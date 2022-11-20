Think Sexy Bras & Underwear Can't Be Comfy? These Cult-Favorite Pairs On Amazon Will Prove You Wrong

In theory, I love the idea of wearing lingerie. It makes me feel confident and gives me a naughty little secret when I’m out in public. But here’s what I don’t love about lingerie: how uncomfortable it is. Rough lace, straps that dig, and fabric with zero breathability. No thanks.

But in an effort to have my cake and eat it, too, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite bras and panties that both look — and feel — amazing. This list is filled with pieces made from soft, buttery fabric. These Amazon cult favorites prove that underwear that looks good can be totally comfy, too.

1 These Lace Bralettes With Stretch Modal Fabric Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These padded bandeau bralettes look so good that no one would guess they also happen to be incredibly comfortable. Seriously, nearly 15,000 shoppers give them five stars — they’re that good. Stretchy nylon spandex fabric makes them easy to slip on and off, and the delicate lace accents are so pretty you’ll want to show them off with a low-cut or sheer top. — Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large — Available colors: 15

2 These Hipster Panties With A Cool Butterfly Pattern cauniss Lace Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The front of these low-rise hipster panties features a dainty bow and scalloped waistband for a sweet look, while the back has a sheer butterfly lace design that’s delightfully daring. The smooth and stretchy nylon spandex fabric has a cotton blend lining for increased breathability. — Available sizes: Medium— XX-Large — Available colors: 3

3 These Boyshort Panties With All-Over Lace Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshorts (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instantly upgrade your intimates collection with this set of six lace boyshort panties. The allover lace design adds major intrigue, while the silky nylon spandex fabric moves with your body for all-day comfort. An elastic waistband stays securely in place and hugs snugly for a perfect fit. — Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large — Available colors: 2

4 This Sports Bra With Crisscrossing Strap Details YIANNA Sports Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon This padded workout bra is sporty in the front and a party in the back. Its moisture-wicking polyester spandex fabric feels weightless, and the wide straps with reinforced stitching offer support and durability. The crisscrossing back details create a look that you’ll love showing off at the gym or around town. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 8

5 These Thong Panties That Feel Like You’re Going Commando VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t think thongs can be comfortable? Think again. These low-rise seamless panties feature a nylon blend that feels wonderfully silky and smooth against the skin. The no-show design comes in a variety of options ranging from funky patterns to neutral colors. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 8

6 This Hipster Underwear With Buttery Soft Fabric & A Gorgeous Lace Design Vince Camuto Seamless Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This hipster underwear set is flirty enough for special occasions but comfortable enough for everyday wear. Stretch nylon spandex fabric feels silky against your skin, and the seamless front combined with the all-lace back panel creates a gorgeous juxtaposition. The low-rise fit hits just below the hipbone. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 4

7 These V-Neck Bralettes That Are Versatile Yet Alluring Staples Omisy Padded Seamless Bralettes (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Perfect as a workout bra or cropped yoga top, this V-neck cami bralette is one you’ll reach for over and over again. It’s made from 100% cotton, so it’s lightweight and breathable, with two removable pads at the bust for support and coverage. The ribbed material and double spaghetti straps add stylish touches. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 4

8 These Boyshorts That Are Way Cozier Than They Look YaoKing Lace Boyshorts (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you look at these lacey boyshorts and think that there’s no way they could be comfortable, this review might change your mind: “The thin elastic at the top holds them nicely on my hips, super comfortable & fashionable, breathable.” The spandex blend fabric has surprising stretch, while the all-over lace design adds major intrigue. — Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large — Available colors: 5

9 This Cheeky Underwear Set With Ruched Accents CUTE BYTE Seamless Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon With scalloped lace accents and a flirty ruched detail at the back, these cheeky low-rise undies are anything but basic briefs. They feature a seamless construction for added mobility and comfort, stretchy nylon spandex fabric, soft inner lining, a wide elastic waistband, and a sweet bow at the front. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 2

10 This Sheer Striped Bralette That’s Oh-So-Sensual DKNY Sheer Stripe Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can’t get much sultrier than this sheer bralette from DKNY. The nylon spandex fabric has sheer panels that show a peek-a-boo bit of skin, and ultra-stretchy adjustable straps outline the triangular shapes. The hook-and-eye back closure gives you a great fit. Pair it with matching sheer panties to complete the dramatic look. — Available sizes: Small — Available colors: 1

11 These Mid-Waist Panties With Lace Trim That Come In So Many Colors Warner's No Pinching No Problems Lace Hipster Underwear Amazon $10 See On Amazon The dig-free waistband on these hipster panties means you can wear them during your workday, while running errands, or even to the gym without worrying about them pinching, bunching, or slipping. They feature stretch microfiber fabric, a mid-rise, full-coverage fit, and scalloped details that bring a pop of sweet style. — Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 45

12 These Bikini Briefs That Over 2,400 Shoppers Give 5 Stars LEVAO Lace Bikini Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Shoppers love these sheer lace bikini briefs, and one phrase appears over and over in the reviews: cute and comfy. The delicate sheer floral lace appears along each leg opening, at the back, and on the waistband. The 100% cotton fabric at the crotch is soft and breathable. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 4

13 This Unlined Minimizer Bra With Dainty Floral Lace HSIA Minimizer Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a minimizing bra that still delivers in the style department, this sheer unlined underwire bra is the complete package. It visually minimizes your bust volume instead of physically suppressing it, so you never feel constricted. The underwire design, adjustable straps, and hook-and-eye closure add comfort, support, and customization. — Available sizes: Small — 34 DDD — Available colors: 22

14 These No-Show Hipsters With A Cheeky Fit Knowyou No-Show Strappy Hipsters (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This set of no-show hipster underwear is a must if you’re in the market for underwear that’s cute and comfy without giving VPL aka visible panty lines. The cheeky fit has a higher leg cut and a flirty low hipster rise. Raw-cut edges keep them invisible under clothing and the thick strap details are seriously hot AF. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 6

15 This Lacey Triangle Bralette That’s Super Adjustable JENNY JEN Katie Triangle Lace Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a band and straps that can be adjusted to fit your body, this triangle bralette offers support exactly where you need it — no wires required. It’s made from nylon spandex blend fabric for maximum stretch, and the premium sheer lace overlay is fabulously flirty. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 10

16 This Lace Bralette With A Dramatic Deep-V Smart & Sexy Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s hard to believe that you can snag this incredible lace bralette for under $20, but it might be even harder to believe that it’s also so comfortable that you’ll want to sleep in it. The stretchy nylon spandex blend moves with your body and feels soft against the skin, and the extra wide straps and longline design add support. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 17

17 This Wire-Free Bra With A Sultry Racerback JENNY JEN Mia Lace Racerback Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a plunging neckline, this unlined lace bralette is very wearable. It features thick racerback straps, stretchy lace nylon spandex fabric, and a wire-free design for all-day comfort. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 11

18 This Longline Bra With Convertible Straps Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can wear the convertible straps of this longline lace bra in three different ways: classic, criss-cross, and halter. The wire-free design smooths and supports without you feeling poked, and the all-over filigree lace pattern adds pretty style. Shoppers say it’s “well-made” with a “perfect fit” and is “super comfortable”. — Available sizes: 34A — 40B — Available colors: 9

19 The Strappy Seamless Thong That Makes A Bold Statement Knowyou Seamless Thongs Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only are these strappy thong panties trendy and seriously hot, but they also happen to be surprisingly comfortable. The nylon fabric feels soft and smooth against the skin — there’s a 100% cotton lining — and the elastic straps have a good amount of stretch so you won’t feel constricted. “These panties don't roll and are so comfortable,” one reviewer raved. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 9

20 These Lace Trim Bikinis That Are Supremely Soft Knitlord Lace Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Finding a good pair of panties that won’t bunch, ride up, or sag is a nearly impossible task, so when you find some that hit all those boxes, you basically want to buy them in bulk. That’s what makes these lace-trim panties so essential. They’re made with a viscose spandex blend and come in a set of five, so you instantly upgrade your underwear drawer. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 2

21 This Pullover Camisole With Alluring Criss-Cross Straps HATOPANTS Criss-Cross Front Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t hide this pullover bralette underneath a high-cut shirt or dress; the strappy front details were made to be seen. Nearly 2,000 shoppers gave it a five-star rating, and they love the great fit, soft and stretchy nylon spandex fabric, and surprisingly low price. — Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large-XXX-Large — Available colors: 40

22 This Sheer Bralette That’s Downright Whimsical Wacoal Net Effect Bralette Amazon $31 See On Amazon There’s something magical about this sheer bralette. Maybe it’s the slight sheen on the floral lace accents. Maybe it’s the longline design that brings a low-key retro vibe. But whatever it is, you’ll love the way this wire-free bra makes you feel. The hook-and-eye back closure ensures a perfect fit. — Available sizes: 32 — 42D/DD — Available colors: 10

23 This Lacey Pullover Bralette With Sweet Scalloped Straps Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette Amazon $34 See On Amazon Cosabella is a brand known for its luxury bras, panties, and sleepwear, and this “sweetie bralette” truly lives up to its name. The sheer lace polyamide elastane blend fabric is stretchy yet structured, and the pretty scalloped straps are adjustable to ensure a perfect fit. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 30

24 This 5-Pack Of Cotton Briefs That’s So Cute & Comfy Camelia Cotton String Bikini 4-6 Pack Amazon $16 See On Amazon These 100% cotton string briefs are the perfect mix of naughty and nice. The cotton blend fabric is touchably soft and breathable, and the string details at the hip add a flash of skin. They have a low hipster rise, full rear coverage, and come in packs of four, five, and six pairs. — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 7

25 This Mesh Sports Bra With Stunning Back Detail Hopgo Mesh Openwork Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon With a scoop neck design that helps reduce bounce, comfortable padded straps, and an elaborate cut-out back pattern, this sports bra is bold and beautiful. Removable cups at the bust give you added coverage, and the stretchy nylon spandex blend fabric is soft and moisture-wicking. — Available sizes: 30 B/C — 40 A/B — Available colors: 9

26 These Cross-Back Sports Bras That Offer Wire-Free Support Evercute Cross-Back Sport Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who says sports bras have to be boring? These workout bras may look sleek and streamlined in the front, but the crisscrossing strappy back adds unexpected style that you’ll love showing off. The nylon spandex fabric has a four-way stretch and offers support without uncomfortable wires. They’re so comfy you may find yourself wearing them just for lounging. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 14

27 This Crop Top/Bra Hybrid With A Surprising Low Back Aoxjox Backless Yoga Crop Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re at the gym or at dinner with friends, this cropped cami will get you noticed. Seriously, look at that plunging back. The stretch nylon spandex fabric is moisture-wicking so you stay dry and comfortable, and the built-in padded shelf bra adds weightless support. The twisted low back brings unexpected style, too. — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 17

28 These Invisible Lace Undies With Tons Of Fans Sunm Boutique Invisible Lace Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The people have spoken: these lace seamless panties are a must-buy. Over 7,000 shoppers gave them a perfect five-star review, and people love the high-quality construction and the fact that they stay invisible under tight-fitting clothing. One person even mentioned how well they hold up to multiple washes. — Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large — Available colors: 11

29 This 2-Piece, Come-Hither Lingerie Set — For Under $20 JuicyRose Lingerie Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can’t get much sexier than this two-piece lace lingerie set. And although it looks like something from a boutique, it’s actually super budget-friendly. The set includes a short-sleeved top with a plunging neckline as well as a pair of high-waisted panties with a cheeky high-cut design. — Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large — Available colors: 12

30 This 6-Pack Of Thongs With A Thick Lace Waistband Jo & Bette Thong Underwear With Lace Trim (6 Pack) Amazon $14.99 $12.75 See On Amazon Lace on intimate apparel can often be stiff and scratchy, but not with these low-rise thongs. They’re made from a stretch cotton blend for mobility and breathability. The 100% cotton gusset adds a soft touch to your most sensitive areas. A three-inch wide waistband stays flat under clothing. — Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 9

31 This Racerback Bralette With No-Dig Straps Cosabella Say Never Racerback Bralette Amazon $39 See On Amazon Racerback straps have a tendency to dig into your skin in a way that no one would describe as cozy, but this stretchy lace bralette has wide no-dig straps that glide over the skin for incredible comfort. Designed for larger busts, this pullover bra offers all-day support. No wires? No problem. — Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large (Petite option also available) — Available colors: 58

32 These Cotton Thongs That You Can Rock All Week Long FINETOO Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Hipster thongs may not seem like a comfortable everyday underwear option, but this pack of seven might just change your mind. The cotton blend fabric is soft, breathable, and lightweight. The ribbed texture keeps the look casual, while the stretchy waistband won’t bunch or roll. The vibe is everyday but still hot AF. — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 8

33 This Lace Lingerie Set That “Looks Just Like The Picture” ADOME Lace Lingerie Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re worried about buyer’s remorse, this five-star review for this lacey lingerie set should put your mind at ease: “I was hesitant to buy online because you can't get a feel for fabric. This is perfectly soft and comfortable to wear, it even has a slight stretch. I expected it to feel "cheap" but it really doesn't, it's quite luxurious.” — Available sizes: Small — X-Large — Available colors: 6

34 This Longline Sports Bra With Intricate Back Cutouts SEASUM Seamless Longline Sport Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only does this sports bra have a super stretchy design that moves with your body for maximum mobility, but the allover cutout accents and mesh back bring major attitude to a sporty staple. It features polyester spandex four-way fabric, a scoop neckline, longline length, and removable padding at the bust. — Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large — Available colors: 43

35 This One-Shoulder Sports Bra With A Peek-A-Boo Cutout Running Girl One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Why go the basic sports bra route when you can slip into something much more interesting instead? This one-shoulder workout bra has an asymmetrical design with cut-out accents at the front and back. The cool-to-the-touch nylon spandex fabric has a comfortable four-way stretch that keeps you moving. — Available sizes: Small — XX-Large — Available colors: 24