40 Things You're Accidentally Neglecting Around Your Home That'll Cost You Later

Fix: A set of mini spatulas so you can scrape every last bit of the jar

Don’t leave a single drop of that ridiculously expensive organic almond butter in the jar, but get every last ounce using these mini spatulas. The set includes a six and 12-inch spatula whose thin design makes it easier to get to the bottom of any container, be it a condiment jar or a bottle of pricey foundation. It’s also a good tool for any tube, as one reviewer pointed out, writing, “I feel like so much product gets wasted when trying to squeeze it out of the tube. Now I just cut the bottom of the tube and use these little tools to get out every last bit.”