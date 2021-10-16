47 Things Under $35 That'll Make You Look WAY More Stylish

Whether you're looking for an all-in-one outfit or an accessory that will add a trendy touch to your everyday look, these Amazon finds under $35 are all way stylish but surprisingly versatile. Don't worry. There's something for every style on this list — from a athleisure twist on leggings to sparkly face masks.

If you're going for the minimalist aesthetic, you know it's all about quality basics. I've found elevated and polished ones, including a $26 terry cloth midi dress that comes in neutral colors. There are also high-waisted, wide-leg jeans to add a dash of new to your collection of white tees. For the office, you can find a polished V-neck wrap dress and well-cushioned ballet flats.

Or maybe you're really into the ‘90s and Y2K trends right now. If so, there are mini crocodile-pattern shoulder bags for only $15 and a reversible bucket hat. And don’t forget to top it off with an oversize houndstooth sweater vest.

No matter what your style is — or even if it changes day to day — there's something on this list that will instantly make your outfits way more stylish. And when everything is less than $35, you might just want to pick up two or more of these.

1 This Fringe Cardigan That Feels Like A Blanket Goodthreads Fringe Ruanna Amazon $30 See On Amazon This plaid wrap is like a favorite oversize scarf or cozy blanket, but you can wear it as a cardigan. It’s super warm, comes in a bunch of plaid colors, and has fringe detail on the end. Plus, if it’s extra windy outside, you can wear it as a scarf. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 9

2 An Oversize Cardigan With Cozy Extra-Long Sleeves Angashion Cable Knit Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon This V-neck button-up cardigan comes in multiple knit styles, including a chunky cable knit. It has an oversize fit, and the sleeves are extra long to add to the cozy factor. Scrunch up the sleeves to amp up the slouchy look or pull them over your hands when it’s super cold. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 31

3 A V-Neck Midi-Dress With Side Slits That Goes With Everything Daily Ritual V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Throw on this sleeveless V-neck midi dress anytime you want a minimalist but comfy look. It’s made of soft terry fabric and is complete with side slit details. This machine-washable dress comes in so many colors to choose from and even a stripe pattern. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

4 A Set Of Minimalist Earrings With A Matching Loop Necklace Dcfywl Drop Dangle Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon This jewelry set comes with elegant dangle earrings and a matching adjustable loop necklace for less than $15. Each piece is nickel-free, and they come in gold, silver, or rose gold shades. Plus, there are multiple sets to choose from, including plenty of layering necklaces.

5 These High-Waisted Joggers With Four-Way Stretch Dragon Fit High-Waist Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Grab these high-waisted tapered joggers with elastic ankles cuffs for an update on leggings. The four-way stretch fabric is 20% spandex for plenty of stretch, and they have two deep pockets. Choose from a range of color and a few prints, including tie-dye and a faux-leather look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

6 A Silky Lingerie-Style Tank Top Trimmed With Lace The Drop Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon This lingerie-inspired lace-trimmed tank top is super silky and has a little bit of elastane for some stretch. The adjustable straps to find your perfect length. It comes in a lot of colors and patterns, including black and white polka dots and leopard print. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 11

7 A Puff-Sleeve Blouse With An Adjustable Bow Detail Floerns Bow Tied Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon This lightweight structured blouse has stylish and elevated details like its puff lantern sleeves. The neck has a tie detail for an adjustable bow accent, and it comes in a bunch of fabrics and patterns, including polka dots, sheer leopard print, and bold florals. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

8 A Button-Up Romper With A Removable Tie Belt GRAPENT Button Down Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon This machine-washable button-up romper has cuffed sleeves and shorts. The tie belt stays put with attached belt loops but if you’re not into the belt, it’s also completely removable. With its lightweight fabric, easy pull-on style, and pockets, you might want to grab more than one color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

9 This Pack Of Woven Velvet Headbands Ivyu Headbands Amazon $15 See On Amazon These velvet headbands have a padded woven design for an elegant look, and they come in a pack of four. The base of each headband is made of bendable plastic for durability. Plus, the plastic is covered in comfy fabric. One reviewer wrote: “They are super comfortable, and sometimes I forget that I have one on!” Available colors: 3

10 A Lightweight & Stretchy Ruched-Sleeve Blazer POGTMM Open Front Blazer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Throw this classic blazer over any outfit for an instant dose of polish. It’s perfect for long work days or nights out because the fabric is stretchy, making it comfier than most blazers. Plus, it has 3/4-length sleeves with a ruched detail, and it even comes in a few bold patterns. Available sizes: 4 — 22

Available colors: 27

11 This Elegant Watch That’s Water-Resistant FANMIS Quartz Watch Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s only $14, but this watch with rhinestone accents screams money. The wristband is made from stainless steel and coated in sparkle. Plus, it’s water-resistant for washing your hands or if you get stuck in the rain. Available colors: 3

12 A Glossy Faux Leather Ball Cap INOGIH Baseball Cap Amazon $15 See On Amazon Throw on this faux-leather baseball cap with a glossy black finish for a go-to elevated accessory. It is adjustable thanks to a sleek silver buckle in the back. Plus, some reviewers are raving about how the faux-leather fabric means it’s water-resistant in case your weekend plans get rained out.

13 These Washable Cotton Face Masks With Sequins YUESUO Washable Face Masks Amazon $24 See On Amazon These washable cotton face masks are covered in sequins to add a little sparkle to a night out or your next errand run. This four-pack has adjustable elastic ear loops, and if sequins are a little too much sparkle for you, they also come in floral patterns and even a rainbow fish-scale pattern. Available sizes: Kids — Adult

Available colors: 8

14 These Stretchy Cotton Leggings With Moto Details HUE Cotton Leggings Amazon $34 See On Amazon These soft cotton leggings have 5% spandex for stretch, and you can wash them in the washing machine. They have a thick waistband so they won’t slide down while you’re running around doing errands. There’s even a style with mesh inserts and one with lace detailing. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

15 These Vegan Ankle Boots In 12 Variations J. Adams Ankle Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon These faux-leather ankle booties have a zipper closure, a glossy block heel, and a pointed toe detail. Best of all, it comes in a dozen styles from modish white to suede-like leopard-print. They also have a nonslip grip and a cushioned sole for security and comfort. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 12

16 A Short-Sleeve Dress With A Keyhole Closure Lark & Ro Crew Neck Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon This polished mini dress has puff sleeves and tailored pleated accents that make it suitable for work or play. It has a keyhole closure detail, and the fabric has some stretch thanks to elastane. Plus, it’s machine-washable and comes in a lot of colors, including classic black and even a sunny yellow. Available sizes: 0 — 16

Available colors: 5

17 This Faux-Leather Midi Skirt With A Slit Simlu Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This faux-leather midi pencil skirt has a slit in the back for extra drama. The back slit acts as a polished design accent but, more importantly, makes it more comfortable while you walk. Made of polyester and stretchy spandex, you can even throw it in the washing machine on the cold setting. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 4

18 These Faux-Suede Ballet Flats With Bow Accents SAILING LU Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon With cushioned soles and textured rubber bottoms to prevent slipping, you’ll want to keep a pair of these point-toe bow ballet flats handy for when your feet need a stylish break. The faux-suede fabric comes in so many colors, and if bows aren’t your thing, there are options without the bow, too. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10

Available colors: 41

19 These Distressed Wide-Leg Jeans That’s Perfectly Y2K LONGBIDA Baggy Jeans Amazon $31 See On Amazon These distressed wide-leg baggy jeans give all the trendy Y2K vibes. They’re high-waisted and machine washable. If you’re not looking for light-washed jeans as shown, there are three other styles to choose from: black jeans, patterned denim, and even a chocolate brown pair with cargo-style pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 4

20 A Stunning Cowl-Neck Satin Mini Dress In Jewel Tones Romwe Satin Mini Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This satin mini dress with adjustable spaghetti straps has a pull-on design and a drapey cowl neck for plenty of drama. The silky fabric has a bit of spandex, so it’s not too stiff. And it comes in so many jewel-toned colors that are all perfect for a night out. There’s also a classic black satin. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 6

21 A Classic Levi’s Graphic Tee To Get Your Logomania On Levi's Perfect T-Shirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Change up your basic everyday tee with this Levi’s logo T-shirt. This soft cotton and polyester tee is machine-washable and features a classic crewneck style. It comes in multiple colors and different screen-printed designs. It has over 2,500 five-star ratings and reviewers love that it doesn’t shrink in the wash. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 29

22 This Reversible Bucket Hat To Channel The ‘90s MaxNova Reversible Bucket Hat Amazon $11 See On Amazon This 100% cotton bucket hat comes in so many colors and patterns you might end up with two or more. The best part is, it’s like two bucket hats in one because they’re reversible. Wear it with the pattern side out as a statement, or flip it and wear the solid color side with your monochromatic minimalist outfit. Available colors: 68

23 A Soft & Sleeveless Duster Cardigan Isaac Liev Long Vest Amazon $20 See On Amazon Layer this lightweight duster over a dress or under your warmest winter coat. Either way, it has a midi length and is made with a rayon-spandex fabric that’s soft and stretchy. This duster has over 800 five-star ratings, and a few of the colors even come with pockets. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

24 A V-Neck Dress With A Draped Detail That Goes With Everything Manydress Cocktail Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get a wrap-dress look without having to adjust and tie a wrap with this sleeveless V-neck dress. It has a hidden zipper closure in the back, and it’s lightweight, stretchy, and machine-washable. It comes in neutral and bold colors. Plus, there are snake- and leopard-print patterns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

25 This Cropped Tee With A Twist Detail MakeMeChic Twist Front T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give your T-shirts a literal twist with this twist-front cropped tee. It’s soft and stretchy, and you can choose from basic solids or patterns, including on-trend tie-dye. Reviewers love that the fabric isn’t see-through, and one reviewer wrote, “What a gem. Literally in love with this cute little top.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 41

26 This Cotton & Silk Scarf In 16 Patterns Karl Lagerfeld Paris Square Scarf Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made of cotton and silk blend, this square scarf is soft and breathable. It comes in multiple patterns, including florals, iconic Paris scenes, leopard print, and more. One reviewer wrote, “This is perfect, very lightweight, breathable, and LOVELY! Super comfortable to wear as a headscarf. The fabric is really nice.” Available colors: 16

27 This Ribbed Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress That’s Cozy & Gorgeous MEROKEETY Sweater Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon With a ruffled turtleneck and midi length, this rib-knit sweater dress is cozy and versatile. It is made of stretchy, comfy fabric that’s machine washable. Pair it with boots and your favorite layering pieces. One reviewer wrote, “Thick enough for cold-weather layering.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

28 A Lace Puff-Sleeve Blouse For A Dash Of Romance MIHOLL Lace Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Upgrade your top collection with this machine-washable lacy puff-sleeve top. It is soft and stretchy, and the open lace sleeves cuff at the bottom. Not into lace? There are a few options with sheer sleeves dotted with fringe details, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

29 This Comfy Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit For A One & Done Outfit PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumper Amazon $33 See On Amazon This comfy jumpsuit made of a stretchy cotton blend has a jogger-style cut with elastic cuffs at the ankles for comfort and pizazz. It’s lightweight, long-sleeved, and has an off-the-shoulder design. Plus, the waist has an elastic band with a drawstring, making it super easy to pull on in a hurry. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

30 These Point-Toe Block Heels In 10+ Colors DailyShoes Pointed Toe High Heels Amazon $35 See On Amazon These patent leather heels are complete with an ankle strap and a buckle accent. They have a pointed toe and a block heel. Plus, a little bit of a platform. If you’re not into patent leather, they come in so many fabrics and colors, including a leopard print, suede, and even snakeskin. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 19

31 These Loafers With So Much Memory Foam Padding Amazon Essentials Flat Loafers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These faux-leather loafers feature well-padded insoles thanks to a comfy with 6 millimeters of memory foam. But they look so sleek and polished, nobody would know. They’re complete with a small heel for easy walking, and the breathable faux-suede lining keeps your feet cool. Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including wide options)

Available colors: 12

32 This T-Shirt Dress That’s Structured Enough For The Office PRETTYGARDEN Belted Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This comfy short-sleeve dress made of a polyester and spandex blend is comfortable, but reviewers report that it’s also perfect for the office. It has an adjustable tie belt, is machine-washable, and it even has pockets. Plus, the wide neckline accent makes it stand out from more casual T-shirt dresses. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

33 A V-Neck Crop Top With Puff Sleeves Romwe Puff Sleeve Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Thanks to the stretchy rib-knit fabric, this puff-sleeve crop top feels like a comfy T-shirt. The V-neck tee has trendy structured puff sleeves. Choose from short sleeves, long sleeves, or even a lace-sleeve option. “Such a pretty shirt, especially for the price,” wrote one reviewer. “The sleeves are what sold me!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

34 This 12-Pack of Chiffon Scrunchies With Bows Jaciya Chiffon Scrunchies (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Scrunchies are back, and these metal-free chiffon bow scrunchies come in a 12-pack in a rainbow of colors and patterns. “These hold my very thin hair well and look adorable on. Was very happy with purchase and the assortment of colors/styles included,” one customer raved.

35 This Oversize Houndstooth Sweater Vest In 13 Colors Sdencin Knit Sweater Vest Amazon $28 See On Amazon This trendy houndstooth V-neck sweater vest has an oversize fit, and it's under $30. It is made of breathable fabric, so you can layer it over a top and still be comfortable. The ‘90s-inflected print comes in neutrals, pastels, and a few high-contrast colors like bright green and white. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 13

36 A T-Shirt Dress With A Wrap & Tie Detail Romwe T-Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mini T-shirt dress with a casual crewneck feels like your favorite worn-in tee but is so stylish. It has a wrap design that’s adjustable because it ties on the side. One reviewer wrote, “Tons of compliments and COMFY!!! It’s like wearing a fancy t-shirt. Can pair with flats, heels, or sneakers. Fabulous!!” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

37 A Lace Cap-Sleeve Top That Looks So Much More Expensive SheIn Cap Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lace cap-sleeve blouse has a structured high-neck design and keyhole accents on the front and the back. Choose from multiple colors and different lace styles. Plus, it’s under $25, has over 1,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers love that it can be worn casually or for formal events. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

38 This High-Waist Rib-Knit Skirt With A Slit SheIn Ribbed Knit Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon More than 2,500 people have given this high-waisted knit skirt a five-star rating. This sweater midi-skirt has soft rib-knit fabric and a slit detail in the back. Plus, it has a fitted pencil skirt design and comes in so many colors, including neutrals that will go with everything. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

39 A Trendy Baguette Shoulder Bag That’s Surprisingly Versatile Loiral Classic Shoulder Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon Perfect as an everyday staple, this faux-leather shoulder bag has an elevated crocodile pattern and is still under $20. The trendy small shoulder design features metal hardware and a back pocket with a zipper closure. Plus, it has an inner zipper pocket, and the lining is easy-to-clean polyester. Available colors: 13

40 This Cropped Lace-Up Sweatshirt For Workouts & Hanging Out SweatyRocks Crop Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Grab this cropped lace-up sweatshirt anytime you want to elevate a basic outfit. The metal eyelet rings feature adjustable ribbons that you can lace up and tie. Plus, the ribbons are completely removable. It’s made of lightweight fabric that reviewers say is perfect for chilly weather between seasons. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

41 A Knit Tank To Wear With Jeans, Leggings, Skirts & More Tutorutor Sweater Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This knit sweater tank has a high neck and breezy side slits for a relaxed fit that still looks polished. “I bought this sweater in 2 colors and they are extremely comfortable. Perfect with jeans, yoga pants or a summer skirt. [...] Soft with a thin weave without being see-through,” one customer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

42 An Adjustable Tweed Hat With A Satin Lining UTOWO Tweed Hat Amazon $13 See On Amazon This tweed newsboy cap has a gold chain detail and a satin lining so it doesn’t tug your hair. It has an adjustable ribbon drawstring inside, so it fits your head perfectly. Plus, reviewers are loving the sparkly gold threads woven into the tweed fabric. Available colors: 2

43 A Pleated A-Line Skirt With Pockets Urban CoCo A-Line Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon With an elastic waistband at the back, this pleated A-line skirt is dressy but also comfy — and did I mention, it has pockets. Plus, reviewers rave about how deep the pockets are (perfect for carrying your phone), and this skirt has over 1,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

44 These Faux-Leather Shorts With A Bow Belt Uusollecy Leather Shorts Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a paper-bag style complete with a bow belt, these faux-leather shorts are the perfect casual piece that also works with as a going out outfit. These machine-washable high-waisted shorts have extra-large pockets and a hidden zipper, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

45 A Silky Button-Up In 19 Styles Miqieer Silk Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon This long-sleeve button-up blouse has 5% spandex, so it’s not too stiff. It comes in a lot of colors and a few options without the collar. The buttons are hidden behind a strip of matching fabric for a polished look. Plus, reviewers love that the vibrant colors are opaque and not see-through. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

46 This Duster-Length Cardigan With An Asymmetric Hem IN'VOLAND Long Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon This duster-length cardigan is lightweight and stretchy, making it the perfect transitional layering piece. The asymmetric hem and soft rayon-blend fabric make this cardigan flowy and cozy. There are plenty of colors and patterns to choose from, including a plaid that’s perfect for fall. Available sizes: 0X — 5X

Available colors: 30