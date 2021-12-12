Jennifer Lopez is a legendary lady who hardly needs an introduction. She manages to be timeless and on-trend all at once, and whether she’s blowing minds on the red carpet (remember where you were for the Versace green dress?) or strutting around town, she always looks amazing.

There are certain staple items she’s catapulted into the style hall of fame — a pair of showy hoop earrings and classic aviators come to mind — and these are the perfect complement to everything from form-fitting crop tops and baggy-chic oversized sweatpants to flouncy blouses and dramatic dresses.

She goes from the pinnacle of glam to the comfiest casuals with effortless ease, and actually utilizes several wardrobe essentials over and over to create her looks. Most of us probably spend less time on the red carpet than she does, but can still take cues from her flawless fashion sense to seriously upgrade our styles.

And, sure, an MTV Cribs-style reveal of her closet would probably land the majority of jaws on the floor (not least from imagining the cumulative price tag of the stuff) but there are clever dupes of many of her favorite items at decidedly “from the block” prices. So get your giant sunnies ready — you may need them to soften the shine from these glorious, J.Lo-inspired finds.

Her Favorite, Origami-Inspired Face Masks

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s been regularly spotted in these chic and colorful face masks by Henry, an LA-based brand. It may be the origami-inspired shape, which sits away from the mouth and prevents lipstick smearing, that has her won over. They also sit comfortably on the bridge of the nose with no wire and are washable and reusable. Nearly 800 Amazon reviewers rate these babies a perfect five stars.

A Pair Of Hoop Earrings

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A set of statement hoops is the ultimate J.Lo essential, and she’s boosted them to iconic status. She even stars in an SNL skit about the jewelry, featuring classic lines like “marry your earlobe to your shoulder!” While these babies might not dip quite that low, they’re chunky yet lightweight, cost just $9, and have over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Sleek, All-Purpose Aviators

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images/Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Whether lounging on the beach of hitting city streets, Jennifer often sports classic aviator sunglasses. While there’s basically no limit to how expensive the shades can get, this attainable pair has gold-star features like lens polarization with a glare barrier, and a top layer that’s anti-scratch. Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon, one reviewer gushes, “Best sunglasses I ever purchased!” J.Lo would probably agree.

Some Luxe Loungewear

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

When her day is more errand-running than swanky, J.Lo’s look of choice is a monochromatic sweatsuit. Comfy and chic all at once, this version is cozy enough to sleep in, yet stylish enough to hit the town. Wide cuffs at the wrists and ankles add a fashionable flair, while pockets let you stash your phone (or backup hoop earrings).

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Cropped Tank Tops

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images GP/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

From a workout to a night on the town, J.Lo can werk a crop top. She pairs them with loose sweatpants and the aforementioned Timbs for an ultra-casual look, or uplevels them with chinos and leather loafers. This four-pack ranges from neutrals to jewel tones and candy pastels to complement any Lo-worthy look you choose to rock.

Available sizes: Small — Large

Pants With A Paperbag Waist

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

When casual chic is on the menu, Jennifer struts around town in cool chinos with a paperbag waist. In addition to being comfortably adjustable, the unique waistline provides the ultimate upgrade for tucking in a casual tee — or to complement a set of washboard abs, for those who happen to have a body like Lopez.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Wide-Leg Pants

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images BTC/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

When she’s channeling big boss vibes, Ms. Lopez often turns to a pair of striking palazzos — something about that silhouette indicates bold moves are being made. These pants are bold enough to stand with just about any top, so you could go big like Jennifer does with flashy or furry long-sleeve looks, though they look just as sweet with a crop top.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

If you’re looking to turn even more heads than with traditional palazzos (see above) this ultra-wide pair gets Grammy-worthy double-takes. They come in a variety of vibrant solids and prints, and have an elasticated waist in the back so even the most daring look is ultra-comfy. Reviewers say these are a “perfect fit” for those working with some booty.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Oversized Sunnies

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When not sporting aviators, her look of choice is often oversize shades with light lenses. This stylish pair works well if you’re among the sunglasses-at-night-with-paparazzi set, but are otherwise ideal for daily wear regardless of cloud cover. At $12 a pop these won’t break the bank, and reviewers say they “look... expensive” and are “so freakin’ cute.”

An Extra-Short Mini Skirt

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

OK, so her actual VMA looks may skew a little spanglier and a lot more leg-baring, but for times when you want to “get loud” in a subtler way, there’s this spicy faux-suede mini. It’s high-waisted so gams still get plenty of airtime, and it stays put for secure-feeling wear. One reviewer attests, “I got a lot of compliments wearing it and it did not ride up AT ALL.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Long-Sleeved Bodysuit

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

J.Lo doesn’t shy away from highlighting her assets onstage, and this form-fitting mock turtle bodysuit definitely fits the showbill. However, for those (most of the) times when you just want to look cute in a shirt that stays put without tucking, this also has you covered. A fan on Amazon says this is “just something you need to have in your closet.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

A Classic Belt

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s all about the details, and Jennifer likes adding a pop of fashion to everyday jeans via belts with a statement buckle. These are pretty clever dupes for ubiquitous Gucci fare, but at a (tiny) fraction of the price. Having one in both brown and black ensures you can complement all the J.Lo styles in your closet.

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

A Large Tote For All Your Boss-Level Essentials

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

OK, so J.Lo is definitely among the legions of celebs who keep a big Birkin bag by their side, but if you’re not trying to spend a year’s rent on a handbag, this large, faux-leather tote is a budget-friendly option. It’s roomy enough to fit laptop, books, umbrella, and wallet, with plenty of interior pockets to keep things tidy. Oh, and it has the traditional feet on the bottom for sturdy, stand-up ability.

A Pussy Bow Blouse

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s easy to take channel your inner mogul in an eye-catching blouse with fun tie-neck detail. Pair this with any of the wide-leg pants from this list for a flowy look that’s got VIP vibes. J.Lo has been known to wear this style layered under a blazer with a pencil skirt for the ultimate polish.

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

The luxe lantern sleeves and sweet floral print of this flouncy blouse will have you fluttering from the Escalade to the A&R office and back with flair. It’s professional yet fun, and looks just as good tucked in or worn loose for full flow. Reviewers describe this sassy number as “beautiful” and “vibrant.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Distressed Boyfriend Jeans

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Even when her denim is distressed to there, Jennifer has a way of making it chic. She tops her comfortable boyfriend jeans with a statement top like a sparkly blazer or to-the-floor duster for a next-level look. One reviewer describes this pair as “Better than mom jeans, more ‘hip’ than skinny jeans.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A Long-Sleeved Crop Top

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No stranger to flaunting her stuff in a form-fitting crop top, this version is spandex smooth on the outside, and lined with a surprising and sumptuous layer of fleece. Whether paired with J.Lo fundamentals like sweats, chinos, jeans, or a skirt, this versatile number lets you bare your midriff while still being cozy.

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Ms. Lopez first broke into the entertainment world as a dancer, and this fitted thumbhole crop top is a nod to dance life. The soft and stretchy, seamless fabric of this version makes it ideal for workouts, and the thumbholes prevent sleeves from riding up. However, it’s just as clever for wearing out and about paired with any of the loose-fit bottoms on the list.

Available sizes: Small — Large

A Newsboy Cap

Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images

I would never suggest that Jennifer Lopez has anything but beautiful princess hair, but for days when styling time is limited, it’s easy to throw a cute hat on and call the look complete. A newsboy beret adds more sophistication than a baseball cap, and reviewers describe this one as “extraordinarily beautiful” and “my new favorite hat.”

One size

Oversized Sweatpants

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Jennifer is surely no stranger to comfort, but she manages to make it look luxurious with flowy, extra-wide sweatpants. Whether topped with a fitted crop top or a hoodie, comfy, baggy bottoms ensure maximum ease when striding around town. Big pockets carry all your little essentials, and reviewers love that these are “super soft” and comfy.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

A One-Piece Wonder Jumpsuit

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Charley Gallay/AMA2015/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taking a cue from the ‘70s, J.Lo has been known to rock spangly versions for stage shows and big events, or styles like this deep-V denim number for looking put together wherever the breeze may take her. This one comes in tons of colors and patterns, and has a tie waist so you can be as comfortably form-fit as you please.

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

By this point, we know J.Lo has a closet packed with jumpsuits and wide-leg pants, and this flowy batwing romper puts all those elements together into one sleek package. This is a versatile style that looks just as fly-girl in the office or the club, and has a touch of stretch so you’re comfy wherever you wear it.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

A Midi Pencil Skirt

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

There’s no denying the total “rock factor” of a leather skirt, and J.Lo is no stranger to that style beat. This faux leather midi would look lovely paired with the fluttery blouses mentioned above for a look that can dominate the board room with a touch of edge. One reviewer describes this one as “the right kind of tight.”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Floor-Skimming Dusters

Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She is a lady who knows how to work a silhouette, and a luxuriously long duster makes it easy. This one is sheer chiffon so still highlights what’s going on beneath (which is a crop top, jumpsuit, or baggy jeans, I presume) and has languid lapels that add a hefty dose of sophistication.

Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

A Pair Of Timberland, Or Timberland-like Boots

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ms. Lopez is quite at home in a pair of Timbs (she tends to wear them in all seasons) and these fur-lined dupes achieve the look. You can style them like she does, open-laced and ultra casual, or cinch them up tight — this pair has a padded collar so your ankles will be cushy-comfy even on an all-day jaunt around the city (or on an actual hike).

Available sizes: 6 — 9.5