Where would we be without customer reviews? Not only do they tell you exactly what’s good (or, in most cases, bad) about a product, but they often include photos of what they actually look like IRL. And when it comes to buying clothes and accessories, the more feedback you can track down before making a purchase, the better. Is this lace actually “super soft” or will it feel scratchy? Does this hat look like one you’d find in a high-end boutique? Or something you’d pull out of a dumpster? The reviews never lie.

So, if you’re looking for new stuff to add to your wardrobe that’s been personally vetted by yours truly — and thousands of satisfied shoppers — keep scrolling. Below are all kinds of stylish clothes that look so good on, they’re racking up thousands of perfect Amazon reviews.

1 These Stylish Joggers That 20,000 Shoppers Give 5 Stars Amazon Essentials Relaxed French Terry Joggers Amazon $12 See On Amazon These classic joggers are a shopper fave, racking up over 20,000 five-star ratings, including hundreds of reviews raving about how soft and comfy this pair is. The cotton-blend French terry fleece fabric is thick and plush, and the adjustable drawstring waistband won’t ride down when you’re moving around. Plus, the jogger style with cuffed hems makes them look a bit more polished than your typical sweats. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X — Available colors: 40

2 This Lightweight V-Neck Sweater With Over 17,000 Reviews Amazon Essentials V-Neck Sweater Amazon $13 See On Amazon There are so many heavyweight sweaters out there that you throw on when it’s especially frightful out, but what about the days when you need to stay just a little bit warm? This lightweight cotton-blend V-neck sweater keeps you covered without making you overheat, and it’s backed by over 12,000 five-star ratings. It’ll be your go-to layer throughout the season, and shoppers noted the fit and quality is excellent. — Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X-Large — Available colors: 24

3 This Cotton-Blend Crewneck Sweater With Over 52,000 Reviews Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon This essential crewneck sweatshirt from Hanes is soft, lightweight, and made from cotton sourced from American farms. The thick fleece fabric is cozy but not too heavy, and the stretchy ribbed accents at the neckline, cuffs, and hem make it easy to slip on and off. No wonder it’s a fave with over 52,000 reviews on Amazon. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 10

4 This Turtleneck Bodysuit That Won't Budge MANGOPOP Mock-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sick of constantly having to re-tuck your shirt when rocking high-waisted jeans? This turtleneck bodysuit is the sleek solution you’ve been waiting for, and it’s backed by over 26,000 five-star ratings. Three snaps at the crotch keep it secure and make it easy to get in and out of throughout the day. And the modal spandex fabric is incredibly soft and stretchy. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 26

5 This Turtleneck Top That's Classic & Comfy Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $14 See On Amazon A long-sleeved turtleneck is such an essential addition to your wardrobe, and this is the one to stock up on. The cotton-blend fabric is soft and breathable so it’s perfect for layering, and the relaxed fit keeps it from being constricting. Shoppers rave about how comfortable and lightweight this sweater is, and you can stock up in lots of colors. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 23

6 This Polar Fleece Jacket That You'll Wear All Season Amazon Essentials Soft Fleece Jacket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Step up your fleece game with this classic-fit polar fleece jacket. It features a midweight design, cozy fleece texture, zip-up closure, high collar, two side zip pockets, and contoured seams for a fitted look. It looks equally chic worn open or closed, and nearly 28,000 shoppers gave it five stars. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 40

7 This Crewneck Sweater With A Perfect Relaxed Fit Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 $12.50 See On Amazon This cotton-blend crewneck sweater with over 15,000 reviews is lightweight enough to be a base layer but also warm enough to be on top, so you have endless ways to wear it. Reviewers note it’s comfortable with a great fit and quality. — Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X-Large — Available colors: 39

8 This Popular Plaid Shacket In A Cozy Wool Blend AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon A good shacket is the shirt-jacket combo we all need, and this one has all the best features of both. The soft nylon spandex blend fabric keeps you warm without being too heavy, and the longer length adds coverage. A pointed collar, button-down closure, and two front patch pockets complete the casual style. One shopper reports, “This looks very cute, fits true to size, and colors look great.” — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 25

9 These Pull-On Skinny Jeans With Over 85,000 Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These cult-fave pull-on jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label are a consistent fave for their pull-on style that’s comfortable and looks great. The cotton denim blend includes elastane for supreme stretch, and the elastic waistband stays in place without digging or bunching. — Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus (28-inch, 30-inch, and 32-inch inseams available) — Available colors: 18

10 These Buttery-Soft Leggings With 60,000 Perfect Ratings SATINA Buttery Soft Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a variety of beautiful color options and soft, buttery fabric that feels like a second skin, these leggings have shoppers completely obsessed. Seriously, over 60,000 shoppers give this pair a perfect five stars. They feature polyester spandex fabric, a high waistband with durable elastic, and three different fit options to choose from: capri-length, full-length, and full-length with pockets. — Available sizes: One size — One size plus (Capri and full-length also available) — Available colors: 25

11 This Cableknit Sweater With A Chunky Weave Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon One shopper called this fisherman sweater “the best sweater I have ever purchased online,” and they’re not alone because over 4,000 shoppers rate if five stars. The chunky cable-knit pattern adds sweet style, and the 100% cotton fabric is soft to the touch. The turtleneck design keeps you cozy, and the fit is described as “close-but-comfortable.” — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 22

12 This Fan Fave Layered Necklace With 14K Gold Plating M MOOHAM Gold Plated Paperclip Chains Necklaces (2 pieces) $15 See On Amazon Delightfully dainty and so versatile, this layered necklace makes any outfit look 10 times better. The paperclip-style chain adds a trendy touch, and the 14K gold plating brings durability and dazzling shine. It maintains a near-perfect 4.6-star rating with over 34,000 reviews. Choose your own initial, or pick the first letter of a loved one’s name for a meaningful gift. — Available sizes: One size — Available colors: 3

13 These Stretchy Yoga Pants With An On-Trend Bootcut Leg TOPYOGAS Crossover Bootleg Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon There are so many things to love about these yoga pants: The crisscrossing high waistband, the trendy bootcut legs, the stretchy nylon spandex fabric, the moisture-wicking fabric...I could go on and on. Not into yoga? Add a crop top, fitted blazer, and heels for a going-out look that’s secretly comfortable. One five-star reviewer commented, “I LOVE THESE YOGA PANTS! They are SO soft and I would recommend them to everyone.” — Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 11

14 These Workout Shorts That Look So Good On They Keep You Moving AUROLA Intensify Workout Shorts Amazon $52 $22 See On Amazon Shoppers cannot contain their excitement when it comes to these nylon spandex-blend high-waisted workout shorts. Here’s an excerpt from one of the over 5,000 five-star reviews: “I’m actually obsessed. I want every color! The fabric is SOOOO stretchy and comfy! They’re worth every penny!” Another five-star reviewer raves, “They make you feel so good in the mirror, your workout becomes even more inspired!” — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 45

15 This Mini Skater Skirt With 58,000 Perfect Reviews Urban CoCo Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Shoppers love this adorable skater skirt, so much so that it’s garnered a whopping 58,000 perfect reviews. The polyester spandex fabric is durable and stretchy, and the flared fit and mini length add playful details. One five-star reviewer shared, “The fabric is amazing it’s perfect it fits me so well and looks so good.” — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 39

16 This Oversized Half-Zip Pullover For A Cozy But Cute OOTD Trendy Queen Half Zip Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon This oversized sweatshirt somehow manages to be ridiculously comfortable, super on-trend, and surprisingly affordable. It features thick rayon polyester fabric, a half-zip closure, a high neck, and stretchy bands at the cuffs and hemline. One five-star reviewer reports, “This sweatshirt looks so good on. Honestly it elevates a lazy day outfit so well I could just throw on some biker shorts a T-shirt and this crewneck and I look so cute.” — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 23

17 This Long-Sleeved Tee Is A Closet Staple Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re using it as a lightweight base layer or rocking it on its own, this long-sleeved tee with over 12,000 perfect reviews is the perfect mix of high-quality design and timeless style. The scoop neckline adds a classic touch and the cotton, modal, and spandex fabric is luxuriously soft and stretchy. — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 28

18 These Fleece-Lined Leggings With Over 7,000 Perfect Ratings CHRLEISURE Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Soft on the inside and sleek on the outside, this pair of fleece-lined leggings is the best of both worlds. The thick velvet fleece lining surrounds your legs in premium warmth and softness, and the polyester spandex fabric offers maximum mobility. Don’t leave home during a snowstorm without them. — Available sizes: X-Small-Small — Medium-Large — Available colors: 18

19 This Mini Dress With A Swingy Ruffle Skirt Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can always use another LBD in your closet, especially one that has as many fun details as this ruffled lantern-sleeve dress does. In the 11,000-plus five-star reviews, shoppers specifically call out the beautiful design, true-to-size fit, and the number of compliments they receive when they wear it. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 37

20 This Oversized Tunic Sweater With Chic Details LILLUSORY Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon On chilly days when you just want to throw something on but still look chic, this oversized turtleneck sweater is exactly what you’ve been looking for. The viscose blend fabric is soft, not scratchy, and the cowl turtleneck looks effortlessly elegant. The high-low split hem adds visual interest. — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 44

21 This V-Neck Cardigan That's Perfectly Polished Amazon Essentials V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon Lightweight layers are an essential part of your cold-weather collection, and this button-down cardigan has got you covered. The cotton blend fabric is soft and breathable, and the V-neck style offers so many fun undershirt options. Ribbing at the cuffs and hem add classic touches. A five-star reviewer raves, “Material is good quality. Fit is excellent. Looks a lot more expensive.” — Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large — Available colors: 27

22 This Sweater Dress That Makes A Sultry Statement Mansy Batwing Mock Wrap Sweater Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon Think a sweater dress can’t turn heads? You’ve clearly never seen this mini mock-wrap number. The low-cut neckline is fun and flirty, and the mini length hit at the top of the thigh. The batwing sleeves and backless design add striking touches that complete the party-ready look. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 28

23 This Popular Mini Dress With Fun Puff Sleeves EXLURA Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This puff-sleeved dress gives off serious Bridgerton vibes. It has a square neckline, long puffed sleeves with gathered details at the cuffs, a flared skirt, and an invisible back zipper. Stretchy elastic at the neck means you can wear it on or off the shoulders. With over 3,000 five-star ratings, one reviewer noted, “I love the way this dress looks! Looks exactly like the model” — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 17

24 This Tie-Front Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist, Lantern Sleeve Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got an event coming up or just want to look extra cute running errands, this long-sleeved dress never misses. The rayon polyester fabric is durable yet lightweight, and the long gathered sleeves add coverage and style. Shoppers especially love the crisscrossing front tie. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 25

25 These Cult Fave High-Waisted Jeans With Over 17,000 Perfect Reviews Levi's 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $69.50 $31.34 See On Amazon Levi’s knows how to make a good pair of skinny jeans, and this high-rise pair has all the premium features you’d expect from such an established brand. The cotton blend denim fabric has just the right amount of stretch, and the high-rise design sits above the waistline. A five-star reviewer raved, “Literally the best pair of jeans I have had in awhile.” — Available sizes: 24 — 40 (short, regular, and long lengths available) — Available colors: 34

26 These Super Soft V-Neck Tees With 26,000 Perfect Reviews Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These short-sleeved tees have it all: an elegant V-neck design, super stretchy cotton blend jersey fabric, a comfortable relaxed fit, and a hemline that hits just past the hip, so you don’t have to worry about them being too short. With 26,000 perfect five-star ratings, one reviewer commented, “I’ve ordered so many of these. They’re literally perfect.” — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 36

27 This Fedora With 31,000 Perfect Reviews & An Adjustable Fit Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon With more than 31,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, this belted fedora hat is a shopper favorite. The adjustable interior band gives you a perfect fit and helps wick away moisture, so you stay cool from morning to night. The faux-leather buckle adds timeless style. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 34

28 These Skinny Jeans That Earned 53,000 Perfect Ratings Levi Strauss & Co Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re a die-hard fan of skinny jeans, fear not; they are still very much in style. And this pair from Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label is a cozy spin on a classic design. The elastic waistband means they can be pulled on and off, and the stretchy cotton fabric moves with your body for maximum mobility. One shopper, who says these are the most comfortable jeans ever, shared, “I now have 9 pair of these pants, soon to be 12. The other 3 will be delivered on Friday.” — Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus (28-inch, 30-inch, and 32-inch lengths available) — Available colors: 18

29 These Opaque Tights With A Footless Design Hanes Curves Footless Tights Amazon $12 $10 See On Amazon These footless tights from Hanes can be styled in so many different ways. The nylon spandex fabric is durable and incredibly stretchy, and the moisture-wicking cool comfort technology keeps you from overheating. The footless design means you can rock them with open-toed shoes. They also make a great base layer on extra cold days. — Available sizes: 1X-2X — 3X-4X — Available colors: One

30 This Denim Shirt With Chic Western Accents Levi's Women's Ultimate Western Shirt Amazon $42 See On Amazon In most of the 2,000-plus five-star reviews for this western-style denim shirt, you’ll find the words “high-quality product.” Shoppers love the durable and soft cotton polyester fabric, the pointed collar, the front placket, the two button-close patch pockets at the front, and the fun western seams at the shoulders. — Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large — Available colors: 7

31 This Tunic Top With A Sweet Sheer Strip Shiaili Plus Size Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your winter wardrobe tends to be oversized tops with leggings (same), you’ll want this long-sleeved tunic top in every color. The cotton spandex fabric is so soft and stretchy, and the longer tunic length hits at the top of the thigh. A strip of sheer fabric at the hem adds sweet style. Bonus: It has pockets. — Available sizes: 1X — 5X — Available colors: 11

32 These Polished Pants With Flexible Fabric Lee Plus Size Flex Motion Regular Fit Trousers Amazon $38 See On Amazon Jeans you can wear to the office? You’re welcome. These “flex motion” trouser pants feature cotton, polyester, and spandex fabric that has just the right amount of stretch. They have a mid-rise waist, a regular fit, wrinkle-free fabric, and a non-binding waistband for all-day comfort. — Available sizes: 16 — 30 (short, regular, and long lengths available) — Available colors: 4

33 These Pull-On Jeans That You'd Swear Were Leggings Lee Sculpting Skinny Pull-On Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon These pull-on jeans from Lee have real jean styling like a faux fly, front scoop pockets and back patch pockets, so no one has to know that they feel like you’re wearing loungewear. The skinny design fits close to your body for a streamlined effect, and the elastic waistband makes them easy to slide in and out of. — Available sizes: 4 — 30 (short, regular, and long lengths available) — Available colors: 6

34 These Leggings With A Streamlined Look & 13,000 Perfect Ratings Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $10 See On Amazon Everyone needs a sleek pair of leggings like these in their collection. The classic design doesn’t include pockets or a drawstring to keep the look streamlined. The cotton spandex blend fabric is soft, stretchy, and opaque, so you don’t have to worry about your undies showing. — Available sizes: 1X — 5X — Available colors: 2

35 This Open-Front Cardigan With Beautiful Draping IN'VOLAND Long Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon How lovely is this open-front cardigan? One five-star reviewer raves, “It’s so comfortable and it looksgood with everything!” The rayon spandex blend fabric is lightweight and silky smooth, and the drapey fabric moves beautifully when you walk. The open style gives you so many fun layering options, and the longest point hits right around the ankle for added coverage. — Available sizes: 0X — 5X — Available colors: 31

36 This Long-Sleeved Top With A Faux-Wrap Design GUBERRY Deep V-Neck Long Sleeve Wrap Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This long-sleeved top features a plunging V-neck, a faux wrap design, soft and stretchy modal fabric, gathered accents at the side, and a crisscrossing hem for added interest. Wear it with or without a cami for an endlessly versatile piece you’ll wear all season long. A five-star reviewer commented, “It looks more expensive than it is. Good quality and versatile classic shirt.” — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 12

37 This Lingerie Bodysuit With Beautiful Lace & 5,000 Perfect Reviews XAKALAKA Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon With its one-piece design, crisscrossing back straps, sheer lace accents, and secure snap closure, this lingerie bodysuit is a fabulously flirty find. The low-cut neckline looks great under V-neck tops and dresses, and the adjustable straps ensure a perfect fit. The lacey lingerie is durable without being scratchy. — Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large — Available colors: 12

38 These Bralettes That Look Great Under Sheer Tops Duufin Padded Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instantly upgrade your underwear drawer with this set of five lace bralettes. The padded bust offers support without uncomfortable wires, and removable cups give you more ways to wear them. The nylon spandex fabric is soft and stretchy so you can easily pull them on and off. — Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large — Available colors: 15

39 This Color-Block Sweater That Looks & Feels Expensive Angashion Long Sleeve Crewneck Amazon $33 See On Amazon Some days you want to show off a bit of shoulder, and some days you don’t. This oversized sweater can be worn both ways, and you’ll love mixing it up. The color-block pattern is effortlessly chic, and it feels soft against your skin. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 42