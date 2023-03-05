These Stylish Shoes Have Extremely High Reviews Because They're As Comfortable As Sneakers

As much as I’d love to be a Carrie Bradshaw type, strutting around the city in a luxurious montage of Louboutin or Manolo Blahnik heels, it’s just not in the cards. For one thing: Designer price tags can be frightening. Also, I really enjoy being comfortable. When I find a shoe that doesn’t force me to sacrifice comfort or break my budget to rock stylish footwear, it’s like discovering buried treasure.

If you comb the internet and read the reviews, you’ll find plenty of shoes out there that are stylish, cute, and just as comfortable as sneakers. From cozy winter boots to flirty strappy wedge sandals, this list is packed with crowd-endorsed footwear for every occasion.

1 These Mesh Ballet Flats With Extra Padding HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon A soft lining and extra padding make these cute ballet flats a great pair of shoes for anyone who wants comfort without sacrificing fashion. Breathable mesh material stretches easily to fit your foot and forms to your feet for a perfect fit after a short period. In addition, they come in ten colors and designs, ensuring an option for any outfit. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11

2 A Pair Of Loafers That Come In Every Color VenusCelia Flat Loafer Amazon $27 See On Amazon These stylish loafers may be snug and padded enough to pass as bedroom slippers, but don’t be fooled: You can wear them anywhere. Their durable rubber outsole offers skid resistance and serves to massage your feet as you walk, and the soft, breathable leather upper comes in dozens of color options. • Available Sizes: 5 — 12

3 A Timeless Pair Of Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s giving chic. It’s giving Audrey Hepburn. It’s giving a breathable mesh to keep feet cool and a soft heel cushion to protect the back of your foot. If that doesn’t convince you, these adorable and flexible ballet flats with a pointed toe and more than 3,000 reviews have a sweet little bow to make your feet feel oh-so-pretty. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11

4 These Flats That Are So Breathable It’s In The Name Feversole Breathable Knit Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon These knit flats help prevent having hot, sweaty feet, thanks to the woven upper specially designed to allow airflow while maintaining their shape. They’re even lightweight and comfortable enough to wear on the plane as a travel slipper and come in 40 different colors. • Available Sizes: 6 — 9.5

5 An Easy Skechers Slip-on For Casual Comfort Skechers Plush-Peace and Love Flat Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a rubber sole, 100% canvas upper, and over 30,000 five-star reviews, everyone seems to agree: if memory foam is good enough to protect NASA astronauts comfortably, the footbed in these slip-on flats must be great for absorbing shocks to your feet while walking. These flats are made by the popular and beloved brand Skechers and come in 17 colors. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11 (Wide Sizes Available)

6 A Chic 2-Tone Flat With Extra Cushion BABUDOG Pointed Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon Attention all shoppers: these fashionable and functional flats go well with jeans, skirts, dresses, workwear, daywear, sweaters — anything you care to pair them with. The mesh vamp and PVC sole combination are light and breathable, and they’re flexible and stretchy to fit your foot just right. They boast the chicest two-tone pattern but also come in a number of solid shades and even graphic stripes. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11

7 These Pointed Toe Flats With The Softest Lining HEAWISH Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon The soft lining and extra padding on these elegant and versatile slip-on flats offer your feet double the protection without sacrificing charm. The collar is made of soft mesh material that stretches easily to fit your foot without rubbing uncomfortably on your ankles. They come in 10 colors and boast more than 2,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11

8 The Crochet Slip-Ons That Bring Romance To Your Closet HEAWISH Crochet Knit Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon The lace knit and bow detail on these crochet knit flats make them the sweetest new addition to your wardrobe. A rubber sole helps avoid slipping, and a soft mesh upper prevents uncomfortable chafing against your ankles as you run in slow motion down a rose-strewn garden path toward your love. If beige isn’t the color of your dreams, choose from seven other shades like gray, pink, and blue. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11

9 These Classic Penny Loafers For Any Occasion Osslue Suede Leather Penny Loafers Amazon $43 See On Amazon You just can’t beat a classic. These handcrafted penny loafers feature a podiatrist-designed footbed and memory foam insole to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud with every step. These shoes are a must-have staple in your wardrobe with a non-slip elastic and rubber outsole and a soft microsuede upper. They come in nine hues that include a not-so-basic animal print. • Available Sizes: 6 — 11

10 A Slip-On Sneaker That’s Fashionable & Functional hash bubbie Slip-On Sneaker Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you want all the comfort of sneakers without any of the hassles of knotted and tangled laces, these slip-on sneaker flats are an easy-to-wear win. Breathable and lightweight, their classic design never goes out of style, making these shoes great support for any daily activity. They come in eight neutral colors and have more than 5,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11

11 These Luxurious Yet Comfortable Penny Loafers BEAUSEEN Penny Loafers Amazon $42 See On Amazon Comfort is the name of the game with these sleek and stylish penny loafers. They have a durable rubber outsole and a soft upper made from 100% handmade leather, and every pair is stitched lovingly by hand. The insole features patented moisture control so that you can wear them all-day without sweating. They boast more than 6,000 reviews and come in 14 colors. • Available Sizes: 6 — 11

12 A Sweet Pair Of Ballerina Flats With Ankle Straps To Stay On Your Feet ANNA Dana Women's Classic Ballerina Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s a reason why these cute shoes have amassed more than 9,000 reviews: if you love the classic look of ballet flats but worry that they’ll fall off your feet, these closed-toe slides with an ankle strap are for you. Featuring a padded insole for extra comfort and a zipper on the back that allows for easy sliding on and off, you’ll want a pair in every one of the available 14 colors. • Available Sizes: 5 .5 — 11

13 This Linen Shoe By Skechers With A Memory Foam Insole Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon The linen fibers of this ballet flat by the popular brand Skechers allow airflow and wick away moisture, so your footsies will stay dry and cool even in the summer heat. Designed with a plush memory foam bed, the outsole is flexible so it will move with you at every step. They come in natural or black/gray. • Available Sizes: 6 — 11 (wide sizes available)

14 A Pair Of Flats You Can Dress Up Or Down hash bubbie Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon The company that makes these adorable ballet flats specializes in producing fashionable and comfortable women’s shoes. They put a lot of thought into the design of the pointy end, ensuring this pair is elegant without squeezing your toes. With an extra-thick insole for added comfort, they make a fabulous dress or casual shoe — one that comes in 12 colors and has nearly 4,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11

15 These Hiking Boots That Come In Over A Dozen Colors Mishansha Water Resistant Hiking Boot Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Take a hike!” is no insult if you’re wearing a pair of these cute but rugged hiking boots. They have a comfortable, skin-friendly mesh lining and a slip-resistant rubber outsole that offers support and traction over any terrain. As a bonus, the water-resistant leather outer will keep your toes nice and dry and they come in an extensive range of sizes. • Available Sizes: 6.5 — 16

16 This Chelsea Boot That Keeps Your Feet Dry JABASIC Waterproof Flat Chelsea Boots Amazon $37 See On Amazon Timelessly chic while somehow also maintaining a hint of edgy, you needed this Chelsea boot in your closet yesterday. With a strong nonslip grip, synthetic rubber sole, and a soft, stretchy upper, this boot is the definition of fashion meets function. Elastic panels in the side make them easy to slide off and they come in five colors. • Available Sizes: 5 — 10

17 These Snuggly Snow Boots That Look Like Uggs At A Fraction Of The Price DKSUKO Classic Waterproof Snow Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wrap your feet in snuggly comfort with a pair of these cozy snow boots. They feature three warm and insulating layers and a soft plush lining to keep your toes warm even in freezing temperatures. They’re waterproof to boot, making them perfect for rainy or snowy weather. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11

18 A Pair Of Suede Clogs With Adjustable Buckles For Supreme Comfort & Fit NOKOUT Slip-on Cork Clogs Amazon $37 See On Amazon Who knew a slip-on could provide so much arch support? But, of course, the makers of these cork clogs knew. The natural cork insole evenly disperses pressure on the foot, and a sunken sole design with adjustable metal buckles ensures the shoe hugs your foot securely to make walking more comfortable. • Available Sizes: 5 — 10.5 (wide sizes available)

19 These Chelsea Boots That Go With Every Outfit Soda Pilot Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots Amazon $43 See On Amazon The versatility and comfort of these Chelsea boots know no bounds, but you don’t have to take my word for it. One reviewer raves, “These are SO comfortable, good for wider feet, and so cute. I’ve had these for a few months and wear them 2-3 times a week, and I can wear them all day (walking or working), and my feet never hurt.” They come in eight colors and have more than 4,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11

20 A Pair Of Loafers With A Cult Following & More Than 100,000 Reviews Hey Dude Loafers Amazon $41 See On Amazon True story: My uncle is obsessed with this brand and he’s got great taste so you should definitely try these Hey Dude loafers. They’re manufactured with an elastic material that allows them to flex with your foot, and each shoe weighs under five ounces. They have a removable memory foam insert and are even machine washable. And, if you don’t want to take my uncle’s word for it, read one of the more than 100,000 reviews that help give these loafers a major cult following. • Available Sizes: 2 — 12

21 These Wedge Sneakers That Make Errand-Running Fashionable Athlefit Wedge Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you want a shoe that offers a little lift but don’t want to commit to a dressier heel, look no further than these wedge sneakers. A 2-inch heel and 1-inch platform combine for a total of 3 inches in height, placing your foot comfortably in a natural position, plus they boast more than 8,000 reviews and come in a number of colors and prints. • Available Sizes: 5.5 — 10 (wide sizes available)

22 A Pair Of Slides So Comfortable That “Cushion” Is In Their Name Cushionaire Feather Recovery Slide Sandals with +Comfort Amazon $25 See On Amazon You may have noticed these slide sandals making the rounds on social media, and with over 27,000 reviews singing their praises, they are worth the hype. They feature a nonslip outsole, are waterproof, easy to slip on and off, and come in 21 color options, including leopard print and rainbow tie-dye. If you suffer from the pains of plantar fasciitis, many reviewers say this is the shoe to offer you relief. Consider sizing up if you have a wide foot. • Available Sizes: 5 — 12

23 This Versatile Wedge Sandal That Hugs Your Ankles Athlefit Platform Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon This cute wedge sandal with more than 3,000 reviews features not one but two stretchy soft ankle straps to ensure a comfy and cushioned custom fit that hugs your foot snugly. A hybrid cork and rubber platform heel gives a lovely natural slope to the footbed, and the outsole is made of durable textured rubber, providing you with traction so you can strut your stuff without fear of slipping. Their soft straps have no pesky zippers or buckles to deal with, and they come in five beautiful classic colors. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11

24 These Cute Clogs With A Plush Lining MAIITRIP Orthotics Cork Clogs Amazon $27 See On Amazon When it comes to orthotic support, these clogs have everything: a massage bump by the toes to relieve pain, a metatarsal pad to reduce foot pressure, contoured orthotic arch support, and a deep heel cup to help with overpronation that keeps pressure off your toes. Crafted with a cork footbed, they have a soft plush lining that keeps your feet cozy and warm, and the shoe can be adjusted to fit your foot perfectly with the buckled strap. One five-star reviewer wrote: “These are the most comfortable that I’ve found yet for house shoes for my tarsal tunnel and rheumatoid pain.” • Available Sizes: 6.5 — 11

25 This Chelsea Boot With A Delightfully Chunky Heel Soda PIONEER Lug Sole Chelsea Bootie Amazon $38 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a rock star to rock this Chelsea boot — though wearing a pair will certainly make you feel like one. The wide stretchy elastic panels on the side make it easy to slide your feet in and out, and they come in six classic neutral colors. One reviewer raved: “These are so cute and look like all of the other expensive Chelsea boots but half the price! They run exactly to size, so if you want to wear thick socks, you should go a half size up. Totally love!” • Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11

26 These Best-Selling Sandals That Are Made From Lightweight Foam FUNKYMONKEY Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Sandals Amazon $18 See On Amazon I want foam. I want it in my coffee, in my shampoo, and I want it strapped onto my feet. The padded foam footbed of these EVA sandals will contour perfectly to the shape of your foot, and adjustable wide straps hold snugly for an even closer customizable fit. These sandals are waterproof and washable, and they’re made of smooth, soft EVA foam. They come in dozens of fun colors, including fluorescent neon, tiger print, floral, and many more. With over 58,000 reviews, you can’t go wrong. • Available Sizes: 6 — 11

27 A Pair Of Slip-On Loafers SOUL Naturalizer Turner Oxford Amazon $30 See On Amazon Try what one reviewer wrote are “possibly the most comfortable shoes on the planet.” With a subtle heel that measures approximately 1.75 inches, these elegant slip-ons feature a soft memory foam lining for excellent arch support. Their lightweight and flexible sole offers good traction, and they come in 10 colors and designs, including zesty cheetah print and python skin options. • Available Sizes: 5 — 12 (wide sizes available)

28 This Wedge Sandal With Memory Foam Arch Support SOUL Naturalizer Goodtimes Wedge Sandal Amazon $38 See On Amazon You can dress them up or dress them down, but whatever you do, you’ll be back for another pair of these adorable wedge sandals. One reviewer said: “They look good enough to wear with shorts, dresses, or jeans. I have high arches, and these have a platform with a slight lift (about 1” inch), so I can wear them for extended periods, and it feels like I’m wearing trainers.” According to reviews, they do run a little large, so you may want to size down when ordering. • Available Sizes: 5 — 11 (wide sizes available)

29 These Sporty Espadrille-Inspired Loafers Dr. Scholl's Find Me Loafer Amazon $33 See On Amazon This Dr. Scholl’s loafer utilizes the brand’s trusted insole technology to provide all-day comfort to your tootsies. A flexible, durable rubber sole cushions and provides shock absorption to reduce pressure and fatigue. They have a soft microsuede upper that comes in nine different colors. One reviewer wrote that these are “cute shoes that give the feeling of walking on a cloud.” • Available Sizes: 6 — 11

30 A Pair Of Ballet Flats That Support You Through The Work Day Dr. Scholl's Giorgie Flat Amazon $48 See On Amazon You didn’t seriously think I was done with ballet flats, did you? This gorgeous ballet flat from Dr. Scholl’s has a flattering almond-shaped toe and a flexible, durable footbed with memory foam lining for all-day comfort. With a soft chambray lining, one five-star reviewer reported that “[...] they gave me the support I needed to stand for eight hours a day.” They come in four classic colors and one fun leopard print option. • Available Sizes: 6 — 11 (wide options available)

31 These Colorful Fast-Drying Water Sandals Muboliy Water Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon What if you could strap a soft and cushy yoga mat to your feet? You’d probably wind up with something similar to these water sandals. Arch support is built into the footbed, so you can enjoy squishy comfort with every step. Multiple adjustable Velcro straps allow you to adjust tightness for a perfect fit, and a padded heel strap offers bonus comfort. Quick drying and durable, they’re perfect for the outdoors, with a skid-resistant rubber outsole providing secure footing. They come in nine different color combinations and boast more than 4,000 reviews, so why not go ahead and order a pair for your water-based adventures this summer? • Available Sizes: 6 — 11

32 This Loafer That Combines Classic Styling With Modern Design LifeStride Zee Loafer Amazon $46 See On Amazon On the days you want to look casual but smart, reach for a pair of these classic loafers. They’re so easy to slip on and off and have a plush, cushioned footbed, and memory foam for added comfort. One reviewer called them the “Best investment ever.” With 28 color options, the only problem is — how do you choose which pair to buy? • Available Sizes: 7.5 — 12 (wide options available)

33 These Affordable EVA Mules Available In Multiple Colors Meetinspace Round Toe Mules Amazon $30 See On Amazon Have you heard the phrase “stubborn as a mule”? Well, these round-toe mules are stubbornly comfortable. Made of lightweight and recyclable eco-friendly EVA material, when you buy a pair of these, you’re not only doing yourself a favor; you’re helping the planet. • Available Sizes: 7 — 14 (wide options available)

34 A Pair Of Loafers From Beloved Brand Dr. Scholl’s Dr. Scholl's Shoes Webster Loafer Amazon $56 See On Amazon Perhaps the word “loafer” makes it sound like these shoes are only any good for sitting around but don’t let the name fool you. These patent and microfiber loafers have cushioned insole technology that absorbs shocks to provide all-day comfort, reducing foot pressure and fatigue. One satisfied reviewer said they’re “Very comfortable for all day walking, and they elevate my outfits even though they are flats. Highly recommend!” • Available Sizes: 6 — 11 (wide options available)