These Sexy Things On Amazon Are Getting Wildly Popular

Amazon is an underrated spot for discovering seductive styles and steamy items that’ll add a little spice to your life. Since the website offers items at a good price point, it’s also a great place to discover new products you might’ve never tried before — and it seems like other shoppers have the same idea because these things are getting wildly popular.

From midriff-baring lingerie sets to sultry candles for a sensual massage and a slew of other products, you’re in for a treat with this curated list of highly rated Amazon picks to set the mood.

1 These Seamless Panties That Are Super Sheer LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from a breathable mesh material, these hipster panties have a sheer finish for a seamless design. It's detailed with a stretchy lace waistband and scalloped trimming, while the crotch is made from soft cotton — so you’ll feel comfortable all day long. You can snag these in a pack of six assorted colors, including beige, red, navy, and black. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 This Best-Selling Bustier For A Night Out Modegal Cropped Mesh Bustier Amazon $34 See On Amazon This cropped bustier deserves a spot in your closet for your next night out. It features a mesh overlay and comes in a variety of fun colors, like avocado green and lavender. The soft yet structured corset silhouette has a silver zipper in the back for easy on and off. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 00 — 20

3 These Lace Boyshorts That Are Perfect For Sleeping Barbra's Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Upgrade your bedtime undies with this pack of lace boyshorts. Over 8,000 shoppers rated them five stars and love them for sleeping. “I wear lace boy shorts to sleep in and these are the best ones I’ve owned. The front is more high-waisted than the back so they don’t roll down my belly through the day or even when I’m sleeping,” one customer wrote. They provide full coverage in the back and have a fitted silhouette all around. Unlike many lace panties on the market, this option can withstand multiple washes in the machine. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

4 This Stunning Lace Bra & Pantie Set Guoeappa Lace Lingerie Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sultry two-piece set comes with a stunning lace bra and matching thong panties. The bra features underwire support that gives your chest a little lift, while the adjustable straps can easily be detached and turn into a strapless bra. Crafted from a floral lace pattern, the thong is designed for a comfortable and breathable fit with elastic straps on each side. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 32B — 40D

5 This Lingerie Set With Cute Sleeves JuicyRose Lingerie Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for show-stopping lingerie, give this lace set a try. The short sleeve-cropped bralette features a plunging neckline with scalloped lace trimming. Pair it with the matching high-waisted boyshorts for the full effect. Shop it in a slew of colors like lime green or classic black. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

6 A Chic Bodysuit That Hugs Your Silhouette Aranmei Eyelash Lace Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon This bodysuit is perfect for the bedroom, but can also be styled with high-waisted jeans for a night out. It’s made from a cotton blend material with mesh lace detailing and features criss-cross straps in the front. The snap crotch design makes trips to the bathroom a breeze. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

7 This 2-Piece Set For Your Next Beach Vacation Mintsnow Crop Top With High Split Maxi Skirt Set (2-Piece Set) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi skirt outfit is a favorite amongst thousands of Amazon shoppers. Made from breathable chiffon, it’s chic enough to wear together but is equally stylish as separates. The cropped bra features a plunging neckline with adjustable straps, while the high-waisted skirt is designed with sultry slits and a floor-grazing length. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Satin Slip Dress For Your Next Event xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether it's wedding season or you have an array of upcoming events, this satin slip dress will work for any occasion. It features a cowl-draped neckline with spaghetti straps that are easily adjustable. The hemline hits just above your ankles, which are destined for strappy heels. Shop it in an assortment of stylish colors or choose amongst the different floral patterns and leopard prints. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 A Pack Of Fishnet Stockings That’ll Glam Up Any Dress akiido High Waist Tights & Fishnet Stockings (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fishnet stockings add an element of edge to any look. This top-rated pair from Amazon features a high-waisted band that’s crafted from a super stretchy elastic. It comes in a pack of five assorted styles or you can shop it in sets of two, three, or four. Style it under your favorite mini dress, shorts, or a pair of denim cut-off shorts. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: OS

10 These Satin Bed Sheets With The Best Reviews Pure Bedding Satin Sheets Amazon $28 See On Amazon These satin bed sheets have over 18,000 five-star reviews — and counting. Crafted from a wrinkle-resistant microfiber satin, thousands of shoppers love this bedding for its soft material and silky touch. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, one elastic fitted sheet with deep pockets, and two pillowcases. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Twin — California King

11 These Cozy Slippers With A Memory Foam Sole Parlovable Furry Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These fluffy slippers are crafted from plush faux fur that will keep your feet super cozy. The cross-band design features a memory foam insole that can be worn inside or outside your home. Shop them in an assortment of neutral colors like camel, white, beige, or gray. And if you’re on the hunt for a perfect present, these slippers are the ultimate gift for anyone on your list. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

12 This Necklace That Will Secretly Spice Things Up Rechargeable 2-In-1 Necklace Jewelry Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether you’re flying solo or spending time with that special someone, this necklace comes with a rechargeable vibrator disguised as fine jewelry. It has up to 30 minutes of charge time, and the portable compact design is perfect to take on your next vacation or bring on date night for after hours. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: OS

13 A Lace Bodysuit For A Night Out Avidlove Teddy Babydoll Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you style this lace babydoll with jeans or on its own, this bodysuit is a stylish look for both inside and outside the bedroom. It features a floral lace pattern with scalloped trimming and has a plunging neckline with criss-cross straps on the front. One five-star reviewer said, “I like the support it gave and the way it fit my curves.” Another person gushed, “This is tall girl friendly because the snap crotch does not come undone when I stand up straight like others have. And it kind of holds me in a bit to give me a defined figure. Love this!” Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

14 This Babydoll Dress With A Sheer Hem Avidlove Lace Babydoll Lingerie Slip Amazon $18 See On Amazon Designed with the perfect amount of stretch, this babydoll slip dress features a plunging neckline made from delicate lace and push-up cups for ample support. The flowy skirt has an asymmetrical hemline that’s sheer enough to show off the matching G-string panties — leaving little to the imagination. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

15 A Stretchy Jumpsuit For The Gym Or A Night Out Amilia Sleeveless Unitard Amazon $20 See On Amazon This slim-fitted catsuit is made from a spandex blend for an endless stretch that’ll make you feel comfortable all day long. It’s subtly styled with spaghetti straps and a tapered ankle. This bodysuit is truly versatile — it’s easy to style with sneakers for the gym, or you can pair it with high heels for a night out. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 This Moisturizing Oil That Soothes Skin After Shaving Fur Oil Amazon $26 See On Amazon This moisturizing oil works to soften your skin while soothing ingrown hairs caused by shaving. Formulated to be safe for sensitive areas, it’s created with tea tree oil, sage, and other vegan ingredients that have multiple benefits such as nurturing cuticles, conditioning the scalp, and sealing split ends.

17 This Kama Sutra Candle That’ll Ignite A Little Passion Kama Sutra Massage Oil Candle Amazon $16 See On Amazon This Kama Sutra candle is available in eight alluring fragrances including island passion berry, sweet almonds, coconut, tropical mango, and more. After lighting the candle to set the mood, use the spout to pour the warm oil for a sensual massage. The oil is formulated with a slew of moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter and vitamin E.

18 A Lace Thigh Bands That Prevents Thigh Chafing Bandelettes Anti-Chafe Bands Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed to be worn under dresses or skirts, this lace thigh band is equally stylish as it is functional. Many shoppers love it for preventing uncomfortable thigh chafing caused by your legs rubbing together. The elastic is cut from a lightweight spandex blend for a high amount of stretch. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

19 These Lace Panties That Come In Assorted Colors Sunm Boutique Lace Bikini Panties (8-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for pretty panties that you can wear every day, this top-rated pack of lace underwear — which boasts over 7,800 perfect ratings — is worth checking out. It’s made from a breathable seamless lace and has a cotton crotch for all-day comfort. Or add it to your nighttime rotation of comfortable sleeping underwear, since the lightweight material will keep you cool all night long. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

20 A Chic Wrap Sweater Dress That Ties At The Waist EXLURA Oversized Midi Wrap Sweater Dress Amazon $47 See On Amazon Reviewers love this sweater dress for the way it keeps them cozy and looking stylish all at the same time, thanks to the soft knit material and cinched waist. It has balloon sleeves and a relaxed fit that makes it easy to wear for a casual occasion, but can also easily be dressed up with a chic heel. The side slit adds a sultry touch. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 A Pair Of Feather Slippers That Are Super Posh Amélie Home Suede Turkey Feather Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon Delicate feathers add a touch of luxe to any ensemble — and these sandals make it easy to achieve a posh look. The flat sole can be worn casually around the house as a slipper or can be dressed up for a fun night out. The bottom is crafted with durable rubber so you can wear these elegant slides inside or outside the house. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 — 9-10

22 This Bralette That’s Sheer & Sophisticated DKNY Sheer Stripe Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon This sheer bralette by DKNY makes the case for sensual sophistication. Made from a see-through mesh material, the lightweight design is detailed with subtle stripes for an added edge. The airy fit features a V-neckline and adjustable straps that can be worn under any blouse or dress. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: S — L

23 This Faux-Fur Rug To Warm Up Your Space SERISSA Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $32 See On Amazon A cozy rug is a surefire way to instantly warm up your space and add a romantic vibe. This sheepskin fur rug is not only budget-friendly but it comes in an array of different colors and sizes that will work no matter your taste or preference. It’s made from fluffy faux fur that will feel plush on your feet, while the nonslip bottom will secure it in place.

24 A Satin Robe For A Luxe At-Home Spa Experience Turquaz Satin Robe Amazon $18 See On Amazon Upgrade shower hour with this satin robe that’s crafted from a silky smooth material that will feel luxe against your skin. It has relaxed-fitting sleeves and a belt that ties at the waist for a cinched silhouette. And for all of the upcoming brides, the white option is a great addition to your bridal suite. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 A Gold Chain Necklace That Will Elevate Any Outfit Turandoss Gold Chain Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon In my opinion, gold jewelry is the easiest way to elevate any outfit, whether you’re dressing casually or fancy. This affordable chain necklace comes in an array of different styles — adorned with pearls, detailed with a moon, stars, or even a rainbow butterfly if you want to add a bit of extra color to your ensemble. You can also choose a silver metal option as well if gold isn’t your thing.

26 This Magnetic Lash Kit That Comes With Smudge-Proof Eyeliner Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon I’m a big fan of lashes and this lash kit from Amazon comes highly recommended by over 28,000 shoppers. The set includes five pairs of assorted lashes, as well as the brand’s signature magnetic eyeliner. The smudge-proof liner is formulated with magnetic particles that are designed to attach to the lashes more easily and quickly.

27 A Gold Bodychain To Elevate Your Bikini PEARLADA Minimalist Beach Bikini Body Chain 18K Amazon $12 See On Amazon This affordable body chain is destined to be worn with your favorite bathing suit. It’s available in an assortment of different styles that come adorned with colorful evil eyes, daisies, hearts, shells, and more. The metal is plated in 18-karat gold copper and the links measure 31 inches with extra room for adjustability. It’s an easy way to add more to your look.

28 This Galaxy Projector That Can Play Music SOAIY Aurora Light Projector Amazon $35 See On Amazon This galaxy projector is a fun shortcut to bringing galactical energy into your home. It features seven assorted lighting effects that come with a built-in white noise machine, giving you the option of six different sounds to choose from including rain and ocean waves. The best part? It has built-in Bluetooth speakers so you can listen to all of your favorite tunes while vibing.

29 These Satin Pillow Cases That Have A Cult-Following Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Most people think a good set of affordable pillowcases is hard to find, until this best-selling option with over 200,000 five-star reviews. Available in 27 colors — including showstopper shades like silver, orange, gold, and white — and four different sizes, they’re made from a soft satin material that feels ultra-luxe. The gentle fabrication prevents split ends and works to keep your skin from drying up.

30 A Lace Bodysuit With Adjustable Straps Dlsave Deep V-Neck Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon Beloved by thousands of Amazon shoppers (over 12,600 to be exact) this lace bodysuit features a deep V-neckline and adjustable straps with a thong panty line. The scalloped edges make for an intricate design that can be worn with high-waisted jeans or on its own for a spicy night in. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

31 A Pair Of Faux-Leather Leggings That Will Turn Heads Tagoo Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $40 See On Amazon This pair of high-waisted, stretchy leggings may have been designed with a night out in mind, but you can just as easily wear them during the day with sneakers for a casual yet elevated look. Crafted from faux-leather material, you’ll reach for these leggings anytime you want to put a little more effort into a comfortable outfit. Nearly 9,000 Amazon customers gave these five stars. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

32 This Plus-Size, Unlined Bra With Sheer Details HSIA Plus Size Sheer Underwire Unlined Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t let the underwire fool you when it comes to this plus-size sheer mesh bra; real shoppers already deemed it as “one of the most comfortable bras” they own. The non-padded cups provide full coverage, and it has adjustable straps as well as an elastic band for the best non-restrictive fit. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 32C — 46DD

33 This Deep-V Bodysuit That Sparkles Verdusa Deep V Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Put your basic black bodysuit aside and give this deep-V style a try. One of the many reasons why it stands out is because it’s crafted from a gorgeous sparkling material that gives off a subtle shine. It also features wide shoulder straps and a chic belt that wraps at the waist. The spandex blend makes this one-piece a comfortable (and stylish) option with ample stretch. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

34 This Satin Slip Skirt That’s So On Trend Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This leopard midi skirt features an elastic waist with a silhouette that hits just below the knees. Made from silk and polyester, it’s surprisingly machine-washable. It has a pull-on design, so zippers and buttons won’t get in the way. As one reviewer named Rachelle raved, “I’ve worn this skirt three times in a month. It’s cute and can be dressed up or down. It’s thin satiny material but hangs nicely.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 A Lace Bralette That’ll Make You Feel Amazing Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon A pretty floral lace pattern, deep V-neckline, push-up cups, and stretchy fit, make this bralette — which has earned 13,00 five-star ratings and counting — an intimate drawer essential. At such a great price point, and with an array of different colors to choose from, you may want to add more than one to your shopping cart. Or just opt for the pack of two for the best bang for your buck. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Plunging Swimsuit For Your Next Instagram Post SweatyRocks Bathing Suits Amazon $36.99 See On Amazon This plunging one-piece bathing suit is a fan favorite not only for its alluring V-neckline but also for its stretchy and comfortable fit. The criss-cross straps secure your chest in place while swimming, diving, or posing for your vacation Instagram pic. It has a tie closure at the waist and an open back so you can achieve the perfect tan. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 A Criss-Cross Crop Top You’ll Want To Own In Every Color ZAFUL Ribbed Halter Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Although this halter-neck crop top is only available in one size, the criss-cross straps can tie in a versatile amount of ways to accompany bodies of all shapes and sizes. Shaped much like a scarf, it’s crafted from a ribbed knit material that is super soft and comfortable. Choose from the color block design or stick to the solids hues like navy or lime green. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: OS

38 This Sheer Blouse With A Peplum Hem Floerns Short Sleeve Sheer Mesh Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add this sheer mesh top to your blouse collection ASAP. Fabricated from a soft breathable mesh that’s lightweight and airy, this short sleeve blouse is a great way to show yourself off. It has a peplum hemline that matches the trim of the sleeves with a rounded neckline. Opt for the polka-dot print as pictured above or shop it in styles like floral, stars, and sheer black. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

39 A Lace Kimono Robe That’s Super Versatile Buttzo Sheer Kimono Robe Amazon $22 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more versatile than this sheer kimono robe. The floor-grazing design can be worn as a nightgown, out to dinner with a tank and jeans, or even as a swimsuit coverup for the beach. It’s detailed in a floral lace pattern and comes with a subtle tie at the waist. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: OS

40 A Pair Of Thigh High Stockings That Are A Best Seller Dreamgirl Sheer Thigh-High Stockings Amazon $10 See On Amazon With these best-selling sheer thigh-high stockings, all eyes will be on you. Crafted from a spandex and nylon blend, these tights are lightweight, breathable, and have the perfect amount of stretch. The elastic lace band works for calves of any size and is designed with a double layer to keep them from rolling down. They currently have over 20,000 five-star reviews, with one reviewer stating, “They are extremely comfortable, look amazing, and I love that they stay in place for long periods of time!” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: OS - OS Plus

41 This Sheer Bra For Ultimate Coverage Curvy Couture Sheer Full Coverage Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $35 See On Amazon This sheer bra provides full coverage and generous support thanks to its comfortable underwire that lifts your chest, and the double layer of mesh material to contour your natural shape sans padding. It features adjustable straps with a hook-and-eye closure and comes in all different styles like bright pink and leopard print. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 38C — 46H

42 This Variety Pack Of Stunning Choker Necklaces PAXCOO 32 PCS Choker Necklaces Set (26 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Take an ode from the ‘90s with this super cheap pack of choker necklaces that include over 20 different styles, alongside some extender chains to guarantee a comfortable fit. From tassel details to floral designs and mesh bands, there’s no shortage of assortment when it comes to these stylish chokers. The set also comes with a drawstring bag, so you can neatly pack your necklaces for traveling.

43 This Best Selling Lip Scrub Made With Vegan Ingredients Handmade Heroes Ultra Sexy Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon Formulated with natural vegan ingredients, this lip scrub is packed with vitamin E, coconut, and avocado oil that work together to moisturize and nourish your lips. The sustainable scrub removes dead skin cells to exfoliate your lips and reveal your smoothest skin yet. Plus, with over 12,000 five-star reviews, what’s there to lose?