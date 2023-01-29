Style

These Sexy Things Look Great On Everyone & Are Under $30 On Amazon

Yes, it’s possible to look foxy on a budget.

Shopping for clothes that look great and feel comfortable can be an expensive ordeal — that’s why all the pieces on this list are under $30, but they’ll make you feel like a million dollars. From cheeky detailing like a lace trim to a classic bodycon silhouette, there are countless ways to make your favorite pieces feel a bit more provocative. Don’t be afraid to purchase some of these alluring picks as a gift to yourself, since you deserve it.

This Sleeveless Top With A Cheeky Lace Trim

Available in straight and plus sizes, this sleeveless top is a step up from your average tank, thanks to its cheeky lace trim. Its soft polyester blend fabric fits like a glove, and it's lightweight enough to keep you cool on warm days. Wear it with your favorite cardigan and cuffed jeans for a cold-weather look that doesn't keep everything under wraps.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

A Lacy Chemise With A Flowy Fit

You’ll love the flowy feeling of this lacy chemise, whether you’re dancing around the house or curling up to sleep. With its adjustable straps and stretchy material, it conforms to fit you, not the other way around, and it won't lose its shape or texture as you wash it over time. All you need now is a cute pair of fuzzy slippers.

  • Available colors: 30
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

These Faux Leather Leggings You Can Take From Day To Night

Wear these faux leather leggings out shopping, at dinner with friends, or to the movies; they're a stylish choice that's comfortable enough to wear all day long. Thanks to their soft inner lining, they won't squeeze or chafe your legs, and you can style them year-round. Pair them with a faux leather jacket for a rebellious twist on the classic Canadian tuxedo.

  • Available colors: 44
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

This Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress With A Chic Cutout

With its chic cutout detail, this long sleeve bodycon dress lives at the intersection of sensuality and professionalism. Made from polyester and spandex, this stretchy dress has a pull-on design, saving you a little bit of time in the morning. With 15 color choices, you can choose the option that best complements your favorite shoes and bag for a showstopping night-out look.

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

These Transparent Pumps That Put A Spin On Your Old High Heels

Looking for a shoe that’s a little more exciting than the high heels you already own? Try these transparent pumps — their design is classic, and the clear detailing between the toe and the heel is sure to shake up your shoe rack. This shoe comes in half sizes, making it great for people to find their ideal fit. One reviewer called it the “perfect combo for almost everything,” sharing that “the heel height is perfect.”

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: 5 — 13

A Draped Cardigan You Can Tie 2 Ways

Tie this draped cardigan in the front or the back; it just depends on the style you prefer that day. Perfect to use as a light cover-up on a chilly day, its asymmetrical hem makes it more fun than your average sweater, and its knit fabric is super soft and cozy. Pair it with leggings, jeans, or trousers to switch it up depending on your agenda.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

This Long-Sleeve Henley That's Cute As A Button

You’ll fall in love with the sweet button details on the collar and sleeves of this long sleeve henley, and its ribbed knit fabric will keep you warm and let you breathe. It’s an adorable choice for a coffee shop date or a trip to the bookstore — hello, romance novel meet-cute. The hardest decision you need to make with this top is figuring out which color to buy first.

  • Available colors: 23
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Plus-Size Lace Teddy That's Sultry & Sweet

Lace might just be the sexiest material there is, and this teddy proves it. Made with a soft cotton/polyester blend, it features a slightly sheer midsection but covers everything else, so you can wear it with jeans or a skirt as a bodysuit (although, of course, you could still do that if the top were sheer). With crisscross straps to give it even more personality, this teddy may be nice for a special occasion, but could — and should — be worn as often as you wish.

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

A Split Hem Miniskirt With A Flirty Slit

This polyester split-hem miniskirt features a flirty slit and a zipper closure. Pair it with an oversized white button-down and a crop top or bandeau for a look that says "office-hours chic" and won't break the bank. You can choose between 42 fun colors and patterns, from a trendy cow print to a classic wine red.

  • Available colors: 42
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

A Plus-Size Midi Dress With Lovely Lantern Sleeves

While a ‘60s-style vintage dress is a classic choice, you can take the midi look into the modern day with this midi dress. Its stylish lantern sleeves are roomy enough to move your arms, and they still somehow elevate your look. The belt in front also adds extra glam. Comfort that actually looks more stylish than the alternative? It's possible.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

A Drop Necklace Plated With 14-Karat Gold

Choose this drop necklace if you're looking for luxury at a lower price point. It's plated with timelessly beautiful 14-karat gold, and it's nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic, so even those with sensitive skin can wear and enjoy it. Give it as a gift to someone you love; it's elegant and simple enough to match any fashion sense.

  • Available colors: 17
  • Available sizes: OS

This Sheer Baseball Jacket That's A Streetwear Staple

Not only is this sheer baseball jacket a streetwear must-have, but it’s also made of a floral lace that’s sure to turn heads. It’s a versatile piece, meaning you can pair it with a bodysuit and jeans for an everyday look, or a mini dress if you want to be the belle of the ball (or bar or club). It’s a great way to make any outfit a little more special. As one reviewer said: “This is a hidden jewel. It goes with everything.”

  • Available colors: 17
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse That Ties In The Front

Tying up your oversized tops can be time-consuming, especially if you keep having to adjust the knot over and over again — hence, this off-the-shoulder blouse. Take it from day to night with your favorite pair of jeans and some stylish heeled boots, and because it's available in 11 cute colors and patterns, it works in every season. Between its shoulder-bearing design and the fact that it’s made from soft and flowy fabric, you'll be absolutely obsessed.

  • Available colors: 11
  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

This Lacy Lingerie Set That's Both Classic & Modern

Of course, a lacy lingerie set is a classic for a reason; that's why this one is an exciting addition to your top drawer. Thanks to its racy strap details, it's more modern than the average set, and its multiple bow details give it a touch of timeless appeal. It's available in straight and plus sizes, and you can choose between 20 color options, from rose red to peacock blue.

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large

These High-Waisted Palazzo Pants That Feel Buttery Soft

You don't have to bare your legs to make them look amazing — exhibit A: these high-waisted and incredibly soft palazzo pants. Available in 16 colors and prints, they feature a comfortable elastic waistband that doesn't dig into your midsection, so you can stay comfortable all day long. Wear them with a sports bra or comfy crop top for an elevated look at the yoga studio.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Long-Sleeve Romper With A Pretty Bow Detail

Because this long-sleeve romper gives you room to move, it's an amazing choice for a night out at the club. You can choose the length that works best for you, from short shorts to long pants, and tie up the bow detail in the front for a beautiful finishing touch. Its polyester/spandex fabric blend is super soft, stretchy, and breathable, so you'll be able to dance all night long.

  • Available colors: 24
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X

These Clear Flats With A Timeless Pointed Toe

Step up your professional shoe game with these clear flats. Their timeless pointed-toe detail won’t go out of style, and their mesh fabric is breathable, so you can wear them on hot days without the risk of bad odors. Oh, and their slip-resistant sole provides stability and support while you walk, so even slippery streets won't be a match for these adorable shoes.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

A Full-Zip Athletic Jacket That Keeps You Warm In Winter

Whether you’re walking the dog or training for a marathon, this full-zip athletic jacket will keep you at the right temperature. Thanks to the finger holes at the end of the sleeves, they'll stay put while you work out, and this jacket's cropped length pairs beautifully with your favorite high-waisted leggings. Zip the high neck all the way up to the top for maximum warmth — no scarf required.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Cold-Shoulder Sweater With A (Literal) Twist

A crossover design with a twist makes this cold shoulder sweater more exciting than your average pullover. With 20 available color options, you can go from neutrals to jewel tones to cool colorblock designs without breaking the bank, and its stylish V-neck design pairs perfectly with a lacy bralette. If you’re looking to show off your back and shoulders while still managing to look cozy, this sweater is perfect.

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

This Lace Babydoll Chemise That's A Best Seller

This lace babydoll chemise is a best seller on Amazon for a reason. Available in 32 stunning color options, from classic black to baby blue and everything in between, its mesh fabric feels soft and sensual on your skin, and its adjustable straps let you customize its fit. Thanks to its open front style, you can even wear this chemise when you're pregnant for a comfortable choice that’ll leave you glowing inside and out.

  • Available colors: 33
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

A Stunning Satin Midi Skirt With A High Waist

Give your everyday wardrobe a little extra shine with this stunning satin pull-on midi skirt. Its fun leopard print design will get you out of any style slump, and you can pair it with all your cutest crop tops, cardigans, and T-shirts — the possibilities are basically endless. You can hand wash it or take it to the laundromat; either way, it's sure to last a while and become one of your favorite pieces.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

A Plus-Size Bodycon Dress With A Racy Drawstring Detail

This is not your average bodycon dress — its racy drawstring detail ensures it’ll be your first choice for parties, dinner dates, and nights on the town with the people you love. Made with super-stretchy polyester fabric, you can use the drawstring to tailor the way it fits your body for a dress that's as one-of-a-kind as you are. Wear it with a simple gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings if you really want to glow.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

This Beautiful Ankle Bracelet That's Plated With 14-Karat Gold

Instead of dropping multiple paychecks on a piece of expensive jewelry, pick up this beautiful ankle bracelet. It's plated with 14-karat gold and goes with just about everything, from sundresses and sandals to your favorite pair of frayed jeans. Because it's free of lead, nickel, and cadmium, even wearers with sensitive skin won't have to worry about having a negative reaction to it.

  • Available colors: 34
  • Available sizes: OS

A Cami With A Strappy V Neck

Layer this plus-size cami under a chunky cardigan for a cold-weather look that doesn’t leave everything to the imagination. Made with soft and lightweight polyester fabric, its strappy V-neck detail makes it an alluring choice that's still comfortable and easy to style. The lace trim around the neckline only adds to its sultry appeal.

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

This Sheer Floral Bodysuit That's Delicate, Yet Spicy

When you wear this sheer floral bodysuit, jaws will be on the floor. Its floral appliqués give it an extra touch that's fit for a princess, and its lace-up sides are as cheeky as they are practical since they help you adjust its size to fit you better. Available in straight and plus sizing, you can wear this stunning bodysuit to spice up any special occasion or to make any day feel like a fairytale.

  • Available colors: 22
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

These Athletic Shorts With An Edgy Honeycomb Texture

Form-fitting workout shorts that don't squeeze or dig? They're real, and they're just under $20. This pair features an edgy honeycomb detail that upgrades your classic spandex with super-soft fabric that won't irritate or chafe. Choose from an astonishing 56 color and length options to find the pair that makes you feel the most like you.

  • Available colors: 57
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

A 2-Piece Lounge Set You'll Want To Wear All Day Long

With lace trim, a button detail, and a bow at the waistband, this two-piece lounge set is the cutest thing you could wear to rest and recharge. Its elastic waistband conforms to your body, and its lightly ribbed fabric is soft and comfortable on your skin. Choose between 38 adorable colors and patterns, from blue plaid to solid mint green and if you really can’t decide, you should probably snag more than one.

  • Available colors: 38
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

A Lace-Up Corset Belt That Transports You Back In Time

This lace-up corset belt is made with an elastic band and a polyurethane leather lining, so it's super easy to put on and take off (simply press the metal button on the back and you're good to go). Wear it over a peasant sleeve maxi dress for a romantic look that's basically a magnet for knights in shining armor.

  • Available colors: 30
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

This Short-Sleeve Tee With An Asymmetrical Cutout

Style this short sleeve tee for a casual day with friends or a trip to the best bar in your neighborhood; it's versatile enough for everyday wear with an exciting twist. Its asymmetrical cutout makes it more than just a basic tee, and its rayon/spandex fabric blend is stretchy and comfortable. Choose from neutral colors like gray and black, or go with a bright pop of red or yellow.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

A Plus-Size Satin Chemise With A High-Quality Lace Trim

Wash and wear this satin chemise over and over; its high-quality lace trim is just as durable as it is delicate. The V-neck design adds extra flair, and the adjustable straps let you choose the length you like best. Available in plenty of cute patterns and colors, it’ll be hard to choose just one. You can even wear it with black tights and a vintage leather jacket for an edgy look.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: 14 Plus — 30 Plus

An Asymmetrical Midi Skirt With A Pretty Ruched Detail

This asymmetrical midi skirt has a pretty ruched detail that dresses it up with extra texture. The polyester/spandex blend fabric is soft and stretchy, and its unique design allows you to wear it straight from the office to a first date (or second, or third). Choose this skirt when you need a comfortable piece that’s still incredibly chic.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: Large Plus— 5X-Large Plus

This Bodycon Set That's A Clubwear Must-Have

This bodycon set solves a perennial problem. Know those nights when you want to dress up, but not risk a wardrobe malfunction thanks to short skirts and stuck zippers? This two-piece set will eliminate all fear. Not only will you look good, but you’ll feel good, as it’s made from soft and stretchy material that you'll want to dance all night long in. Featuring an adorable tie-front waist detail, it's available in 31 colors, including classic black, cobalt blue, and vibrant orange.

  • Available colors: 31
  • Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

This Body Chain That Awakens Your Inner Mermaid

If you actually don’t wanna be where the people are, you might fall in love with this body chain. With beautiful pearl details that evoke a carefree day at the beach, there's no limit to how you can style this stunning accessory; drape it over your shoulders, wrap it around your neck, or wear it around your waist with a crop top or swimsuit. If the pearls aren't your vibe, you can also choose a chain that accessorizes with tiny hearts, satellite beads, or colorful flowers — all the fish in the sea will be swimming your way.

  • Available colors: 20
  • Available sizes: OS

A Satin Button-Down Blouse That's A Must-Have For Professionals

Nine to five? More like fine to five. This long-sleeve satin button-down blouse is an office staple that makes you feel stylish and sleek, even if you can't wait to slip on a pair of sweats at the end of the day. Its polyester material is lightweight and soft on your skin, and it's available in straight and plus sizing — and a whopping 72 colors. Pair it with a chic pencil skirt, and you'll feel like the most qualified speaker on the panel (because let’s be real, you probably are).

  • Available colors: 72
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

A Sheer Lace Kimono You'll Want To Wear On Its Own

Whether it’s a lazy Sunday morning or your wedding night, you can pair this sheer lace kimono with your favorite lingerie, but there’s a good chance you’ll want to wear it all on its own. With 19 stunning color options that include mint green, wine red, and elegant black, this kimono is available in straight and plus sizing, and its chic bow detail adds a feminine touch that you'll love untying. Oh, and it comes with a matching g-string — need I say more?

  • Available colors: 19
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

These Pull-On Skinny Jeans That Accentuate Your Silhouette

These pull-on skinny jeans are closet must-haves for one reason — since they lack buttons, you won’t have to deal with any additional hardware to look timelessly gorgeous. The fact that they have over 53,000 five-star reviews is yet another plus. Because they come in 21 different sizes, you're likely to find just the pair that fits you like a glove (or just like a pair of jeans you're obsessed with). Choose from 18 colors and patterns, from classic denim to cool camo.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

This 2-Piece Pajama Set That's Cute & Cozy

Loungewear doesn’t have to be synonymous with sweats and a T-shirt — exhibit A: this two-piece pajama set. With an unbelievable 97 color options, its lightweight fabric feels like satin and fits like a dream, and multiple reviewers have shared that this set surpassed their expectations for its quality. Personally, I love the flamingo print.

  • Available colors: 97
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large Plus

A Lace Clutch That's An Elegant Accessory For Any Occasion

The right accessory can make or break an outfit, and this lace clutch gives any look an immediate upgrade. With its retro-inspired floral pattern, it's a fun twist on classic material, and its magnetic switch button keeps your belongings safe while you open and close the bag with ease. Detach the chain for a handheld look, and reattach it for a shoulder bag that'll complement whatever you wear.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: OS

This Lightweight Blouse With A Trendy Wrap Detail

If you’ve been obsessed with the balletcore trend recently, prepare to fall in love with this lightweight blouse. Its trendy wrap detail evokes long days spent in the dance studio, even though you might just be grabbing coffee with a friend, and its soft knit fabric feels amazing. Choose between 60 beautiful color options, from earthy neutrals to bright and sunny shades.

  • Available colors: 60
  • Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large-3X-Large

A Lingerie Set That Makes You Look & Feel Like A Work Of Art

When you wear this lingerie set, you'll look like you belong in a museum. Its stunning see-through lace is available in a wide variety of colors, from a deep merlot red to a retro black and white blend. Its scalloped trim adds a tantalizing touch, and each piece is so stunning, you'll want to wear it all on its own.

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large