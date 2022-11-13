These Shoes Under $40 Have Near-Perfect Reviews Because They Feel Like You're Wearing Slippers

For a lot of people, shoe choice is one of the most important decisions we make when getting dressed for the day. The ideal pairs are usually functional, stylish, and of course, comfortable.

We took the liberty of scouring the endless pages of Amazon to create a curated edit of the most comfortable shoes that are all under $40. The myth that you have to spend a ton of money on your shoe collection to get quality footwear is about to be debunked with these amazing styles. Think high-heeled pumps made with memory foam and slippers that will make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud.

From cozy footwear to boots and running sneakers, we’ve got you covered.

1 These Numer-One Best-Selling Crocs Crocs Classic Clogs Amazon $40 See On Amazon Dubbed a number-one best-seller on Amazon with over 340,000 five-star reviews, Crocs are one of the comfiest shoes on the planet that are truly made for everyone. The lightweight rubber style features ventilation holes for breathability and is totally waterproof. They’re also easy to throw in the car and travel with for some relief after an event where you’re on your feet all day. Available sizes: 4 — 19

Available colors: 36

2 These Slip-On Canvas Sneakers Blowfish Malibu Marley Canvas Sneaker Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy shoe that requires minimal effort to get on, these laceless canvas sneakers are a must. They are crafted from 100% cotton and feature a cushioned footbed for added comfort with half-inch platform. They’re versatile enough to wear all season long, and will quickly morph into your go-to shoe. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

3 A Fluffy & Cozy Pair Snow Boots Bearpaw Emma Short Snow Boot Amazon $40 See On Amazon These shearling-lined snow boots check all the boxes. The pair features a 100% suede outer with a bottom rubber sole and will keep you warm all winter long. One five star-reviewer wrote, “These boots are high quality — real suede on the outside and real shearling on the inside. Highly recommend if you don't care about brand names and what a high quality product and a reasonable price.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 18

4 A Comfortable Pair Of Pumps To Wear At Work Stunner Pointed Toe Low Heel Pumps Amazon $31 See On Amazon The comfort-level of heels can be tricky, but these two-inch pointed-toe pumps are crafted with an ultra-soft line and cushioned footbed. Whether you have a wedding or other special occasions that will keep you on your feet all night long, these heels will not disappoint. With the number of color options available, you might find yourself grabbing a few pairs. Available sizes: 3 — 9.5

Available colors: 21

5 These Canvas Flats That Are Available In Wide Sizes Skechers Bobs Plush Peace & Love Ballet Flat Amazon $32 See On Amazon Skechers can do no wrong, in my opinion. This pair of canvas ballet flats are a departure from the brand’s signature sneaker, but with a 4.5-star rating, thousands of shoppers are loving this style. The comfortable fabric features a memory foam cushioned footbed We love that these shoes are available in both standard and wide sizes. Available sizes: 5 — 11 Wide

Available colors: 23

6 These Walking Sneakers With Over 50,000 Five-Star Reviews Skechers Go Joy Walking Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon Crafted from breathable mesh fabric, these walking sneakers will become your new go-to for long strolls and everyday wear. They are laceless for easy on and off and feature a cushioned midsole for added comfort. As far as walking shoes go, these are currently ranked as a top best seller on Amazon. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 28

7 This Pair Of Chic & Versatile Ankle Booties Soda Chance Closed Toe Ankle Booties Amazon $28 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without your go-to fall booties. This pair is an add-to-cart essential if you ask us. The boot features a side zipper closure and a chunky block heel that’ll add 1.25-inches for elevated comfort. You’ll find yourself reaching for these boots daily. “Love these for everyday wear, very comfortable if you spend a lot of time on your feet.” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 21

8 A Pair of Memory Foam Platform Heels MARCOREPUBLIC Memory Foam Platform Heels Amazon $40 See On Amazon These 4-inch heels are ultra comfortable thanks to its memory foam platform. The almond toe silhouette is crafted from soft vegan materials and has a non-skid outsole for added stability. Reviewers have mentioned that despite how they look, they’ve stayed cozy and didn’t rub against their ankles after being worn for a full workday. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 3

9 These Top-Rated Waterproof Slides adidas Adilette Aqua Slides Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a comfortable sandal, these Adidas slides are a must. Perfect to keep in your bathroom as a shower shoe or to pack with you on your next trip, these shoes are extra comfortable thanks to their Cloudfoam footbed. They even have a best-seller stamp of approval, too. Available sizes: 5 — 14

Available colors: 14

10 A Pair Of Crisp Low-Top Sneakers Skechers Low-Top Sneaker Amazon $38 See On Amazon The 100% canvas shoe by Sketchers has racked up 18,000 five-star reviews for it’s comfort. “I am a teacher and I wear these everyday and they are very comfortable,” one reviewer said. Another person wrote, “These are now my go to favorite sneakers, they have built in memory foam.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 Wide

Available colors: 24

11 This Pair Of Lace-Up Combat Boots That’ll Get Noticed Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Combat Boot Amazon $38 See On Amazon A combat boot is an essential for completing your shoe collection. The faux-leather boots can be dressed up or dressed down and feature a lace-up front with memory foam padding for extra comfort. You can wear these with jeans, skirts, or dresses — no matter what, they’ll elevate your entire look. Available sizes: 5— 13

Available colors: 4

12 These Hidden Wedge Sneakers With Cute Zippers CUSHIONAIRE Hart Hidden Wedge Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon These wedge sneakers are great for giving you added height, as they have a one-inch hidden wedge. The double-functional zippers make for easy on and off and help these sneaks stand out from the rest of the bunch. We love that these shoes are also available in wide sizes. Available sizes: 5— 12

Available colors: 14

13 A Pair of Casual Loafers That Are Easy To Slip On & Off Bruno Marc Slip-on Loafers Casual Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon For comfortable and affordable classic shoes, these loafers should be at the top of your list. The simple design makes this pair perfect to style with any casual outfit in your closet. They are made from breathable fabric and an ultra-light outsole and are classy enough to even wear to work. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

14 These Classic Loafers Made With Memory Foam JENN ARDOR Slip on Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These budget-friendly slip-on sneakers have many key features. For starters, the comfy design is made with elastic for a secure fit. Secondly, the memory foam insole has a padded collar that adds comfort while you walk. One five-star reviewer said, “These shoes are soft with enough give to be very comfortable. They fit nice and snug so I don't feel like my feet are flopping around in them. Best of all they slip on and off pretty easily.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 27

15 These Best-Selling Chelsea Boots That Are Waterproof Chooka Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $37 See On Amazon These might just be the coziest boots we’ve come across on Amazon. The pair has an absorbent plush fur lining for extra warmth and is made from 100% waterproof rubber. Plus, they are so popular that they became a number-one best-seller. They’re the most fashionable way to keep your feet dry. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

16 These Pointed Pumps That Are Available In Wide Sizes LifeStride Saldana Pumps Amazon $39 See On Amazon Unlike most high-heels, this pair is available in medium and wide widths. The pointed-toe style is a timeless and chic silhouette you’ll reach to for years to come and is made with a cushioning traction sole to help keep your foot stable. “I wore them to an event where I mingled around and my feet never once hurt,” read one of the many five-star reviews. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 3

17 These Slippers That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Walking On A Cloud BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These lightweight shoes are easy to pack up and bring with you while you travel. The 4.5-centimeter sole provides ultimate support and comfort to your feet. You’ll truly feel like you’re walking on clouds after sliding these on, and honestly, you might not want to take them off. Available sizes: 4 — 14.5

Available colors: 14

18 A Pair Of Edgy Canvas Kicks That You Can Throw In The Wash ZGR High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Scoring close to 9,000 five-star reviews, these canvas sneakers come highly recommended by Amazon shoppers. Detailed with contrasting stitching on the outside and made from quality breathable canvas, these sneakers will be on rotation all season long. “I’ve bought three different pairs already and am so happy that I found them. They fit perfectly. The price is unbeatable,” one shopper wrote. The only caveat? The sneakers are not available in half sizes. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 21

19 A Pair of Suede Wedge Booties With Memory Foam Insoles Dunes Zoey Wedge Booties Amazon $40 See On Amazon These suede wedge booties will you become your new favorite pair for a night out. They have memory foam insoles that will keep you comfy throughout your evening. “I was able to keep them on while dancing all night long and no foot cramps the next day,” one reviewer wrote. These are also available in a leopard print, which is especially bold and unique. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 3

20 A Knit Pair Of Ballet Flats That Look More Expensive Than They Are Frank Mully Knit Ballet Flat Shoes Amazon $28 See On Amazon This pair of knit ballet flats are a great addition to your footwear collection. The soft, flexible fabric features an elasticized border. Dress them up or dress them down with leggings — you can’t go wrong. According to the company, these run true to size. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 35

21 These Running Sneakers That Come In Over 20 Colors TIOSEBON Slip On Running Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’re starting to get into running, you may be on the hunt for the perfect slip-on running sneakers. These will fit the bill. They’re lightweight and breathable, and also slip-resistant to help prevent any injuries while you’re on the go. These also have a strong sole that’ll help ensure these last a long time. Aside from being great for running, these are also comfortable all-day sneakers for people who are on their feet all day. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 22

22 These Lug Sole Booties That Have A Heel Soda Glove Ankle Boots Amazon $26 See On Amazon These lug-sole heel booties are the perfect pair of shoes to elevate any outfit. They have a chunky 3.5-inch heel and a platform silhouette. “They are SO COMFY.. I can wear them to work, or out or for literally any occasion. Very good fall boot staple!” one five-star reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 7

23 A Pair Of Cork Clogs With A Stylish Rustic Buckle CUSHIONAIRE Hana Cork Footbed Clogs Amazon $40 See On Amazon Clogs are this season’s It-shoe and this pair won’t break the bank like other styles on the market. These are made with premium faux leather and have a soft lining to keep your feet cozy all day. The suede insole works to form a perfect contour of the foot after being worn in. They’re also available in wide sizes, which is always a plus. Available sizes: 6 — 11 Wide

Available colors: 3

24 These Canvas Slip-On Sneakers Roxy Minnow Slip on Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon The super lightweight fabric and easy slip-on shape of these sneakers is ideal for every day. Perfect for long walks, these kicks feature a memory-foam padded insole and are made from recycled canvas. The shoes have even racked up a 4.5-star rating, with reviewers saying they’re just as comfortable as slippers. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 18

25 A Pair Of Chic Rain Boots Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Brave any storm with these ultra-chic ankle rain boots. Made from waterproof rubber, these boots have an elastic side and a roomy toe area for all-day wear. The matte finish makes these boots stylish enough so you can wear them regardless of the weather. “I've had these boots for two years now, and they've held up so well” raved one five-star reviewer. “I walk at least three miles around my neighborhood every day (often more), and wear these nearly every day in the fall and winter.” Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 15

26 These Number-One Best-Selling Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Perfect for the person who lives in heels during the daytime, these ballet flats are great for keeping in your work tote when you want to quickly slip into something comfy. They are made from faux leather and are lined with a padded heel for added comfort. Snag them in fun colors like leopard or green, or keep it classic with black. Available sizes: 5 — 15 Wide

Available colors: 35

27 A Pair Of Mesh Slip-On Sneakers That Are Incredibly Durable LANCROP Mesh Slip On Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers were made for walking. The mesh fabric is made for durability, and they have an elastic outer for all-day comfort. “We were all surprise how comfortable they were. The shoes held up all of our excursions, from horse back riding and we even swam with them. They work better than water shoes...” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 37

28 These Waterproof Ankle Snow Boots That’ll Get You Through Winter HARENCE Fur Lined Snow Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon These fur-lined snow boots are crafted from waterproof and breathable fabric that are made to keep your feet completely dry and warm during the colder months. The boots also have an elastic band and side zipper for easy off-and-on. During the next snowstorm, you’ll be happy you opted for boots that are both warm and flexible. Available sizes: 4 — 14

Available colors: 14

29 A Pair Of Lightweight Boat Shoes That Can Double As Slippers VenusCelia Comfort Walking Boat Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of super lightweight and ultra-comfortable shoes, these boat shoes have thousands of amazing reviews. The moccasin-style loafers feature a soft leather upper and durable outsole. It also has a padded insole for all-day comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 61