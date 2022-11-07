These Stylish Clothes Don't Cling To Your Body & Are Kinda Sexy

The new year is around the corner, so if you’re looking to swap out some of your older styles for new updated fashion finds, what better time than now? From office outfits to evening attire and general day-to-day pieces, our wardrobe contains many sectors that meet the different needs of our lifestyle. And while we want to feel stylish in our clothing, the most important element to keep in mind when shopping is that comfort is key.

Luckily, thanks to online shopping, thousands of shoppers have already vetted the best styles for you, so you can navigate your shopping by leaning on trusty reviews and star ratings.

Ahead, we’ve curated a list of 40 stylish pieces you’ll feel good in that are worth adding to your Amazon order. Spoiler alert: there’s a best-selling dress that’s available in 50 different colors.

1 This Lace Crochet Blouse You’ll Want To Bring On Your Next Trip FARYSAYS Crochet V-Neck Button-Down Shirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon This lace crochet blouse is worth adding to your rotation of tops. It features a button-down V-neck with bell sleeves and has a relaxed, loose-fitting silhouette. The lace crochet stitching makes it the perfect top to wear on vacation styled with denim cut-offs or wear it out to dinner with a pair of jeans. It comes in an assortment of colors, so you might end up adding a few styles to your cart. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

2 A Pair Of High-Waisted Trousers That Come With A Belt SySea Belted Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $37 See On Amazon A chic pair of trousers is a must in any wardrobe and this belted-wide-leg style ranks top on our list. It features a high paper bag waist, complete with a bow tie knot front and two side pockets. You can snag them in a bunch of solid hues or a fun print like houndstooth or leopard. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

3 This One-Shoulder Blouse That’s Great For A Night Out DOROSE Loose One-Shoulder Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This one-shoulder top works for any and every occasion. It has a batwing-style sleeve and is cut from a stretchy, soft, and comfortable fabric. It’s available in so many eye-catching colors that you might not know which one to try first. “This shirt fit just as I hoped. Perfect for cool summer nights, can dress up with jewelry or wear with jeans and sneakers. Loved the length,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

4 This Sheer Lace Cardigan That Works As Beach Coverup AILUNSNIKA Crochet Lace Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sheer crochet cardigan is lightweight enough to wear over a swimsuit, but also totally chic to layer over a tank top with a pair of jeans for every day. The mesh design makes it the perfect item to throw in your suitcase on your next trip. “It’s light, fits as expected, and allows for flexibility for undershirts when it’s warm or cool out,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: OS

Available colors: 27

5 This Ultra-Cozy Sweater Dress With Cutouts IN'VOLAND Cut-Out Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Designed for comfort and ease, this cozy sweater dress features cutout shoulders and crisscross straps on the back. It comes in minimalistic shades like black and khaki, or you can snag it in Fair Isle for the holiday season. “The quality is great. There are no loose threads and the dress is thick enough to wear late fall and winter time on any occasion,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 5

6 This Lightweight Draped Cardigan That Can Be Tied 2 Ways ACEVOG Multiway Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This lightweight style cardigan is designed with a draped open front and is complete with a belt that can be tied at the waist in the front or the back, giving you more control over your look. It’s lightweight, and the perfect layering piece for added warmth. We especially love the light blue hue. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

7 A Waffle Knit Henley Top That’s Breathable Glanzition Waffle Knit Henley Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Basics are the most worn pieces in our wardrobes — and this waffle knit henley top is about to be your new go-to. It’s the perfect shirt for layering during the colder months and can also be worn casually for lounging. “It’s made to fit loose and looks cute tucked in the front. The waffled material is light and great for hot weather. It’s thin, but I don’t have to wear a tank underneath,” one reviewer wrote. It’s also available in a sleeveless version. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

8 This Stylish Lounge Shirt That’s Perfect For Yoga Muzniuer Loose Backless Workout T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This backless long-sleeve top makes it easy to head to the gym in style. It’s crafted from a lightweight and soft stretchy material and features thumbhole sleeves perfect for yoga. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I love this shirt. It is thin, so not too hot. It shows off my cute sports bras, but doesn't fall off my shoulders because of the little connector strap that goes across the shoulders.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

9 This Wrap Style Tunic That Comes In Tons Of Colors IN'VOLAND Loose Short Sleeve Wrap Dolman Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon We’re a fan of anything that makes you feel confident, and thousands of shoppers agree that this wrap top that’s made from rayon and spandex does the trick. “I hate buying clothes, as I always feel like they don't fit the way I want in one way or another. This top though? Blown away,” one five-star reviewer wrote. The top features a crossover pleated waist and batwing-style sleeves. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 32 Plus

Available colors: 31

10 A Pair Of Cozy, Wide-Leg Yoga Pants With Pockets Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes the most dreaded part of working out is slipping into tight clothes. These comfy wide-leg yoga pants are super soft and breathable and won’t cling to your body. They have a high-rise waistband and pockets on both sides. One five-star reviewer wrote, “These are amazing! Double-lined, no panty lines show through. Very comfy, loose, and flowy without being baggy.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

11 These Top-Rated Boyfriend Jeans That Are Super Stretchy Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Slim Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Is there really ever such a thing as too many pairs of denim? These slim boyfriend jeans comes highly recommended by thousands of Amazon shoppers. It’s crafted from super stretchy denim that keeps its shape all day. One five-star shopper said, “they fit beautifully with no gap in the waist. The folded hem stays folded and when I sit, the waist doesn't roll.” Another reviewer wrote, “Plenty of stretch to stay with your body as you move yet not heavy like others jeans that have you sweating.” Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

Available colors: 8

12 This Faux Leather Jacket That Comes In A Range of Sizes S P Y M Faux Leather Moto Jacket Amazon $48 See On Amazon A leather jacket is a timeless essential. This faux moto jacket will add an edge to any outfit and is the perfect layer for added warmth. It’s even racked up a 4.6-star rating. “The material is very comfortable and looks well made. The sleeves have a stretchy part on the sides which I really like for a different texture,” one reviewer said. You can grab it in an assortment of colors from black to light pink. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

13 A Satin Sleep Shirt That Feels Ultra Luxe Ekouaer Satin Sleep Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Nearly 4,000 shoppers have given this satin sleep shirt a five-star review. It’s equal parts sophisticated as it is comfortable. The loose-fitting style and ultra-soft, lightweight fabric make this shirt ideal for sleeping. Bonus: If you’re someone who likes to say in pajamas for morning Zoom calls, this shirt will do the trick. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

14 This Stylish Cold Shoulder Sweater CHYRII Cold Shoulder Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Available in a ton of colors ranging from blue and pink to black and brown, this cold shoulder sweater is a great piece to dress up or down. The ribbed knit has a slightly open back and a round neckline with cut-out shoulders. It’s made from high-quality acrylic and looks great paired with jeans or leggings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

15 This Tiered Shift Dress That’s A No.1 Best-Seller Amoretu Tiered Shift Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This easy-to-wear shift dress is the perfect outfit for its versatility. Wear it with sneakers during the day or pair it with heels for a more elevated look. It’s made from breathable soft fabric with a deep v-neckline and has even been dubbed an Amazon bestseller. “The fabric is really quality. It flows and swings so nicely. The v-neckline lands just right,” one reviewer wrote. We love that it’s available in long sleeve, short sleeve, or with spaghetti straps. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

16 A Faux Leather Flare Skirt That Looks Just Like The Real Thing Cemi Ceri Faux Leather Flare Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Show up to your next holiday party in this faux-leather flare skirt. It has an elastic waistband and hits right at your knees for a retro look. The skirt also comes in an array of metallic hues perfect for ringing in the new year in style. Made in the USA, this skirt is also great for work events or when you just feel like stepping things up. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 14

17 This Cable Knit Cardigan You’ll Never Want To Take Off Angashion V-Neck Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon There is nothing not to love about this v-neck cable knit cardigan. It can be worn fully buttoned on its own or as an extra layer over a tank top. It features a loose casual look and is made of cozy and thick warm fabric. Great for a chilly summer night or a fall day, this sweater pairs perfectly with jeans and boots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

18 A Gorgeous Satin Dress That Ties At The Waist PRETTYGARDEN Satin Tie-Waist Shirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Everyone needs the perfect little cocktail dress in their closet for when the invite arrives in the mail. This satin dress is budget friendly and looks like luxury. Complete with a belted tie to cinch the waist and a crew neckline with pleats, we love how elegant this mini dress looks Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

19 This Slouchy Tank Top Detailed With Lace Trim BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for an elevated tank top, this lace trim style will do the trick. It features a slightly plunging v-neck with lace detailing throughout the straps and has a relaxed fit. This tank can be worn under your favorite jacket for the colder seasons or can easily be styled for the summer. Take your pick amongst the colorful hues such as hot pink, green, and cobalt blue. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 22

20 A Pair Of Voluminous, Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Design by Olivia Chiffon Pleated Palazzo Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon For the days you’re not in the mood to slip into a pair of jeans, opt for these comfortable palazzo pants. Crafted from a breezy chiffon material, the fabric features vertical pleats from the waist down. With an ultra wide-leg silhouette and flowy fit, the pants give off the illusion of a maxi skirt. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

21 This Shaggy Faux Fur Jacket That Can Complete Any Outfit Inorin Faux Fur Jacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon This shaggy jacket is destined for a special spot in your coat closet. It features an open front with horizontal tiered faux-fur detailing to create a chic and luxurious look without breaking the bank. We love this jacket to throw over a dress for a cocktail event or to wear dressed down with a pair of jeans and sneakers Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

22 A Turtleneck Sweater Dress That Requires No Effort ANRABESS Loose Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon A classic sweater dress is the easiest way to make you instantly look and feel put together with minimal effort. Throw on a pair of tights or boots and you’re ready to go in no time. This turtleneck style will take you from desk to drinks and is equally perfect for weekend festivities. It’s no wonder why this dress has received over 4,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

23 This Wrap Cardigan That Comes With A Belted Waist Auburet Oversized Wrap Cardigan Amazon $43 See On Amazon Is there ever such a thing as too many cardigans? This wrap-style sweater is designed with an open front and is complete with a belt that can be tied at the waist or worn undone for a casual look. It’s the perfect layering piece for added warmth. We especially love the orange hue. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

24 This Ultra-Comfortable Jumpsuit That You Can Wear Everywhere PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon I can confidently attest to this crewneck cotton jumpsuit. This piece has become my go-to airport outfit. From the airplane straight to dinner and to running casual daily errands, there are endless possibilities for this jumpsuit. It features an elastic waist and a tapered leg that can be styled with any type of shoe. One shopper wrote, “I got compliments everywhere I wore it. Bought another one for a more dressy look in all black. Then purchased the tie-dyed one. Then the hot pink and now the camouflaged one.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

25 This Satin Silk Button Down Chigant Loose Satin Button-Down Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s no shortage of fashion when it comes to this satin button-down shirt. It’s made from breathable and lightweight fabric and has a relaxed fit with drop shoulders. While you can grab it in fun prints like leopard, we love the classic and timeless nature of the solid hues. Just take note, this shirt is handwash only. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

26 A Stylish Pair Of Loose Fitting Denim SweatyRocks Distressed Wide Leg Jeans Amazon $46 See On Amazon There’s something about a cool pair of denim we can’t help but gravitate towards. This distressed wide-leg style features a high-rise and casual loose style. These have a high waist, zipper fly, functional pockets, and the “destroyed” look that’s back in trend. Most reviewers recommend sizing up. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

27 This Super Comfortable Henley Tunic ALLEGRACE Flowy Henley Amazon $23 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers can agree on the comfort of this henley tunic blouse. The long-sleeve top is made from a stretchy and soft material with a relaxed fit. It has buttons that close in front that give it a slight edge over other blouses. “I get at least one compliment every time I wear it! It’s one of my most comfortable shirts. Flowy, soft, light material...” one five-star reviewer raved. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 15

28 These Tapered Sweatpants That Look Elevated Dragon Fit High Waist Tapered Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon These top-rated joggers are high-waisted with a tapered leg, which gives them a more polished look. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that comfort is a priority — thus making these pants fine to wear outside of the gym. Perfect for lounging around the house, running errands, or wearing to a yoga class, you won’t regret adding these pants to your cart. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

29 A Satin Bomber Jacket That’ll Turn Heads IN'VOLAND Satin Bomber Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Adding a satin bomber jacket to your wardrobe will easily add a cool edge to any outfit. This one features a stand collar with ribbed trim and cinched stitching detailing on the back. The jacket is made from an extremely soft satin fabric, which gives off a silk-esque look and feel. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 5

30 An Elegant Lantern Style Dress You Can Wear Anywhere Hanna Nikole Chiffon Lantern Sleeve Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This stunning and affordable party dress is made from soft chiffon material with lightweight lining making it comfortable to wear from dusk to dawn. The silhouette hits right at the knees and has a fit-and-flare shape, making it a great style for every body type. It comes in so many patterns and colors that you might find yourself buying more than one. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 16

31 This Wrap Sweater With A Plunging Neckline softome Loose Wrap Deep V-Neck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon This cozy V-neck knit is worth adding to your rotation of sweaters. It features a cross-wrapped plunging neckline that you can leave bare or layer a lacy bra underneath. To achieve a slouchy and relaxed fit, shoppers highly recommend sizing up. “Definitely go up a size if you want the baggy look pictured...I wear a small usually and got a medium and while it is certainly loose, I almost could have done a large. But I love it regardless. So easy to style and so comfy,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

32 This High-Waisted Skirt With A Side Slit Floerns High Waist Split A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect skirt to add to your outfit, this high-waisted one comes in over 40 different styles. The A-line silhouette features a side slit and is made from a thin, soft material. It’s worth mentioning the skirt has very little stretch, but is still comfortable to wear. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 43

33 A Lightweight Cardigan That Makes An Excellent Layer Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon This v-neck cardigan is about to be your new go-to sweater. It’s designed for comfort and ease and is made from a soft, lightweight cotton blend. It’s detailed with ribbing at the cuffs and hemline and can be worn with anything and everything. Over 7,000 shoppers gave it a five-star review. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available styles: 27

34 This Cold Shoulder Dress That’s A Great Option For Weddings Pinup Fashion Cold Shoulder Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon It feels like every month is wedding season, so what better time to stock up on dresses than now? This cold shoulder dress comes in pretty solid hues like burgundy, pink and green. It features lace detailing around the neckline and flutter sleeves and hits below the knees. The pockets might just be the best part. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 10

35 A Sheer Button Down Shirt That Will Amp Up Every Outfit Romwe Sheer Mesh Button-Down Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crafted from sheer and lightweight chiffon, this mesh button-down shirt is an absolute must for your night-out wardrobe. It’s designed with a front collar and long bishop sleeves and is great to wear out to dinner or to your next party. “I can put this over any top with pants or skirt or dress and it just looks elevated,” one reviewer wrote Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large Plus

Available styles: 6

36 A Fancy Pair Of High-Waisted Trousers With Pockets NRTHYE Pleated Palazzo Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in an assortment of gorgeous colors, these pleated palazzo trousers are about to become your new favorite pants. Perfect to wear out to dinner, for work events or to pack on your next trip, these high-waisted trousers feature a straight wide-leg with front side pockets and a drawstring closure. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 22

37 This Super Soft Slip Dress You Can Wear To Bed Ekouaer Pleated Lace Chemise Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking to mix up your pajama selection, try this sleeveless nightgown. Cozy and super soft, this jersey slip dress is complete with lace trim and wide shoulder straps, making it sleek and comfortable. It serves a few purposes, as it can also double as a slip dress to wear under your clothes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 31

38 An Off-The-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top With The Perfect Amount Of Stretch Halife Long Sleeve Boat Neck Off Shoulder Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This long sleeve shirt is anything but basic. Crafted from a stretchy soft material, you’ll find yourself reaching for this top every day. Not only does it make for an easy outfit with a pair of jeans or leggings, but the boat neck design can be dressed up for a night out. It comes in an array of solid colors, but we recommend snagging it in black or white to get the most out of your buy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

39 This Best-Selling Flare Skirt With Shorts Underneath DJT FASHION Skater Skirt With Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Designed to hit right above the knees, this high-waisted A-line flare skirt is designed with built-in shorts to keep you comfortable all day long. Dubbed a No.1 Best-Seller on Amazon, this skirt is great for multiple occasions — from lazy summer afternoons to a nice dinner out. One reviewer wrote, “I love this skirt so much and my favorite part is that it has shorts underneath, so I feel comfortable wearing it and it is absolutely adorable.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 26