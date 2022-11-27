Think Loose-Fitting Clothing Can't Be Sexy? These Popular Pieces On Amazon Will Prove You Wrong

One of the most important factors when considering a clothing purchase is that it fits comfortably. While many are willing to make the odd trade-off here or there for items that look amazing but feel a bit constricting, most of the time, people are looking for clothes that feel easy to go about their daily lives in. Often, that means loose-fitting clothes. Unfortunately, some loose-fitting clothes have unfairly earned a less-than-stellar reputation as baggy loungewear. But in truth, loose clothing can be trendy, elevated, and yes, even alluring.

If you’re in the market for silky smooth billowy dresses and skirts you’ll want to keep touching, knitwear with daring necklines, and plenty of shoulder-baring blouses, look no further than this list of popular items that are both seductive and comfortable.

1 This Flowy Tunic With A Sheer Lace Top Chvity Asymmetric Short Sleeve Tunic Amazon $24 See On Amazon Give your going-out top collection a revamp with this short sleeve tunic. This cute top features a deep V-neck bust attached to a boat neck top, covered in alluring floral lace. There’s plenty of room through the bodice, thanks to a flowing, asymmetrical high-low cut hem. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 11

2 A Casual Graphic Tee With A Lot Of Attitude Karlywindow Mesh V Neck Graphic Tee Amazon $23 See On Amazon Even casual, grungy looks can pack intrigue, and this mesh graphic tee proves it. Made from a poly-spandex blend, this loose top features the slightest bit of stretch and boasts a plunging V-shaped panel covered in sheer mesh. Rock your favorite tank or a statement bra underneath for a little extra oomph. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

3 The Silkiest Nighty For A Cozy Night In Ekouaer Satin Button-Down Nightgown Amazon $30 See On Amazon This loose-fitting nightgown is made from silky smooth satin and feels oh-so inviting to the touch. Its relaxed fit is enhanced by details like the notched slit at the thigh and the V-shaped neckline. The asymmetrical hemline is longer in the back for a hint of extra coverage. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 27

4 This Knit Sweater With Blousy Lace Sleeves ZCSIA Lace Long Sleeve Pullover Amazon $36 See On Amazon This long sleeve pullover has tons of eye-grabbing details, like a stretchy cinched waistband at the hem and a deep V-neckline. It has loose, bell sleeves that taper at the wrist with a stretchy cuff. You get a glimpse of skin beneath the sheer, lacy sleeves that’s enticing while still feeling demure. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

5 A Satiny Midi Skirt With A Daring Slit SheIn Asymmetrical Ruched Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Rock plenty of thigh in this asymmetrical skirt. Made from polyester satin, this skirt features stylish ruching that gathers at the top side to reveal a high slit. It’s got a pull-on closure and side zipper and has garnered lots of positive reviews like this one: “I bought this to wear as a coverup for a pool party and I got TONS of compliments!” Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 20

6 The Duster That Gives Off Confident, Regal Vibes IN'VOLAND Lightweight Long Duster Amazon $24 See On Amazon A long top can make you feel like royalty wrapped up in a robe, and this long duster is no exception. Made from a rayon-spandex blend, it’s got plenty of room and stretch so you can feel comfortable and stylish at the same time. It features an open-front closure and an asymmetrical hem. Available sizes: 0x — 5X

Available colors: 31

7 A Chic Jumpsuit With A Striking Silhouette Happy Sailed Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This belted jumpsuit is sure to make you feel confident and stylish with its on-trend wide legs and sweet bow belt detailing. The high waist and blousy T-shirt top make it comfortable, too. For just a hint of skin, the back features a keyhole button loop closure as well. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

8 This Sensual Cami With A Draped Front Miessial Satin Camisole Amazon $17 See On Amazon Level up from your typical tanks with this satin camisole. It features a draped neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps that tie at the top to give you a perfect fit. For a little extra oomph, the sides have adjustable ruching that allows you to convert it to a cropped length. Available sizes: 4 — 14

Available colors: 16

9 The Flirty, Slouchy Sweater That Feels Super Cozy ZCSIA Cross Front Pullover Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you think a slouchy top can’t be fiery, you haven’t seen this off-the-shoulder sweater. Featuring a cross-front design and a cropped length, this sweater shows plenty of skin but is also soft thanks to the knit fabric. The loose bell sleeves add just a touch of breathability and effortlessness. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

10 This Cami With A Dressed Up Neckline Romwe Criss Cross V Neck Cami Amazon $19 See On Amazon This V-neck cami has plenty of wow factor, including the plunging neck lined with delicate sheer lace. To give it even more visual impact, this top features a criss-cross overlay atop the bust. It’s loose fitting throughout the bodice for comfort and can be easily tucked into high-waisted pants. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

Available colors: 17

11 A Low Cut Tunic That’s Soft & Roomy IN'VOLAND Plus Size Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon This wrap blouse that’s fit for everyday wear will still garner plenty of attention. Made from a stretchy spandex blend, this top has loose, batwing sleeves that allow for easy movement and a deep plunge neckline accentuated by the wrap front bodice. There’s some cute ruching along the bottom, too. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 32 Plus

Available colors: 30

12 This Cozy Knit Romper With A Whole Lot Of Décolletage Tymidy V Neck Button Down Knitted Romper Amazon $34 See On Amazon This knit romper is made from a cozy knit fabric and features an ultra-low cut neckline complete with collar and tortoise shell buttons. The slightly baggy sleeves with cuffed detailing give it an extra cozy feel. Wear it open or closed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

13 The Stretchy Jumpsuit With Convenient Pockets Happy Sailed Flowy Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Set yourself up for a day of comfort and style in this flowy jumpsuit. It features wide, loose legs that crop just above the ankle and even has pockets for extra convenience. The straps are adjustable to ensure the perfect fit, plus, this romper has a scooped back to show just a hint more skin. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 43

14 A Textured Baby Doll Dress With Statement Sleeves Happy Sailed Flowy Square Neck Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This flowy mini dress is a versatile item that can be dressed up or down. With its square neckline and empire waist, it has a classic, A-line baby doll shape that’s anything but childish. The bell sleeves are a fun, trendy detail highlighted by the chevron textured print that runs throughout the dress. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

15 This Dreamy A-Line Dress With Puffed Sleeves R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon If your vibe is bookish romantic roaming the French countryside a la Beauty & The Beast, this ruffled dress is here for you. Made from a breathable cotton blend, this dress features a ruched elastic bodice for plenty of breathing room, a ruffled top paired with a drawstring, and dainty puffed sleeves. Grab one in tons of colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

16 An Off-The-Shoulder Tunic That’s Totally Effortless Isaac Liev Tunic Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon For an “I tried, but barely” vibe, grab this tunic top with a high-low hem. Its flirty off-the-shoulder asymmetric neckline makes it look alluring, while the blousy fit gives you an effortlessly-pulled-together-without-even-trying vibe. Since it’s made from a spandex blend, it’ll have a slight stretch, too. Available sizes: 17

Available colors: X-Large — 3X-Large

17 This Tiered Mini Dress With Statement Sleeves Amoretu Long Sleeve Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Your wardrobe is begging for this goes-with-anything long-sleeve dress. Featuring an empire waist and a loose skirt with flouncy tiers, this dress goes perfectly with sneakers or heels. The sleeves make quite the impact, as they’re cinched at the elbow, creating a double bell sleeve effect. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

18 The Bra Top That’s Both Alluring & Supportive 32 DEGREES Flowy Bra Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get support and coverage without your bra straps showing with this flowy bra top. It’s made from a four-way stretch fabric and boasts plenty of room through the bodice. The scooped neckline features just a hint of ruching for visual interest, and the straps are adjustable so you can achieve a perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X

19 A Maxi Dress With A Striking Front Slit Milumia Button Up Split Maxi Dress Amazon $43 See On Amazon Grab this button-up maxi dress for special occasions or everyday wear. It’s machine washable and features buttons up the front that reveal a slit up the middle. Paired with a V-neckline, this dress makes an impact, with several different floral patterns from which to choose. As one reviewer gushed, “These dresses are so versatile. When I put them on I immediately could imagine so many places you could wear this dress and it would fit in perfectly.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

20 This Casual Dress That Epitomizes Grab & Go Unbranded Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make fashion simple with this loose T-shirt dress, perfect for when you want to feel put together in a hurry. It features a high crew neck, fitted sleeves, and a super roomy A-line skirt. Because it’s made from a spandex blend, it has a bit of stretch. Better yet? Hidden pockets! Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

21 This Romantic Button-Up Dress In A Sweet Floral Print Milumia Women's Button Up Floral Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This floral dress conjures up romantic garden parties and sunny summer days. It features flowy short sleeves, an attractive V-neck top, and a full row of buttons for a vintage feel. It hits just about at the mid-thigh, making it a mini dress that’s not too mini. Available sizes: TK

Available colors: TK

22 A Flowy Top With Cute Criss-Cross Detailing CARCOS Flora Criss-Cross Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Level up the standard long sleeve T-shirt top with this criss-cross blouse. It’s roomy through the body, almost mimicking an A-line dress, and hits below the hip at the thigh. With slim-fitting three-quarter length sleeves, this top and its strappy criss-cross neckline deserve a spot in your wardrobe. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 16

23 The Wrap-Front Top You’ll Wear Again & Again ALLEGRACE Pleated Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon Feel comfortable while still looking pulled together in this versatile pleated tunic. With an asymmetrical hemline and an alluring V-neckline, this top might be a staple, but it’s anything but basic. The pleats descend from a babydoll waist to give it a roomy but striking look. Available sizes: 1X— 4X

Available colors: 26

24 This Pleated, Wrap Tank That Comes In Lots Of Colors Aokosor Deep V Neck Wrap Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get ready for summer weather with this deep V-neck tank top. Featuring a wrap front with pleating at the hem, this top shows plenty of skin while still feeling loose and comfortable. The adjustable straps reveal a sporty racerback from behind, and you can grab it in lots of colorways. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

25 A Cozy Sweater Dress That Shows Plenty Of Leg Selowin Loose Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon For the ultimate in cozy knitwear, try this sweater dress. Featuring an oversized, cuffed turtleneck, slipping into this dress is just like snuggling up in a cozy blanket. The chunky weave of the knit and its functional pockets add to the cozy detailing, while the mid-thigh length gives it a cheeky appeal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

26 The Sultry Sweater With a Peekaboo Back Sexyshine Criss-Cross Backless Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon Yep, even sweaters can be seductive, and this one-size backless sweater proves it. The most striking feature is the criss-cross back that mimics a knot, revealing both the upper and lower back. It’s made from 100% cotton and boasts a cute cable knit finish with baggy, cuffed sleeves. Available colors: 24

27 A Slouchy Sweater With A Cold Shoulder Dokotoo Off-Shoulder Batwing Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wow a crowd with this batwing sweatshirt. It features a trendy, slouchy fit with an alluring off-the-shoulder neck. The loose, batwing sleeves with a cinched cuff at the wrist add to the effortless look of this cozy piece. An included zipper helps you customize just how much shoulder you want to show. Available sizes: Small – XX-large

Available colors: 18

28 This Casual Wide-Neck Waffle Knit Top Adreamly V-Neck Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add a hint of skin to your loungewear collection with this long sleeve top. Featuring a cozy waffle knit texture, this V-neck top can be worn centered or pulled to one side for an off-the-shoulder look. It’s also scored an impressive 4.3-star rating after over 9,000 reviewers weighed in. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

29 A Slip Dress With Understated Elegance The Drop Ana Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon This simple, timeless slip dress deserves a place in your wardrobe. Made from a silky smooth blend of fabrics that feel irresistibly soft to the touch, this dress features a midi length, a slight V-neck at both the front at the back, and low side slits. The straps are adjustable, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 24

30 The Off-Shoulder Fuzzy Sweater That’s Charming & Playful SySea Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon Pull on this off-the-shoulder sweater for a comfortable, breathable look that’s still enticing. Made from a textured, fuzzy knit, this machine-washable top is just as functional as it is cute. As one reviewer wrote, “I like the way it fits and how it stays in place on my shoulders. It looks nice with anything I wear it with.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

31 This Plunging Top With A Cute Tie Waist Ecrocoo Tiered Bell Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add a touch of flair to your blouse collection with this button-down top. It features fluttery three-quarter sleeves, a deep V-neckline, and a cute tie detail at the waist. The cloth-covered buttons are fastened with loops, giving a pulled-together look to this chiffon top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

32 A Sleek Pencil Dress With A Blousy Top Moyabo Pencil Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon You deserve to feel amazing even in professional office wear, and this pencil dress is just the ticket. It’s made from a cotton-spandex blend to offer a bit of stretch and boasts functional pockets. While the skirt is body skimming, the top offers a bit of slouchy draping, so you can feel sleek but not constricted. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

33 This Crewneck Romper That Feels Like Pajamas PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumper Amazon $33 See On Amazon When you don’t feel like leaving bed but have to, reach for this off-the-shoulder romper. Its crew neck can be stretched over the shoulder or worn centered, and the elastic waist ensures it won’t feel too tight. The cute cuffed ankles invite athletic wear comparisons but pair just as well with heels as they do with sneakers. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

34 The Loungewear Set That Makes Lazing Look Luxurious Fessceruna Loungewear Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $47 See On Amazon Live it up in this three-piece loungewear set that’s as coordinated as it is cute and cozy. It comes in a trendy ribbed material and features a fiery cropped tank with a scoop neckline, drawstring elastic pants, and a calf-skimming duster. Since it’s made with spandex, it also offers a bit of stretch. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

35 A Short & Sweet Sweater Set With Lots Of Cute Details ZESICA Knit Pullover Shorts Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon This matching pullover shorts set comes with a pair of shorts with an adjustable drawstring waist, plus a cute cropped sweater with cuffed bell sleeves for an extra bit of trendy flair. It’s machine washable and has scored an impressive 4.4-star rating after over 9,000 reviewers weighed in. While the top may be loose, the shorts show plenty of leg. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

36 This Simple Cardigan That Goes With Everything Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon This crewneck cardigan is the definition of an essential. With its body-skimming fit that’s not too tight, it can easily be worn for a variety of occasions. Because the buttons extend all the way from the top to the bottom, you can customize just how low you want the neckline to go. It’s even machine washable. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 28

37 The Silky Midi Skirt You Can Dress Up Or Down Keasmto Satin Midi Leopard Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This midi skirt comes in an adventurous leopard print and a satiny finish you’ll want to keep running your hands over. It’s got a straight silhouette with a hem that kicks slightly out at the bottom. Thanks to the elastic waist, it’s got a comfortable fit that won’t dig in. As one reviewer gushed, “I’ve gotten so many compliments and it just arrived yesterday!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3