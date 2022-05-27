These Stylish, Comfy Clothes Don't Cling To Your Body & Are Under $35 On Amazon

In my opinion, a piece of clothing cannot be comfy if it clings to your body or your skin. Sure, leggings and the occasional bodysuit can be cozy — but sometimes, you just want fabric that’s so flowy you can barely feel it (you know, those shift dresses, soft wide-leg pants, or breathable oversized button-ups). If you’re looking for that vibe, you’re in luck, because these stylish, comfy clothes don’t cling to your body and are under $35 on Amazon.

Speaking of fabrics that won’t cling, this list has linen-blend pants that won’t stick to your skin (even at the pool). You could even swap them out for all of the flowy dresses included here — especially the wrap-front dress with a jersey-like skirt. It’s cinched higher up with a comfy babydoll style, so there’s no need for a tight waistband. There’s even an off-the-shoulder top that’s full of draped details, making it the opposite of a clingy blouse.

So, yes, *sometimes* fitted pieces can be sort of comfortable. But to be really comfy, grab the loose-fitting clothes on this list.

1 A Pair Of Linen-Blend Pants That Won’t Stick To Your Skin Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $32 See On Amazon This wide-leg style on these loose-fitting, linen pants won’t stick to your skin (even if you pull them on after the pool), and the flowy cotton-blend fabric is breathable. Plus, they’re complete with four pockets and an elastic drawstring waistband. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 5

2 This Button-Up Blouse That Isn’t Stiff Or Clingy Astylish Button Down Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon This button-up shirt is made with a lightweight blend of polyester and spandex, and it’s also complete with a horizontal seam at the back that adds to its flowy fit (so it won’t sit too close to your back on a warm day). Obviously, the pastel options look pretty beachy — but this comfy blouse also comes in black and white to replace your work button-ups. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

3 This Bold, Flowy Dress In 45 Colors & Styles elescat Tank Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tank dress feels like a T-shirt without that super-fitted look. Instead of those tight tank dresses, this one has a breezy cotton-blend design that even includes pockets. It comes in 45 colors and styles, so you can easily find a pattern you love as much as your bodycon dresses. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

4 A Loose, Button-Down Tank Top That Can Be Styled Tons Of Ways BLENCOT Button Down Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This button-down tank top is designed to have a loose fit (no matter how you style it). Unbutton and tie up the bottom, and the flowy blend of polyester and spandex fabric will still feel breezy. You can also tuck it in and easily change the length of the spaghetti straps without impacting the design. Plus, it has over 15,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 21

5 The Tiered Blouse That Feels Like Your Favorite Swing Dress DOROSE Ruffle Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you love a good swing dress, this ruffle top will give you that same breezy fit in blouse form. The tiered fabric mimics the same design, and it’s also complete with a sheer dot overlay that really channels the vibes of your favorite sundress. This machine-washable swing top also comes in a few peplum styles without the dot pattern. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

6 A Swing Dress That’s More Casual & Stretchy Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This swing dress has a more casual and stretchy style than most with its viscose and elastane blend fabric. Plus, it’s machine-washable, unlike dressier swing dresses. You could also easily belt the waist, and the jersey-like fabric will still give you a flowy look. The leopard print and intricate blue pattern styles also make this T-shirt dress stand out from others. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

7 These Comfy Pants That Are As Breezy As You Want Dokotoo Elastic Waist Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These comfy, lightweight pants have a high-waisted design that’s cinched and held together with a drawstring. You can choose from a wide-leg or multiple jogger looks that are also cinched at the bottom. That means you can totally choose just how breezy these elastic waist trousers are. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

8 A Breezy Peplum Blouse With Ruffle Sleeves Angashion Babydoll Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This babydoll blouse has a peplum-style waist that isn’t tight and fitted. Instead, it simply adds a flowy hemline to this top. It also comes in a true babydoll style with a V-neck and a more structured vibe. Each style has ruffled sleeves, and the length is perfect for pairing with any of your favorite comfy pants or shorts. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

9 These Loose Cotton Shorts To Pair With A Drapey T-Shirt Acelitt Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Yes, an oversized drapey T-shirt tucked into these loose-fitting shorts totally works. The drawstring elastic waist is also perfect for keeping that oversized tee in place and tucked. Plus, these wide-leg shorts are 100% cotton. So, they’ll feel as comfy as all of the tees and tanks you pair with them. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 44

10 An Airy Lace Blouse With A Little Bit Of Structure Dokotoo V Neck Lace Eyelet Top Amazon $29 See On Amazon This loose-fitting lace top is also a little structured with the button-up neckline. It’s also complete with small pleated details, and of course, those crochet-like cutouts. It also comes in a puff-sleeve option if you want more structure on the sleeves. With both options, you’ll still get the flowy and comfy look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

11 A Floral Top That’s As Soft & Breathable As Your Leggings ALLEGRACE Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This floral tunic made with rayon and spandex is as soft and breathable as your leggings, so it obviously pairs with them for a loungewear look. The floral print switches up the standard graphic tee — and with 43 colors and prints to choose from, all of these stretchy blouses can also easily go with pants that aren’t loungewear. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 43

12 This Mini Dress With An Extra-Flowy Ruffled Hem Imysty Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The ruffle on the bottom of this mini dress adds a stylish look to the hem without giving up the comfy, loose-fitting structure. The flutter sleeves and button-down front also amp up the overall design, and it even comes in a few tank-top options without the ruffles. It even has some stretch, thanks to the added spandex. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

13 This Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Stretchy Cinched Hem Angashion Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon This 100% cotton off-the-shoulder top has an elastic design that keeps everything in place, all while remaining airy with balloon sleeves and a button-down front. You could even stretch it to wear it on your shoulders, and it even comes in the best bell sleeve option with swiss dots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

14 These Flowy Pants With A Cozy Elastic Waistline Eteviolet Wide Leg Flowy Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon These elastic waist pants come in a few breathable styles — including a tie-dye pair with slits — which are all made with lightweight viscose. All of the styles have a wide-leg fit which, in my opinion, is always the comfiest. Each machine-washable pair also has pockets, so they can easily replace all of your clingy trousers. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

15 A Babydoll T-Shirt With A Subtle Tiered Design Defal Babydoll T Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This babydoll T-shirt has a tiered and slightly pleated design that makes it just as loose as your go-to tee — but just a little more stylish and flowy. You’ll also have patterns to choose from that you might not find with a standard T-shirt, like a blue floral and a leaf print. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

16 A Breezy V-Neck Button-Down Dress With A Floral Design Milumia Button Up Flowy Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This button-front dress has longer statement sleeves that are still cool and breezy, giving you the trendy flutter sleeves without being too hot. Plus, this machine-washable dress has a stretchy smocked band at the waist to add to how comfy it is. You also get 10 florals to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 10

17 This V-Neck Dress For A Statement Bell Sleeve Moment BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This mini dress is perfect for a bell sleeve moment — but a comfy one. It fits like a loose V-neck shift dress, and you get those fluffy and trendy sleeves. The fabric is stretchy to make it that much better. It also comes in prints, patterns, lace, and sheer swiss-dot fabric. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

18 This Off-The-Shoulder Blouse With So Many Draped Details Asvivid Off Shoulder Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon The tie-front and short bell sleeves create flowy moments all over this affordable top. The off-the-shoulder design has an elastic band that’s thin enough to be barely noticeable. Plus, it won’t interrupt all of the draping style. This shirt also comes in a few abstract striped patterns that accentuate the flowy details. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

19 A Wrap-Front Dress That Will Definitely Replace Your Jeans Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mini dress is breezy and made with flowing, jersey-like material that makes it super soft. Plus, the babydoll style is cinched higher up, which — if you ask me — is always comfier than an elastic band around your waist. It also features a V-neck cut as well as short sleeves, making it perfect for warmer seasons. However, it’d go just as well with a sweater all year long. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 16

20 A Long-Sleeve Mini Dress With A Draping Tiered Look Amoretu V Neck Shift Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Everything about this mini dress is tiered, ruffled, and breezy. (You’ll even get long pleated sleeves that match the tiered skirt.) The simple V-neck isn’t fitted, and the machine-washable fabric is breathable. It also comes in a few sleeveless and short-sleeve options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

21 This Relaxed Linen Shirt With A Scoop Neck Soojun Cotton Boxy Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cotton top features a boxy cut and a round, scooped neckline. Made from a blend of cotton and linen, it’s lightweight and breathable, especially in warm weather. The drop sleeves and cuffed sleeve detailing add to its relaxed fit. Tuck it in or wear it loose — it’s equally cozy either way. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

22 The Wide-Leg, Pleated Pants That’ll Replace Your Jeans Made By Johnny Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants deliver an on-trend look while being super comfortable at the same time. They feature an adjustable drawstring and are made from a spandex blend, so they’re extra stretchy. The ultra-high elastic waist balances the silhouette of the pleated wide-leg, allowing you to dress it up with heels or down with flats. Available sizes: One size, Small–Medium, Large–X–Large, X–Large

Available colors: 21

23 A Charming & Customizable Baby Doll Dress With Lantern Sleeves Dokotoo Lantern Sleeve Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This loose-fitting lantern sleeve dress features a baby doll silhouette and a charming ruffle hem that exudes playfulness. This dress has some clever customizable features, too, including elasticized sleeves that can be worn off or on the shoulder and an adjustable open tie back. The soft Tencel fabric is a plus, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

24 These Bold Patterned High-Waist Pants Urban CoCo Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ditch the constricting slacks and grab these palazzo lounge pants instead. Simply pull on these spandex blend trousers and bask in the flowy comfort of the wide legs and elastic waist. Plus, they come in tons of striking patterns, from floral, to animal print, to paisley, geometric, and more. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

25 A Roomy Skirt You Can Dress Up Or Down Relipop Drawstring Skater Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This drawstring skirt is perfect as either a beachy coverup or a brunch outfit. It features a trendy A-line shape and elastic waist, with stylish exposed-seam detailing. It’s available in both patterns and solids, and reviewers gush over how comfortable the lightweight fabric is. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

26 The Versatile, Cozy Tee With Puff Sleeves V Neck Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add a bit of whimsical charm to your wardrobe with this puff sleeve top. The loose-fitting cut works well on its own or tucked into jeans. The V-neck and ribbed texture add detailing while still maintaining an easygoing, casual look. Plus, since it’s made from a spandex blend, it will have some stretch too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

27 A Super Versatile & Flowy Tank Top XIEERDUO V Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon A basic tank top is a crucial wardrobe staple, and this one won’t disappoint. Featuring wide straps and a V-neck structure, the tank has a cute rounded hem that delivers a casual, sporty look. Reviewers report it’s easy to dress up or down and extremely lightweight. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 37

28 This Relaxed Tank Dress With Cute & Convenient Pockets Unbranded Sleeveless Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon The effortlessness of this sleeveless dress is unmatched. With no pesky closures, this dress slips on easily due to its rayon and spandex construction. The skirt is loose-fitting, like a cross between A-line and tunic, further contributing to its relaxed look. Plus, it has pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

29 The Cozy Pants You Can Even Wear To Work Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These pencil pants look structured and tailored but are secretly stretchy and comfortable. Featuring a pull-on waist and cute bow accents at both the waist and pant cuffs, they look chic and pulled together without being clingy. Bonus: the belt is removable, so you can customize it with your favorite accessories. Available sizes: Small —XX-Large

Available colors: 51

30 A Pair Of Paper-Bag Waist Pants You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere Hannah Nikole Tie Waist Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These tie-waist pants are the perfect mixture of cute and polished. With a paper-bag waist and a bow belt, they’re pull-on pants that feel stylish as well as comfortable. The cropped length is a modern touch, and they come in tons of versatile earth tones that match nearly anything. Available sizes: 16 plus — 24 plus

Available colors: 19

31 This Oh-So-Charming Ruffle-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Milumia Ruffle Sleeve Short Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This ruffle sleeve dress is where style, charm, and whimsy collide. It comes in tons of romantic floral prints, and its high waist and full swing skirt make it roomy and comfortable. It falls just a few inches above the knee, making it airy but not too revealing. Available sizes: Large plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 11

32 A Casual Short Sleeve Dress With Cute Button Detailing MITILLY Button Down Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This rustic-looking button-down dress is an adorable way to look pulled together while still feeling comfortable and casual. The T-shirt sleeves don’t feel too fussy, while the tiered seems on the flared skirt add a bit of youthful detailing. It’s made from lightweight rayon with a bit of stretch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

33 The Wide-Legged Vacation Pants Your Closet Needs SySea Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Toss these wide-leg trousers into your suitcase and be prepared for whatever vacation throws at you. The palazzo style is perfect for both casual or more formal wear, and the bow detailing on the stretchy paper-bag waist adds tons of charm. They come in tons of colorways, including solids and patterns alike. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

34 A Pair Of Workout Pants You Can Wear Anywhere THE GYM PEOPLE High Waist Crop Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These high-waisted workout pants might be designed for the gym, but they deliver such a streamlined look you’ll want to wear them everywhere. Featuring a wide leg and cropped length, they’re fitted through the hips while still offering stretch. The pockets are a practical addition to these versatile pants. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

35 These Elevated Linen Pants Made For Lounging LNX Linen Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon These linen pants are here to upgrade your loungewear. The linen and cotton blend makes them very light and breathable, while the elastic waist and drawstring closure means they’re both convenient and adjustable. The wide leg ensures they won’t be clinging to your body, either. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 20

36 The Spaghetti Strap Dress That’s Totally Cling-Free MISFAY Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This spaghetti strap dress is the ultimate cling-free garment. Its shift cut means there’s no defined waist — just a free-flowing skirt with a slight flare. Because it’s super lightweight, this dress is perfect for any warm weather occasion and works as both a casual dress and a beach coverup. Plus, it has pockets for extra convenience. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 44

37 A Coverup Dress That Adds A Fashionable Flair To Your Poolside Style Ekouaer Cover Up Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Just because you’re lounging at the beach or pool doesn’t mean your coverups can’t look cute, too — and this shirt dress proves it. Featuring a deep V-neck style with a wide collar and rolled sleeves with button closures, this casual coverup is cozy and stylish. The asymmetrical hemline adds an extra level of visual interest, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-large

Available colors: 45

38 This Lightweight Chiffon Maxi Skirt With Breezy Vibes NASHALYLY Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon This maxi skirt is made of lightweight chiffon and is incredibly easy to wear because of the slip-on elastic waist closure. It features tiered seam detailing and a lining layer inside, so even the light colors won’t be too sheer. The generous A-line shape means nothing will cling, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

39 The Wide Leg Pants That Have Big Skirt Energy BerryGo Split Wide Leg Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants have a trendy split up the seam on the side, giving them the flowing qualities of a maxi skirt. The elastic waist features a tying belt closure with cute dangling straps. They’re super lightweight and breathable, and the linen construction gives off a casual but stylish vibe. Available sizes: 0-2 — 8-10

Available colors: 11

40 A Pair Of Ruffly Shorts With Deep Pockets Paitluc Elastic Waist Ruffle Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Your new favorite elastic waist shorts have arrived. Featuring adorable ruffle detailing on the cuffs, the wide legs keep things breathable, while the deep pockets offer up practicality. The linen fabric is soft to the touch and many reviewers have noted they’re pleased with the sturdiness and thickness of the linen. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23