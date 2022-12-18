These Stylish, Cheap Shoes Are 10x More Comfortable Than What You Usually Wear

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get quality footwear. And when it comes to shoe shopping, comfort is key.

From sneakers and slippers with memory foam cushions to shoes made with elastic bands for ample stretch, there are a few key fabrics to look out for when testing a shoe’s comfort level. This list is made up of stylish kicks, ballet flats, and classic boots you’ll want to have on rotation all season long. And, if you’re also looking for something that will give you some height, Bustle has got you covered.

Ahead, you’ll discover 40 pairs of ultra-comfortable shoes that don’t break the bank.

1 A Pair Of Chunky Platform Sneakers LUCKY STEP Chunky Platform Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Available in 18 different colors, these chunky platform sneakers will give you a little extra height while remaining stylish and comfortable. They are crafted with a rubber outsole and have a lace-up closure. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable these shoes are! The inserts are super cushiony and comfortable.” Available Sizes: 6 — 11

Available Colors: 18

2 These Black Chelsea Booties You’ll Wear Everyday MaxMuxun Chelsea Ankle Boots Amazon $46 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a pair of simple black booties that you can throw on every day, consider yourself covered. Made from faux suede with a comfortable cushion insole and a side zipper, these ankle boots will match just about anything in your closet and work for every occasion. At this price point, I recommend snagging them in camel, too. Available Sizes: 6 — 11

Available Colors: 12

3 A Pair Of Easy Ballet Flats For Every Occasion DREAM PAIRS Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re someone who does shoe swaps throughout the day, these pointed-toe ballet flats are perfect for when you’re ready to change out of your heels. They are lightweight enough that they won’t take up much room in your work tote and can easily match any outfit. You’ll be hitting “add to cart” in every color. Available Sizes: 5 — 12

Available Colors: 13

4 This Pair Of Cushion Sneakers Without Laces LUCKY STEP Air Cushion Fashion Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These slip-on sneakers will make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Made from a cushioned sole with sturdy traction, these sneakers are totally laceless, making it easy to pull them on and off. Not only can these be worn for low-impact activities like long walks or jogs, but they also make for the perfect travel sneaker. Available Sizes: 6 — 11

Available Colors: 30

5 A Pair Of Combat Boots That Add An Edge To Any Outfit DREAM PAIRS Ankle Lace up Combat Boots Amazon $60 See On Amazon No footwear collection is complete without an edgy pair of combat boots. Featuring a buckle detail and front laces, these boots will be on rotation all season long. Plus, they are lined with faux fur so your feet will be kept totally warm. The best part? There’s a hidden pocket perfect for storing credit cards or keys. Available Sizes: 5 — 12

Available Colors: 13

6 These Knit Ballet Flats That Are Super Comfortable Frank Mully Knit Pointed Toe Ballet Flat Amazon $37 See On Amazon With over 2,400 five-star reviews, you won’t regret adding these knit ballet flats to your cart. They are crafted from a lightweight fabric that is super flexible and comfortable that moves with you while you walk. One customer wrote, “Great shoe that elevates your style whether you were them for slippers, travel or work. I'm buying these in several colors...” Available Sizes: 5 — 11

Available Colors: 43

7 A Pair Of Canvas High Top Kicks That Come In Fur Lined ZGR Canvas High Top Lace-Up Sneakers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These canvas high-tops come in a ton of different styling options. You can grab them in a fun pattern, or with a fur lining. They’re also easy to take care of — their durable canvas material can be thrown into the washing machine for an easy clean. These kicks have even racked up a 4.5-star rating. Available Sizes: 5 — 11

Available Colors: 19

8 These Super Cozy Slippers To Keep By Your Bedside Dearfoams Shearling Slide Slippers Amazon $40 See On Amazon It doesn’t get cozier than these shearling slides. You can wear them outdoors for neighborhood strolls or use them as indoor house slippers. Either way, you’ll never want to take them off. They are made from genuine shearling lining that is also moisture-wicking and has a rubber outsole for sturdy traction. There are plenty of fun color options, from hot pink to leopard print. Available Sizes: 6 — 11

Available Colors: 9

9 This Pair Of Elastic Flats That Have An Ankle Strap DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Flat Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a comfortable shoe that is also elegant and will go with just about anything in your closet, these elastic ballet flats check every box. They feature a rounded toe silhouette and have a zip closure in the back. The brand suggests taking a half-size up from your typical shoe size. Available Sizes: 5— 12

Available Colors: 12

10 This Pair Of Slip On Sneakers That Come In A Wide Assortment Of Colors Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon There is no shortage of versatile colorways when it comes to buying these canvas sneakers. From floral and leopard print to sleek navy or yellow, you’ll find a shade for every outfit. The sneakers have a slip-on design and feature an elastic front for added comfort. One reviewer loves the shoes for their longevity. “They are very comfortable and versatile. I wear them with work clothes, shorts, and dresses. I have another pair that are several years old and are still holding up like new,” they wrote. Available Sizes: 5— 11

Available Colors: 79

11 A Classic Pair Of Slouchy Knee High Boots With Pockets DREAM PAIRS Knee High Pull On Boots Amazon $57 See On Amazon From your favorite pair of jeans to a chic sweater dress, these knee-high boots will be the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. The slouchy fit makes this style relaxed and comfortable for all-day wear, while the 0.5-inch heel will withstand long days. One reviewer revealed that the boots have a secret pocket. “The boots have pockets! Yep, pockets! Easily can slip an ID, credit card, and a few bucks in your boot pocket without worrying about having to dig for it” Available Sizes: 5— 12

Available Colors: 9

12 This Ultra Chic Loafers That Come In Snake Print COOL COSER C Slip On Flat Loafers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Take a walk on the wild side with these snake-printed loafers. They will instantly add an element of chic to any outfit. If prints aren’t your thing, you can snag them in classic shades like brown, black, or navy. The flats have a classic round toe and feature a gold buckle design on the front. You’ll be sure to love how comfortable and stylish these shoes are. Available Sizes: 6— 11

Available Colors: 5

13 A Pair Of Super Lightweight Sneakers That Have Memory Foam Pads Roxy Bayshore Slip On Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair of lightweight sneakers, these slip-on kicks are for you. While I don’t recommend wearing these to run a marathon, these sneakers are great for beach activities or to bring on your next vacation. These shoes are made from a soft and stretchy fabric and have a memory foam insole. You can snag them in an array of different colors and prints like neutral palm trees and subtle stripes. Available Sizes: 5 — 11

Available Colors: 24

14 These Ankle Booties That Have a Hidden Wedge Athlefit Ankle Wedge Booties Amazon $56 See On Amazon These wedge booties may only come in three colors, but the classic shades are the only styles you need to go with everything in your wardrobe. Whether you opt for khaki, brown, or black, there’s no shortage of style. Featuring a hidden wedge for added height, the sole is made with deep grooves to provide extra traction. Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available Colors: 3

15 These Stretchy Ballet Flats Made From Breathable Materials Frank Mully Knit Ballet Flat Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these ballet flats for their super comfortable breathable fabric. “They are stretchable in the right places and the material is super breathable! I can wear these for the whole day without any pain or even knowing I’m wearing anything,” one reviewer said. The flats have an elastic pointed-toe design and come in a variety of colors and prints. Available Sizes: 6— 12

Available Colors: 37

16 These Ankle Booties That Look Just Like Sneakers Adokoo PU Leather High Top Ankle Booties Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’ve ever been torn between the idea of wearing comfortable sneakers or your favorite pair of booties, these high-top shoes are the perfect hybrid of both. The faux-leather material is totally waterproof so you can brave any storm in style and they have an anti-slip sole for added traction. The shoes do not come in half sizes, so if you tend to have wider feet you may want to size up. Available Sizes: 6— 11

Available Colors: 5

17 A Pair Of Slip-On Clogs That Have A Cozy Lining WHITE MOUNTAIN Bari Clog Amazon $60 See On Amazon Clogs are the It-shoe of the season. From Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner, style icons have been spotted wearing comfortable mules all season long. This pair is great to get the A-list look without breaking the bank. The faux-fur lining will keep your feet warm and cozy, and the buckle detail will add something special to your overall look. Available Sizes: 5 — 12

Available Colors: 4

18 A Pair Of Comfortable Flats That Have An Ankle Strap Design DREAM PAIRS Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flat Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon These flat shoes are the perfect style to wear when looking for something elegant, but will also keep your feet comfortable all night long. From weddings to other big social events, these shoes are a great go-to. Plus, there’s a hidden wedge that measures in at one inch. They come in a gorgeous metallic gold or a pastel floral print. Available Sizes: 5— 12

Available Colors: 10

19 A Pair Of Classic High Top Sneakers That Will Withstand The Test Of Time Yageyan High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more classic than these high-top canvas sneakers. No matter the season or time of year, these retro kicks will always be in style. And they pair well with everything from jeans to dresses. The design features a pull ring in the back making it super easy to slip on and off. Available Sizes: 5 — 11

Available Colors: 8

20 A Pair Of Cozy Fur-Lined Boots That Can Go In The Washing Machine BEARPAW Slip On Ankle Boots Amazon $51 See On Amazon Aside from the super cozy faux-fur lining, these winter boots have amazing qualities. They are available in wide sizes and come in an assortment of different colors. The fabric is water resistant, making it the best shoe choice for snowy days. The best part? According to the brand, these boots can withstand up to 40 wash cycles. Available Sizes: 5 — 12 Wide

Available Colors: 15

21 These Sneaker Wedges That Look Great With Denim CUSHIONAIRE Wide Wedge Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These sneaker wedges offer up a level of comfort that you never thought was possible. They are made with a memory foam insole and are crafted from a perforated soft vegan leather. The hidden wedge will give you an extra boost of height without sacrificing comfort. Available Sizes: 5 — 12 Wide

Available Colors: 14

22 A Pair Of Over The Knee Boots To Go With Your Fall Wardrobe N.N.G Suede Over Knee Long Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’ve invested in an assortment of sweater dresses this season, you’ll need a stellar pair of OTK boots to go with it. These gorgeous boots are made from a lightweight suede and hit just above your knee. They come in an assortment of earthy colors and are also available in a fun snake print. The square-shaped heel make these boots comfortable for all-day wear. Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available Colors: 33

23 These Comfortable Loafers That Scream Casually Cool MUSSHOE Pointed Toe Loafers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These pointed-toe loafers might just be the chicest pair of shoes you can add to your cart. The minimalistic silhouette and cool tonal hues are the perfect addition to any closet. The insoles are made from double memory foam, which means the comfort is next level. You can snag them in all different textiles like faux leather, suede, or stretchy knit. Available Sizes: 5 — 10

Available Colors: 33

24 A Pair Of Chelsea Booties That Will Give You Some Hight JABASIC Suede Ankle Booties Amazon $60 See On Amazon Let’s face it. Most of us love a little extra added height, but not at the expense of comfort. These Chelsea ankle boots feature a thick, block heel that will give you just under three inches. The booties also have an elastic side panel making it easy to pull on and off. Perfect for brunch, heading to the office, or a night out, these boots will serve you well. Available Sizes: 5 — 10

Available Colors: 4

25 These Slip-On Sneakers That Have Over 8,000 Rave Reviews Lugz Clipper Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you're going for a long walk, but you’re not in the mood to put on intense workout sneakers, these slip-on sneakers are the way to go. They are made from canvas fabric and the thick rubber sole features a cool splatter paint design. You can also snag them in all white or heather grey. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I needed a shoe that was quick to slip on and good for walking the dog around a city. This shoe has been great for that purpose.” Available Sizes: 5.5 — 12

Available Colors: 22

26 A Super Cozy Pair of Slippers With A Memory Foam Cushion Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Open Toe Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $29 See On Amazon “Memory foam” might just be my two favorite words when it comes to shopping for shoes. These faux-fur slippers are designed with a lush memory foam cushion for added comfort. They also have sole grips that are great for either indoor or outdoor use. If they get a little dirty, you can throw them in the wash without ruining their exterior. Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 15

27 This Pair Of Low Top Sneakers That Come In Neon Colors Epic Step Fashion Tennis Sneakers Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sneaker that comes in every color of the rainbow, your wish has been granted. These canvas kicks are available in 24 bright hues ranging from neon pink to lime green. The low top silhouette gives these sneakers a casual feel that you can wear all day long for a relaxed look. They even have a 4.5-star rating. Available Sizes: 5 — 12

Available Colors: 24

28 These Ballet Flats That Are An Amazon Best-Seller Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon Scoring over 37,000 five-star reviews, these ballet flats sneakers come highly recommended by Amazon shoppers. Designed for a minimalist and made from soft, faux leather material, you’ll wonder what you wore before owning these flats. They come in an assortment of all different colors and prints to choose from. If you often wear heels to work, these would be great to store in your car for a comfortable commute home. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 36

29 These Slip On Sneakers That Have A Chic Quilted Design STQ Memory Foam Slip On Loafers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These budget-friendly slip-on sneakers have many key features. For starters, they are made from soft vegan leather that has elastic bands on each side for a super comfortable fit. Secondly, the heel is ergonomically designed making it the best choice for all-day wear and long walks. The chic quilted design is an added bonus. Available Sizes: 6 — 11

Available Colors: 6