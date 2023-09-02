If you think you can only buy stylish clothing from pricy designer stores, think again. There are tons of shirts, skirts, dresses, and more available right on Amazon that not only are incredibly fashionable but also come with reasonable price tags. This means that you can look chic and put-together without spending a ton of money doing so.

For those looking to add some trendy pieces to their wardrobe that won’t break the bank, keep reading. From affordable dresses that rival ones made by name brands to eye-catching tops that are wardrobe staples, here are some of the best clothing pieces on Amazon right now for under $35. Happy shopping!

1 These Stretchy Flared Pants With A Crossover Waistband Sunzel Flare Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can get so much wear from a well-made pair of flared leggings. These are crafted from a stretchy nylon blend and have an eye-catching crossover waistband and high-waisted fit. Offered in shades including apricot, coffee, and bubble pink, these bottoms can be worn from workout classes to weekend plans and everywhere in between. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This One-Piece With A Square Neckline & Snap-Button Bottom MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon How annoying are shirt hems that just won’t stay put? With this square-neck bodysuit, you’ll never have to worry about this ever again. Boasting over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, this one-piece has a chic square-shaped neckline and short sleeves. The best part? This pick has button snaps on its bottom to help make getting in and out of this bodysuit much easier. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 A Slouchy Sweater That Is Oh-So-Soft Aifer Off the Shoulder Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sweater is soft and slouchy — perfect for the incoming chilly fall weather. Available in shades like caramel, black, and dark green, this cute top has an off-the-shoulder neckline, batwing sleeves, and a banded hem. Wear this with jeans and boots during cold days or style with a fun skirt and a pair of sandals during warm autumn afternoons. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Loose T-Shirt With A Flared Hem LARACE Swing T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add some excitement to your T-shirt collection by introducing this new one. Made with a smooth rayon blend, this pick has a round neckline, flowy sleeves, and an irregular hem. Its loose fit also makes it so comfortable to wear with everything from jeans to pleated trousers. With nearly 9,000 glowing five-star ratings, this inexpensive shirt is a no-brainer. Available sizes: Small — 6X

5 A Soft Shirt With A High-Low Hem & Rounded Neckline LARACE Flare Swing Top Amazon $13 See On Amazon For chillier days, LARACE makes a cozy swing top that comes in a range of shades and prints, including black, leopard print, grayish pink, and deep coffee. This shirt features a simple pullover design, three-quarter sleeves, and a breezy high-low hem. It looks especially lovely styled with skinny jeans and knee-high boots. Available sizes: Small — 6X

6 This Blouse With A Front Tie Detail & Flowy Sleeves Romwe Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This eye-catching shirt only looks like it costs a pretty penny. Featuring an attention-grabbing tie-waist design, this top has a high round neckline with pleat details, short flowy sleeves, and a flared hem that adds the perfect amount of sophistication. What’s so great about this blouse is that it can be worn with pretty much anything — throw it on with jeans or dress pants for a quick yet sleek outfit, or style it with a silky skirt and heels for those days when you want to look a bit more polished. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

7 A Floor-Grazing Maxi Dress With Adjustable Straps Verdusa Long Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pick up this slinky body-hugging dress for those days when you want to wear something sultry, but comfortable at the same time. This pick is made with a slightly stretchy viscose blend and features adjustable spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and a hem that just about grazes the floor. The best part? This dress is priced at around $30, just a fraction of the price of similar designer ones. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

8 These Tiered Palazzo Pants With A Stretchy Waist Minibee Palazzo Trousers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These bottoms deserve a permanent spot in your outfit rotation — they’re chic, stylish, and super comfortable. Crafted from cotton, these pants have a stretchy elastic waist, a high-waisted fit, and two side slits that gracefully move with you as you walk. These pants also have a mid-calf length that allows them to pair seamlessly with canvas tennis shoes, strappy sandals, ballet flats, and more. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

9 This Stretchy Denim Skirt You Can Wear So Many Ways Lexi Stretch Denim Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Denim skirts are all the rage right now, but do you know what’s even better? A cute stretchy denim skirt. This pick is made from a comfortable cotton blend and features a high-waisted fit and knee-length hem. Available in various shades, this easy-to-style skirt looks so good with strappy sandals and a flowy silk top or white sneakers and a babydoll tee. Available sizes: 2 — 24 Plus

10 A Lightweight Silky Skirt With An Elasticized Waistband Modegal Satin High Waist Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s no doubt about it — a silky skirt can work wonders for your wardrobe. This one, which comes in a creamy beige and a light blue, among other colors, has a zipper closure, an elasticized waistband, and a fishtail hem. Lightweight and slightly stretchy, this versatile bottom pairs wonderfully with everything from crop tops to button-down blouses. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Sleek Pencil Skirt With A Knot Detail & An Asymmetrical Hem Kate Kasin Pencil Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This polished pencil skirt is available for only around $20, and is made with a stretchy polyester blend, this pick has an asymmetrical wrap front, a concealed back zipper, and a chic knot design. Whether you need something to wear for in-office work days or last-minute dinner plans, this skirt gets the job done and then some. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 This Flowy Top With A Ruffled Bodice Anna-Kaci Off-The-Shoulder Blouse $33 See On Amazon If you’re bored with all your other tops and are itching to wear something as comfortable as it is eye-catching, consider adding this off-the-shoulder blouse to your cart ASAP. For starters, this semi-sheer top has shirred sleeves, a decorative front tie, and a slightly ruffled bodice with the perfect amount of stretch. Pair this pick with black pants and strappy heels to create an alluring look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 These Comfy Flared Pants You Can Dress Up Or Down FASHIONOMICS Stretchy Bell Bottom Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stretchy black bell-bottoms are the hero of the closet — they can do it all. For instance, these can be paired with heels and a blouse for a sophisticated ensemble in a cinch, worn with sneakers and a T-shirt for a more laid-back look, or styled with workout tops for an easy, breezy yoga outfit. Even better? These also come in faux leather and patterned options. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 A Pair Of Pleated Pants With A High-Waisted Fit Cemi Ceri Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These chic slacks prove that dress pants don’t have to be uncomfortable or expensive. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, these have a simple pull-on closure, a high-waisted cut, and a front-pleated design. Its flared silhouette and elastic waist are the cherry on top. If you want to pick up this one in other colors, shades like black, lilac, rose, olive, and navy are also available. Available sizes: Small — 5X

15 These Slightly Cropped Pull-On Denim Leggings Amazon Essentials Pull-on Denim Jeggings Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sometimes, you only need a pair of pull-on denim leggings to create an awesome outfit. Priced at around $20, these stretchy bottoms feature four pockets (two decorative ones in the front, two functional ones in the back), and a slightly cropped length. Throw these on with a soft cardigan and a pair of ballet flats, and voila! You have a super cute look in a matter of seconds. Available sizes: 0 — 20 (short, regular, and long)

16 A Soft Bodysuit With A High Neckline ReoRia Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Boasting nearly 25,000 rave five-star ratings, this easy-peasy one-piece is a game-changer: Firstly, it’s double-lined, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through. Next, it’s buttery-soft and super stretchy, so you’ll never want to take it off. And lastly, it has a thong design with a few bottom snaps, so you don’t have to wrestle with it when you want to put it on or take it off. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Floor-Grazing Maxi Dress With A High Slit II ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you need something to wear to a friend’s wedding or would like something dressy to put on during your next beach vacation, this maxi dress fits the bill. Offered in shades like black, dark red, rose, and yellow, this pick features a high front slit, a deep V-neckline, and adjustable straps that crisscross in the back. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Long-Sleeved Ruched Dress With A Flirty Tulip Hem BORIFLORS Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Step out in style with this affordable mini dress with a high mock neckline and a fun tulip hem. It’s made from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend and has front ruching, long sleeves, and a simple pull-on design. Wear this with strappy heels and a clutch for a night out on the town, or pair it with thick leggings and knee-high boots for when you need a chic fall outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This Alluring Skirt With Ruching & A Front Tie Waist Witsmile Wrap Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Is there anything more alluring than this wrap skirt? This one is reasonably priced just under $30 and is so soft and stretchy. Even more? It has a front tie-waist design, a high-waisted fit, and a hidden back zipper closure. Offered in shades like navy blue, red, and green, this ankle-length skirt is an excellent piece to throw on for beach vacations, summer dinner plans, weekend outings, and more. Available sizes: Small Long — X-Large Long

20 A Sleeveless Dress With An Adjustable Tie Waist CAVOZEDA Sleeveless Asymmetrical Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Every closet can benefit from a sleeveless dress that can be accessorized in many ways. This pick is made from a stretchy polyester blend and has an asymmetrical hem, a simple scoop neckline (that looks great styled with gold necklaces), and an adjustable tie waist. Offered in hues including black, army green, and pink, this stylish pick is a must-have. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 This One-Piece With Dramatic Sleeves & A Plunging Neckline SheIn Flare-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon You may already have a sleeveless or short-sleeved bodysuit, but how about a flare-sleeve one? This head-turning one-piece is crafted from a stretchy polyester blend and features a simple pullover design, wide dramatic sleeves, and a plunging V-neckline. This leotard, also available in a deep burgundy shade, looks so good styled with jeans, skirts, and wide-leg trousers. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

22 A Slinky Skirt With A Draped Front & Center Slit SheIn Slit Wrap Asymmetrical Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll surely exude glamour when you wear this asymmetrical skirt with a draped front design. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, this skirt has an elasticized waist, a high-waisted fit, and a center slit that adds just the right amount of sultriness to it. Available in dusty pink, black, khaki, and light green, this eye-catching bottom is a clear winner. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 A Sleeveless Tank Dress You Can Wear With Sneakers Or Heels LILLUSORY Tank Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon With nearly 8,000 perfect five-star ratings, this versatile tank dress can have you looking stylish all spring and summer long. It features a fun front tie-waist detail, a high neckline, and a hem that hits right above the knee. Offered in shades like black, white, and apricot, this mini dress can easily be worn with all kinds of shoes, including sneakers, strappy heels, slides, ballet flats, and more — the options are seemingly endless. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Sleeveless Wrap Top With Front & Bottom Shirring Doublju V-Neck Surplice Wrap Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Say goodbye to boring old tops with this eye-catching wrap one that comes in a bevy of colors, like ivory, coral, and black. It has a plunging V-neckline, front and bottom shirring, and a sleeveless construction. Its hem hits right below the hip bone, making it easy for it to be tucked in or left out as-is. Whether worn with faded denim jeans or styled with a pleated skirt, this shirt makes any outfit look instantly ten times more put-together. Available sizes: Small — 3X

25 This Pretty Top With Fluttery Sleeves & A Belted Waist Romwe Peplum Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Every closet needs at least one pretty peplum top. This blouse, priced under $30, has a simple pull-on closure, ruffled elbow-length flutter sleeves, and a belted waist. Its flowy peplum hem and rounded neckline are also nice details. Both breezy and lightweight, this easy-to-style top can do so much for your wardrobe, no matter the occasion. Available sizes: 3X — 4X

26 A Ribbed Top With Decorative Buttons & A Peplum Hem Allegra K Long Sleeve Ribbed Peplum Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon How cute is this ribbed peplum top? It has a delicate V-neckline, a decorative beaded closure, and long sleeves. Not to mention, its smocked waist and flowy hem allow it to be worn in so many ways — style it with dress pants and heels for a fancy look, or pare it down with white shorts and sandals during cool summer nights. Priced at only $30, this chic piece will surely win a permanent spot in your outfit rotation. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

27 A Stretchy Mini Dress With A Ruffled Hem WEEPINLEE Ruffle Wrap Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon You can get so much wear out of this wrap dress with an elegant ruffle design on its hem and sleeves. Made from a stretchy knit polyester blend, this straightforward dress features a high rounded neckline, a hem that hits above the knee, and a front tie-waist design. It’s perfect to wear during special occasions — like bridal showers, birthday parties, and graduations — but it also looks so good matched with sneakers or sandals to run errands. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 This Elegant Dress With A Elasticized Bodice & Puffed Sleeves R.Vivimos Vintage Flowy Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you think that dazzling dresses always have to come with a sky-high price tag, think again. This relatively affordable one is available for just over $30 and comes in shades like beige, burgundy, and haze blue. It’s partially lined and features a square neckline, a stretchy bodice, and puffy sleeves. The ruffling on the bust gives this dress a princess-like feel, and the elbow-length sleeves allow you to wear this dress right through the fall months. With nearly 4,800 glowing five-star ratings, this piece is a no-brainer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 A Floor-Grazing Maxi Dress With A Head-Turning Mermaid Hem Reoria Lounge Dress $35 See On Amazon Show up to every function in style with this striking body-hugging maxi dress. This super stretchy pick has a high neckline, ribbed detailing, and a hem that practically grazes the floor. The best part? Its slightly flared mermaid bottom gives you more room to move around, so you don’t have to worry about feeling too constricted. You can also easily bunch up this dress around the waist, too, if the hem is too long for you — no trip to the tailor needed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

30 This Chic Mini Dress With A Square Neckline & Tapered Straps QINSEN Square-Neck Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon I can’t get enough of this chic mini dress that boasts a sophisticated square neckline and tapered shoulder straps. This pick is made from a stretchy nylon blend and is double-lined, so you don’t have to worry about anything showing through. Moreover, it has a slightly flared hem and a fitted waist, which gives it its sleek silhouette. Throw this on with chunky sneakers or strappy sandals for a cool outfit in a flash. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This Highly-Rated Dress With Long Sleeves & A Center Cutout Detail Pink Queen Cut Out Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The cutout feature of this bodycon dress adds a touch of je nais se quois to it. This dress is made from a stretchy cotton blend and has long sleeves, a knee-length hem, and a crew neckline. Whether worn with heels or sandals for a sophisticated ensemble or matched with sneakers and a tote for more casual days, this highly-rated dress gets the job done. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 A Stretchy Dress With Side & Back Cutouts NauLon Cut-Out Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon A dress that’s both sporty and stylish? Sign me up. For those days when you want to wear something casual but still look like a million bucks, pick up this ankle-length frock that’s priced at under $30. It’s made from a stretchy rayon blend and has two side cutouts and an ankle-length hem. Its thick but not-too-thick fabric also makes it easy to wear from season to season. Available sizes: Small — Large

33 A Versatile Sweater You Can Layer Under Jackets & Over Blouses Amazon Essentials Soft-Touch Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a well-made crewneck sweater that can be styled in countless ways. With thousands of five-star ratings, this oh-so-soft piece is crafted from a cotton blend and has rib details on the neck, hem, and cuffs. This top looks so good layered over button-down blouses or under leather trench coats. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

34 The Cute Cardigan With A Deep V-Neckline & Ribbing Details Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Never be without a chic sweater again. This high-quality one features a deep V-neckline, an adorable button closure, and ribbing at the cuffs and hem. Available in shades like black, pink, and camel heather, this inexpensive top is the perfect piece to have on hand during flights, in-office work days, and long car rides. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

35 This Flowy Dress With A Button Closure & Stretchy Waistband Milumia Button Up V Neck Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Be the life of the party in this floor-grazing maxi dress that comes in other shades, including black and ginger. It’s made from lightweight rayon and has a front button closure, half sleeves, and a V-neckline. Its stretchy empire waist and flowy fit also make it so comfortable to wear all day. You’ll surely reach for this eye-catching dress whenever you need something dressy to wear. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36 A Pleated Skirt With A Stretchy Waistband Kate Kasin Pleated Swing Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon The elastic waist, the pleated details, the below-the-knee length hem — what’s not to love about this stylish skirt? Offered in colors like pink, black, and navy blue, this fashionable bottom pairs wonderfully with crop tops, tied-up button-downs, and V-neck sweaters. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 An Animal Print Top With A Ruffled Neckline Angashion Babydoll Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pair this animal print blouse with wide-leg trousers and chunky gold hoops, and you’ll have a design-forward outfit in a flash. This top is made from silky polyester and features a ruffled crew neckline, frilly three-quarter sleeves, and a slightly flared hem. Also available in brown, blue, and red floral print options, this pick is perfect to throw on for nearly any occasion. Available sizes: X-Small —XX-Large

38 A Silky Top That’s A Closet Staple Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Satin Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon With this silky button-down top, you’ll achieve the look of a chic designer piece without the hefty price tag. Available for around $20, this highly-rated blouse features an elegant drape, a simple turn-down collar, and cuffed sleeves. Offered in a handful of easy-to-style shades, this shirt instantly makes any outfit look 10 times more put-together. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

39 A Peplum Blouse With A Flat Collar & Roomy Sleeves CiCiBird Button Down Peplum Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Consider scooping up this peplum blouse if you want to add more exciting tops to your outfit rotation. This lightweight chiffon shirt has short, flowy sleeves, a flat collar, and an adjustable drawstring waist. It pairs seamlessly with bootcut dress pants and looks great with shorts, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

40 A Sweet Babydoll Top With A Keyhole Back Dokotoo Womens Crewneck Lace Crochet Short Sleeve $29 See On Amazon This sweet lace babydoll top is everything you want in a blouse and then some. It features a simple pullover design, ruffled short sleeves, a keyhole back, and embroidered detailing around the neckline. Offered in shades including black, pink, and light green, this adorable top looks great worn with jeans, skirts, dress pants, and more. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 This Swing Dress That Has Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings (& Pockets, Too) STYLEWORD Women's Casual Swing Dress with Pocket Amazon $26 See On Amazon A swing dress with pockets? Sounds like a dream. Boasting over 20,000 perfect five-star ratings, this popular pick has a V-neckline, adjustable straps, and an above-the-knee hem. It’s made from a breathable cotton blend and can easily be layered under cardigans and blazers once the temperatures drop. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42 This Loose-Fitting Blouse With Smocked Sleeves & A High Neckline Dokotoo Babydoll Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon After introducing this exciting babydoll blouse to your wardrobe, you’ll never want to wear a boring top again. It features a round scoop neckline, a flowy hem, and three-quarter sleeves with smocked cuffs. Whether worn with faded denim jeans or tucked into a silky skirt, this striking top ups the style factor of any outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 A Babydoll Dress With A Tiered Hem & Ruffled Sleeves Chuanqi Mini Babydoll Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon A babydoll dress can make getting dressed each day so much easier. This one features a high neckline, short ruffled sleeves, and a tiered hem. Made from lightweight rayon, this dress can easily be worn with flip-flops and a floppy hat during the summer months or layered over thick tights during chilly fall days. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

