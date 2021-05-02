65 Things That Are Really, Really Comfortable On Amazon

I’ve always loved comfortable things. I have more robes and throw blankets than I know what to do with. But after I got my own place and hit year four of working 100% from home, comfort became a nonnegotiable. Now, if it pinches, chafes, scratches, or irritates, I don’t want it anywhere on or around my body. In addition to comfort, however, I’m also a fan of convenience and reasonable prices, which is why my house is filled with the most comfortable things from Amazon, specifically.

Now, typically, this category is associated with clothing — and Amazon has everything from the best at-home loungewear to the most stylish fashion pieces that actually feel like pajamas. That said, if you limit yourself to their wardrobe selection, you’re putting a cap on your comfortability potential. Thanks to Amazon’s massive selection of top-rated items, you can make your bed feel like a cloud, your house feel like an oasis, your bath feel like a spa, and even your commute feel like a much-needed breather.

No wonder so many of these are also fan favorites thanks to word of mouth. Here are the most comfortable finds Amazon has to offer — in just about every category imaginable.

1 This Terry Bathrobe With 4.6 Stars Pinzon Terry Bathrobe Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from plush terry cotton and designed with a shawl collar, roomy pockets, and a removable tie, this Pinzon bathrobe has stellar feedback: “Love love love this robe,” one reviewer wrote. “It really is plush and luxurious.” “Like wrapping up in a cloud,” another buyer described. It has 4.6 stars overall, and because it’s warm, lightweight, and absorbent, you can wear it while sipping your coffee, to bed, or right out of the shower. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

2 These Best-Selling Face Masks SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Unlike your average disposable face mask, these ones are made with both safety and comfort in mind. Yes, they have three distinct layers (including a high-density filter), but they also have adjustable ear loops, a nose clip, and non-chafing fabric. They come in your choice of black and multicolored, and you get 50 for less than $15.

3 These Cheap No-Show Socks That Stay Put Leotruny No Show Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon They’re made primarily from thick cotton, and they stretch to fit your foot, so according to one reviewer, these socks are “so comfortable and have just the right amount of cushion.” What’s more, unlike your average socks, these remain invisible when worn with Converse, Toms, and loafers, but they have a silicone band that keeps them in place. After all, no sock is comfortable when it slips off and balls up inside of your shoe. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

4 This Convertible Cami That Won’t Chafe Or Roll Yummie Seamless Camisole Amazon $26 See On Amazon There are so many features that make this Yummie camisole reviewers’ “favorite item ever,” including the seamless construction to prevent chafing, the Outlast technology to regulate body heat, the convertible straps you can wear two different ways, and the compression fabric that hugs your body. It comes in four different colors and a wide range of sizes. Available sizes: Small—Medium — 2X-3X

5 This Microfiber Hair Towel With 24,000+ reviews YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon “My hair dries fast now and it’s way less frizzy,” one reviewer wrote about the YoulerTex hair wrap. Another described it as “a must-have for drying hair with less breakage.” How does it work? It’s made from a special microfiber fabric, which minimizes friction and quickly absorbs excess moisture, all while remaining lightweight and comfortable. In short, it’s way better than a standard towel for hair.

6 These Toe Stretchers That Realign & Stretch Your Feet YogaToes Gel Toe Stretcher (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Maybe you have bunions or plantar fasciitis — or maybe you’re just looking for a good foot stretch after a long day. Either way, these YogaToes may be able to help. They’re made from a medical-grade gel that spreads and stretches the muscles in your toes, and thanks to the non-porous material, they’re easy to keep clean. Customers love them so much they’ve given thousands of five-star reviews.

7 A Great Pair Of Cinch Sweats Willow Dance Cinch Bottom Sweatpants Amazon $26 See On Amazon A highly elastic waist, breathable cotton-blend fabric, dual pockets, and a stylish, sporty look — what more could you want from these cinch-bottom sweatpants? They come in just about any color, and reviewers have called them “very comfy” and “so soft.” One in particular wrote, “They are great for lounging around the house or grocery errands.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 These Soft Headbands That Won’t Slip Off Jesries Elastic Head Bands (12-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon “There's always something to be said about a simple and basic solid color,” one reviewer wrote, and since this set of 12 comes with all different colors, “you have a great array of options for all of your outfits.” That said, it’s not just about looks: These hand-sewn headbands are soft, stretchy, breathable, and actually stay put on your head. You can also wear them multiple different ways, including as a scrunchie, wrist band, and face mask.

9 “The Comfiest Things” Reviewers Ever Put On Their Feet HALLUCI Fuzzy Cross Band Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon “These slippers feel like a hug on my feet,” one reviewer wrote. “They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out.” There’s a plush fleece fabric on top, a memory foam insole in the middle, and a waterproof, nonslip EVA sole on the bottom. They also come in four sizes and 12 colors, some of which are two-tone or patterned. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 This Quilted Comforter That Feels Way More Expensive Than It Is Utopia Bedding Quilted Comforter Amazon $27 See On Amazon With nearly 60,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, it’s hard to ignore the Utopia Bedding quilted comforter — especially when you see the affordable price tag. It’s filled with down-alternative and covered with breathable microfiber. Plus, it’s machine-washable and comes in a range of colors so you can use it with a duvet or not. “I've owned a LOT of expensive down comforters and this one, for less than $40, has been as good or better than any of them,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Twin — California King

11 These Shock-Absorbing Shoes That Have Reviewers Raving UMYOGO Non Slip Running Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I have never worn such comfy shoes in my life,” one reviewer wrote. “The feeling while walking on them is unbelievable.” No wonder these UMYOGO athletic shoes have more than 22,000 reviews and is a best-seller. Their mesh upper is especially breathable, while their hollow rubber sole absorbs the shock when you’re walking or running — plus, you can get them in just about any color you could want. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

12 A Pair Of Skinny Jeans That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon They look like your standard pair of jeans, but according to reviewers, these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co pants are comfortable enough to sleep in. That’s because they have a pull-on design (read: no buttons, clasps, or zippers) alongside a soft, stretchy cotton material. You can also choose the size, wash, and inseam length for an especially personalized pair. Available sizes: 2 — 28

13 This Extremely Versatile Turkish Towel WETCAT Turkish Beach Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon Bring it to the beach or park. Use it to towel off after yoga. Replace all of your bath towels with it. Wear it as a cover-up skirt. This WETCAT Turkish towel is made from 100% cotton, and even though it’s especially thin and lightweight, it’s still durable, absorbent, and super fast drying. It also comes in dozens of color options, all made with naturally dyed yarn.

14 These Best-Selling Jeans With A Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jean Amazon $25 See On Amazon These best-selling jeans have a zipper and button closure to go with the modern skinny silhouette — but according to reviewers, they’re not your average pair: “These are seriously the most comfortable pair of jeans,” one buyer wrote, while another remarked: “I bought these based on a private group's reviews and cult following. [...] I want every color.” Plus, they’re offered in three inseam lengths, 14 sizes, and 13 colors. Available sizes: 2 — 28

15 This Loungewear Set You Can Wear Anywhere PRETTYGARDEN Loungewear Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Thanks to the silky, stretchy material, this loungewear set feels “buttery soft on the skin,” so it’s great for relaxing, sleeping, or working from home. That said, reviewers love the style so much, they “wear them out and about to a casual restaurant, to the gym, shopping, and walking [the] dogs.” The combo comes in dozens of colors and patterns including tie-dye. It includes a long-sleeve shirt and matching joggers with cinched ankles, pockets, and a drawstring waist which you can wear together or solo. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 This Dupe For Lululemon’s Popular Joggers AJISAI Joggers Amazon $31 See On Amazon Amazon buyers have called these AJISAI joggers a “must buy” because they’re an affordable dupe for Lululemon’s best-selling On The Fly pants. Even though each pair is about a third of the price, the material holds its shape, resists lint and pilling, and remains smooth and comfortable during any season or activity. They also have pockets, a drawstring waist, and come in three colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 Some Shredded Memory Foam Pillows For A Great Price PLX Shredded Memory Foam Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Covered with a cooling bamboo-blend fabric and stuffed with shredded memory foam, these pillows provide all the comfort and breathability of their competitors — for a much better value. Each $40 order comes with two queen-size pillows, and over 12,000 reviewers have given them a 4.3-star overall rating. “Great pillows at a great price,” one buyer wrote. Another commented: “Forms to any sleeping position! [...] The BEST pillow I have ever owned, hands down.”

18 This Loungewear Set With Tons Of Options BFFBABY Plus Size Loungewear Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $32 See On Amazon This stylish loungewear set has been called “super nice,” “a must-buy,” and “comfy and elegant.” The swing-style top features a rounded neck and long sleeves, while the leggings are stretchy, body-conforming, and high-waisted. If you don’t love the all-black, this one’s offered in various colors, patterns, sleeve options, and legging lengths. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

19 This Strappy Top With A Built-In Bra Lemedy Padded Workout Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wear this workout top as a bra or as a tank. It’s made from breathable nylon-spandex material and has removable pads for customizable support. In addition to the blue, it also comes in pink, lavender, white, and black — and the back has an intricate strappy pattern for added style. “Super soft, comfortable and supportive,” one reviewer wrote. “The back is so cute with all the straps.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 This Memory Foam Seat Cushion That’ll Transform Your Drive LARROUS Memory Foam Car Seat Cushion Amazon $37 See On Amazon Transform your commute or next road trip with the LARROUS seat cushion. It’s made from thick memory foam and has contoured cut-outs that are designed to minimize pressure on your sit bones and allow space for your coccyx, which helps improve posture. You can also use it in a wheelchair, office chair, or airplane seat.

21 This Cooling Bamboo Blanket That’s Perfect For Hot Sleepers Kpblis Cooling Bamboo Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hot sleeper? The Kpblis cooling blanket is made from 100% lightweight bamboo, so it optimizes ventilation and wicks away moisture while still providing the comforting feeling of a bed cover. It comes in three sizes and eight colors. Most importantly, buyers rave about its quality, silky feel, and cooling abilities.

22 The Best Alternative To Elastic Hair Ties Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon After trying these spiral hair ties, I’ll never go back to the standard elastic kind. Due to their snap-resistant plastic and coil-like design, they hold my hair up without breakage, tangling, pulling, slipping, or creasing. They also come in a range of shades, and they stretch for thick hair or comfortable wear around the wrist.

23 These Stretchy Leggings With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Just My Size Capri Legging Amazon $14 See On Amazon “It's been so hard to find leggings that comfortably fit,” one reviewer commented, but “these leggings are amazing!” They come in five colors and five sizes, all with a wide waistband, stretchy moisture-wicking fabric, and a 20-inch capri inseam. No wonder they have a 4.6-star rating and thousands of reviews. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

24 These Elegant Floor Pillows That Cozy Up A Space Intelligent Design Floor Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Maximize your seating options in style with these floor pillows from Intelligent Design. The exterior features a chenille fabric with elegant tufting, while the interior has a hypoallergenic filling that provides a comfortable seat just about anywhere. Customers have also used them to cushion benches, create reading nooks, and finish off their meditation spaces.

25 These Bike Shorts That Are Good For Way More Than Just Biking Hanes Biker Shorts Amazon $8 See On Amazon Past buyers have worn these Hanes biker shorts while working out, but they’ve also worn them while sleeping, lounging around the house, or running errands. (Some even wear them under skirts and dresses to minimize friction.) They’re constructed from cotton with spandex, and the material is heavier-weight to absorb moisture, prevent show-through, and boost durability. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 A Wire-Free Bra That People Are Obsessed With Hanes Wire Free Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon “THE most comfortable bra I have ever owned,” one reviewer wrote about this Hanes wire-free bra, which comes in seven colors. It may not have underwire, but it still supports with four-way stretch fabric, a patented SmoothTec band, and flexible foam cups. The straps are also U-shaped to prevent slipping and adjustable for a personalized fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 This Fan-Favorite Knit Cardigan With Pockets YIBOCK Knit Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Those who love layering have called the this knit cardigan “super soft,” “gorgeous,” and “money well spent.” One reviewer even wrote, “I caved and ordered a fourth one.” It’s a fan-favorite because it’s made with a thick but breathable cable-knit knit, and it has roomy pockets with a batwing design. It also comes in several shades, including color-blocked. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That’s Gentle On Hair & Skin ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Because it’s made from 100% mulberry silk, this pillowcase is smooth, cooling, and comfortable. It’s also a top purchase for hair and skin because silk minimizes friction and won’t absorb natural oils, unlike cotton or synthetic fabrics. Get this one in dozens of colors and six different sizes, including one for a body pillow.

29 A Silky, Stylish Pajamas Set Floerns Notch Collar Pajama Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $21 See On Amazon “I got a matching pajama set from a bachelorette party and wanted to get more because of how cute and comfy they are... These did not disappoint,” one reviewer wrote about these Floerns Notch pajamas. They’re silky and lightweight. Plus, they’re offered in tons of different patterns. Each set comes with cropped shorts and a short-sleeve collared shirt with buttons. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X Plus

30 These Sleek Loafers That Feel Like Slippers Amazon Essentials Loafer Amazon $22 See On Amazon Some of the reviews on these Amazon Essentials loafers are pretty impressive: “Returned my Gucci’s, these are better!” one buyer wrote. Another wrote, “I'm a teacher and I stand on a concrete floor all day and do a lot of walking. [...] These are just what I needed!” Even though they have a classic loafer silhouette with a faux-leather upper, they cushion your feet with a built-in pillow, wick away moisture with a suede interior, and slip right on for added convenience. They also come in 12 colors as well as half and wide sizes. Available sizes: 5 — 15

31 This $22 Yoga Mat Made From Extra-Thick Foam Amazon Basics Extra Thick Yoga Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Maybe you’re just getting started with your yoga practice, maybe you need a softer surface for your floor workouts, or maybe your particularly thin mat leads to aching hands and bruised knees. Either way, the Amazon Basics mat is extra thick and comfortable. It’s made from cushioning NBR foam that pads your joints, and it comes with a free carrying strap — all for less than $25.

32 This Maxi Dress That Feels Like A Night Gown Yidarton Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon According to reviewers, the soft, stretchy fabric of this maxi dress feels “like wearing pajamas.” Because of the long back, stylish front slit, and adjustable tie, however, past buyers have worn it for professional photo shoots, holiday parties, and even weddings. It comes in a massive selection of colors (including florals, animal prints, and glitter), so you can find one that suits your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 This Shirt That Comes In Dozens Of Colors & Prints PrinStory Zipper Side Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This blouse is made from mostly cotton and has a loose-fitting silhouette. That said, while you could easily lounge in it, its side zippers, asymmetrical hem, V-neck, and raglan sleeves pair especially well with jeans, shorts, or leggings. “I ordered one to make sure it fit and now I fell in love and bought myself several,” wrote one reviewer, who called it “one of [their] favorite shirts.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Faux-Fur Rug To Warm Up Any Room LOCHAS Faux Fur Rug Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instantly warm up a cold, hard floor with this area rug from LOCHAS. Despite its fluffy, faux-fur pile that feels incredibly comfortable under foot, the largest size still falls well under the $100 mark. (The 2-by-3 foot costs a mere $14.) It also comes in just about any color you could want, and it has an anti-skid backing in the form of durable PVC dots.

35 This Versatile, Best-Selling Bodycon Dress BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This versatile dress is a best-seller (with 15,000-plus reviews) for several reasons: Its polyester-rayon fabric is soft and breathable. Its ruched T-shirt design can be dressed up or down. It's comfortable enough for lounging, but just pull it on and pair it with sneakers or heels for errands, brunch, or parties. It comes in animal prints, camouflage, stripes, or dozens of solid color options. Finally, reviewers are saying things like “I’ve purchased FIVE of these wonderful, simple dresses!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 This Contoured Sleep Mask To Get The “Best Sleep” MIZOO Sleep Mask Amazon $18 See On Amazon “After my first night with this thing, I can honestly say that it was the best sleep of my life,” one reviewer wrote about the MIZOO sleep mask set. “I was so impressed! The best way I [can] describe this is like a sensory deprivation in the best possible way.” Unlike your typical sleep mask, this one uses 3-D contoured cups to block out light without putting unnecessary pressure on your face. It’s also adjustable to fit just about any sleeper, has memory foam inside to cushion your head, and comes with free foam earplugs to block out sound.

37 These $20 Joggers That Buyers Never Want To Take Off Amazon Essentials Terry Jogger Amazon $20 See On Amazon These joggers are machine-washable; made from a mix of viscose, cotton, and elastane; and have patch pockets alongside an adjustable drawstring waist— all for $20. More than 5,000 reviewers have given them a 4.5-star overall rating, and you can purchase them in seven different colors. “They are so comfy,” one reviewer wrote, “I never want to take them off.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

38 These Slip-On Mesh Sneakers For Any Activity TIOSEBON Mesh Athletic Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon Walking, working, running errands, taking the dog out ... According to thousands upon thousands of reviewers, these TIOSEBON sneakers are ideal for all of the aforementioned activities and more. They have a mesh textile upper (offered in basically any color) that breathes and stays secure, despite the fact that the shoes slip right on. The outsole is slip-resistant and supportive enough to absorb shock while you move. Available sizes: 5 — 13

39 This Brilliant Travel Pillow That’ll Also Make Your Desk More Comfortable HAOBAIMEI Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon The genius of the HAOBAIMEI travel pillow lies in its super versatile design. Because of its revolutionary H-shape, it can be used as a neck pillow, head cradle, lumbar support, or over-the-arm desk napper. On the inside, you’ll find premium-quality memory foam, and on the outside, there’s a soft, breathable cover that you can remove for washing. “The design is so versatile,” wrote one reviewer. “I can use it for my desk chair to support my neck or back; for lounging in bed; and in the car for long drives.”

40 A Warm-Weather Amazon Classic Angashion Button Down Midi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The Angashion midi dress is an Amazon classic and a warm-weather staple for thousands of buyers. Reviewers love its spaghetti-strap V-neck, button-down accents, and functional dual pockets. Plus, it’s offered in practically endless patterns, all of which are undeniably stylish. Last but not least, it’s stretchy, cooling, and great for layering. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 An Effortlessly Put-Together Dress Milumia Floral Print Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This Milumia dress is about as low-maintenance as they come, but it’ll still help you to look put-together in seconds flat. The washable polyester fabric is cooling and looks like chiffon. The waistband is extra-stretchy for a personalized fit. The colorful floral pattern on a black backdrop goes with just about any accessories. Finally, the design may have buttons, but they’re just for show — just pull the dress over your head and you’re ready to head out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42 This Relaxed Tunic That’s “So Soft You Could Sleep In It” Daily Ritual Long Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $0 See On Amazon According to buyers, this tunic top from Daily Ritual “pairs perfectly with work slacks” and looks “dressy” for more elevated events. Pair it with leggings or shorts, however, and it makes for a casual top that’s “so soft you could sleep in it.” It’s made from a breathable rayon jersey and features long sleeves, a split hem, and a drapey silhouette. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

43 This Pad That Instantly Upgrades Any Mattress oaskys Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $40 See On Amazon This oaskys mattress pad cover is the next-best thing to a new mattress. It protects your existing one while also boosting its coolness and comfort. It’s filled with hypoallergenic down alternative, so it adds loft and cushioning, but it’s also stain-resistant and machine-washable in case of spills, accidents, and sweating. “Where have you been all my life?” asked one reviewer who said that it’s like “sleeping on a cloud.” Available sizes: Twin — California King

44 This Memory Foam Lumbar Support Pillow For Work Or Driving SAMSONITE Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you use it in your car or your office, this lumbar support pillow from Samsonite aims to minimize back discomfort and improve your posture. It’s made from curved memory foam with a breathable mesh cover, and it has an optional strap for security. “I can't believe that I'm able to say this now but, my driver's chair has never felt this comfortable!” one reviewer wrote. Another remarked, “I will never go to work anywhere without bringing this along with me.”

45 These Gel-Infused Rests For Comfortable Computer Usage Gimars Memory Foam Wrist Rest (2 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon The Gimars two-piece set comes with a wrist rest for your mouse and a palm-support cushion for your keyboard, so working and gaming (especially for long periods of time) become infinitely more comfortable. They’re both made with a gel-infused memory foam and feature silky fabric on top and a non-skid rubber material on the bottom. If you’re not a fan of the black, you can also get blue, turquoise, pink, or purple.

46 A Best-Selling Bath Mat With Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sure, it absorbs excess water and prevents you from slipping when you get out of the shower, but this isn’t your average bath mat. That’s because it’s filled with soft, pressure-relieving memory foam. Some reviewers use it for some post-bath warmth and luxury, while one commented that “it’s comfy to stand on for long periods of time” while they brush their teeth, dry their hair, and apply makeup. Buy it in eight sizes and 21 colors, all of which are machine-washable.

47 These Contoured, Waterproof Sandals That Feel Like Birkenstocks (But Cost A Lot Less) FUNKYMONKEY Buckle Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in more than 40 different colors and prints, the FUNKYMONKEY buckle sandals have one reviewer begging you, “BUY. THE. SHOE!” Since they’re made from EVA foam, they’re waterproof, flexible, and washable — but the footbed is contoured, and the straps are adjustable for all-day comfort, even while walking. According to past customers, they’re as comfortable and durable as leading competitors (like Birkenstocks), but for a way better price. Available sizes: 6 — 10

48 An Under-Desk Foot Rest For Lumbar Support ErgoFoam Foot Rest Amazon $40 See On Amazon Believe it or not, proper lumbar support starts at your feet, and the ErgoFoam foot rest is one of the best ways to achieve it. This under-desk pillow has a foam construction that gives you comfort and leverage while you’re at the computer — and if you flip it over, it becomes a rocker for people who feel the need to fidget. Since the bottom comes off, you can even adjust the height to suit.

49 This Textured Mat For Inside Or Outside Your Shower Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon The Asvin bathmat is made from textured PVC, so if softens any cold, hard surface in your bathroom. That said, since it’s quick-drying, soap-scum resistant, and washable in warm water, you can place it inside or outside of your shower. Either way, it’ll massage the bottom of your feet and prevent slipping on wet surfaces.

50 These Cooling, Silky Satin Sheets Royal Opulence Satin Sheets (4-Pieces) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Even though they’re made from affordable polyester, these Royal Opulence satin sheets have the friction-free feel and cooling consistency of silk. They’re offered in nine colors and five sizes, all of which come with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and at least one pillowcase — all for a great price. They’re even machine-washable and dryer-safe. Available sizes: Twin — California King

51 This Seamless Bra With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews Calvin Klein Seamless Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon “I’ve bought this bra in several colors now and thrown out all my others,” wrote one reviewer who’s “sensitive to materials and tight things.” The Calvin Klein bra is wireless, soft, stretchy, and pulls right on. It also has removable pads and adjustable straps. Plus, its V-neck design is both stylish and functional at the same time. Needless to say, it has thousands of perfect five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

52 This Lightweight Throw Blanket That’s “Like A Dream” Tuddrom Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this faux-fur throw has customers raving that it’s loved by humans and pets alike. This lightweight but oh-so soft blanket and has one customer writing: “Immediate snuggle magnet. I am a blanket expert...have a different one for different reasons. This is sooo soft! It's like a dream. We were all in it immediately. Nobody wants to leave. It's an air conditioner blanket. Perfect for warmer climates. It breathes and is light like air yet just the perfect warm...not hot.” Choose between three sizes and five colors.

53 A “Life-Changing” Knee Pillow For Side Sleepers Contour Legacy Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re a side sleeper, reviewers rave that the Contour Legacy knee pillow might just “change your life.” The memory foam interior has an ergonomic shape that cushions and separates your knees, so you can sleep more comfortably and with a more aligned spine. Since the filling is ventilated, it promotes a cooler night’s sleep, and the cover is removable and washable for hygiene purposes.

54 These Lightweight Shorts That Feel like Linen BTFBM Elastic Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon They’re made from polyester and spandex, and these BTFBM shorts are affordable and super stretchy — but according to reviewers, they’re so lightweight, breathable, and stylish, they look and feel more like a great pair of linen shorts. You can get them in several solid colors, or a few fun patterns (like floral, leopard print, or tie-dye). All of them have pockets and a high elastic waist with a drawstring. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

55 The Most Comfortable Headphones To Use While Sleeping Lavince Bluetooth Headband Amazon $20 See On Amazon For those who listen to podcasts or music as they drift off to sleep, the Lavince Bluetooth headband has been called a “life-saver” and a “game-changer.” It delivers clear sound straight to your ears without disturbing anyone else, just like any other pair of headphones, but this headband is flat, breathable, washable, and wireless so it allows for the most comfortable sleep possible. It also has on-device controls and the battery life lasts for up to 12 hours.

56 This Adorable Pet Bed That Actually Calms Animals Best Friends by Sheri Calming Pet Donut Bed Amazon $35 See On Amazon Up until this donut-shaped cuddler, my dog Oscar ignored every single dog bed I bought him — but he uses this one all the time. It’s designed to keep your pet calm (which is especially helpful for a rescue) because its shag fabric mimics a mother’s fur while its raised edges are conducive to burrowing and curling up. Since it comes in four sizes and eight colors, it suits a wide range of pets and actually adds to your space rather than taking away from it.

57 This Seamless Underwear That Offers Full Coverage Arabella Seamless Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Reviewers have some great things to say about this underwear from Arabella, including: “Comfiest underwear I have ever owned,” “I ordered several more and tossed the others,” and “This product is wonderful.” They tend to run small, so you might want to order up, but they’re stretchy, seamless, and move with you despite their full-coverage brief design. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

58 A Stylish Shoulder Pad For Your Seatbelt Amooca Faux Sheepskin Seat Belt Shoulder Pad (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon The Amooca shoulder pad adds some flair to your car with its faux-fur sheepskin material in six different colors. That said, it also cushions your seatbelt and keeps it from rubbing against your neck and collarbone. It’s extremely easy to install in your car, or you can use it on airplanes, for baby gear, and to make your commuting bag much more comfortable.

59 This Anti-Fatigue Mat For The Kitchen, Bathroom, Office & Beyond Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $32 See On Amazon Put it in front of your sink to cushion your feet while you’re washing dishes. Place it in your bathroom to improve your morning routine. Use it at your standing desk to reduce fatigue while you work. This brilliant mat has soft, supportive foam on the inside and a stain-proof, abrasion-resistant material on top. It also won’t roll or slide, even in high-traffic areas.

60 This Maxi Dress That “Feels Like Butter” In 4 Colors Amazon Essentials Plus Size Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I get compliments galore,” one reviewer wrote, but it’s not just about appearances with this Amazon Essentials maxi dress. “It is so comfortable, well made, affordable, and feels like butter,” another reviewer wrote. Its wrap-style V-shaped neckline, elastic empire waist, and super soft viscose material have earned this one a 4.5-star overall rating. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

61 This Basic T-Shirt That’s Not So Basic Goodthreads Crewneck T-Shirt Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s surprisingly difficult to find a great basic T-shirt, but the Goodthreads crewneck delivers. It has roll-sleeves, a shirt-tail hem, and a round, roomy neckline — all in a ridiculously soft jersey cotton. It also comes in several striped combos as well as solid colors. As a result, it works with just about any outfit, from leggings to midi skirts. “Probably the best T-shirt I’ve bought in forever,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

62 A Waterproof Pillow To Boost Bathtime Comfort AmazeFan Bath Pillow Amazon $32 See On Amazon Few things are as relaxing as a hot bath — until the cold edges of the tub start to dig into your back. The AmazeFan bath pillow uses mesh fabric to provide support and cushioning, while still being waterproof, quick-drying, and machine-washable. It attaches to your bath using seven sturdy suction cups, and its neck roll contours to your tub and body.

63 These Faux-Fur Pillow Covers That Add Snuggly Texture Uhomy Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Dress up your existing throw pillows with these faux-fur covers. They come in a few different sizes and nine different colors, but all of them add depth, texture, and comfort to your bedroom or living space. Since they’re made from machine-washable polyester, they’re easy to keep clean.

64 This Wedge Pillow For Reading Or Watching TV Comfort Spa Reading Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon Your bed is probably the most comfortable spot in your home when it comes to sleeping — but what about for reading, surfing the internet, or watching TV? Reviewers call the Comfort Spa reading pillow “great back support” while “holding its shape.” It’s made with shredded memory foam and covered in a velour fabric. It even has a built-in pocket to hold your phone, earbuds, remotes, or reading material.