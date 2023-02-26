These Stylish, Inexpensive Basics Make Your Outfits Look Way Cooler

Add this buttery soft pair of black palazzo pants to your wardrobe for a comfortable, flowy alternative to jeans or leggings. They feature a high waistband for extra support with strong elastic to prevent it from sagging. The under-$20 pants have a flared leg design, and if you’re still not convinced, just read through the over 18,000 five-star reviews. One thrilled customer even said, “I don't write reviews... like ever. The first time I slipped these babies on, it was like the clouds parted and the angels started singing. These pants are my go-to at the end of a long day, the pants I look forward to slipping into after a relaxing shower, and the ones I wear around the apartment all weekend.”

Available styles: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large