Think Awesome Gifts Can't Be Cheap? These 50 Cult Faves On Amazon Will Prove You Wrong

When it comes to gift-giving, it’s the thought that counts. But no one ever said that thoughtful gifts have to cost an arm and a leg. Buying presents puts enough strain on your budget as it is, but did you think awesome gifts can't be cheap? These 50 cult favorites on Amazon will prove you wrong.

I’ve assembled the ultimate list of high-quality gifts at delightfully low prices. From a cute, stylish toiletry kit to a versatile stainless steel pan and a set of bike lights that come in 13 different colors, this list has you covered.

1 These Scrunchie Holders That Are Decorative As Well As Functional FAIRY DECOR Scrunchie Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Scrunchies are back in style, which warms my big-haired child-of-the-’80s heart. They’re fashionable and versatile, and they don’t damage your hair like regular elastics can. But a good scrunchie collection needs organization. Not only is this scrunchie holder the perfect diameter to keep scrunchies in place without stretching them out, but it also displays them beautifully with a handy hollow design to keep clips and regular hair ties in place.

2 An All-In-One Set For Making Sushi Soeos Beginner Sushi Making Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This gorgeous sushi kit is made of top-quality natural bamboo and contains everything you need to make sushi (besides the ingredients). It comes with five sets of chopsticks, a paddle, and a spreader — making it the perfect gift for the friend who likes to share (and show off) their newfound culinary accomplishments. This popular pick has more than 2,000 reviews and a high 4.7-star rating.

3 These Bike Wheel Lights That Take The Party With Them Activ Life 2-Tire LED Bike Wheel Lights Amazon $25 See On Amazon Practicing road safety has never looked so cool. These easy-to-install bike lights are waterproof, have over 40 hours of battery life, and are available in 13 colors. A great way to increase both visibility and style, these lights are a great gift for the cyclist in your life — no matter what their age!

4 A Charcuterie Board That’s As Elegant As It Is Versatile Villa Acacia Wooden Cutting Board Amazon $11 See On Amazon This beautifully crafted cutting board is made from premium acacia wood, making it an attractive and durable addition to any kitchen. A functional cutting board and serving tray in one, the hostess in your life can use it to prep and serve anything from cake to charcuterie. As an added bonus, not only is acacia wood gorgeous, it has naturally moisture-resistant properties, making it easy to clean.

5 This Set Of Two Stylish Yet Practical Glass Tea Cups VAHDAM Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Know someone who drinks so much tea that a warm mug in hand is practically part of their outfit? Upgrade their look with this set of glass mugs. The double wall insulates, keeping tea or coffee at the perfect temperature without burning hands, and allows the drinker to enjoy the gorgeous color of their beverage of choice. They’re also microwave and refrigerator safe.

6 A Pack of Aromatherapy Bath Fizzies That Perk You Right Up Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made with real essential oils, this pack of six shower steamers is the perfect gift for your loved one who deserves a little TLC. A luxurious alternative to bath bombs, these tablets dissolve in the shower, using natural fragrances to elevate any bathroom to an at-home spa. Refreshing and calming, stress will melt away as these fizzy discs do.

7 This Bewitching Heat-Resistant Spoon Holder OTOTO Agatha Spoon Holder for Stove Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re brewing a love potion or simply preventing overflow on a pot of Nonna’s famous bolognese, bring some magic to the kitchen with this hex-ceptionally cute cooking spoon rest. Made of food-grade silicone, it’s heat-resistant, comes in three different colors, and will hold spoons up off the counter to prevent drips and splatter. It’s the perfect utensil for the witch in your life.

8 A Portable Desktop Tiki Toss Ring Game Tiki Toss Ring Toss Game Amazon $44 See On Amazon This portable version of the popular ring toss game comes fully assembled, so there is no need to drill into a wall or ceiling to set it up. It sits on any flat surface, making it great for a cubicle at work, a college dormitory desk, or instigating friendly rivalry at your favorite bar.

9 This Chic Toiletry Bag That Makes A Fashion Statement CHANDELLI Makeup Travel Bag & Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your jet-setting friend will love keeping their essentials organized in this stylish yet sturdy travel bag. With three beautiful colors to choose from, the gold accents make it look more like a tasteful purse than a toiletry kit. Waterproof and easy to clean, this hanging bag has clear pockets to make staying organized and getting through airport security a breeze.

10 These Drop-Resistant Flashlights That Create A Powerful Beam of Light GearLight TAC LED Flashlight (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Small but mighty, this set of two compact tactical flashlights packs a punch. Capable of lighting up a backyard, these flashlights are great to have on hand for camping, power outages, or roadside emergencies. Made of military-grade aluminum, each flashlight is water-resistant and extremely durable, making them excellent for all weather conditions. The set comes with belt clips and lanyards, so you don’t have to worry about dropping and losing them in the dark.

11 A Set Of Whiskey Stones That Raise The Bar At Happy Hour Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (6-Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from natural, polished granite, this set of whiskey stones includes six reusable ice cubes that won’t melt —meaning they can chill a drink without watering it down. Available in four different colors, they come in a beautiful wooden tray for easy organization and simple transfer from the freezer to the bar.

12 This Spill-Proof Wine Bottle With Matching Tumblers Wine Chiller Gift Set (3-Pieces) Amazon $31 See On Amazon Give the oenophile in your life the ability to enjoy a bottle of their favorite wine anytime, anywhere, with this spill-proof three-piece wine chiller gift set. Made of double-wall insulated premium stainless steel, both the bottle and the tumblers are eco-friendly and durable, keeping wine at your desired temperature for up to 24 hours.

13 A Kit That Grows Cocktail-Enhancing Herbs Plant Theatre Cocktail Herb Growing Kit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Perfect for the green-thumbed cocktail aficionado in your life, this cocktail herb growing kit has everything required to start a mini indoor herb garden. The set includes pots, peat, seeds, and easy-to-follow instructions, so your friend will elevate their mixology skills to the next level with an assortment of herbs that will provide flavor and garnishes to their favorite drinks.

14 An Easy Interactive Art Piece Discovering DIY Hand Casting Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon Create memories and fine art at the same time with this easy-to-use personalized art project. A great gift for those who appreciate a personal touch (literally) this DIY plaster mold kit comes with everything you need: powders, paint, detailing tools, a bucket, and instructions to make a beautiful plaster mold of a loved one's hands.

15 A Personalized Poster Of How The Stars Aligned Bigicraft Customizable Star Map Poster Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sometimes it seems as though the stars align to make something wonderful happen. Commemorate those special moments quite literally with a personalized star map of the date they occurred. Anniversaries, birthdays, and any other celebratory milestone make for a beautiful and personalized art piece.

16 A Meaningful Conversation-Starting Card Game Life Sutra: Couple Connect Amazon $30 See On Amazon Employing techniques utilized in marriage counseling, this communication game contains 200 cards, each printed with a different conversation prompt. Designed to help build trust and intimacy between partners, this game is perfect for couples and may just prove to be the secret to reigniting romance or simply strengthening communication in a relationship.

17 This Deluxe Bathtub Caddy That Adjusts To Fit Any Standard Tub LOVERY Bamboo Bathtub Tray Gift Set with Bath Bombs Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give the gift of relaxation with this water-resistant bamboo bathtub tray gift set. The tray expands to fit any size tub and has places to hold a tablet or book, wine glass, and a phone. It comes with a gift box that includes nine scented bath fizzies, shower gel, shampoo, and bubble bath — everything needed for the ultimate indulgent bath time experience.

18 This Paws-itively Adorable Color-Changing Mug InFLOATables Color-Changing Cat Mug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Durable and hand-crafted, this 12-ounce mug is purr-fect for any cat lover. Pour in a hot beverage and watch as the feline magically changes color from black to a starry pink cosmos design. Hand-crafted, its design cleverly uses the cat’s tail to function as the mug’s handle.

19 This Beautiful and Delicious Grow-Your-Own Garnish Kit GARDEN REPUBLIC · Edible Flowers Indoor Garden Seed Starter Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon They say we eat with our eyes first — and what could be more beautiful (and delicious) than edible flowers? This easy-to-use starter kit contains everything needed to grow colorful garnishes at home — no green thumb required.

20 These Elegant Whiskey Glasses With Diamond Patterns Throughout Mixology & Craft Whiskey Glass Gift Set (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Diamond-patterned detail around the bottom of these beautiful lowball glasses catches the light and makes them sparkle, adding a touch of elegance to any home bar. Built to last, the weight of these glasses lends itself to quality — and with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, you can’t go wrong getting a set of these for the Scotch-lover in your life.

21 This Spacey Set Of Kitchen Knives That Are Out Of This World CHEF'S VISION Cosmos Kitchen Knife Set (6-Pieces) Amazon $60 See On Amazon The constellations and galaxies adorning these cosmos kitchen knives are not only gorgeous, but they’re also practical; the beautiful images on each blade act as a highly durable nonstick coating, making cutting and slicing much easier. Each knife is made of high-quality stainless steel and honed to razor sharpness. The set even comes with a handy “guide to the cosmos” booklet explaining the image on each blade.

22 A Luxurious Box Of Fair Trade Tea VAHDAM Assorted Tea Gift Sets (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon This delicious assortment of loose-leaf tea is fair-trade and comes gorgeously presented in a variety of six gold tin caddies. A perfect gift for the tea-lover in your life, one reviewer wrote “So, I got this for my mom [....] A week after I sent the gift - I get a glowing review. “These teas are AMAZING!! They are SO delicious and fresh, and I NEED MORE!’”

23 This Universal Bike Phone Mount That Keeps Devices Secure Roam Bike Phone Mount Amazon $17 See On Amazon With 360-degree rotation, this bike phone mount allows for a clear view of the phone screen at whatever angle is needed while riding. A silicone net and adjustable clamp create six points of contact, safely securing any device up to 3.5 inches to most handlebars. It is made with material that won’t crack even in extreme weather conditions and protects over bumpy terrain — perfect for the outdoorsy person in your life.

24 A Strong Dashboard Phone Mount That Stays Put Mongoora Air Vent Phone Mount Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon This handy phone mount secures any smartphone device to a car’s dashboard by clipping right into the air vent. With four powerful magnets for a strong grip, it’s easy to use single-handedly so one hand can always remain on the steering wheel (safety first, amirite?). Full 360-degree rotation allows for the perfect viewing angle, making this an excellent gift for any driver who is absolutely lost without Google Maps.

25 The Bib That Prevents Beard Trimmings From Clogging Up Your Sink Beard King Beard Bib Apron Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep the bathroom vanity clean of stray hair trimmings with this handy bib that suction cups right onto the mirror. This simple but genius product is one size fits all and saves time on cleanup by making for easy disposal of clippings. Featuring a built-in table for clippers and other grooming tools, it’s perfect for anyone who routinely grooms their facial hair. It even has a little travel bag for when they need to groom on the go.

26 A Lightweight Beard Straightener That Reduces Frizz Arkam Beard Straightener Amazon $13 See On Amazon No matter if whiskers are thin and fine or thick and curly, this beard straightener heats up to three different heat levels to match all hair types. With a 360-degree swivel cord to prevent getting tangled, it comes with a comb and travel bag. It has an easy-to-use one-touch heat adjustment that helps reduce frizz.

27 This Portable Hanger That Holds Up To 5 Pounds Hangorize HANGAROO Travel Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Gift the globetrotter in your life the convenience of these compact travel hangers, allowing them to hang up a jacket or bag no matter where they are. These hooks are small, lightweight, and hold up to 5 pounds, easily clipping right onto the label of a blazer or bag strap.

28 The Runaway Alarm Clock That Makes Hitting Snooze Impossible CLOCKY Alarm Clock Amazon $38 See On Amazon There’s no oversleeping with this runaway alarm clock. Annoying in all the right ways, this little gadget is loud enough to rouse even the heaviest of sleepers. Clocky lights up, jumps off the bedside table (it can survive a leap to the floor from up to 3 feet high), and runs away, forcing you to chase it to turn off the alarm. Designed at MIT, there is no casual swatting of the snooze button here.

29 These Quality Blank Canvases That Are Ready To Use Artlicious Canvases for Painting (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether they are novices or experts, you can inspire creativity in the artist in your life with this value pack of white canvas boards. Made of quality acid-free cotton panels, every canvas comes pre-primed so it’s ready to be used. Whatever medium they choose, be it watercolor, acrylic, or oils, these canvases are suitable for all types of paint.

30 This Foot Treatment That’s As Easy As Putting On A Pair Of Booties Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Treat your loved one to an at-home pedicure with this exfoliating foot mask. Easy to use and boasting natural ingredients, this treatment repairs cracked feet by helping to slough away dead skin buildup, leaving feet supple, soft, and buttery-smooth.

31 These Packets That Make A Wood-Burning Fire Magical Magical Flames Color Fire Packets (12-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon For a gift that’s truly lit, your loved one will feel like a sorcerer with these color fire packets that turn any wood-burning fire into a colorful rainbow of flames. Easy and safe to use both inside and outdoors, simply add a couple of packets to the logs to make a camping trip magical, or turn a cozy indoor fireplace into a vibrant and eye-catching display.

32 This Dishwasher-Safe Pizza Cutter That Is Multi-Purpose Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter Amazon $14 See On Amazon With over 10,000 reviews and a whopping 4.7-star rating, this super-sharp pizza cutter is a winner. Machine washable, with a holster that keeps the stainless steel blade (and any questing fingers) safe when not in use, this cutter can also be used on veggies, herbs, and even sweet baked goods like brownies.

33 A Wristband That Keeps Nuts And Bolts Exactly Where You Need Them RAK Magnetic Wristband for Holding Screws Amazon $11 See On Amazon Great for the handyperson or DIY-er in your life, this magnetic wristband ensures they’ll never lose a loose screw or nail again. Powerful magnets are embedded in a one-size-fits-most adjustable strap that’s constructed from breathable mesh, making it durable yet comfortable to wear.

34 This Portable Game That’s Fun For The Whole Family Giggle N Go Polish Horseshoes Yard Game Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only is this outdoor yard game easy to transport, but it also has simple rules that kids of all ages (adults too!) can understand and enjoy. Durable and with wide bases that make it suitable for any surface — be it sand, grass, or concrete — this game can be played anywhere. It’s easy to set up and break down and a travel bag is included that makes it great for gaming on-the-go.

35 These Gold Under-Eye Masks That Promote Smoother Skin DERMORA Under Eye Mask Patches (20-Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A fantastic stocking stuffer for anyone into self-care, these under-eye masks come in travel-sized packs that are great for on-the-go self-cafe. Suitable for all skin types, this luxurious product de-puffs, make you feel well-rested, and boasts over 17,000 five-star ratings.

36 An Electric Lighter That Is Equal To Over 300 Disposable Lighters Power Practical Candle Rechargeable Electric Lighter Amazon $25 See On Amazon Never run out of lighter fluid again with this USB rechargeable electric candle lighter. Its long neck makes it perfect for getting into hard-to-reach places like pilot lights, kindling under fire, and burned-down candle wicks. The electric plasma arc is flameless, making it windproof, and as a bonus, this tool will make the wielder feel like a sci-fi wizard.

37 A Gardening Kit With Everything You Need To Grow Bonsai Trees Plant Theatre Bonsai Tree Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Know any plant lovers who could use a little more zen in their life? This bonsai tree kit might be just what they need. While recommended for intermediate gardeners, this kit has simple-to-follow instructions that even beginners will understand well, plus it includes everything needed to grow up to three different types of bonsai.

38 This Versatile Round-Bottom Frying Pan Willow & Everett Wok Pan Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from stainless steel, this round-bottomed pan was inspired by traditional Chinese woks. This 13-inch pan heats quickly and evenly and is able to handle temperatures of up to 500 degrees. Versatile and dishwasher- and oven-safe, it weighs only 4 pounds and comes with a domed cover lid and ergonomic spatula.

39 An Italian-Crafted Glass Decanter and Whiskey Set That Catches The Light Paksh Novelty Italian Crafted Glass Decanter & Glasses Set (7-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This beautiful glassware decanter and tumbler set has a timeless design and will make any beverage look good. It comes with an ornately embellished stopper and features light-catching facets that make these high-quality glasses sparkle. This set is lead-free, dishwasher-safe, and as functional as it is elegantly gorgeous.

40 A Gin-Making Kit With Endless Flavor Combinations Sandy Leaf Farm Gin Making Kit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Great for beginners and master mixologists alike, this gin-making kit comes with everything needed to make up to 10 bottles of all different flavors of gin, like “chocolate orange.”

41 This Illustrated Yoga Mat That’s Great For Hot Yoga NewMe Fitness Yoga Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Help your friend stick to their New Year’s Resolution fitness goals with this lightweight and durable yoga mat. The mat’s grippy, non-slip surface is illustrated with 70 different poses, so your favorite yogi can correct their form without cricking their neck to check on what the instructor is doing. Made of moisture-wicking material, it’s available in nine different colors and is easy to wipe clean when they work up a sweat.

42 These Stainless Steel Bowls That Seamlessly Nest Together FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These stainless steel mixing bowls have a stunning mirror finish, making them not only useful but also a beautiful addition to any kitchen. Lightweight and shatterproof, they are stain and odor-resistant, meaning they can be used to mix, prep, and serve a wide range of foods without being affected permanently by their contents. This set of six bowls is safe in the freezer and dishwasher and features a size for every task, plus they nest together for easy, space-saving storage.

43 A Set Of Sheets That Is Luxuriously Lightweight Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6-Piece) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give the gift of a great night’s sleep. Brushed microfiber makes this sheet set ultra-soft and machine washable. Available in seven stylish and fade-resistant colors, each set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases. These linens are moisture-resistant, breathable, and designed to keep sleepers warm in the winter and cool in the heat of summer.

44 A Powerful Mini Vacuum Cleaner For Your Car ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon As powerful as it is practical, this little vacuum cleaner weighs in at just under 2.5 pounds. Don’t let its compact form fool you — it will slurp up everything from embedded dog hair to beach sand. With attachments for fine detailing and a washable filter, this teeny vacuum plugs right into a 12v aux outlet. With a 16ft power cord, the motorhead you gift it to will be able to reach all those hard-to-get places.

45 A Cocktail Set That Shakes Things Up Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand Amazon $33 See On Amazon With 20 classic cocktail recipe cards and all the essential tools to become an expert, this bartender kit is perfect for the aspiring mixologist in your life. Containing an 18-ounce shaker, Hawthorne strainer, double jigger, ice tongs, bottle opener, and mixing spoon, not to mention a beautiful stand to hold it all, this kit is sturdy, stylish, and leakproof.

46 This Set Of Moisturizing Lotions That Calm Via Aromatherapy Lovery Whipped Body Butter Scented Body Lotion Set Amazon $39 See On Amazon This beautifully packaged set of assorted body butters hydrates and nourishes dry skin, leaving it soft and supple. Made with Shea butter, vitamin E, and jojoba oil, these lotions are scented with essential oils, providing six delicious fragrances and moisturizing without feeling greasy.

47 A Jar Opener That Tackles Stuck Lids With Ease EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $23 See On Amazon Never struggle to pry open a stuck jar lid again! This under-cabinet-mounted jar opener opens lids of all sizes and takes up no storage space. Installation is easy with simple adhesive backing and a few screws.

48 A Bottle Of Conditioner That Tones Brassy Colors BOLD UNIQ Purple Conditioner Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give the blonde in your life salon-quality, silky tresses, with this cruelty-free, PETA-approved purple hair conditioner. Its hydrating formula is rich with ethically-sourced ingredients that soothe hair follicles and reduce split ends, while also neutralizing yellow or brassy hues.

49 This Milk Frother For Delish Latte Drinks At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $12 See On Amazon This stylish milk frother is incredibly versatile: not only can it make a silky milky foam that rivals the local barista, but it can also be used for protein shakes, salad dressings, and even whisking eggs. It rests in a sleek yet sturdy stainless steel stand and is easy to use, with a beautiful ergonomic silicone handle and a powerful motor.