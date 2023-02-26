Shopping

These Stylish, Inexpensive Basics Make Your Outfits Look Way Cooler

Elevate your wardrobe — and make choosing an outfit easier — with these chic basics.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

There are the sparkly, dramatic statement pieces you wear to a party once a year, and then there are the reliable basics you reach for day after day. If your closet could use some versatile staples to add to your weekly rotation, this list is filled with stylish and inexpensive basics that will make your outfits look way cooler. They’re the sort of pieces you can use to create your personal capsule collection to make choosing an outfit easier. Whether leggings and joggers, or jackets and button-up shirts, we’ve got you covered when it comes to affordable everyday fashion.

1

These Biker Shorts That Are As Cool As They Are Comfy

Stay comfortable — and be on trend — with a pair of these inexpensive high-waisted biker shorts. Wear them to work out, or go full-on ‘90s and pair them with an oversized sweatshirt and some sneaks. These shorts are made from a polyester-spandex blend, so they’re stretchy, comfortable, and they move with your body. Also, they’re available in two different lengths, and with or without pockets.

  • Available styles: 4
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large Plus

2

A Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit That You Don’t Constantly Have To Tuck In

Bodysuits have been all the rage this year, and for good reason — they’re easy to wear, you don’t have to constantly tuck them in, and you can dress them up or down. This mock turtleneck bodysuit is a great basic you can layer under a cardigan and wear with your favorite worn-in jeans for a cozy weekend outfit. It would also look gorgeous paired with a statement high-waisted skirt and some fun heels for a dressier look. For under $25, it’s the cool basic your closet’s been missing.

  • Available styles: 26
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3

This Long Cardigan Because Leopard Print Is A Basic

Every wardrobe needs a pop of leopard print, and this cozy long cardigan is the perfect way to incorporate it into yours. It’s a great transitional piece that will instantly jazz up any plain outfit. It comes with more than 2,500 five-star reviews, and shoppers say it looks way more expensive than it actually is — can you believe it’s under $40?! If you’re running late, just throw this basic on, and you’ll instantly feel put-together and ready for the day.

  • Available styles: 6
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4

This Sleeveless Tee With Padded Shoulders That’s A Chic Basic

Don’t underestimate the power of a simple white tee. This unassuming basic features a sleeveless cut and padded shoulders for a throwback feel. Plus, it looks stylish tucked into a little denim skirt or worn with high-waisted pants and a statement belt. It’s made from a cotton-spandex blend for ultimate comfort with a chic design that makes it look like a high-end splurge.

  • Available styles: 15
  • Available sizes: Small — Large

5

A Pair Of Faux Leather Leggings That Take Lougewear To Another Level

These faux leather leggings give everyone’s favorite loungewear basic a stunning twist — they’re figure-shaping thanks to their design, while still being breathable and comfortable to wear. You’ll look and feel effortlessly cool, whether you wear them with heels and bodysuit for a fun night out, or sneakers, a tee, and a denim jacket for dinner with your bff. The leggings are also lined with fleece, so they’re incredibly cozy, and they’re under $30. Get. Them. Now.

  • Available styles: 55
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

6

A Rib-Knit Tank Top That Elevates The Staple

This rib knit tank top is a cheap-but-stylish piece that elevates an everyday basic. The cropped cut and racerback design make it trendy, and the mix of polyester, cotton, and spandex make it stretchy. It has more than 3,000 perfect ratings, and at this incredible price, you may want to snag it in more than one color — lucky for you, it comes in 26 cute colors.

  • Available styles: 26
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7

This Cropped Puffer Vest For A Stylish Cold Weather Basic

Get this cropped puffer vest, and it’ll be your favorite layering piece, whether you’re wearing leggings and running errands or you’re sporting your favorite jeans and a cozy turtleneck. The vest has a high neck and a zippered front, and the hem has a drawstring detail to make it adjustable. Shoppers say the inexpensive vest is super cute, fits perfectly, and actually keeps you warm.

  • Available styles: 15
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8

These Slouch Socks For An Effortlessly Cool Throwback

Go for a cool throwback look and get these slouch socks that have a loose, slouchy fit — hence the name. Pair them with biker shorts and sneakers or pull them over your leggings and sport them with an oversized sweatshirt for some serious ‘80s vibes. They’re soft and cozy, but the elastic around the cuff is strong enough to prevent the constant annoyance of them sliding down.

  • Available styles: 5
  • Available sizes: One Size

9

A Stylish Peplum Top That’ll Instantly Help You Feel Put-Together

This stylish belt-tie peplum top is the sort of top you can wear to work, out with friends, and to an event or dinner — in other words, it does it all. It’s soft and lightweight, and the belted design creates a beautiful silhouette. It’s also a major steal since it’s under $30, so if you’re looking for a versatile piece you can wear on weekly rotation, this peplum top is it.

  • Available styles: 12
  • Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X

10

These Budget-Friendly Wide Leg Pants That’ll Make You Look Chic

If your bottoms only consist of jeans and leggings, branch out a little and get a pair of these wide leg pants that have a high waist and are trendy yet budget-friendly. They’re an Amazon fave with over 7,500 five-star reviews, so you know they’re good. Customers rave about how cool they look and how great the flowy fabric looks and feels. If you’re feeling extra bold, they’re also available in bright red, lilac, mint green and 29 other lovely colors.

  • Available styles: 32
  • Available sizes: X- Small — 12 and also available in short sizes

11

This Oversized T-Shirt Because You Can Never Have Enough Graphic Tees

You can never own enough graphic tees, and this oversized T-shirt gives you all the vintage vibes without the price tag. It’s one of those pieces that just gets softer and better with more wear, and it’s an all-around cool basic. Wear it to lounge around the house, as a sleeping shirt, or tuck it into a high-waisted miniskirt for a cute weekend outfit. Instead of just getting another neutral T-shirt, consider this loose-fitting one that has ‘70s vibes written all over it.

  • Available styles: 42
  • Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

12

These O-Buckle Belts To Add A Stylish Detail To Jeans, Dress Pants & Skirts

Sometimes your outfit just needs a little something to make it feel complete— like this set of two O-buckle belts that are under $20 but look like genuine leather. Each belt has a smooth finish and features a buckle made from two gold rings for a subtle-but-hip fashion statement. It’s a versatile accessory that pairs well with pretty much any style and outfit, as the more than 15,000 five-star reviews prove.

  • Available styles: 14
  • Available sizes: 24”-28” — 51”-54”

13

A Long Cardigan That’s Light & Flowy

Go for cool and comfortable in this flowy, long cardigan that’s a lightweight layering piece ideal for transitioning from one season to another. It’s a simple basic, but its asymmetrical hem detail and soft rayon material give it a high-end feel that’s hard to beat for the price. The open front drapes beautifully, and this stylish cardigan is guaranteed to dress up every plain outfit you wear it with.

  • Available styles: 31
  • Available sizes: 1X — 5X

14

A Ribbed Tank Top Because You Can Never Have Too Many Layering Basics

When it comes to layering basics, you can’t go wrong with this affordable, on-trend ribbed tank top. It’s soft and stretchy, thanks to the rayon-spandex blend it’s made from. It’s also lightweight and comfy, so you can easily wear it under a chunky cardigan or denim jacket when it’s cold — or on its own with some cute cutoffs when it’s scorching hot outside. The scoop neck design elevates this basic and makes room for a collection of your favorite dainty necklaces.

  • Available styles: 18
  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large

15

This Leopard Print Midi Skirt For A Designer Look Under $30

If you’re not much of a skirt person, this leopard print midi skirt will convince you otherwise. It’s affordable while being incredibly chic, and it looks just as good worn with a silk cami as it does with a chunky black turtleneck. Besides looking ultra stylish, it’s also very comfortable thanks to an elastic waistband. The satin skirt comes with over 2,500 five-star reviews, and one shopper even wrote, “I am the person who is all about high end brands and high quality. This is the only clothing item I own from Amazon and it is amazing.”

  • Available styles: 1
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16

A Long-Sleeve Turtleneck That Feels Like Second Skin

This sleek long-sleeve turtleneck is simple but elegant, and feels “second skin comfortable”. Layer this basic under a blazer for work or tuck it into a pair of jeans for a lazy Sunday at home; it’s a multi-use top you’ll get so much use out of. It’s made from a modal-elastane blend, so it’s stretchy and extra soft. Plus, it’s available in eight colors including several chic neutrals.

  • Available styles: 8
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

17

This Corduroy Button-Down Shirt That Doubles As A Jacket

This corduroy button-down shirt serves double-duty, as it can also be worn as a light jacket over a cropped tank or fun graphic tee. It’s not only inexpensive, it’s also super popular on Amazon with over 6,500 perfect ratings. Roll up the sleeves and do a casual half-tuck; you’ll always feel stylish in this oversized basic that delivers the cool factor.

  • Available styles: 44
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18

A Levi’s Perfect T-Shirt That’s Exactly That — Perfect

This affordable Levi’s perfect T-shirt has a cool vintage look to it and is the ideal top to pair with any kind of denim: jeans, a jacket, or a miniskirt. It’s made from 100% cotton and has a classic crewneck design, and it’s garnered thousands of positive reviews that point out its quality and how soft the material feels. You can’t go wrong with this classic, whether you choose this iconic white-and-red version, or one of the other 39 styles.

  • Available styles: 40
  • Available fits: 9
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

19

These Lace-Up Combat Boots That’ll Add An Edge To Any Outfit

With more than 6,500 perfect ratings, these Amazon Essentials lace-up combat boots are the perfect way to add some edgy drama to your look. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another pair that’s as affordable, highly rated, and cool as these boots. They have memory foam padding that makes them comfortable to walk in, and one reviewer even wrote, “Maybe the most comfortable boots I’ve ever owned. I was pleasantly surprised. Very cute with so many different outfits!”

  • Available styles: 4
  • Available sizes: 5 — 13

20

These Cargo Jogger Pants For A Modern Take On A ‘90s Classic

The classic cargo pant gets a modern upgrade with these joggers that are made from soft 100% cotton and feature a drawstring closure. Pair them with a bright crop top and sneakers for a Y2K-inspired throwback (Kim Possible, anyone?) and cozy comfort. They have multiple pockets, elasticated, tapered legs, and thousands of reviewers comment on how much they love the baggy fit and lightweight feel.

  • Available styles: 36
  • Available sizes: 3-4T — 3X-Large

21

A Sleeveless Mock Neck Sweater That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down

If you’re trying to invest in quality pieces that are versatile — and can easily be dressed up or down — this budget-friendly sleeveless mock-neck sweater is a score. Its ribbed texture and slightly fitted cut create a beautiful shape, and the added elastane keeps it stretchy. You’ll find yourself reaching for this top over and over again, whether you need a stylish basic to wear under a work blazer or a simple top to tuck into your favorite going-out skirt.

  • Available styles: 3
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

22

These Buttery Soft Palazzo Pants Everybody Needs In Their Wardrobe

Add this buttery soft pair of black palazzo pants to your wardrobe for a comfortable, flowy alternative to jeans or leggings. They feature a high waistband for extra support with strong elastic to prevent it from sagging. The under-$20 pants have a flared leg design, and if you’re still not convinced, just read through the over 18,000 five-star reviews. One thrilled customer even said, “I don't write reviews... like ever. The first time I slipped these babies on, it was like the clouds parted and the angels started singing. These pants are my go-to at the end of a long day, the pants I look forward to slipping into after a relaxing shower, and the ones I wear around the apartment all weekend.”

  • Available styles: 16
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23

A Cropped Sweatshirt With A Unique Inside-Out Design

Stay cozy in this cropped sweatshirt that has an inside-out design, a ribbed neck and cuffs, and is fleece-lined to keep you warm. Instead of spending a ton of money on expensive athleisure, get this inexpensive top that looks and feels so high-end — and that gets the stamp of approval from thousands of shoppers. It comes in 21 colors, including two fun tie-dye versions.

  • Available styles: 21
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24

A Sleek Shoulder Bag That’ll Be An Instant Staple

Everybody needs a little black bag in their accessories arsenal, and this $20 handbag fits the bill — it’s small enough to grab for dinner, but spacious enough to fit all your essentials. You can easily pair it with a dressy outfit or elevate a casual one with this one simple basic. The bag is available in this polished black crocodile style, as well as 14 other styles that include a pearl chain or gold chain.

  • Available styles: 15

25

A Loose-Fit Button Down For A Cool Take On A Classic

A white button-down shirt always looks good, but this oversized shirt is a cool, updated take on the fitted, wear-under-a-blazer staple. It features a button-front closure and a collar, but has added stretch so it’s not stiff and uncomfortable. Layer it over a cropped top, a cute tank, or a bralette and instantly make your outfit cooler with this affordable basic that’s available in 26 solid colors.

  • Available styles: 26
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26

These $15 Leggings That Have Over 60,000 (!!!) 5-Star Reviews

If you don’t want to spend $100 on a pair of name-brand leggings, we’ve found an inexpensive alternative that reviewers say are completely opaque — and ridiculously soft and comfortable. These high-waisted leggings are such a deal at just $15, and if your current leggings are starting to look a little worn, update your collection with a pair of these. They’re available in a range of colors, as well as four holiday-themed patterns if you’re feeling extra festive!

  • Available styles: 25
  • Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

27

A Flannel Button-Down To Add A Pop Of Color & Pattern

You know when your outfit is missing that finishing touch and nothing seems to look right? Get this flannel button-down shirt, and it’ll add just the right pop of color and pattern to your outfit. Shoppers say it’s well worth its (inexpensive) price tag, and looks great cinched up, open, or with the sleeves rolled up. The shirt is made from a soft, stretchy cotton-polyester blend, and is bound to be on weekly rotation as soon as you get it.

  • Available styles: 39
  • Available sizes: 16 Plus — 28 Plus

28

A Calvin Klein Bralette That’s Stylish & Comfy As Can Be

For those days when a confining underwire just isn’t an option, get this comfortable — and high quality — Calvin Klein bralette. It’s made from cotton with elastane and modal for a silky smooth finish and a little bit of stretch. The bralette features a racerback design and the iconic Calvin Klein band across the bottom. You can’t go wrong with this classic black-and-white version, but it also comes in fun colors that would look great layered under an oversized button-down.

  • Available styles: 19
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29

These Bell Bottom Jeans For A Touch Of Retro Flair

Besides their enticing price, these bell bottom jeans are a trendy addition to your closet if you’re tired of all the skinny jeans you’ve been wearing for years. They’ll add a sleek retro style to anything you wear and will look great with heels, wedges, or sandals. The jeans are stretchy, and they are available in 19 different washes, from a dark wash befitting of a dressy outfit, to a light, distressed option made for lazy weekend outfits.

  • Available styles: 19
  • Available sizes: 0 — 20

30

A Square-Neck Bralette That’s A Cheap Statement Piece

Wear this square-neck sweater bralette with a pair of jeans, layered under a denim jacket, or with an oversized button-down shirt; it’s a cheap basic you’ll get so much use out of. It features a halter neck design and is the perfect sporty-meets-cute top. The bralette is made from a viscose-nylon-spandex blend and is fitted to create a lovely shape while being super comfortable. Yeah, this one checks all the boxes *adds to cart now*.

  • Available styles: 11
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

31

These High Top Sneakers That Get The Stamp Of Approval From More Than 8,500 Shoppers

Go classic and casual with a pair of these high-top canvas sneakers that shoppers say are just as good as Converse — but way cheaper. They’re lightweight and comfy to wear with an anti-slip rubber sole. This white version is eternally cool and easy to style with jeans, shorts, or skirts, but if you’re looking for a bolder shoe, these high tops also come in red, turquoise, and a fun mustard color.

  • Available styles: 19
  • Available sizes: 5 — 11

32

This Button Up Tunic For All The Effortlessly Chic Vibes

Look like you made an effort — and look chic — every time you throw on this under-$20 tencel button-up tunic. The relaxed fit, longer length, and breathable, smooth tencel it’s stitched from make it the perfect weekend shirt. Wear it easily over a pair of leggings around the house or dress it up with white jeans in the summertime. Reviewers say it’s “so, so soft” and one customer even wrote, “I love this shirt so much. I wear it every day. I bought it in every color.”

  • Available styles: 3
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33

These Linen-Blend Overalls That’ll Make You Feel Oh-So-Stylish

If you haven’t owned a pair of overalls since elementary school, this cotton-linen blend pair is a fashionable grown-up version you need in your closet. Not only does the relaxed fit and lightweight fabric make them incredibly comfortable, it also makes them look like they were a fashion splurge from a pricey boutique. They feature one large front pocket, two side pockets, and two back pockets, and would look just as good layered over a tank top in the summer as they would over a long-sleeve shirt in the fall.

  • Available styles: 21
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

34

A Felt Fedora Hat For The Ultimate Cool Accessory

Whether you’re going to a funky music festival or just grabbing milk from the grocery store, this felt fedora hat will make you feel cool every time you put it on. It’s a classic piece everyone should own, and this one is under $20 with more than 31,000 perfect ratings. The hat is lightweight and comfortable, and let’s face it, it’s not just a great fashion statement, it’s also a good way to get away with third-day hair when dry shampoo just isn’t cutting it.

  • Available styles: 32

35

A Plaid Flannel Shirt For A Tried-&-True Basic

Cozy and stylish don’t have to be mutually exclusive, as this inexpensive plaid flannel shirt proves. It’s made from 100% cotton for a lightweight, soft feel, and thousands of reviewers say it’s well made, has a great fit, and is very comfortable to wear. Wear it over your favorite jeans or tuck it into a skirt and pair it with some ankle booties; it’s a staple you’ll always feel good in.

  • Available styles: 18
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

36

This Mini Skater Skirt With Shorts For Extra Comfort

This casual pleated miniskirt’s got it all — it’s stylish, has a pair of shorts built into it, only costs $25, and comes with more than 8,000 five-star reviews. Made from a stretchy, textured polyester-spandex blend, it features a wide elastic waistband that creates definition while lending extra support and keeping the skirt from sliding down. Pair it with a chunky knit and some boots, and you have the perfect cold weather outfit for day or night.

  • Available styles: 27
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

37

A Rib Knit Tank That’s An Inexpensive Must-Have

Wear this rib knit racerback tank top with shorts, layered under a cardigan or jacket, in the summer, in the winter... it’s so versatile that the possibilities are endless. Unlike many other ribbed tanks, it’s not sheer and the material doesn’t feel cheap — even though the price tag is. Good basics are not just useful to have in your closet, they have the power to completely transform and elevate an everyday outfit.

  • Available styles: 6
  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

38

A V-Neck Bodysuit With A Cross Front Detail

For those days when you want to look good but can’t be bothered to make an effort, a bodysuit always saves the day. This V-neck bodysuit features a subtle cross-front detail that dresses it up a little bit, and the added spandex allows it just enough give to add comfort throughout the day. It has a snap closure for easy wear, and if you’re wondering what to wear it with, the answer is literally everything — a sequined skirt for a party, jeans for a trip to the farmer’s market, it’ll look good either way.

  • Available styles: 15
  • Available sizes: 16 Plus— 24 Plus

39

These Lightweight Cargo Joggers That Combine Style & Comfort

It doesn’t matter whether you’re going hiking or lounging around at home, these cargo joggers are a comfy and stylish choice for any activity. The slightly elastic fabric is lightweight and treated with a water-resistant formula that makes the joggers quick drying and also provides UV protection, all for under $35. They’re also a big Amazon shopper fave, as one of the more than 6,900 five-star reviews shows: “These are the best, most comfortable, soft, best fitting pants I've ever worn!!”

  • Available styles: 12
  • Available sizes: X-Small— 3X-Large

40

A Lace Trim Cami That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Really Is

Upgrade the old tee that you sleep in with this gorgeous lace trim cami that looks like luxe designer pajamas. The polyester tank has a hint of stretch thanks to the added elastane, while thin, adjustable straps and stunning lace detail give it a high-end look. Wear this top with jeans or shorts for a night out, and aside from this glam fuchsia color, it’s also available in black, leopard print, and nine other options.

  • Available styles: 12
  • Available sizes: XX-Small— 5X

41

This Oversized Denim Jacket For A Twist On A Closet Staple

Whether you own a denim jacket or you’ve always wanted one, this oversized distressed jacket will add a casually cool factor to whatever you’re wearing. The roomy fit ensures comfort and looks great with rolled sleeves, a vintage graphic tee, and your trusty ole leggings for a relaxing day off. Denim jackets can get pretty pricey, which is another reason why this is such a good find — it’s under $35.

  • Available styles: 7
  • Available sizes: Small— X-Large

42

A Sweater Vest With A Beautiful Cable Knit Detail

This cable knit sweater vest will add a sophisticated, preppy touch to any outfit you put on. The loose V-neck fit is both easy to wear and chic, and it’s a great layering piece for under $30. Reviewers rave about the quality of the sweater vest, saying that it’s well made and they get lots of compliments every time they wear it.

  • Available styles: 31
  • Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

43

This Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That’ll Make You Feel Artsy

There’s nothing like a jumpsuit that makes getting dressed easy, and the wide-leg design turns this 100% cotton jumpsuit into a statement. Get the designer look for an Amazon price, and feel oh-so-relaxed and comfortable every time you put it on. It features adjustable straps, a loose waist, and side slit details on the legs, and it’ll look just as good layered over a basic crewneck tee as it will paired with a lace bralette.

  • Available styles: 13
  • Available sizes: X-Small— 5X-Large

44

A Chunky Gold Necklace For A Cheap Accessory That Looks Expensive

Add a little (affordable) sparkle to your look with this chunky toggle necklace. Every outfit needs that final layer to make it look and feel complete, and this 18-karat-gold-plated necklace will do just that, whether you’re wearing a holiday dress or you’re dressed to impress at a job interview. One reviewer agrees, writing, “This is such a simple but cute necklace, it’s the perfect accessory to any outfit.”

  • Available styles: 13

45

A Cropped Crewneck Tee That You’ll Wear On Repeat

Get this $8 cropped short-sleeve tee in every color because it’s an elevated basic you’ll find yourself reaching for day after day. It’s made from 100% cotton with a boxy silhouette that takes it from a plain old T-shirt to a statement basic. Shoppers comment on how soft it is, and say they love the fact you can dress it up or wear it for a workout. Simple, inexpensive, and cute — all in one basic top.

  • Available styles: 6
  • Available sizes: XX-Small— 5X