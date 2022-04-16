These Swimsuits & Cover-Ups Look So Good On, You'll Wear Them Constantly

There’s no need to wait until the weather gets balmy to start looking for a cute new swimsuit (or many!) to wear at the beach and pool this summer. But the fact that spring and summer are right around the corner certainly doesn’t hurt the cause in your quest to find some stylishly fresh swimwear.

If you already have the perfect swimsuit, don’t worry — we still have you covered with fun and flirty cover-ups. Not only are these dresses, beach robes, skirts, and shirts an easy way to take your sunny-day style to the next level, but they’re so versatile you’ll be able to wear them to more places than just the beach or pool.

Looking for a one-piece? There’s plenty of options for you — and you may be quite surprised at just how far the classic suits have come since we were little. They’re definitely not your mama’s swimsuit. And if bikinis are more your thing, whether you want one with more coverage or one that’s barely there, the possibilities are almost endless (and I’ve chosen some real winners, if I say so myself).

So dive in and get started on the creating the perfect swimwear look for yourself this summer.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 A Two-Piece Swimsuit With A Trendy One-Shoulder Top MOOSLOVER One Shoulder High Waist Bikini Amazon $29 See on Amazon This single-shoulder bikini gives you a top that is incredibly versatile — you’ll be surprised just how many places you can wear it that aren’t waterside. The swimsuit itself is beyond comfy thanks to its polyester spandex blend. As for that one-shoulder top, you’ll be pairing it with your favorite jeans for brunch or a fun skirt for a night out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

2 This Comfy Color-Block One-Piece That’s Subtly Eye-Catching CUPSHE Color Block Tie Side One Piece Amazon $33 See on Amazon The color blocking in this side-tie one-piece really catches the eye without being too revealing. The boldness of the colors draws the eye to the ties on the side that you can knot or bow in multiple ways. This vibrant one-piece has padded cups that provide lift and support. Throw on a pair of shorts or a skirt and you’re ready to hit the town. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

3 This Fluttery Beach Robe With An Artsy Print That You Can Wear Anywhere Moss Rose Summer Kimono Amazon $25 See on Amazon Slip into this open-front sheer robe for a quick and fashionable swimsuit cover. The delicate material and unique pattern make a statement — one that radiates a bit of eccentric elegance. Not only does it look amazing as a cover-up, but you can also wear it as an accessory to top off your outfit of the day. Pair it with shorts and a tank for a casual feel, or pop it over a dress for something a little more formal. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 40

4 A Cut-Out One-Piece That Can Be Styled As A Bodysuit CUPSHE One Piece Scallop Trim Bathing Suit Amazon $35 See on Amazon There are so many unique features on this scalloped one-piece that you’ll be constantly turning heads and getting compliments. You get texture from the subtle diamond pattern, a pop of fashion from the scallop trimmed edges, and the cut-out in the front gives it a fun peekaboo. This flirty swimwear also doubles as a cute bodysuit to pair with jeans or a skirt. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

5 An Open-Front, Breezy Beach Robe That Delivers The Glamour Bsubseach Beach Kimono Bikini Cover Up Amazon $26 See on Amazon This super flowy beach robe is an elegant way to dress up your everyday swim attire. The loose, unconfined sleeves allow arms full range of movement while providing good coverage. Made of soft rayon, it feels good on the skin and is as chic over a swimsuit as it is with jeans and a tee. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 45

6 A High-Waisted Bikini Trimmed With Pompoms That Are Oh-So-Cute Bdcoco High Waist Bikini Tassel Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon The pompom tassels on this high-waisted bikini make this set super cute and flirty. Aside from those darling details, this bikini sports peekaboo mesh paneling that adds unique, stylish flair. You’ll look just as good floating in cool water or lounging in a beach chair soaking up the rays in this sweet little number. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

7 This Simple Wrap Dress You’ll Want To Wear Everywhere Fadalo Spaghetti Strap Beach Wrap Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s so easy to slip into this spaghetti-strap wrap dress you may wonder why all dresses aren’t this simple. There are no ties, snaps, zippers, clasps, or buttons you have to deal with. The cross-front design of the dress gives it a simple V-neck that’s perfect for styling with long, layered, dangly necklaces. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 25

8 A Thong Bikini With A Cutout Top That Can Be Worn As A Bra SherryDC Strappy Thong Bikini Set Amazon $26 See on Amazon This cut-out strappy bikini radiates a flirty, sporty vibe that will make you want to get into all kinds of fun beach activities. It’s made of a nylon-spandex blend with a slight ribbed effect for a small amount of texture. You have the option to wear the top multiple ways as well, which lends itself to feeling like a few fits in one. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

9 A Button-Up Beach Blouse So Soft You Can Barely Tell It’s There Bsubseach Long Sleeve Beach Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon This long-sleeve, buttery-soft beach blouse gives off a cool and effortlessly chic vibe. Roll the sleeves up, tie the front closed, button it all or just halfway, to name just a few ways to wear it. It’s made from a lightweight linen polyester for a breezy feel. There’s even a cute little chest pocket that is functional and fashionable. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 12

10 This Wrap-Around Bikini With Vintage Vibes SUUKSESS Wrap Bikini Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon This wrap-top high-waisted bikini channels a vintage feel while serving a touch of Raquel Welch in that infamous One Million Years B.C. poster. The straps tie together at the mid-back not only to keep things securely fitted, but to provide subtle lift and support. It also has adjustable straps and removable padding in the cups to help give you the perfect fit. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 30

11 This Crochet Tunic That Transitions From The Beach To Everyday Essential shermie Loose Beach Cover up Amazon $17 See on Amazon You’ll feel effortlessly gorgeous in this slouchy, crochet beach cover. There is a pretty open-weave pattern crocheted all throughout the tunic that has a unique geometric feel. Aside from wearing it as a cover-up, pair it with jean shorts, cami, and sandals for a breezy, casual outfit of the day. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 38

12 A Flirty Cross-String Bikini You Can Style How You Please QINSEN Halter Cross Front High Cut Thong Bikini Amazon $28 See On Amazon This sling wrap bikini has a hefty dose of flirty flair thanks to its set of cross strings that wrap all around your body. Eyes will be drawn to you thanks to the funky criss-crosses that create geometric angles that are quite striking. The cups are padded for additional support and the bottoms are a cute, cheeky brief for an extra-bodacious backside. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 14

13 This Chiffon Wrap-Around Sarong That Can Be Styled Multiple Ways Ekouaer Short Sarong Beach Wrap Amazon $13 See On Amazon The amount of looks you can create with this short sarong wrap will make it one of your go-tos whenever you’re hitting the sand. You can tie it around your waist for an asymmetrical skirt, twist it into various styles of tank top, and use it as a shoulder wrap for a bit of breezy coverage. It’s made from a sheer chiffon fabric that’s nice and breathable, and will keep you cool during the summer months. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 41

14 A Lace-Front One-Piece That Delivers Total Vintage Pin-Up Yonique Deep V Neck Lace Up One Piece Amazon $37 See on Amazon One-piece swimsuits don’t have to feel drab and boring. This deep-V lace-up brings all the vintage feels this summer. The body is ruched for a skin-skimming fit that doesn’t feel too tight. The halter-style straps are adjustable, and are also removable if you want to switch up the look. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 18

15 This Elegant Tie-Front Cover-Up That Also Makes A Perfect Robe Bsubseach Tie Dye Open Front Long Kimono Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’re going to fall in love with the easy-breezy feel of this open-front beach robe. If you don’t want things to be blowing every which way in the wind, you have the option to use the waist tie to keep things cinched. The three-quarter length sleeves give arms coverage without overheating. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 30

16 These Fluttery Maxi Sarongs That Double As Beach Blankets Batik Long Sarong Swimsuit Wrap with Tassels Amazon $22 See On Amazon This two-pack of long sarong wraps gives you the ability to use one as a beach cover and the other as a light beach blanket. They have enough length that you can style them as shoulder wraps, skirts, and more. Tie the ends around the front of your chest and, voila — a cute strapless dress is born. They’re also lightweight, so you won’t feel hot or uncomfortable while wearing them. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

17 This Sports-Ready Bikini Perfect For All Kinds Of Fun In The Sun ZINPRETTY Sports Color Block Scoop Neck Bikini Amazon $36 See on Amazon Channel your inner athlete when you’re wearing this color block bikini. It has a high-waisted bottom and scoop neck top — with soft cups and a wide band — that provides support while you’re doing all of your favorite beach activities. The bottoms have a cheeky cut in the back so you get some sun on those buns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

18 A Bright & Fun Floral Set That Channels The ‘70s SOLY HUX Triangle Bikini with Mesh Beach Skirt (3-Piece Set) Amazon $28 See On Amazon It isn’t always easy to find a cover-up that goes with the fun and bold prints on your suit, but with this triangle bikini you get a matching mesh skirt to solve that problem straightaway. Looking matchy-matchy is one of those current trends that, frankly, will never really go out of style — especially when the pattern is as cute as this one. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

19 This Pretty Crochet Beach Top That’s Also Great For Summer Nights Wander Agio Beach Top Net Cover Up Amazon $21 See On Amazon This long-sleeved crochet cover-up really brings its A-game with fashionable bell sleeves and distinctive crocheted pattern. There’s the option to wear it as a swimsuit cover-up, sure. But if you want to take things in a new direction, style it as a summer-fabulous dress for a night on the town. Pop some bangles on, a pair of dangly earrings, and gladiator sandals and you’ll be ready to take on the night. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 13

20 This Cute & Casual Crochet Cover-Up That Goes With Any Suit Romwe Crochet Short Sleeve Bathing Suit Cover Up Amazon $23 See on Amazon This pullover drawstring crochet beach cover is so versatile it will look great with any swimsuit you’re wearing. Depending on how tight or loose you tie the strings on the sides, you’ll end up with two distinct, finished looks. Its short sleeves and wide neckline are nice and roomy for added comfort. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 19

21 This Daring, Strappy Halter Bikini That Makes A Great Date Or Club Top MakeMeChic Halter Bikini and Beach Skirt (3-Piece Set) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you want to up your fashion game for an upcoming beach vacay, this cross-strap halter bikini is the swimsuit you need. One of the best features of the halter is the fact you can literally tie it different ways and it will look like a whole new top. This bikini also comes with a matching ruched skirt that manages to turn up the whole look one more notch. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 10

22 A Flowing Maxi Robe That’s So Soft You’ll Never Want To Take It Off Pink Queen Flowy Maxi Tie Cover Up Amazon $28 See On Amazon Wearing this long, luxe maxi front-tie robe is so comfy that you’ll be looking for places to wear it besides the beach. It comes in shades from jewel tones to animal prints to neons, and puffed sleeves add a touch of elegance. The stunning prints and silky soft material will have you feeling glamorous every time you slip into it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

23 A Fun & Flirty Two-Piece With A Textured Bralette Halter CUPSHE Floral Print Lace Up Two Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $33 See on Amazon This cute two-piece halter bikini gives you fun prints and texture all in one. These bottoms are a statement piece thanks to their tie-up sides and floral patterns that pop with tons of bright colors. You get subtle but funky texture as the halter top has slight ribbing all over. This adds more than just textural appeal, though — it provide full and supportive coverage as well. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

24 A Chic Tunic That Will Become One Of Your Favorite Summer Tops POKRTWSO Crochet Chiffon Tassel Cover Up Amazon $24 See On Amazon This sheer cover-up really pops thanks to the detailed crochet trim and fringed tassels. You’ll love how its fashionable details elevate things to a new level of modern, chic swim apparel. It will look great whether you’re in your bare feet with beach hair or paired with strappy sandals and jewelry for a more polished look. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

25 A Geometric Printed Maxi That Gives Ethereal Vibes Bsubseach Turkish Long Kaftan Swimsuit Cover Amazon $27 See on Amazon The options you have for styling this sheer, floor-skimming maxi will make it one of your favorite beach cover-ups. You can tie the tassels in the front to create a more defined waist, or leave them untied for maximum flow. The material is so lightweight that you will stay nice and cool while wearing it at the beach or pool, all while maintaining your fabulous sense of style. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 37

26 This Statement-Making Animal Print Bikini For A Bold Summer Look Yonique High Waisted Two Piece Swimwear Amazon $34 See On Amazon Feel like your fiercest self in this high-waisted animal print bikini. And while not all two-pieces are created equal in terms of providing coverage, this bikini will easily become one of your favorites as it’s also incredibly comfortable. The V-neck cross top and high-waisted bottom have high potential to become compliment-magnets. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 13

27 This Flouncy-Top Tankini With Animal-Print Bottoms That Emanates Trendy MarinaPrime Flounce Top Tankini Set Amazon $30 See on Amazon If you’re between going with a one- or two-piece swimsuit this summer, consider this flounce top tankini for the perfect compromise. The top is a cute and stylish tank with an asymmetrical, flowing edge, and comes with high-waisted bottoms with ruched sides. Reviewers rave over how comfortable it is while being super cute. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

28 This Unfussy Cover-Up You’ll Wear As A Sundress Because It Feels So Good Ekouaer Short Sleeve Cover Up Amazon $24 See on Amazon This short-sleeve cover-up is so beyond comfortable, you’ll end up turning it into a favorite sundress you wear all the time. The dress can be cinched and tied at the waist if you want a more fitted look, or kept loose and flowy to fit your vibe of the day. It has a simple V-neck that adds a touch of elegant simplicity. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

29 A Bright, High-Waisted Bikini With Versatile Halter Top SPORLIKE High Waisted Two Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Enjoy a bold day in the sun in this supportive but stylish two-piece swimsuit. The top may look like a traditional V-neck halter from the front, but when you turn around, criss-crossed straps in the back make it anything but basic. And don’t forget about the ruching on the sides of the high-waisted bottoms for a little touch of fun. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9