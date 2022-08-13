These Shoes Are So Comfortable, Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

Whether you’re hitting the dance floor or taking on the hills, your mood is probably correlated to how comfortable your feet feel. But choosing the right shoes can be a major challenge. From heels and oxfords to sandals and running shoes, these shoes are so comfortable that Amazon can barely keep them in stock.

I’ve shopped Amazon’s most popular shoes to find the ones that will keep your feet happiest. Whether you need additional arch support or tend to get blisters on the back of your heels, there’s a pair for you on this list. These shoes combine style, an affordable price, and comfort to earn top billing among satisfied reviewers.

Keep an eye out for your size and favorite color because these shoes won’t last long.

1 The Crowd-Favorite Slip-On Sneakers With Comfort Insoles Dr. Scholl's Shoes Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Your feet will thank you for choosing these crowd-favorite comfy sneakers. The slip-on shoes are made of faux leather, microfiber, and fiber derived from recycled bottles. The sustainably crafted shoes have dual stretchy sides that make them easy to slip on and off. The comfortable insole and perforated upper keeps your feet supported and breathable. •Available Sizes: 5 — 12 •Available Colors: 9

2 These Viral Cloud Slippers With 16,000 Reviews Cushionaire Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don't have to break the bank to enjoy a comfortable pair of shoes. This affordable pair of slippers features a thick yet lightweight EVA sole, with a nonslip bottom to help you keep your balance as you move. The slippers come in a wide range of neutral and bold hues. This best-selling pair is under $30 and has earned more than 17,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: 5 — 12 •Available Colors: 20

3 A Pair Of Sock-Like adidas Running Shoes Under $50 adidas Running Shoes Amazon $47 See On Amazon For an adaptive running shoe with loads of style, you can’t go wrong with this under-$50 pair of adidas. The sock-like fit hugs your feet while you run, walk, or adventure. The cloud foam midsole is luxuriously soft while the outsole gives you plenty of grip. The slip-on design and cool look makes these a street-style staple. •Available Sizes: 6.5 — 14 (wide available) •Available Colors: 24

4 The Coziest Faux Fur Moccasin-Style Slippers KOLILI Faux Fur Moccasin Loafers Amazon $32 See On Amazon These cozy moccasin slippers are the house shoes you can wear outside. They have a durable rubber sole that makes walking the dog or getting mail comfier. The suede outside and fuzzy-lined inside keep your feet warm while providing plenty of support. •Available Sizes: 6 — 11 •Available Colors: 6

5 A Platform Espadrille Sandal With Supportive Ankle Strap Soda Ankle Strap Platform Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon Reviewers love that this platform sandal is dressy enough to wear to a wedding but comfortable enough to dance the night away. The open-toe espadrilles have earned more than 20,000 reviews. The wide band across the foot, as well as the ankle strap, are made of a synthetic vegan material that won’t fade over time. Choose from a variety of strap styles and colors. •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11 •Available Colors: 45

6 These Lightweight Boat Shoes That Reviewers Love Skechers Boat Shoes Amazon $48 See On Amazon Slip into these boat shoes for a lightweight option that’s shockingly comfortable. They have a high-rebound insole and a soft fabric lining. One review noted, “These are comfortable, sturdy shoes. I wore them for a trip in Europe without breaking them in first. They did not disappoint. I'm a heavy heel walker, which leads to heel and knee pain.” The pairs have faux laces for a classic boat shoe look. •Available Sizes: 5 — 12 •Available Colors: 6

7 The Comfy Ballet Flats Available In 50 Colors Amazon Essentials Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon Skip the heels and choose these comfy ballet flats instead, which are far easier on your feet and still look sleek and professional. The sole and faux leather upper is flexible yet supportive — and an elasticized topline keeps them in place as you walk. They’ve earned more than 49,000 reviews and the title of “bestseller” in women’s flats. They are available in more than 50 colors that range from neutral camel to bright pink and even a few fierce animal prints. •Available Sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 51

8 This Strappy Slip-On Sandal With Extra Support Skechers Strappy Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon These sandals combine the support of a sneaker with the toe freedom of a flip-flop. The soles are contoured to provide arch support while remaining lightweight. The sporty straps are made of a soft, stretchy mesh material — perfect for slipping on and running out the door to your next adventure. •Available Sizes: 5 — 12 •Available Colors: 6

9 A Pair Of Lightweight Sneakers With Extra Ventilated TIOSEBON Athletic Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you ask me, everyone needs a pair of lightweight sneakers that are supportive enough for the gym, yet stylish enough for everyday life. This slip-on pair helps support your feet whether you’re racing to a sale at the mall or strength training. They fit like socks with soft and breathable knit mesh uppers that keep your feet ventilated and they’re available in a variety of neutral and muted shades that pair well with any look. •Available Sizes: 5 — 13 •Available Colors: 33

10 The Trendy Slingback Kitten Heel That Is Ultra Comfy Greatonu Slingback Kitten Heel Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon A classic kitten heel is the closet staple you need with a short heel that is more comfortable than traditional heel heights. They have pointed toes and a trendy slingback with a buckle for a customized fit. The chic pair features a leather sole with an extra cushion so they’re perfect for so many occasions, whether you’re running a team meeting or dressing up for a first date. •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11 •Available Colors: 17

11 This Corkbed Sandal To Easily Slip On Each Day CUSHIONAIRE Cork Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feet everywhere will rejoice after trying on these trendy sandals that are ultra-comfortable. The budget-friendly shoes have insoles made with a 100% genuine suede that contours to your foot’s shape over time for extra comfort. The flexible cork footbed and slight platform keep your feet happy all day long, and they’ve earned them more than 46,000 reviews. Plus they’re so easy to slip on as you head out the door and they come in a variety of neutral and fun colors. •Available Sizes: 5 — 13 (wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 24

12 A Pair Of Award-Winning Tennis Shoes With Support Reebok Tennis Shoes Amazon $50 See On Amazon These award-winning tennis shoes come in a variety of colors so there’s something for everyone to love. Women’s Health gave this pair the 2021 sneaker award for “best for all-day comfort.” The molded satin-like heel hugs your ankle while super bouncy insoles offer plenty of support and comfort. Plus they have an athleisure look that’s very trendy right now. •Available Sizes: 5 — 12 •Available Colors: 12

13 These Ankle Boots With A Memory Foam Insole Dr. Scholl's Shoes Ankle Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon Ankle boots are a fall must-have and this pair is supportive and stylish, so you make sure you order quickly. They feature a memory foam insole to keep your feet cushioned and comfy, as well as an elastic side and zipper that makes slipping into them a breeze. Reviewers love the ankle height, which can be styled with jeans, skirts, or dresses. •Available Sizes: 6 — 11 (wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 2

14 The Peep-Toe Mules With A Comfortable Kitten Heel ComeShun Kitten Heel Mule Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Peep-toe mules are all the rage and this $35 pair comes in many colors. They feature leather soles and a convenient and sensual slip-on style. The kitten heel is just 2.5-inches and is versatile for work, play, and dressing to impress. Choose from fun colors like lavender, white snake print, and silver sparkles, as well as neutrals that go with everything. •Available Sizes: 5 — 10 •Available Colors: 19

15 A Lightweight Sandal That Comes In 36 Colors Crocs Slip-On Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon The lightweight Crocs that won shoppers over just got more stylish — plus they’re super supportive and cute. The slip-on sandals have three stretchy straps and a super soft foam sole. The durable vinyl soles make the sandals super lightweight, and they feel broken in immediately, according to a reviewer. They each have a slight heel that provides additional height and style. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 36

16 The Stylish Pointed Knit Ballet Flats Frank Mully Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $40 See On Amazon These ballet flats are classic, yet have a modern twist. They’re made of a soft and breathable knit and upper with a pointed toe, delicate stitching, and a soft lining material that can keep blisters at bay. The breathable shoes come in a variety of fun colors and patterns that look great with professional office attire or jeans and a tee. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 34

17 These Mesh Slip-On Sneakers That Are Breathable And Lightweight STQ Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you need breathable shoes that are easy to throw on and head out the door — these sneakers are for you. They’re made with a breathable mesh upper that expands as your foot moves. Paired with their memory foam insole, your feet will be happy. A nonslip rubber sole gives them great traction and they have plenty of arch support thanks to their shock-absorbing and cushioning construction. •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 9.5 •Available Colors: 9

18 The Block Heel Pumps With Sparkly Straps Sugar Block Heel Pumps Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you want to rock a pair of tall heels but need a little more stability, try these block heel pumps. They have a supportive and adjustable ankle strap and a wide heel that gives you more balance. The padded footbed provides additional comfort and their unique twisted shimmery straps dress up any look. Choose from a variety of colors and styles, as well as heel heights. •Available Sizes: 6 — 11 •Available Colors: 36

19 These Animal Print Chelsea Boots Under $50 Juliet Holy Chelsea Boots Amazon $49 See On Amazon Chelsea boots are a comfortable alternative to heels that still give you some extra height. Their elastic slide panels allow you to slip them right now and they feature chunky leather heels. Wear them to dress up (and jazz up) jeans, skirts, and dresses. If animal prints aren’t your style, they also come in neutral shades. “If you're like me you've been looking for a good Chelsea boot for the season that doesn't break the bank - well look no further!” one reviewer wrote. “These are great quality, great fit, and everyone loves them!” •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 15

20 The Wedge Sandals With An Adjustable Ankle Strap Trary Peep Toe Wedge Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon Amazon can’t keep these wedge sandals in stock because they’re surprisingly comfortable according to reviews. They have a back strap that’s adjustable and sits comfortably without digging into your heels. They’re made of faux leather that’s soft on your skin, as well as a comfortable padded insole that helps keep blisters at bay. •Available Sizes: 5 — 10 •Available Colors: 4

21 The Platform Oxfords With A Nonslip Sole DADAWEN Platform Oxord Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon Your traditional oxfords just got trendier — now they’re taller. These platform wingtips are the comfy work basic you’ve been looking for. They’re made of 100% leather that’s edgy and built to last. The non-skid soles and lightweight construction make this the pair of shoes you’ll want to wear all day. Reviewers love the trendy square toe and comfortable lining. •Available Sizes: 5 — 10 •Available Colors: 11

22 These Vans Alternative Sneakers Under $30 Hash Bubbie Slip-On Canvas Shoes Amazon $25 See On Amazon Calling all Vans lovers who are looking for a deal: this pair of canvas slip-on sneakers are the perfect alternative for iconic Vans shoes, except these are less than $30. The elastic band design and comfortable lining ensure your feet are supported while the breathable canvas upper keeps you cool. These stylish shoes can be dressed up or down and worn with most of the things in your closet — making this a great deal you don’t want to miss. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 •Available Colors: 32

23 This Wedge Sandal With Nearly 7,000 Reviews Skechers Wedge Sandals Amazon $50 See On Amazon The secret to these comfortable sandals is the luxe foam footbed that contours to your foot. It provides plenty of cushion and the three different straps along the toe, top of the foot, and ankle will keep your foot secure. These heels are just over 2-inches, but the wedge style is flexible and supportive. They’ve earned nearly 7,000 reviews including this one from a reviewer that raved, “This is my second pair. I bought my first pair while on vacation in Hawaii when my more expensive sandals broke and I needed a replacement. These were so comfortable and stylish. I walked around Hawaii in them and did not need to break them in. [...]” •Available Sizes: 5 — 13 •Available Colors: 7

24 A Pointed Pair Of Ankle Strap Pumps With A Block Heel Olivia K Ankle Strap Pumps Amazon $35 See On Amazon In general, pumps aren’t the first shoe that comes to mind when you think of comfort — but these could change your mind. The pointed toe is sophisticated and classic, while the block heel makes these traditional pumps a more stable option than stiletto heels. The ankle strap provides additional support to keep you dancing the night away at your next wedding or event. •Available Sizes: 5 — 10 •Available Colors: 18

25 These Bold Sport Sandals That Are Versatile ALEADER Sport Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon These brightly colored sandals are perfect for your next tropical vacation — they’re cute and comfortable. The under-$30 pair of sandals are made with the same supportive foam as yoga mats so the material absorbs any impact from walking or running. The polyester straps dry quickly and offer an adjustable, secure fit. Wear these on your daytime excursions and pair them with a flowy sundress for dinner. •Available Sizes: 6 — 11 •Available Colors: 4

26 The Slip-On Thong Flip Flops With Arch Support UTENAG Thong Flip Flops Amazon $40 See On Amazon These slip-on sandals are all style on top and all support in the sole. They have foam insoles with incredible arch support and a deep heel cup. The upper is made of synthetic leather that looks good and feels soft on your skin. This pair features adjustable straps with a padded inner. The small heel and anti-skid outsole make this a winner — plus they come in lots of colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: 6 — 11 •Available Colors: 17

27 A Pair Of Steel-Toe Sneakers That Are Lightweight FENLERN Steel Toe Sneakers Amazon $45 See On Amazon These steel-toe shoes are Amazon’s #1 best-selling “women’s work and utility shoes.” They’re lightweight and made of woven material and an air cushion sole. The steel toe cap has been tested and exceeds impact and compression standards to protect your feet. They look like sneakers but fit like work boots — a win-win. This pair has earned nearly 9,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: 5 — 11 (wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 9

28 The Ankle Strap Wedge Sandals For Any Occasion VICKI·VICKI Ankle Strap Wedge Sandals Amazon $49 See On Amazon If you have a wedding or night on the town coming up and you’d like to be as comfy as possible, these are the stylish wedges you’ve been searching for. The heels are just over 4-inches, but thanks to the wedge style, they’re easy to walk in. The braided jute platform heel is a closet must-have that your feet will appreciate. Dress them up with slacks and a button-down blouse or keep things casual by pairing them with a sundress. •Available Sizes: 4 — 11 •Available Colors: 9

29 These Best-Selling T-Strap Oxford Heels DADAWEN T-Strap Oxford Heels Amazon $38 See On Amazon Looking for stylish oxfords that are backed by rave reviews? This classic pair of T-strap Oxford heels, with a heel that measures 2.75 inches, has earned the title of Amazon’s best-selling oxfords and boasts nearly 10,000 reviews. For under $40, this pair provides a comfortable block feel, as well as adjustable straps. Choose from neutral shades or a variety of bold colors such as white, pink, and apricot. •Available Sizes: 4.5 — 10 •Available Colors: 22

30 The Shockingly Supportive Slip-On Running Shoes adidas Slip-On Running Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon Laceless shoes with support? Sign me up. This pair of slip-on running shoes features a cross band that’s branded with Adidas' logo. They fit like socks — snug yet flexible and ultra-lightweight. They also feature cushioned foam midsoles that have helped earn them more than 10,000 reviews, including this one: “I love these sneakers. I’m ordering more in every color! They fit perfectly and they look even cooler in person. So many compliments!!!” •Available Sizes: 5 — 12 •Available Colors: 20

31 These Kitten Heels With Criss-Cross Straps For Instant Style Greatonu Kitten Heel Sandals Amazon $39 See On Amazon Add these slip-on kitten heel sandals to your favorite dress, jeans and silky tee, or maxi skirt for a comfortable look that never goes out of style. The cross-strap and square toe are classic design elements that you’ll love while the kitten heel makes them much easier to walk in. They slip right on and are made of faux leather that’s soft on your skin. “I ended up purchasing 4 pairs,” one reviewer revealed. “They are super comfortable. I can wear them all day with no problems. You can wear them with anything. They are a must for the closet or your feet.” •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11 •Available Colors: 15

32 This Crowd-Favorite Pair Of Chunky Ankle Boots Soda Ankle Boots Amazon $36 See On Amazon Chunky boots are trending right now and this pair has earned more than 8,000 reviews. The high 3.5-inch heels are shockingly comfortable because of their square shape and they have a slight platform for stability. They give you a little extra stability without compromising style. These shoes slip on thanks to elastic side panels that stretch around your ankle. They have a suede sole and outer that look high-end but cost you less than $40. •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11 •Available Colors: 7

33 These Hiking Sandals That Are Fully Adjustable MEGNYA Hiking Sandals Amazon $50 See On Amazon Open-toe shoes are usually missing a key ingredient: arch support. Not these. These hiking sandals feature rubber soles that are cushioned and gently support your feet’s natural shape. The braid rope straps are a stylish addition that serves double duty since they’re adjustable and offer the perfect fit. The flexible soles give you the freedom to climb rocks and hike trails, stroll beaches, or master your favorite water sports. •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 12 •Available Colors: 6

34 The Nonslip Canvas Loafers That Go With Everything HSYZZY Slip-On Loafer Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon These canvas shoes are cute and lightweight — ideal for walking all day. They have a solid color design that’s versatile. They easily slip on and off, thanks to the elastic V-port at the top of the shoe. The soles feature a nonslip material along with a durable texture that provides traction. Vent holes in the soles help keep your feet cool even on the hottest days. •Available Sizes: 5 —12 •Available Colors: 6