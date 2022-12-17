Think Gifts Under $25 Can't Be Amazing? These 50 Gifts On Amazon Will Prove You Wrong

These nonstick silicone baking mats are one of those inexpensive kitchen tools that are a total game-changer. Over 8,000 shoppers give them five stars, so you know your friend who never misses an episode of The Great British Baking Show will appreciate them — and you might even get an endless supply of perfectly-baked cookies in return. Not only do they allow for even heat distribution, they eliminate the need for additional oil or butter and best of all, there’s no need to scrub dirty pans with burnt-on messes; these can go right in the dishwasher.