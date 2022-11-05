Think Cute Shoes Can't Be Comfy? These Cult-Favorite Pairs On Amazon Will Prove You Wrong

Shoes typically fall into one of two categories: trendy and cute or practical and comfortable. It can’t possibly be true that some shoes are both fashionable and feel good on your feet — right? Wrong, plenty of options that are stylish yet functional exist on Amazon.

Shoes that you typically wouldn’t dream of wearing for more than an hour (like these Chelsea boots that are secretly super durable rain boots) are being raved about by reviewers for their cushioned soles and chic designs.

Some, like these rubber boots, even have faux fur lining to add extreme warmth to their list of superpowers. And you probably won’t believe how many pairs of cute yet comfy ballet flats I’ve included. You’ll see some made of a breathable knit and even one pair with almost 60,000 reviews. So scroll on so you never have to give up comfort for style ever again.

1 These Slip-On Walking Shoes With Extra Thick Soles STQ Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort when it comes to these walking shoes. Their flexibility and lightweight materials will make you feel as though you’re walking on a cloud — and you almost are since the removable insole is made of memory foam. You’ll get the arch support you need from that thick sole and will be able to put them on in seconds thanks to the foldable back. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available styles: 9

2 These Lace-Up Loafers With A Breathable Cotton Canvas Upper Hey Dude Loafers Amazon $41 See On Amazon If you for some reason have the idea that loafers can be boring, this pair will change that. Their elastic laces make them even easier to slip into and don’t even have to be tied. They’ll stay perfectly in place while knotted at the sides for an effortless kind of look. Meanwhile inside, you’ll be walking on memory foam that actually molds to your foot for a custom fit. The upper material is 100% cotton, so they can be thrown right in the wash when it’s time for a refresh. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available styles: 16

3 A Pair Of Glam Slip-On Sneakers Made Of Soft Mesh Knit LUCKY STEP Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These mesh knit sneakers are the perfect pair to grab on a hot day. The ventilated fabric allows your feet to breathe, bringing even more comfort and preventing any built-up odor. The memory foam insole also plays a great part in their ability to be worn all day. You’ll feel as though you’re walking on a sturdy cloud, thanks to the non-slip texture on the bottom of the cool clear soles. If you aren’t a fan of the fabulous gold chain that runs across the front of many of the models, there are also options with laces. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 30

4 This Vintage-Looking Pair Of Faux Leather Oxfords With A Cute Heel Odema PU Leather Oxfords Amazon $33 See On Amazon These faux leather oxfords are as timeless as it gets. The carvings, perforations, and tight-knit laces give them that class brogue look that can still be modernized by pairing it with your favorite jeans or maxi skirt. The chunky heel and durable rubber sole make them easy to walk in, no matter the weather. They’re available in a few colorblock and Mary Jane style options. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

Available styles: 11

5 These Breathable Tennis Shoes With A Sturdy Toe Cap To Prevent Injuries INZCOU Lightweight Running Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon You won’t be weighed down by the lightweight woven fabric of these running shoes, but your ankles will still get the support they need from the dense cushioning and elongated back of the shoe. Made with a bit of elasticity, the mesh will expand and move with the feet for more airflow and free movement. And best of all, the non-slip sole flows into an anti-collision toe cap that’ll keep you protected during any short stops or falls. Available sizes: 5.5— 13.5

Available styles: 23

6 A Pair Of Cushioned Slides That Give You Nearly 2 Inches In Height Cushionaire Recovery Cloud Slides Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made completely out of soft, waterproof rubber, these slides can be worn both indoors and outdoors. The outsole is made with ridges that make it non-slip while the insole is cushioned and slightly textured for your comfort. The molded footbed raises at the sides to prevent your foot from slipping out and raises you 1.75 inches off the ground to give you an extra bit of height and protection from any mess on the floor. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 22

7 A Pair Of Classic Leather Sneakers With Visible Stitching Reebok Princess Sneaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon Any outfit will be taken up a notch when you complete the outfit with these leather sneakers. The classic design pairs with just about anything and comes in a ton of different styles. Inside, your foot will be comforted by the foam-padded sockliner and terry lining. And the high-abrasion rubber soles can handle quite a bit of walking. Available sizes: 4 — 13

Available styles: 32

8 A Pair Of Pointed Ballet Flats Made Of A Soft Knit Katliu Knit Pointed Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Coming in some fun patterns like polka dots and a zebra print, these knit ballet flats are sure to stand out. While their design will certainly add some fun to your outfit, their neutral color options can be worn anywhere, even work, without clashing. Plus, the pointed toe will bring a touch of sophistication to any outfit. The flexible knit fabric give your feet some air, while the memory foam insoles give them a great cushion to walk around all day in. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 8

9 These Lightweight Sneakers With A Lot Of Texture Feethit Breathable Walking Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon For the days when you barely have any time to think before you run out the door, these sneakers will be on the ones you want to slip into. Their shock-absorbing sole and comfy interior lining will keep pressure off your legs and back when walking for a long time. And while they do come in some pretty colors, the best part is actually all the ribbing and patterns that are built into the upper mesh fabric. They’ll add texture and style to even the simplest looks. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 11

10 These Platform Slides With A Stretchy Knit Upper CUSHIONAIRE Knit Platform Sandal with Memory Foam Amazon $40 See On Amazon The 2-inch height on these platform slides take them from just being something you can run errands in to a shoe that you’ll want to show off. The outsole is made of durable rubber, and the band on top is a soft knit that will perfectly hug your feet. The memory sole insole will make the ground feel like butter so you’re not in any pain after a long day. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 2

11 These Classic Crocs That You’re Seeing *Everywhere* Crocs Classic Clogs Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you think you’re seeing Crocs clogs everywhere these days, that’s because you are. So, what’s the hype? Made of a lightweight resin material, these shoes have a surprising amount of arch support for days when you’ll be on your feet a lot. Plus, they have airy ventilation holes on top that keep you cool and comfortable. The adjustable strap on the back also adds optional support, so you can wear these and walk for miles and miles. Available sizes: 4 — 19

Available styles: 39

12 These Oxford Sneakers With Faux Leather Detailing Lugz Clipper Sneaker Amzon $35 See On Amazon The beautifully simple design of these sneakers make them easy to match to any outfit. You can go with a solid color for something that won’t disrupt the rest of your look or go with a funky option with paint-splattered soles to have the attention go straight to your shoes. The breathable canvas body is only interrupted by bits of faux leather lining the tongue and heel. Meanwhile, the durable rubber bottom has excellent traction. Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

Available styles: 22

13 A Pair Of Flexible Ballet Flats That Are Made Of Stretchy Knit Fabric Frank Mully Pointed Toe Knit Ballet Flat Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you look closely, you can see how many dimensions there are to the gorgeous fabric of these knit ballet shoes. The upper is actually made of a stretchy knit fabric, which is what gives them their almost checkered design. It also features subtle perforations that create a breathable, moisture-wicking surface that’ll keep feet dry and comfy. The pointed toe is balanced out by the round hem of the fabric so they can be casual yet structured at the same time. When it’s time for a cleaning, just throw them in the wash. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 44

14 These Ergonomic Sneakers With A Hidden Wedge Heel Athlefit Wedge Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These wedged sneakers will give you over 3 inches in height while still remaining as comfortable as a flat pair. Because of the curve of the shaft, your foot will be positioned at a more natural slope, making them easier to walk around in for long periods of time. The rubber sole is slip-resistant, so you’ll be ready for any weather. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available styles: 11

15 These Ballet Flats With Crisscross Ankle Straps For Style & Support Jessica Simpson Mandayss Ballet Flat Amazon $39 See On Amazon The crisscross ankle straps on these ballet flats will not only make you look like an actual dancer, but they’ll give your ankles support while walking on any slippery floors. Any ballet flat lover knows that your feet tend to pop out when you walk in them for enough time but these straps prevent that from happening so you don’t have to worry about any falls. The memory foam footbed also creates a comfortable cocoon for your feet to rest in. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 7

16 This Pair Of Chelsea Boots With A Comfortable Chunky Heel DREAM PAIRS Ankle Booties Amazon $38 See On Amazon The 3-inch heel on these Chelsea boots will feel like nothing to walk in thanks to the chunky size and sturdy sole. Meanwhile, the soft suede body of the shoe will be a great finishing touch to any cozy outfit. You can pair them with a dress or slip the slim top openings (approximately 10.5 inches around the ankle) under a pair of leather pants for a night out. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 7

17 These Breathable Canvas Sneaker That Make Any Outfit Effortlessly Cool ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Coming in over two dozen different colors and patterns, it won’t be surprising if you want to grab more than one pair of these canvas sneakers. The contrasting exposed stitching and stripe on the sole give them a classic look that can truly be worn with anything. Throw them on with a dress to make it more daytime appropriate or your style simple with some jeans and a tee. The soft material and airy grommets are breathable for long lasting comfort and and easy to wash. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 26

18 These Casual Canvas Ballet Flats With Memory Foam Footbeds Skechers Bobs Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon With a cute casual style that works just as well with swing dresses as it does with jeans and a hoodie, these ballet flats are beyond comfy. Their main comfort comes from the supportive memory foam insole, but the canvas top also makes these extra breathable. The entire design is easy to slip on, making these a great choice for everyday wear. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 28

19 This Pair Of Shockingly Comfy Platform Loafers With Gorgeous Chains TINSTREE Platform Loafers Amazon $60 See On Amazon These loafers have a touch of the old-school with the high platform and a touch of the modern with the oversized gold chain running across the front, which gives them a total preppy-meets-goth look. The bottom ridges on the 2.55-inch platform create a bouncy and non-slip surface, and the insoles are super soft. They come in a bunch of unique colors and finishes so you can decide if you want a matte or shiny look. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 17

20 These Running Sneakers With Eye-Catching Crisscross Soles UMYOGO Non Slip Running Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon These running shoes are really like no other. The durable rubber that makes up the outsole has open diamond construction that gives the shoe some bounce. The airy design is a great help on days where you will be constantly moving. Plus, the knit upper will let your feet breathe as you do. The shoe comes in many fun styles, including some camp options and others with eye-catching neon soles. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available styles: 20

21 A Pair Of Soft Leather Boat Shoes With A Wear-Proof Sole VenusCelia Walking Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 13,000 five-star reviews, these boat shoes are a no-brainer. The leather upper is buttery smooth and shaped in a moccasin style, complete with some exposed and raised stitching. While they may fit securely, the leather still allows your foot to breathe, making them perfect for any season. And that’s especially due to the wear-resistant, massaging rubber bottom with anti-skid bumps. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available styles: 61

22 These Platform Canvas Sneakers With An Anti-Skid Sole Adokoo Platform Tennis Shoes Amazon $25 See On Amazon For an effortlessly cool addition to your simple jeans and T-shirt, throw on these platform canvas shoes. The breathable fabric in addition to the soft insole will have your feet feeling cozy all day so you can continue about your day without worrying about any blisters. The sole is made of smooth rubber with similar anti-skid texture on the front as the bottom sole has. This minimizes the visibility of any scuffs to keep them looking brand new. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 5

23 These Affordable Ballet Flats With Over 36,000 Five-Star Reviews Amazon Essentials Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon With nearly three dozen different colors and patterns (including some metallics and animals prints), it’s clear why over 36,000 customers left these ballet flats five-star reviews. Customers love their versatility, affordability, and comfort. The soft faux leather is made with just the right amount of elasticity around the topline which makes them hug your feet so you won’t slip out during the day. Plus, the rounded toe keeps things a bit more casual so they can be worn to the park just as much as they can be worn to the office. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available styles: 35

24 These Cotton Canvas Sneakers With Distressed Edges Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneakers Amazon $27 See On Amazon For a shoe that matches the casual feel of your sweatsuit or dad jeans, these canvas sneakers are the pair to grab. Their distressed edges add just a bit of grunge, and the elastic bands scream laidback. You’ll look like you just rolled out of bed looking this cool — and it’ll be true. Slide them on and you’ll see that their flexible sole makes them just as comfortable as they are stylish. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 3

25 This Pair Of Chic Ballet Flats That Come In Suede & Leather CIOR Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon The slight heel on these ballet flats adds just .15 inches of height but also a world of difference. They bring a touch of elegance that can complete a work outfit as much as a pair of pumps can. And it doesn’t hurt that their padded insole is only interrupted by a piece of perforated sponge that brings breathability and arch support to the shoe so that your feet don’t overheat. They come in faux leather and suede options for plenty of style. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

Available styles: 33

26 These Rubber Chelsea Boots That Are Perfect For A Rainy Day Chooka Waterproof Plush Chelsea Bootie Amazon $37 See On Amazon Rain boots don’t have to be as big and chunky as you may think. These Chelsea boots with a rubber sole are completely waterproof and won’t completely disrupt the outfit you were excited to wear. Their minimalist design with flow perfectly with anything while focusing on keeping you dry. The plush furry lining is moisture-absorbent as well so even if a few drops get in through the top, your feet will stay warm. And don’t worry about keeping them clean. The rubber outsole has a tread pattern that adds traction and actually self-cleans. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available styles: 5

27 These Backless Mules With A Sophisticated Gold Buckle DREAM PAIRS Flat Mules Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you forget to accessorize in the morning, these mules will do it for you. The chic gold buckle brings just the right amount of shine to a timeless shoe. Their sturdy faux leather material is complemented by their soft padded insoles. Reviewers say that they’re a great choice for those who need a slight wider fit as well. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 4

28 These Stylish Sneakers That Are More Lightweight Than They Appear TIAMOU Running Shoes Amazon $46 See On Amazon With an airy mesh upper that keeps these shoes breathable, these tennis shoes are super lightweight. They have solid arch support, too, which makes them great for running around all day or literally running. They have a rubber bottom to absorb shock and keep you from slipping, and they come in tons of cool colorways that’ll pop with any outfit. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available styles: 17

29 These Rockstar-Worthy Chelsea Boots That Are Made Of Faux Leather Soda PIONEER Lug Sole Boot Amazon $30 See On Amazon The style is in the details with these Chelsea boots. Their 2-inch chunky heels flares ever so slightly to extend past the heel as does the 1-inch platform in the front. Both ends are also shaped by their deep ridges that will demand attention no matter what outfit they’re paired with. The loop on the back and stretchy side panels makes it super easy to slip into them. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 6

30 These Chunky Vegan Leather Sneakers That Are Monochromatic ILLUDE Women's Platform Lace up Sneaker Amazon $38 See On Amazon These chunky sneakers somehow manage to be tough and cute at the same time, giving you a look of great confidence (and great height). The 2-inch platform is made of a strong rubber that provides arch support and is lined with a cushioned footbed. Each style is completely monochromatic except for a shiny black and metallic silver options that both have classic white soles. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available styles: 6

31 These Water-Resistant Hiking Boots With Durable Braided Laces Mi Shan Sha Hiking Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon These hiking boots will keep you looking good even when you’re in the middle of the mountains. They come in a cozy faux suede and durable vegan leather, both of which are made with soft back collar so that they’re easy to slip on and off. Their water-resistant materials also prevent soggy socks. And their laces are just as durable; braided to be extra strong, they’ll withstand the weather just as well and won’t wear away no matter how many times they’re retied. The soft padded interior lining will also help keep your feet toasty and comfy. Available sizes: 6.5 — 14

Available styles: 16

32 A Pair Of Mesh Walking Shoes That Fit As Snug As Socks TIOSEBON Casual Mesh Sneakers Amazon $43 See On Amazon The sturdy elastic keep these slip-on sneakers snug on your fit without having to constantly retie any laces. They’re also made of a soft and lightweight knit that’s not only comfortable to walk around in all day but easy to travel with as well. They’re lightweight and flexible, which is as great for your feet as it is for a suitcase. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available styles: 37