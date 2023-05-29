It’s easy to feel that to get your hands on trendy clothing items, you have to hit up a bunch of different stores and cough up a ton of money. However, this simply isn’t true. Amazon is a treasure trove of buzzy, of-the-moment clothing, shoes, and accessories that also come with pretty reasonable price tags.

To help you better navigate Amazon’s vast inventory, we picked out some of our favorite pieces that are popular. From ruffled dresses to faux leather bottoms, these trendy clothes are getting an insane amount of buzz on Amazon now, so it’s a good idea to snatch them up before it’s too late.

1 These High-Waisted Faux Leather Pants That Have A Bit Of Stretch MakeMeChic Faux Leather Pants Amazon $49 See On Amazon We suggest adding this to your cart ASAP if you’ve been dying to try the faux leather pants trend. Made from a smooth polyester blend with a touch of stretch, these bottoms feature a zippered closure, a high-waisted fit, and front and back pockets. Offered in colors like pink, green, and rust brown, this popular pick looks so good with corsets, crop tops, matching faux leather jackets, and more. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

2 This Silky Blouse That Boasts A Luxe All-Over Print Lachmose Button Down Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This satiny blouse reminds us so much of pricier designer versions. Boasting an all-over print, this long-sleeve top has a turn-down collar, buttoned cuffs, and a length that stops around the hips. This buzzy pick looks so good tucked into black dress pants or worn open over crop tops. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 A Pair Of Convertible Earrings That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways PAVOI 14K Gold Convertible Link Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Why buy a pair of regular old earrings when you can instead pick up these convertible ones for under $20? Made with 14K gold plating, these elegant accessories can be worn alone as huggies or linked together to create a dangly hoop effect. They’re lightweight, chic, and perfect for everyday wear. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1

4 This Swingy Tank Dress That Comes In So Many Colors Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon If summer dressing has got you stumped, pick up this flowy tank dress that comes in so many shades, like burgundy, dark olive, and heather gray. Made from a stretchy rayon blend, this comfy frock has a scoop neckline, an above-the-knee length, and a sleeveless fit that allows you to wear it over turtlenecks when the temperature starts to dip. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available fabrics: 2

5 These Chic Palazzo Pants With A Trendy Loose Fit Tronjori Palazzo Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon Easily elevate any outfit by throwing on these super roomy high-waisted palazzo pants. Made from 100% polyester, these bottoms have wide legs, an elastic waistband, and side slant pockets for stashing your phone or keys. The front pleat design adds a touch of elegance, and the back darting gives these pants some structure. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

6 This Elegant Bodysuit With A Square Neckline MANGOPOP Square Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Want to try something a bit out of the norm? Pick up this square-neck bodysuit. Boasting nearly 10,000 perfect ratings, this popular one-piece features short sleeves, a stretchy feel, and a snap closure for easier wear. Long-sleeve options are also available if you're looking for something to take you right into the cooler months. Worn with high-waisted denim jeans or styled with a silky skirt, this leotard gets the job done. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 This Stylish Jacket That Has An Adjustable Waist & Hem MixMatchy Lightweight Utility Jacket Amazon $42 See On Amazon This durable utility jacket can keep you looking stylish no matter what you have planned. Its shell is made from 100% cotton, whereas its lining is constructed using polyester for some water resistance, and it has a zipper closure. It also boasts front-flap pockets, an adjustable drawstring back hem, and a tie waist. “Very nice fabric, look, and can be worn in spring, fall, or colder summer nights,” commented one shopper. “Love the color too.” Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 3X

8 This Stretchy Midi Dress That Has A Tiered Bottom & Frilly Sleeves ZESICA Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon As soon as I saw this dress, I thought, “Are you kidding me?” — it’s that cute. Made from a super soft rayon blend, this increasingly popular midi dress has flutter sleeves, an elastic shirred top, a high waist, and a tiered bottom skirt. It features a small back keyhole closure, and the subtle ruffling at the shoulders adds a nice touch. Worn with strappy sandals or tennis shoes, this fun frock can make you look fashionable all spring and summer long. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small

9 These Printed Pull-On Pants That Are So Cute Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jeggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon These pull-on jeggings prove that chic bottoms don’t have to feel uncomfortable. With over 7,600 perfect ratings, these printed bottoms fit snugly through the hip, thigh, and leg and flare out at the calf and ankle ever-so-slightly. They feature a pull-on closure, so you don’t have to worry about any zippers or buttons, and they come in a wide range of hues and patterns. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Long

10 These Low Top Canvas Shoes That Have A Durable Rubber Sole & A Timeless Yet Trendy Feel FRACORA Low Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon These trendy canvas sneakers have over 8,600 five-star ratings that praise this pick for its well-made construction, good support, and comfortable feel. Each pair is crafted from canvas and has a durable rubber sole; this pair is ideal to wear for walking, hiking, or running errands. These especially go well with printed midi skirts, cropped denim jeans, and biker shorts. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 This Romantic Maxi Dress That Has A Tiered Hem & A Stretchy Bust ZESICA Square Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon This beautiful maxi dress looks like it walked right out of a dream. This romantic dress features a square neckline, eye-catching puff sleeves, a ruffled hem, and an elastic ruched bust. It reaches down to your ankles, making it perfect to wear to more formal events, such as a wedding or bridal shower, but it can easily be dressed down with ballet flats and tennis shoes, too. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 This Flowy Boho Maxi Skirt With An Elastic Waist ZESICA Elastic Waist A Line Maxi Skirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon Get this maxi skirt if you’re looking for an eye-catching bottom that also feels so good on. Made with a lightweight polyester blend, this ankle-length skirt features a stretchy waist with a handy drawstring closure, two roomy side pockets, and a ruffled hem. Wear it with a cropped white top for a boho feel, or dress it up with a flowy satin blouse. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This Bodycon Unitard With Adjustable Straps Amilia Jumpsuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 7,600 perfect ratings, this bodycon jumpsuit is the ideal piece to pull on when you want to feel both sultry and comfortable. It’s crafted from a stretchy polyester blend, has adjustable spaghetti straps, and boasts a scoop back. Available in shades and prints like brown, red, and leopard print, this popular catsuit is the perfect addition to any wardrobe. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 These Eye-Catching Sunglasses With A Retro Vibe SOJOS Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Boasting over 3,000 five-star ratings, these aviator sunglasses are perfect to wear all summer long. They’re made with a sturdy plastic frame and UV-protected lenses that can shield your eyes even on the sunniest days. Its lenses are not too big or small, and its double-bar retro design goes with any outfit. “Seriously worth it,” commented one shopper. “I just bought my 5th pair, and they are amazing for everyday use. The more you have, the better!” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 1

15 This Versatile Crop Top That Goes With Pretty Much Any Bottom REORIA Racerback Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon A crop top is a must-have, especially once temperatures rise. This pick, made from a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, features a high-neck cut and a racerback. Even better? It has a double-lined chest area, which means you don’t have to wear a bra with this top if you don’t feel like it. Available in shades like brown, coffee, and olive green, you’re sure to get so much mileage out of this. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 This Oversized Blazer That Looks So Much Like The Ones You’ve Seen On Your Fave Fashionista BBX Lephsnt Casual Blazer Amazon $51 See On Amazon Emulate your favorite Hollywood star by picking up this casual oversized blazer that reminds us of the ones Hailey Bieber has been snapped in. This trendy jacket is made from a breathable polyester blend that has the slightest stretch and boasts a front button closure, two functional pockets, and shoulder pads for a more structured fit. Wear biker shorts and a crop top for a fun look, or match it with wide-leg denim jeans and platform heels for a chic fit. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 These Simple Gold-Plated Hoops With Thousands Of Perfect Ratings PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Simple gold earrings go with absolutely everything. This pair, which has a near-perfect overall rating after 43,000 reviews, is lightweight, boasts a simple design, and is offered in a handful of sizes. Wear them with your hair pulled up tight for an elegant wedding guest look, or pop them on with loungewear for an easy, breezy weekend vibe. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 20MM — 50MM

Available plating types: 2

18 These Flared Jeans With Trendy Side Split Hems Sidefeel Distressed Flare Wide Leg Jeans Amazon $42 See On Amazon These chic jeans are exactly what your closet has been missing. Made from a comfortable cotton blend, these eye-catching bottoms have a zipper closure, ripped details, and a flared hem with side-split detailing. They contain the perfect amount of stretch, so they shouldn’t feel tight and stiff, and they can be worn with pretty much any top. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: 4 — 18

19 This Patterned Handkerchief Hem Top With Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Arjungo Paisley Print Tie Back Tube Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Throw it back to the early aughts with this printed tie-back crop top with a cute paisley print. It features adjustable shoulder straps, an asymmetrical handkerchief hem, and a satiny feel. Worn with white shorts, high-waisted faded jeans, or even a billowy skirt, this patterned piece may just get a permanent spot in your summer outfit rotation. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — Large

20 A Slinky High-Waisted Skirt That Surprisingly Goes with Everything Keasmto Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a silky midi skirt. This one is made from a slinky blend of polyester and silk and features an elasticized waist, a high-waisted fit, and a simple pull-on closure. It comes in three different prints and solids, including black, brown, and leopard, and can be worn practically anywhere. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 This Comfy Loungewear Set That Can Be Worn Both In & Out Of The House ANRABESS Knit Loungewear Set Amazon $54 See On Amazon A loungewear set that can easily be dressed up or down in a flash? Sign us up. This comfy pick comes with a long-sleeved top and matching wide-leg bottoms. The top features a mock neck and batwing sleeves, whereas the pants have a drawstring closure and two side pockets for storing phones, wallets, keys, and more. Both elegant and comfortable, this dressy yet laidback two-piece set is a must-have. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 This Brightly Striped Cardigan With Pockets ZESICA Open Front Cardigan Amazon $38 See On Amazon A colorful cardigan is an instant mood booster. This open-front one features a longer, above-the-knee length, two large front pockets, and a drapey fit. It comes in many shades and patterns, including rust, apricot, and a solid navy, and can be worn all year round. If you’re a fan of dopamine dressing, then this is the sweater for you. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 These Buzzy Faux Leather Shorts With A Paperbag Tie Waist DALLNS Faux Leather Shorts Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you can’t get enough of faux leather pants, then you’ll love these elegant faux leather shorts. These are made with stretchy faux leather and feature an elastic paperbag waist with a drawstring tie and two large front pockets that blend in seamlessly. These can easily be dressed up or down and boast a length that’s not too short or long. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 This Versatile Sling Bag In A Unique Shape INICAT Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep your hands free with this sling bag that is offered in a wide array of shades, including black, light blue, and khaki. It comes complete with two zippered pockets and four interior card slots and has an adjustable strap to make it longer or shorter in a cinch. Perfect for hiking, running errands, and traveling, this nifty bag keeps all your belongings neatly stashed away. And the longer shape will stand out from other belt bags. Available colors: 82

Available sizes: 2

25 This Pretty Peplum Top That Has A Drawstring Waist & Flutter Sleeves CiCiBird Button Down Peplum Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you need something to wear during work video calls or have a special event you’d like to get dressed up for, this button-down peplum top fits the bill. It’s made from easy breezy chiffon, has a nifty drawstring closure a few inches under the bust, and features a flat collar and flowy sleeves. Also offered in colors like pale pink and white, this loose-fitting blouse can make getting dressed in the morning so much easier. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

26 This Oversized Beach Bag That Has A Trendy Mesh Design HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon This beach tote blows all the other ones right out of the water — it’s that cute. This pick features a durable mesh construction, a solid nylon bottom, and an open top to quickly toss in towels, water bottles, beach blankets, and more. Because of its open-weave design, it quickly dries off if it gets wet — no more having to lug soggy beach bags around. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 1

27 This Chic Button-Down Romper With A Cuffed Hem GRAPENT Button Down Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get ready in a flash with this lightweight romper. This breathable jumpsuit is made from 100% cotton and has functional flap pockets, a self-tie waist, and a button-down front for easy wear. Its cuffed sleeves and hem are a nice detail, and its loose fit is so comfortable. Offered in shades like seashell pink and ivory, this popular pick can take you from beach days to fancy dinner dates, no doubt about it. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 This Gold-Plated Layered Necklace Set Chesky Layered Snake Chain Necklace Amazon $16 See On Amazon A simple layered gold necklace can quickly elevate any outfit. If your jewelry collection needs a delicate double chain that can be worn day in and day out, scoop up this eye-catching option priced at under $20. Boasting over 4,200 perfect five-star ratings, this dainty accessory is made from 14K gold-plated brass and features easy-to-use clasp closures. Wear these two necklaces together or each on its own, it’s your choice. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 1

29 These Stretchy Denim Jeans That Have A Contoured Waistband Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Even when you’re looking for trendy denim, you can’t go wrong with classic Levi’s. These straight-leg jeans are made from a stretchy cotton blend, and these popular bottoms feature a contoured waistband to eliminate gaping. Wear these with patent leather boots and a strapless top for a quick nighttime look, or dress them down with tennis shoes and an oversized sweater for a comfy outfit. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2 — 40W X 32L

30 This Stretchy Tube Top That Has A Front Knot Detail & Sweetheart Neckline ISZPLUSH Strapless Knit Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a strapless top to wear all summer long, but want something that has a bit more detail, add this ribbed knit one to your cart. Made from a stretchy polyester blend, this sleeveless camisole features a twisted knot front, a sweetheart neckline, and a scoop design. Style this elegant pick with a chunky gold necklace, white billowy skirt, and beige heels for a runway-ready look. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

31 An Open-Front Cardigan For A More Casual Alternative To A Blazer ANRABESS Open Front Cardigan Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon Looking for a cute layer that’s not as dressy as a blazer? Enter the open-front cardigan. This polished jacket, constructed from a buttery blend of nylon, viscose, and polyester, features two side pockets, a chic lapel, and a slightly dropped shoulder, giving this piece its laidback yet stylish look. Offered in hues like black, brown, and coffee, this “coatigan,” as its description says, can get the job done on those days you’d like to give your oversized blazers or chunky sweaters a break. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 This Cropped Romper That Can Be Worn Anywhere WDIRARA Ruffle Sleeve Jumpsuit Amazon $50 See On Amazon This cropped jumpsuit looks and feels like a dream. Crafted from a slightly-stretchy polyester blend, this attractive one-piece features statement-making ruffled sleeves, a notched neck, and an adjustable waist tie. Worn with strappy sandals for weddings and garden parties or styled with sneakers or slides, this versatile pick may just become one of your wardrobe staples. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

33 This Cropped Pullover With Thumb-Hole Sleeves THE GYM PEOPLE Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $39 See On Amazon Step up your cozy game with this comfy fleece-lined pullover that features a half-zip design. It’s made with a breathable cotton blend, has an oversized front kangaroo pocket, and boasts thumb holes that can help keep your hands warm. Zip this sweater all the way up for a toasty fit, or zip it down to create an eye-catching V-neck look. Perfect for all seasons, this well-made sweatshirt is a must. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

34 This Stretchy Smocked Top That Has Ruffled Sleeves & A Flared Hem CILKOO Smocked Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This gorgeous smocked top looks similar to the designer ones that are everywhere right now. Featuring a simple pull-on closure, this shirt has a stretchy elastic body, ruffled shoulder straps, and a slightly flared hem. With over 2,000 perfect five-star ratings, this trendy top looks so good with faded denim jeans, shorts, wide-leg pants, and more. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 These Chic Sunnies In A 2-Pack — For Under $10 KUGUAOK Retro Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you think you have to spend a ton of money to get cool sunglasses, think again. These affordable retro sunnies come in a pack of two and are just as eye-catching as pricier brand-name versions, so it’s no wonder they’re racking up five-star ratings. These are made from a durable acetate frame and feature HD lenses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. They also have a stylish rectangular retro shape that makes them so easy to wear. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 1

36 This Patterned Midi Dress With Puffed Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN V Neck Midi Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon With a V-neckline and a midi length, this adorable printed dress will have you running errands, attending special events, and meeting up with friends and family in style. It’s made from 100% polyester and features slightly puffed sleeves, an A-line hem, and a wide elasticized waist. Hitting just above the knee, this fun frock is the perfect length. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 This Stretchy Denim Jacket That Has A Slightly Cropped Fit Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have bought this structured denim jacket and loved it. This pick, made with a breathable cotton blend, boasts a button closure, vertical welt front pockets, and two smaller front flap pockets that add more detail and function to this popular pick. This easy-to-wear coat is a closet staple, whether layered over a billowy maxi dress or paired with matching denim jeans. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 These Cushioned Slides That Are Comfy & Waterproof Cushionaire Slide Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll feel like you’re walking on cloud nine with these super comfy slides. Praised by over 21,000 people who gave these casual sandals a five-star rating, these simple shoes have a molded cushion footbed, a soft upper, and a non-slip outsole. These slides have a nearly 2-inch platform that gives you a lift without feeling too high, and they’re waterproof so that they can be worn anywhere from the beach to the spa — no questions asked. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 5 — 12

39 This Coquettish Cardigan That Pairs So Well With High-Waisted Bottoms Floerns Tie-Front Cropped Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cardigans of all types are having a moment. Add this front-tie one to your Amazon cart if your clothing collection is missing this super sweet sweater. It features a chest drawstring closure, a V neckline, and a chic split hem. Its cropped length makes it perfect to pair with high-waisted denim jeans and skirts, and its slightly thick feel helps keep you better covered. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

40 This Above-The-Knee Smocked Dress With Long Sleeves EXLURA Square Neck Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you need something to wear to a weekend get-together or can’t quite figure out what to pack for your summer vacation, this black midi dress fits the bill. It has an elegant square neckline, long sleeves with elastic bands, and a stretchy smocked back. Its invisible back zipper allows you to easily throw this pick on and off, and its flirty above-the-knee length can quickly be dressed up or down. This dress pairs well with cowboy boots, strappy sandals, canvas tennis shoes, chunky mules, and more. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 This Puff Sleeve Top That’s As Comfy As Your Favorite Tee XIEERDUO Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Dial up the drama with this casual V-neck top that has garnered over 5,000 perfect five-star ratings. Made from a dreamy blend of polyester and spandex, this stretchy tee has puffed sleeves, a rounded hem, and a really comfy fit. It looks so good paired with high-waisted printed pants or dressed up with a long jean skirt. Available colors: 48

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

42 This Drapey Cardigan With A Lightweight Feel Uvog Draped Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon Pull on this buttery soft cardigan when you want to give your fitted blazers or jean jackets a break. It’s made from a smooth polyester blend, has a lightweight feel to it, and boasts a drapey, slightly asymmetrical, hem. Offered in shades like beige, light gray, and dusty pink, this popular pick works wonderfully with stretchy leggings, cropped ankle-length denim, shorts, and more. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

43 This Flat-Lock Seam Exercise Tee That Helps Reduce Friction While Working Out LUYAA Workout Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your workout gear needs a refresh, consider adding this short sleeve exercise top to your cart. Made from 100% nylon, this moisture-wicking shirt features four-way compression, flat-lock seams to cut back on friction, and an easy-to-style length that hits around mid-hip. Although it’s ideal for wearing to the gym, it can also easily be paired with faux leather pants and chunky heels for a night out on the town. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

44 These Leggings That Have A V-Shaped Waistband BALEAF Flare Leggings Amazon $32 See On Amazon These leggings are supportive and comfortable for workouts yet also chic enough to style with strappy sandals for an evening out. Constructed from a fabulously stretchy polyester blend, these sleek bottoms boast a V-cross waist, flared hems, and two deep side pockets. They aren’t see-through and are thick enough without feeling too restrictive. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available inseams: 2