Chic SheIn Sleeveless Twist Front Wrap Cami Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon The wrap front design on this camisole honestly makes it comfier than most tops because it’s not too fitted. Instead, it creates draping that makes this lightweight tank feel seriously chic — but the secret is that it’s super breezy. Plus, the back of this spaghetti strap top has small pleats to match the flowiness of the front. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 38

29 This 3-Pack Of Bike Shorts With Chic Colors QGGQDD Biker Shorts (3-Piece) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This three-pack of bike shorts are buttery soft and come with a classic high-waist cut that you’ll want to show off with a cropped tee or sweatshirt. Made from a fabric blend with 8% spandex, these shorts are plenty stretchy and have flat seams that give these a super sleek, clean look. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 6

30 A Comfortable Dress With Jersey-Like Fabric & A Flowy Skirt Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This dress is made from a stretchy fabric that lets the skirt feel flowy and the wrap-style top look — and feel — absolutely effortless. This V-neck gives the top a draped fit that’s sporty yet dressy, and it’s complete with an elastic waistband that amps up the comfort levels. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 17

31 This Printed Midi Skirt With A Side Slit That You Can Adjust Newchoice Printed Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon The wrap design of this midi skirt adds a sultry slit, but it’s 100% up to you how much skin you want to show off in this adjustable, lightweight printed number. The classic wrap can be tied into a sweet bow at your waist, which adds a delicate touch to this beach-ready bottom. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 23

32 This Fuzzy Coordinated Lounge Set With A Trendy Crop Top Fixmatti Fuzzy Sweatsuit (3-Piece) Amazon $50 See On Amazon The cropped tank top isn’t the only alluring part about this super fuzzy lounge set. It’s also complete with flared pants and a matching robe-like cardigan that give you a trendy coordinated look, even if the most you’re doing that day is getting off the couch to make more coffee. Plus, all three pieces of this cozy sherpa set are cozy and stretchy. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

33 These Stretchy Denim Shorts With The Daintiest Fringe Hem Gboomo High Waisted Distressed Casual Denim Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These cotton-blend denim shorts have 2% spandex to give them that comfortable label, while still keeping things soft. The wide waistband isn’t constricting, and it has those trendy double buttons that you’ll want to show off. These high-waisted, distressed shorts also have the most minimalist version of a raw hemline, allowing you to try out the trend without going all-in at once. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 8

34 A Tee With An Alluring V-Shaped Cropped Hemline Core 10 Knot Front Cropped Yoga T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stretchy cropped tee is sort of like the T-shirt version of those trendy tulip-front skirts. The twisted detail on the hemline creates a similar V-shape on the hemline that shows off your midriff. Plus, the lightweight cotton- and modal- blend fabric is perfect for this twisted design because it feels soft and doesn’t look too bulky. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 14

35 A Lacy V-Neck Tank With Chic Side Slits XIEERDUO Lace V Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This V-neck tank top is complete with chic slits on either side of the long hemline. The flowing hemline is just the beginning with this polished tank because it’s also complete with a lace trim on the shoulders and neckline of this stretchy and machine-washable tank. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 43

36 These Faux-Leather Leggings That Are Actually So Lightweight 7th Element Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon With these high-waisted leggings, you don’t have to wear a super thick fabric to get that faux-leather pants look. That’s because this pair is made of stretchy fabric that’s actually so lightweight yet still has that rocker chic look. Plus, the comfortable waistband isn’t as wide as usual leggings, so you can style this wrinkle-resistant pair like pants. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

37 This Budget-Friendly Pajama Set With Lingerie Pieces SOLY HUX Satin Pajama Set (4-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This silky pajama set is super budget-friendly because you get four pieces. It comes with lingerie-style panties and a bralette that match the lace trim on the shorts and the chic robe. The bra has a longline fit that can easily be worn as a sheer tank top with the comfy elastic-waist shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 42

38 This Bright Chiffon Maxi Dress That’s Super Dressy Nuofengkudu Chiffon Printed Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This maxi dress has a chic wrap style and deep V-neck that helps with how polished it looks. Of course, the elegance of this dress is largely thanks to the chiffon-like fabric that flows as you walk and feels super breathable. Perfect for a beachside dinner, this flowy piece comes in tons of bright colors and patterns as well as long-sleeve and sleeveless options. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available styles: 30

39 A Silky Button Down That’s Longer In The Back SOLY HUX Satin Silk Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon The satin finish on this button down top isn’t the only chic part. The curved hemline is longer in the back for an elevated look. This piece is complete with dainty pleats above the sleeve cuffs that help the fabric catch the light, and it doesn’t have spandex, so the silky fabric will always look crisp and polished. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 51