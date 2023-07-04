If you think cute clothing always has to come with a hefty price tag, think again. Whether you’re itching to do a total wardrobe overhaul or just looking to pick up a few eye-catching pieces for upcoming events you plan on attending, there are plenty of head-turning pieces out there that also won’t break the bank.

Read ahead for some inexpensive tops, bottoms, dresses, skirts, and more that look so similar to ones sold for so much more. Come to think of it, these stylish clothes under $35 look just as good as expensive pieces.

1 This Loose-Fitting T-Shirt Dress That Goes With Everything POPYOUNG Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Boasting over 12,000 perfect five-star ratings, this popular T-shirt dress looks as good as it feels. It’s made from a combination of rayon and spandex and has short sleeves, a loose hem, and a round neck. It can easily be dressed up with platform heels and a boxy blazer for a chic look or paired down with canvas tennis shoes and a jean jacket for a casual weekend outfit. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 A Pretty Sundress That Has Handy Front Pockets Angashion Button Down Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cute summer dress that doesn’t break the bank, try this one. Constructed from a lightweight polyester and cotton blend, this eye-catching dress features adjustable spaghetti straps, two front pockets, and a decorative button design. Its smocked back makes it easy to wear, and its subtle V-neck is a nice touch. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Plaid Dress With A Tiered Hem ECOWISH Women's Summer Casual Sundress Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This trendy gingham dress, which looks so similar to costly designer versions, is the perfect piece to throw on if you instantly want to look more put-together. It has a tiered hem, a high neckline, and a breezy sleeveless design, making it so comfortable to wear even during hot, sticky summer days. Pair it with Mary Jane shoes and vintage sunglasses for a stylish look, or layer over a turtleneck when temperatures fall. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Ruched Bodycon Dress That Can Easily Be Dressed Up Or Down BTFBM Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon With over 23,000 perfect five-star ratings, this bodycon dress can be worn in so many ways. For starters, it’s made from a stretchy polyester blend, has a pull-on closure, and features front and side ruching. Its irregular hem makes it look oh-so-stylish, and its above-the-knee cut gives it a bit of oomph. Wear this to parties, backyard barbecues, beach vacations, and more. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 A Sweet Lacy Cami With A Deep V-Neckline lime flare Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pick proves that cute camis don’t have to cost a ton of money. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, this sweet top boasts eyelash lace trim, sleeveless armholes, and a low V-neckline. Wear it with faded jeans for an easy yet elegant look, or tuck it into a silky skirt for a polished fit. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6 A Chic Oversized Blouse With Rolled-Up Sleeves BIG DART Loose Fit Button Down Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you don’t have a loose-fitting button-down blouse, consider adding this highly-rated one to your cart ASAP. Made from a lightweight cotton blend, this oversized top features a turndown collar, a simple button closure, and sleeves that can easily be rolled up. A back seam design adds a nice touch, and its structured, yet laid back, look is so trendy right now. Wear this over camis and tube tops or buttoned up with wide-leg jeans and bottoms. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 A Lacy Beach Cover-Up That Can Be Worn As A Dress Eomenie Contrast Lace Bathing Suit Cover Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon Even though this lacy piece is touted as a bathing suit coverup, you can easily wear this as a dress, too — just put biker shorts and a bralette underneath for more coverage. This pick, which looks like expensive versions your favorite artsy-chic brand sells, has a plunging V-neckline, wide sleeves, and an all-over lace design. Match this with cowboy boots, and your go-to summer outfit is all set. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: One size — 22 Plus

8 This Adorable Sundress With Fluttery Sleeves & An Elastic Waist Floerns V Neck Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Make getting dressed in the morning 10 times easier with this sweet floral sundress. This slightly stretchy faux wrap dress is made from lightweight polyester and has short, flowy sleeves, a demure V-neckline, and an A-line cut. Its elastic waist also makes it so comfortable to wear. Throw this on with sneakers, slides, or sandals for a cute and quick outfit. Available colors: 53

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5-X Large Plus

9 An Easy, Breezy Beach Dress With A V-Neckline & Asymmetrical Hem Ekouaer Beach Cover-Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon This breezy beach dress can be worn so many different ways. Made from a soft rayon, it features a plunging V-neckline, side splits, and an asymmetrical hem. Its rolled-up sleeves add a touch of sophistication, and the oversized fit gives this dress a laid-back appeal. Throw it over your bathing suit at the beach or pool, or wear it with light-wash jeans and slides for a quick summer look. Available colors: 48

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 A Flowy Backless Dress With A Ruffled Hem & Stretchy Bodice R.Vivimos Summer Backless Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Dresses that are this eye-catching often cost a bunch of money, but not this one. Featuring a tie-back closure, this ankle-length pick has a ruffled hemline, a shirred bodice, and an open back. Whether you need a dress for your summer travels or don’t know what to wear for an upcoming event, this option gets the job done (and then some). Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 A Strapless Top With A Sweetheart Neckline & Front-Knot Detail ISZPLUSH Strapless Sweetheart Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon A tube top with a touch of character? Sign me up. This strapless top features a twisted knot front, a ribbed knit feel, and a sweetheart neckline. Style it with white linen pants and a chunky gold necklace in the summertime, or wear it underneath an oversized blazer during chilly fall nights. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 A Classic Racerback Bodysuit With Rave Reviews ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a well-made bodysuit. This top-rated pick, which has over 23,000 perfect five-star ratings, is super stretchy and has a thong design with a bottom-snap closure, so you can quickly put this on and take it off. Its racerback cut is an excellent detail, and its double-lined construction is great if you don’t want to pair a bra with it. Wear it with white jeans, a leather belt, and oversized sunnies for a quick and sophisticated summer look. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 A Tailored Buttondown Blouse That’s Lightweight & Airy Runcati Button Down V Neck Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Why spend a ton of money on button-down tops when instead you can pick this one up? This chic piece is made from an airy cotton blend, and features cuffed sleeves, two front pockets, and a simple turndown collar. Its hem hits right around the hip bones, and its tailored cut makes it simple to style. Toss this one on with jean shorts for a cute vacation outfit, or tuck it into a pair of black dressy pants for those days when you want to get more dressed up. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Sweet Skirt That Has An Elastic Waist & A Pleated Hem Romwe High Waist A-Line Flare Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This flowy skirt, which only costs around $20, features an elastic waist closure, an A-line cut, and a pleated hem. It hits just above the knee and can easily be worn with crop tops, tucked-in white blouses, bathing suit tops, and more. It’s also offered in a red floral print if you want something a bit darker. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

15 A One-Shoulder Crop Top With An Eye-Catching Bottom Knot Detail WEEPINLEE One Shoulder Bowknot Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This fashion-forward top only looks like it costs a pretty penny. Made with a stretchy polyester blend, it features a one-sleeve design and a bottom bow-knot tie that adds a bit of unexpectedness. Its slightly cropped length makes it so easy to wear with high-waisted bottoms, and its soft feel will make you want to never take it off. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 This Printed Chiffon Blouse That Has A Frilly Neckline Avanova Ruffle Hem Mock Neck Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon A patterned top with a ruffled neck adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. This chiffon blouse features three-quarter sleeves with a frilly edge, a ruffled hem and neckline, and a keyhole back. It’s long enough to tuck into pants and skirts but can be left untucked with jeans for a more laid-back look. Available colors: 48

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 A Bodycon Skirt Set That’s So Stretchy & Comfortable IyMoo Crop Top Bodycon Skirt Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Don’t feel like wearing a dress but still want to get a bit dressed up? Reach for this two-piece bodycon set that comes with a crop top and a comfy ruched skirt. Its crop top is lightweight and breathable, and its ankle-length bottom features a front tie detail and a high-waisted fit. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

18 This Head-Turning Sleeveless Tee With Shoulder Pads Meladyan Padded Shoulder Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sleek tank top has shoulder pads, making it look instantly more luxe. Made with a stretchy cotton blend, this eye-catching shirt features a loose fit and a high round neckline. Tuck it into wide-leg bottoms for a stylish look, or wear loose over bootleg jeans with heeled sandals. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — Large

19 A Tie-Dye Bathing Suit That Doesn’t Break The Bank IBIZA VIBE Tie Dye Bikini Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Some bathing suit sets can cost upwards of $100; this one only costs a fraction of that. Made with soft polyester, this eye-catching two-piece features high-cut bikini bottoms and a matching top with removable padding. It also comes with adjustable straps, which is excellent for getting that “just right” fit. Also offered in emerald and pastel, this tie-dye bikini may just become your new favorite set to wear all summer long. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — Large

20 These Stretchy Capris That Can Do It All The Gym People Bootleg Capris Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add these to your cart stat if you’re looking for a pair of pants that can do it all. Both stretchy and soft, these bootleg capris feature an elastic closure, large front pockets, and a high-waisted style. Wear them with sandals for a simple summer look, or dress them up with heels, a flowy satin top, and some gold jewelry for an elegant ensemble. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

21 This Drapey Cover-Up That Doubles As A Fancy Cardigan Bsubseach Tie-Dye Open-Front Cover-Up Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dial up the drama with this open-front cover-up that adds some excitement to any outfit. It’s crafted from a breezy rayon blend, features a front-tie closure, and has wide elbow-length sleeves. Beyond using it on the beach, you can easily wear this piece with faded blue jeans, black dress pants, denim cutoffs, and more. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: 1

22 A Pair Of Palazzo Pants That Evoke Comfort & Style SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon A pair of palazzo pants can easily elevate any outfit. This pair, which also comes in prints like cheetah and polka dot, boasts a supportive high waistband and a flared hem. These bottoms are soft to the touch and feel as good as they look. Pair them with open-toe sandals and a crop top for a warm weather outfit or style with an oversized button-down, cami, and sneakers for a cute look to run errands in. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 These High-Quality Jeans That Have Over 17,000 5-Star Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you think well-made jeans need to cost a ton of money, then you’re about to be pleasantly surprised. These inexpensive denim bottoms from Levi’s are a closet staple. Boasting over 17,000 perfect five-star ratings, these stylish pants have a zipper closure, a stretchy fit, and a smooth-look waistband that cuts back on gapping. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, and long)

24 A Pack Of Chic Camis That Have Adjustable Straps Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Praised by over 24,000 shoppers who have given these camis perfect 5-star ratings, these tops are a must-buy. For starters, they come in a pack of four for just around $20 and can be worn in so many different ways. Each tank top is made from a stretchy cotton blend, features adjustable spaghetti straps, and a length that hits around your hips. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 This Chiffon Blouse That Has A Unique Front Wrap Detail Romwe Chiffon Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This chiffon top looks so similar to the ones you might have seen in expensive designer stores, except this one doesn’t have a massive price tag. Offered in colors like teal blue, black, and white, this pretty blouse is made from lightweight polyester, has batwing sleeves, a rounded neckline, and an eye-catching drawstring closure. Its fluttery hem also adds a nice touch. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

26 This Strappy One-Piece With A High Cut Sovoyontee One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re interested in updating your bathing suit collection but don’t want to spend much money, look no further than this one-piece swimsuit. Made from a stretchy nylon and spandex blend, this head-turning suit features a backless high-leg cut, a strappy stomach detail, and a plunging neckline. You could even wear this piece as a bodysuit for a night out — just pair it with wide-leg jeans or a satiny skirt. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 This Midi Skirt That Has Front & Side Ruching SheIn High Waist Draped Maxi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This drapey skirt, which is also available in beige, deep grey, and creamy white, is comfortable and cute. Priced at a fraction of the price of designer versions, this stretchy bottom features an elastic waist closure, front and side ruching, and an asymmetrical middle split. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 This Silky Skirt With A Sultry Side Slit SheIn Satin Split Side Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Step out in style with this luxe satin skirt. Featuring a sultry side slit, this silky bottom has a flared silhouette, a high-waisted fit with a simple zipper closure, and a length that hits right below the knee. Wear this with strappy sandals and a crop top for a fancy summer ensemble, or style it with chunky sneakers and a slouchy sweater when you feel like dressing down. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 This Daring Skirt With An Asymmetrical Hem SheIn Asymmetrical Side Split High Waist Satin Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Here’s another skirt that belongs in your wardrobe. Offered in hues like hot pink, army green, and haze blue, this mesmerizing piece features a pleated front, an asymmetrical hem, and a simple pull-on closure. Pair this with a matching top for a monochromatic look. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

30 A Comfy Mini Dress With An Elegant Ruffled Neckline ROSIANNA Strapless Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon A ruffled dress, like this wallet-friendly one, looks so good whether worn to fancy events or pulled on to meet up with friends on the weekend. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, this eye-catching dress has off-the-shoulder sleeves, a ruffled neckline, and a hem that hits right above the knees. It’s also offered in shades like black and yellow. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

31 A Sleek Cardigan That Can Be Layered All Year Round Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Look instantly more put together with this reasonably priced cardigan with a sweet button-front closure. Boasting over 6,000 perfect five-star ratings, this chic sweater is made from a soft cotton blend with cuff and hem rib detailing. Its length hits right below the waist, and its crewneck design makes it so easy to layer. How cute would this look worn with a cami and white linen pants? Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

32 A Pack Of Lacy Underwear With A Stretchy Waist Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Striking panties and bras can sometimes cost a lot of money. Thankfully, these look the part without being completely out of budget. Made with a stretchy nylon blend, these lacy underwear feature a comfortable elastic band, a sweet bow detail, and an all-over lace design. These also have a smooth cotton liner that allows for more comfortable wear. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

33 A Collection Of Lacy Bralettes With Double Straps & Removable Pads Duufin Padded Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon To match, here are some pretty, budget-friendly bras. These bralettes, sold in packs of five, feature double spaghetti straps, removable padding, and a longline hem that allows these also to be worn as crop tops. Grab them in 18 different color assortments. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

34 This High-Waisted Slit Skirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Verdusa High-Waisted Side Split Maxi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cute and cost-friendly? Sign me up. This high-waisted maxi skirt is all you want in a skirt and then some. It features a high-cut slit, is made of a stretchy polyester blend, and boasts an elastic waistband. It’s offered in red and pink color ways, and its ankle-length hem works for so many different occasions. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 This Patterned Ruffled Skirt With A Tiered Hem Alelly Ruffle Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This adorable ruffle skirt can be styled in so many ways. It features a tired hem, a comfortable elastic waistband, and a drawstring closure. Effortlessly pair this skirt with practically any top from a vintage T-shirt or sweater to a cropped summery blouse. The best part? It’s available in more than 40 colors and patterns. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 This Swingy Maxi Dress With A Ruffled Hem Adogirl Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Go big or go home. This billowy, floor-length maxi dress, is just what your summer wardrobe is missing. Made from a flowy polyester blend, this gorgeous dress boasts a pull-on closure, large side pockets, a swingy, ruffled hem, and adjustable spaghetti straps. There’s even a long-sleeved version available if you’re looking for something with a little more coverage. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

37 This Striking Crop Top That Can Also Be Worn Backwards AnotherChill Backless Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon A backless top can take any outfit from drab to fab. Made from a smooth polyester, this innovative crop top has a pull-on closure, short cap sleeves, and a stretchy feel. Even better? It can also be worn backward if you want a slightly more out-of-the-box look. Pair this pick with cutoff jean shorts, denim skirts, wide-leg bottoms, and more. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small – Large

38 This Trendy Pleated Long-Sleeved Blouse With A High Neck AnotherChill Pleated Long Sleeve Ruched Top Amazon $10 See On Amazon An inventive take on the traditional long-sleeved white tee, this pleated pick adds just the right amount of je ne sais quoi to any outfit. It’s made from a lightweight polyester, has all-over ruching, and has a slightly cropped length that hits right at the waist. Wear this tucked into black jeans with a leather belt for work or pair it with an ankle-length skirt for a more dramatic look. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — Large

39 An Oversized Denim Vest You Can Layer Over Breezy Tops Perbai Women's Oversized Denim Vest Amazon $34 See On Amazon Is there anything more stylish than this oversized denim vest? Didn’t think so. This pick, which screams style, features two front chest pockets, two side pockets, and a simple turndown collar. Wear it with loose-fitting blouses, denim cutoffs, and chunky boots for a chic Western-inspired look. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large