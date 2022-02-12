Buying clothes online can feel like a gamble. But there’s one thing that can really increase your odds of successful shopping: Reviews. Yes, reviews are key to figuring out if a particular clothing item will fit you like you want, be the right color, or wear comfortably. And they’re an important part of my job as a shopping writer too: I use them all the time to determine if something is worth recommending.

So what does that mean for you, right here, right now? It means I read the reviews so you don’t have to. These 40 fashionable pieces have already been vetted by yours truly, and the results are overwhelmingly positive. You can shop every item on this list with confidence, knowing that it’s likely to fit well.

Oh, and the best part? Nearly all of these items cost less than $40. Just look at this wide-leg jumpsuit, which has great reviews and looks fabulous at the beach, or these tapered jeans, which are an affordable, work-appropriate basic. Start scrolling to discover the rest, which I hope you’ll love wearing as much as I loved writing about them.

1 These Stretchy Joggers That Can Take You From The Gym To The Office AJISAI 7/8 Joggers Travel Pants with Pockets Amazon $31 See On Amazon These cropped joggers have a forgiving drawstring waist and are made of workout-friendly nylon/spandex blend with plenty of stretch for a brisk morning walk or yoga practice. Luckily, these pants also retain their tapered shape and are sleek enough to wear casually in public; reviewers note wearing them to bars, work, and the airport. “These are the perfect blend of lounge and style,” one reviewer agreed. “I wanted something I could wear to the office but still be comfortable in. These are a nice thick smooth material, no panty lines and super soft & breathable.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small Petite – XX-Large

2 This Versatile & Oh-So-Comfortable Mock Neck Sweater Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Easy-to-wear sweaters like this long-sleeve mockneck, become hero pieces in my wardrobe in the winter. It has a close-but-comfortable fit — not too tight and not too loose — and comes in so many colors and patterns that you can easily style it for almost any occasion. With over 4,500 reviews, this soft yet stylish wardrobe staple has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Available styles: 22

Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

3 This Tunic Swing Dress That Comes In Dozens Of Colors & Patterns BELAROI Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers love this swing dress for its comfortable fit and super soft fabric. It’s a lightweight long sleeve with a loose-fitting silhouette, giving it flowy movement through the skirt. Available in a ton of styles and sizes, reviewers remark that they love this dress so much they buy multiples. Just take it from this shopper who has at least 10 of these swing dresses: “I LOVE these dresses. They are perfect for fall and winter with leggings! I love them so much that I have several in different colors, then got my mom to buy them, then my sister! They are great quality. Super stretchy and look great with a sweater too...These dresses are my favorite to mix and match with different leggings. Love this brand material doesn't feel cheap it is actually somewhat heavy and washes well too. Soon I'll have one in every color!” Available styles: 36

Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

4 A 2-Pack Of Classic T-Shirts That You Can Wear With Literally Anything Amazon Essentials 2-Pack Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon No closet is complete without cotton blend T-shirts, and this two pack of short sleeves is cute, comfortable, and beloved by customers. “I LOVE THEM. They are soft, they aren’t see through, and they fit amazingly well. I get complimented on them every time I wear them,” one reviewer gushed. Some of the color combos are emblazoned with a subtle yet fun graphic element, while others come in solid colors and classic patterns for everyday styling. Available styles: 42

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

5 The Stretchy Dress Pants That You’ll Wear To Work Every Single Day BALEAF Yoga Dress Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon These yoga dress pants have the professionalism of slacks but the comfort of leggings thanks to a nylon/spandex blend and elastic waistband for stretchy comfort. These straight-leg pants are complete with belt loops, a faux fly, and a non-functional button at the waist, but have four real pockets for blend of function and fashion. “I was looking for pants that not only looked good but were comfortable and didn’t cost a fortune. These pants check off all the boxes. They are very nice looking, are extremely comfortable and have a nice stretch so they don’t bind. They appear to be well made as well. They will go perfect with a dressy blouse or sweater. I also love that they are pull on pants,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

6 These Cheeky Lace Boyshorts That Sculpt & Show Off Your Booty Barbra's Lace Boyshort Panties (6- Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This six pack of lace boyshort panties have cheeky booty coverage, designed to hug all figures with a true-to-size fit. With a 4.5-star rating and over 10,000 reviews, you know these undies fit the bill for comfort and quality. “The lace is super soft so it make [sic] wearing them much more bearable than other lacy panties I've come across,” one reviewer wrote. “The colors are accurate and my ass looks fantastic.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large Plus

7 A Breathable T-Shirt Dress That Easily Transitions From Day To Night Belaroi Short Sleeve Swing Tunic Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This swingy T-shirt dress is flowy and soft to the touch thanks to a bit of spandex in the fabric that gives it flexibility that molds to your body. It’s an easy-to-wear sundress that gives you the perfect canvas for bold shoes and accessories because of the simple short sleeve silhouette that hits right at the knee. “I love how soft the material is and how easy it is to transition from throwing this on over a bathing suit to dressing it up and going out at night,” one jet-setting reviewer wrote. “A great travel piece that's multi functional to save precious luggage space.” Available styles: 42

Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

8 These Biker Shorts That Have 49,000 Five-Star Reviews BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high waist bike shorts are a bona fide Amazon favorite, with over 49,000 five-star reviews. Available in three lengths and numerous colors, you can obviously wear them for workouts, but they also work well as a fashion piece when paired with an oversized sweatshirt and chunky sneakers à la 1990s athleisure. Some even note wearing these under dresses for a little extra support and to prevent chafing. They have a wide waistband and compressive fabric to hold you in place as well as large side pockets perfect for storing your phone or wallet. Available styles: 40

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

9 This Boatneck Tee That’s An Elevated Twist On A Wardrobe Basic Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit 3/4 Sleeve Boatneck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This 3/4-sleeve boatneck T-shirt is as easy to wear as your favorite tees, with a little added flair in the details. The not-too-short, not-too-long length makes it easy to style with practically any pants or skirt, and reviewers report that in spite of the wider neckline, this top doesn’t show off your bra straps. The solid terry cotton blend and fine-tuned construction make it a comfortable, close-to-the-body fit that’s not too tight or constricting. Available styles: 12

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

10 A Seamless Bralette That Gives The Right Amount Of Everyday Support Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get the full coverage and support you need without any wires or cups whatsoever in this seamless lightly lined bralette. Designed with a V-neck cut in the front and back that allows you to wear a wide variety of tops, this bralette comes with removable pads and thick straps that won’t dig into your shoulders. “The material is silky and lightweight, it seems very breathable. Although the fabric is very thin, it manages to hold the girls up pretty well and gives a nice shape without a bunch of padding,” one reviewer noted. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large Plus

11 These Tapered Jeans That Are Made From Stretchy, Breathable Cotton Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean Amazon $20 See On Amazon You really can’t go wrong with these high rise jeans. Not only do they have a classic tapered leg that looks good on everyone, they’re also made from 100% cotton fabric with stretch for ultimate comfort. Available in 50 colors and patterns, these jeans are an Amazon favorite with over 35,000 five-star reviews because they’re sturdy, comfortable, and fit so, so well. Available styles: 50

Available sizes: 4 – 24

12 This Blanket-Like Popcorn Cardigan That’s An Ideal Layering Piece Saodimallsu Chunky Popcorn Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon This chunky popcorn cardigan is sure to quickly become one of the most-loved pieces in your wardrobe. It’s perfect to throw on while you’re lounging around the house, with its breathable, textured material and slouchy silhouette that’s casual yet cute with its long batwing sleeves and oversized front pockets. “Super soft! Pretty!...It’s that perfect slouch but not sloppy. It has give to it and it’s very comfy. I didn’t take it off for [two] days,” one reviewer raved. Available styles: 40

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available sizes: X-Large - 5X-Large

13 This Maxi Dress With Some Seriously Beautiful Draping Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon What’s not to love about this high waisted maxi dress? This not-so-basic scoop neck dress is fitted through the torso, with soft draping in the ankle-length skirt. The jersey dress flows wonderfully and is an airy garment that can be paired with a jean jacket and sneakers for a casual look or with wedges and some jewelry for a dressier affair. Available styles: 9

Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

14 These Extra-Thick Leggings That Have *Three* Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon Amazon customers absolutely love these thick high waist yoga pants and have given them over 23,500 five-star reviews. And it’s not just because of the huge side pockets and hidden inner pocket. They have “stretch for days,” according to one reviewer, with just enough compression to hold you in comfortably and securely. The nylon material is completely opaque, so these leggings are squat-proof and also bending-over-to-reach-the-bottom-shelf-at-the-store proof — whichever is your preferred method of exercise. Available styles: 36

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

15 This Empire Waist Sundress With A Lovely Deep V Neckline Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This surplice dress is everything a sundress should be: light, flowy, and super soft to the touch. The plunging neckline and empire waist highlight your curves, while the drapey, slightly flared skirt floats down to about mid-thigh length. It’s a near-universal style, and the weight of the fabric is great for all seasons. “This dress fit exactly how I had hoped. I was very happy with the weight of fabric. It doesn't feel cheap, and is just thick enough to not be revealing in the sunshine.” one reviewer said. “It's a perfect length, and I've been wearing it with mid length yoga pants and it makes it comfortable to wear when it's not warm enough to wear alone.” Available styles: 7

Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

16 This Everyday Tee That’s Made From 100% Cotton Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon The perfect T-shirt doesn’t exi- let me stop you right there. This Hanes short sleeve tee has everything you’ve been searching for: A close but not too tight fit, super-soft pre-shrunk 100% cotton fabric, and an insanely affordable price tag. With over 30,000 positive reviews, this is an obvious choice if you’re looking for a wear-everywhere tee that looks good with practically everything. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

17 This Bodycon Midi Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down ICONOFLASH 3/4 Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Simple elegance is the name of the game in this 3/4 sleeve bodycon dress. The curve-hugging cut fits like a glove, and the fabric is buttery soft without being thin or see-through. It’s a clean, classic dress that’s suitable for date night or work, and the wide variety of styles means you can pick the color or pattern that best suit your personality, whether you want to go for a neutral black or a wild iridescent snake print. “Tight everywhere, which is what I expected with a bodycon dress, and what I wanted. I bought the navy blue color and although the material is thin/lightweight it is NOT see-through, and bonus it's super soft!” one shopper wrote. “This dress is so comfortable and could easily be dressed up or dressed down. Really loved wearing it and I can't wait to to wear it again!” Available styles: 46

Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large Plus

18 A Detachable Collar For A Trendy Layered Look Kalkehay Fake Collar Top Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give the illusion of a button down by layering this fake collar top underneath a sweater, sweatshirt, or T-shirt. The adjustable elastics at the hem of the collar loop around your arms to hold it in place, saving you from the hassle and bulk of wearing an actual collared shirt. “This is such a great product!! I always get too hot when I wear button ups below my sweatshirts and this is the perfect way to look stylist and put together while also being super comfy. The straps on the side are adjustable to make it fit just right and it looks like a real shirt!” one reviewer raved. Available styles: 6

Available sizes: One Size

19 A Versatile Cardigan That Drapes So Well LALABEE Open Front Knit Cardigan with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon Surely Taylor Swift would approve of this open front knit cardigan. It’s lightweight, soft, and just warm enough to throw on at the office or around the house. It’s complete with two handy pockets for your keys or work badge. “I am very happy with this cardigan,” one reviewer wrote. “This is more than what I expected, the fabric is very soft (feel so good, cant take my hands off) and drapes nicely, especially the neck line!” Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small – 3X

20 An Asymmetrical Tunic Top With A Flowy Fit LARACE V-Neck Tunic Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This V-neck tunic top is just as comfortable as your favorite T-shirt — but dressier. The swingy shape and asymmetrical hem give it some dynamic movement, and it’s perfect for wearing over a pair of skinny jeans or leggings. The fabric is soft, stretchy, and airy, which is basically everything you could ever want, which is why this dreamy top has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Available styles: 41

Available sizes: Small – 5X

21 This Romantic Maxi Skirt With 3 Layers Of Flowing Fabric v28 Ankle Length Elastic Pleated Maxi Chiffon Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi skirt is made with three layers of chiffon fabric, giving it tons of movement and romantic vibes that work well for dates, formal occasions, or just everyday wear when you want to feel a little fancy. With a comfortable elastic waist, this elegant skirt is a total throw-and-go garment, even though it looks like you put in a ton of effort. “material is soft and is the perfect weight- Not too heavy that it's hot, but not too light that it feels cheep.When standing still, it looks full, yet, when walking, it flows around you. It is very twirl-able!!” one happy shopper wrote. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large

22 This Midi Dress With An Adorable Striped Pattern Merokitty Striped High Waist Midi Dress with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Getting dressed simply doesn’t get easier than throwing on this striped midi dress. This sleeveless tank dress, complete with not one, not two, but three pockets, making it a practical and comfortable choice for a sunny weekend outing. Thin, neutral-colored stripes complete the summery look, and with the mid-calf length and high neck, you’ll be comfortably dressed for almost any occasion. Available styles: 28

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

23 A Wide Leg Jumpsuit That’s The Most Versatile Vacay Piece Ever BUENOS NINOS V-Neck Maxi Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This vacation-ready maxi jumpsuit is the ultimate multi-tasking travel piece. The sleeveless V neck is complete with a loose-fitting, wide leg silhouette that’s ready for jet-setting, lounging by the pool, or dinner out on the town — just add shoes and accessories. And the ratings are overwhelmingly positive: it has nearly 11,000 five-star reviews. Available styles: 40

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

24 This Pair of Straight Leg Jeans That You’ll Wear All The Time Lee Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $20 See On Amazon If I could only own one pair of jeans for the rest of my life, they’d for sure be straight leg jeans. This pair of Lee relaxed fit straight leg jeans are an excellent option if you share that philosophy. They’re a perfect example of easygoing, casual denim, which is why they have a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. They’re mid-rise with a roomy fit in the hips and thighs, so they’re comfortable enough for all-day wear when you’re running errands or on a weekend getaway. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 16 Petite – 30 Long

25 This High Waisted Maxi Dress That’s Super Stretchy LONGYUAN Plus Size Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $34 See On Amazon This ultra-comfy maxi dress has arguably the best feature a dress can have: pockets. The floor-length, empire-waist silhouette is cut from a stretchy rayon blend, making it super soft and breathable. Equally as cute with sneakers and a denim jacket as it is with strappy sandals and statement earrings, this fan-favorite dress has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Available styles: 26

Available sizes: X-Large – 6X-Large

26 A Timeless Boat Neck Top That’s Seriously Well Made Made By Johnny Boat Neck 3/4 Sleeve Top with Side Shirring Amazon $19 See On Amazon Over 13,000 five-star reviewers agree: This boat neck 3/4 sleeve top is perfect for work or play. Though the super soft fabric leans casual, side shirring at the hem elevates this top, while the timeless boat neck adds further visual interest. The fit and flare cut makes it easy to pair with any slimmer pant, and there’s durable double stitching at the bottom hem for quality. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large

27 A Long Sleeve Tunic Top That’s As Comfy As A Sweatshirt Shiaili Long Sleeve Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon This long sleeve tunic top is quick and easy to throw on if you’re craving the coziness of a sweatshirt but the weight and casual style of your favorite T-shirt. It’s lightweight, but reviewers report that the fabric is high quality and that it’s ideal for lounging or a casual work top. The two hidden pockets and a chiffon hem are the cherry on top of this customer favorite shirt, which has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 1X – 5X

28 This Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress That’s As Comfy As PJs POPYOUNG Long Sleeve T Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Once you put on this long sleeve T-shirt dress, you’ll never want to take it off. This relaxed-fit swing dress is made from super soft and stretchy fabric, ideal for lounging around the house or wearing on a casual outing with boots and a ton of sparkly jewelry. “Business casual dress that can easily be dressed up with jewelry or down for a comfortable day. I love the loose fit that still has shape, without that baggy box look. I have now purchased around 15 of these...I can’t wait until cool weather blows in so that I can pair them with tall boots. Super cute and true to size,” one reviewer wrote. Available styles: 32

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

29 These Dark Wash Jeans With The Perfect Amount Of Stretch Riders by Lee Indigo Plus Size Midrise Bootcut Jean Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for denim that moves with you, allow me to introduce you to these Riders by Lee bootcut jeans. Finding jeans that fit well and feel good can be a struggle, but these lightly flared, midrise jeans fit the bill for tons of Amazon reviewers. “I am very picky about my jeans because of my long legs and curves,” one wrote. “[These] feel great. They are lightweight and they are the best and cheapest jeans I have owned.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 16 – 26

30 This Fleece Cardigan That’s So Soft & Warm AmeriMark Lightweight Fleece Jacket Amazon $22 See On Amazon This lightweight fleece jacket is sure to brighten up even the gloomiest days. Made from a cozy cotton blend, the super soft jacket is great to wear with a T-shirt or tank on a warmer day, or to layer over a turtleneck shirt for an added layer on ultra-cold days. Snap buttons at the front and two large pockets, along with the ribbed neck and sleeve cuffs, add practicality and fashion to this staple garment, which comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns. Available styles: 21

Available sizes: Small Petite – 5X

31 A Pair Of Skinny Jeans That Come In A Dozen Different Colors Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re thinking these skinny jeans will be tight and constricting, think again. They’re constructed from super stretchy denim that fits snugly but doesn’t lose its shape, and have a comfortable, mid-rise waist. Available in 12 colors, these worn-in looking jeans are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe, just like they have for the 33,000 five-star reviewers. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 2 – 28

32 A Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress That’s Ideal For Outdoor Parties YESNO Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This hippie-inspired spaghetti strap swing dress is a flowy, fun garment that’s perfect for a picnic in the park or an outdoor party. Tiered draping and a long skirt add to the romance of this garment, which has over 7,500 five-star reviews. It’s loose-fitting with a generous cut in the chest, and there are even two hidden pockets, which adds to the glee this dress brings. Available patterns: 16

Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large

33 This Square Neck Top With A Dramatic Balloon Sleeve Romwe Long Puff Sleeve Square Neck Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pieces like this square-neck balloon-sleeve top are some of my favorites to wear because they have the ease of a basic piece with some extra, eye-catching details. This versatile, elegant top always gets compliments according to reviewers, because those billowing sleeves really bring the drama. Pro tip: Wear it backwards for a more modest neckline and a low-back moment. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

34 A Geometric Poncho That Can Add Warmth & Style To Any Outfit KirGiabo Plaid Sweater Poncho Cape Amazon $31 See On Amazon This open front cape is one of the most versatile accessories you can have in your closet. It adds flair when layered over jeans and a tee, and works well over a dress as a classy evening coverup. Available in over 20 different patterns and color combinations, there’s a shawl here for every type of person, from a neutral-with-a-twist gray and navy stripe to a hippie-chic blue diamond pattern. The clean lines and comfort of this shawl helped it amass a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Available styles: 21

Available sizes: One Size

35 These Levi’s Jeans With A Retro-Inspired Flare Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Kick it old school in these Levi’s classic bootcut jeans. These mid-rise pants flare out slightly through the ankle, cut just short enough to show off your shoes. These fan-favorite jeans boast over 10,000 reviews, one of which succinctly sings their praises: “Great fitting jean. Bought my normal size and it fit as expected. It has some stretch for ‘bendability’ but it does not [lose] its shape. Washes great, it did not shrink in warm wash and fully dried in dryer. Waist sits below waistline but I never have to yank on them to pull them up after sitting and then standing up.” Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 26 Short – 34 Long

36 This Mock Neck Dress That’s An Elegant Take On A Classic Silhouette Milumia Short Sleeve Mock Neck Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon This mock neck swing dress is an upscale twist on a classic silhouette. Cap sleeves and a slightly flared skirt complete the look, but the star really is that neckline. “This dress is great - very comfortable, flattering, and doesn't wrinkle like some other cotton dresses do,” one reviewer wrote. Some reviewers prefer to wear this dress as a long tunic top over leggings, while others think it matches perfectly with a pair of black tights. Available styles: 11

Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

37 This Chunky Knit Sweater That “Feels Like Wearing A Hug” Yskkt V Neck Cable Knit Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon In the dead of winter, sometimes there’s nothing you crave more than throwing on the chunkiest knit sweater ever to exist. This V-neck cable knit sweater is perfect for such occasions, with an oversized, extra-long fit and batwing sleeves. One reviewer wrote that “This sweater feels like I’m wearing a hug,” noting the ultra-soft knit fabric and its substantial weight. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Large – 5X-Large

38 A Long Sleeve Shift Dress That’s Cute & Comfy LONGYUAN Long Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Long sleeve shift dresses are a great addition to any wardrobe. Not only do they look good on virtually everyone, they’re also ridiculously comfortable and have so many styling possibilities. “This dress is adorable and so flowy. It’s a good casual piece that can be dressed up or down and is very comfy. Pockets are a HUGE plus,” one reviewer wrote. Oh yeah, this PJ-level comfy dress also has pockets. Available styles: 19

Available sizes: X-Large – 6X Large