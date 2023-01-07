This Cute, Comfy Underwear Looks 10x Better Than What You Usually Wear

Now is the perfect time to give your intimates drawer a refresh. There’s no better feeling than going out with the old and in with the new — especially when it comes to your underwear and bras that are still hanging on by a thread.

Luckily, Amazon makes it easy to stock up on all of your cozy undergarment essentials in one place. From all-day-wear thongs and nighttime undies to full-coverage bras and supportive styles you can wear to the gym, the following list covers all of the bases. Ahead, you’ll find fabrics spanning across moisture-wicking materials, dainty lace designs, and stretchy silhouettes that provide comfort and support. Not to mention, the following picks are totally stylish, too.

1 This Pack Of Breathable Underwear With A Dainty Bow KNITLORD Bamboo Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Breathable, stretchy, and lightweight, this pack of bikini underwear is cut from super soft cotton that also has bamboo viscose to help absorb moisture. It has great coverage and a low-rise silhouette making them perfect for everyday wear. Trimmed in lace, you can snag these undies in a set of five ranging from solid hues or animal print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

2 A Longline Sports Bra That Has A Criss Cross Back Redqenting Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This longline sports bra is ideal for anyone who prefers moderate coverage. It has removable pads and a stylish cut-out back for a unique design. The super stretchy fabric is made from a flexible moisture-wicking material and provides ample support for low-impact workouts like yoga or pilates. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

3 These Best-Selling Seamless Thongs voenxe Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Crafted from a silky smooth and breathable mesh, these thongs have a soft cotton crotch for comfort. The low-rise and seamless design is a dream for avoiding unwanted panty lines and is a great choice no matter what fabric you’re wearing. Snag them in a set of five ranging from solid hues or animal print, or opt for a pack of complete neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

4 A T-Shirt Bra With A Cushioned Underwire Warner's Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Contrary to popular belief, there is such a thing as a comfortable underwire bra, and this one truly passes the test. With full-coverage cups and adjustable straps, this T-shirt bra will be your new daily essential. “Very comfortable. No poking or jabbing from underwire which is slightly padded/encased for comfort,” one reviewer explained. Another five-star customer wrote, “Thanks to the padding, the underwire doesn't leave sore indentations in my skin. This really is the most comfortable underwire bra I've ever worn. I ordered a second one last night.” Available sizes: 32D — 40D

Available colors: 17

5 These Super Soft Boxer Briefs That Are Great To Sleep In Woxer Boxer Briefs Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking to upgrade your sleepwear, these boxer briefs are a dream. Not only are they super soft, but they are crafted from a moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you cool and dry all night long. The soft microfiber waistband prevents it from digging, while the five-inch inseam provides full coverage. Choose from an array of solid hues like black, green, or burgundy. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 9

6 This T-Shirt Bra With Convertible Straps Hanes ComfortFlex Wirefree Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon This seamless T-shirt bra has convertible and adjustable straps so you can switch between a traditional style or crisscross to wear with versatile tops. It’s designed from a lightweight four-way stretch material for all-day comfort. It’s so cozy, you might forget you’re wearing it. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

7 This Pack Of Hipster Underwear With Lacy Waistbands Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipsters (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon reviewers love the lace waistband on this hipster-style underwear. With a 4.6-star rating and over 34,000 five-star reviews, these undies are an add-to-cart must. “They fit like a glove,” one reviewer boasted. Another added, “They are high-waisted enough to tuck in the belly, but are still very comfortable and stretchy.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

8 A Pack Of 5 Colorful Lace Bralettes Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The longer silhouette and lace trim of this bralette makes it a perfect choice to layer under your clothes. But, it’s also cute enough to wear on its own. Crafted from breathable lace and a super stretchy modal, this bra has removable cups that provide just the right amount of support for day-to-day activities and low-impact workouts. Each pack includes five different colors — ranging from white, blue, maroon, black, beige, and more. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

9 These Super Sheer Panties With A Lace Trimming LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These sheer panties feature a lightweight and breathable fabric that’s comfortable all day long. Designed with lace trimming and a dainty bow, these cheeky undies provide ample coverage with their high-leg rise. Choose from an assortment of solid colors, or snag a pack all in black. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

10 A Full-Coverage Sports Bra With Mega Support Glamorise Double-Layer Custom-Control Sport Bra Amazon $48 See On Amazon What makes this sports bra so wonderful is the diverse range of sizing — 64 to be exact. This sports bra features a control front panel for bounce support and is made from a moisture-wicking material that quickly absorbs sweat. The back has hook-and-eye closure for easy-on-and-off. “You have several options to minimize intensity with the design of this bra... Plus, it has a generously large area of fasteners. If this bra hadn’t been invented, I seriously doubt my ability to jog comfortably,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 32B — 46I

Available colors: 6

11 A Pack Of Low-Rise Thongs For Every Day Of The Week FINETOO Low-Rise Cotton Thong Panties (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your thong collection needs a refresh, give this low-rise cotton style a try. Available in a pack of seven with a range of assorted colors, these panties will quickly become essential to your intimates collection. The V-shape waistband won’t peep over your jeans and they have a double-layer cotton crotch for added comfort. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

12 This Supportive Bra With A Front Closure Bali Comfort Revolution Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a smooth fabric that’s secure, soft, and breathable, this bra is about to become your new go-to. It has a front closure and an underwire that’s so comfortable, you won’t even notice is there. The moisture-wicking fabric works to keep you cool all day long. As one person wrote, “This is the most comfortable bra ever. It is easy to put on and take off.” Available sizes: 34B — 42D

Available colors: 9

13 These Cotton Boyshorts That Are Available In Plus Sizes Amazon Essentials Cotton Boyshort Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ll feel cozy and comfortable in these cotton boyshorts. The lightweight jersey blend is super stretchy and provides full coverage, while the waistband sits low on the hips. This style is great for sleeping or taking on the day in comfort. Choose from tonal colors like grey, black, and white, or opt for brighter tones in cherry red. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Plus

Available colors: 3

14 This Wireless Bra That Has The Most Seamless Design Warner's Underarm-Smoothing Wireless Lightly Lined Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for an everyday bra, this wireless and lightly lined bra has got you covered. Designed with smooth side panels that provide ample coverage and support, this bra is the perfect everyday bra. The straps are easily adjustable and it has contour cups that are made from flexible foam. One five-star customer declared, “The cups form nicely around my bosom and the band is perfectly supportive without being too snug while also smoothing out the areas that typically bubble over my other bra straps.” Available sizes: 30A— 40C

Available colors: 9

15 These Briefs That Are Totally Seamless Kalon Hipster Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.6-star rating, these seamless briefs are the perfect option for anyone looking for a full-coverage design that is so comfortable, you’ll feel like you’re wearing nothing at all. Crafted from a stretchy, flexible material, this hipster-style underwear has a diverse range of sizing and is available in an array of versatile colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 17

16 This Lacy Bralette That Has A Deep V-Back & Neckline Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $10 See On Amazon With over 20 different colors to choose from, this lace bralette has many versatile uses thanks to its deep V-back and neckline. Wear it under low-cut shirts or style it on its own to show off its intricate design. The bra provides full-coverage support with removable cups. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

17 These Seamless Panties That Have A Tagless Design All Of Me High-Cut Seamless Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These high-cut seamless panties are crafted with a no-show design so you’ll never have to worry about unwanted panty lines no matter what type of clothing you have on — even yoga pants. The stretchy waistband features lace trimming with cotton lining, and the tagless design will keep you from being bothered by unwanted itchy labels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

18 This Sports Bra Made From Recycled Materials Champion Racerback Moderate Support Sports Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Crafted from recycled fibers, this racerback sports bra provides moderate support, making it an ideal option for low to moderate-impact activities. The compression fabric has moisture-wicking elements that work to keep you cool and dry. “It fit really well without scrunching up at back or sides, it doesn’t have wire but holds everything in place well, it’s a thicker material than previous bras I’ve tried but this just improves the comfort,” a reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

19 These Lacy Thongs That Won’t Break The Bank CuteByte Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon You’ll feel stunning and cozy in these lace thongs. It comes in a pack of six for just under $20, making each piece just around $3. The lace material is crafted from a stretchy nylon elastane fabric and features a double-layer cotton crotch for ample comfort. “These are beautiful, comfortable, and breathable,” said one Amazon customer. “Would order again.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

20 This Everyday T-Shirt Bra That Can Be Adjusted From The Front Warner's No Side Effects Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon What makes this T-shirt bra unique from the rest is the ability to easily adjust the straps from the front. It has full coverage support sans underwire and is designed with side-smoothing panels for a seamless silhouette. With over 13,000 five-star reviews, one shopper wrote, “For someone who rips off bras the minute I get home, these are comfortable enough that I forget I'm wearing them.” Available sizes: 34B — 42C

Available colors: 10

21 These Seamless Boyshorts That Are Super Soft Alyce Ives Seamless No Show Boyshort (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Upgrade your underwear drawer with these seamless boyshorts that thousands of Amazon shoppers agree are super comfortable. The nylon spandex-blend material hugs your body for a secure yet stretchy fit. You can’t go wrong with a tagless waistband for an ultra-seamless design. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

22 This Breathable Bra Made From A Moisture-Wicking Material Playtex 18 Hour Active Breathable Comfort Wireless Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll feel supported and secure in this wireless bra. It’s designed with higher sides all the way around to provide full support without an uncomfortable underwire. Made from a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric, you can wear it all day without discomfort. Choose from neutral tones like white, black, beige, or black. Available sizes: 36B — 46DDD

Available colors: 7

23 These Cute Hipster Undies That Come In A Pack Of 8 Emprella Lace Hipster Underwear (8-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Amazon customers are calling these cotton hipster-style undies the best they’ve ever bought. One reviewer wrote, “I got these panties because I was looking for something cute, comfortable, affordable, and breathable to wear for work. When it comes to panties, it seems like you can only choose two out of those four characteristics, but these are the whole package!” Made from cotton and spandex, they also couldn't be easier to wash. I’m officially sold. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 3

24 This Incredibly Comfortable Pullover Bra Hanes Get Cozy Pullover Wirefree Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon Speaking from personal experience, I can confidently attest to how comfortable these Hanes pullover bras are. They provide full coverage and are incredibly stretchy for an all-day bra. If you’re anything like me, then finding bras that you don’t want to rip off by the end of the day is a hard feat. It molds to your shape, and the comfort level exceeds all expectations. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

25 This Super Affordable Pack Of Moisture-Wicking Underwear Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon When it comes to sleeping or playing sports, finding underwear that keeps you cool can be tricky. This pack from Fruit Of The Loom checks all of the boxes. Crafted from a comfortable microfiber fabric with the brand’s patented CoolBlend material, you won’t be disappointed. Plus, you can’t beat the affordable price tag. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 2

26 This Athletic Crop Top That Has A Built-In Sports Bra SIGNEALA Longline Sports Bras Amazon $26 See On Amazon Available individually or in a set of two, this athletic crop top is top-rated amongst thousands of Amazon shoppers. It features a hidden sports bra so you can run from the gym to brunch. The bra is padded for ample support and provides full coverage thanks to its longline silhouette. Choose from a diverse range of colors, ranging from bright orange to muted tones like white and grey. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

27 These Thongs That Are Designed For Active Days Sexy Basics Active Sport Thong (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight fabric, these active sports thongs are perfect for anyone who is athletic or works out throughout the week. The stretchy material absorbs sweat and has a seamless design that won’t show any unwanted panty lines. These undies come in bright colors, prints, and black, fitting any mood you’re in. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

28 A Push-Up Bra That’s Trimmed In Lace Deyllo Push Up Lace Bra Amazon $34 See On Amazon A push-up bra that gives a little lift is a must when it comes to your bra collection. “I love this bra. I ordered one and loved it so much that I came back and ordered two more in different colors. I’m the type of person who takes my bra off just as soon as I get home, but I honestly don’t mind wearing this one around the house,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Designed with padded cups and a comfortable underwire, you’ll feel fully supported and protected in this gorgeous bra. Available sizes: 32B — 38DDD

Available colors: 17

29 These Lace Boyshorts That Are Equal Parts Alluring & Comfortable Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sultry panty that’s perfect for bedtime, give these lingerie boyshorts a try. Made from nylon and spandex, the form-fitting silhouette provides full coverage, while the lace design gives a sheer sultry feel. This set comes in a pack of five, all in an array of stunning colors. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 2

30 This Wirefree Bra That Provides Full Coverage Hanes Comfy Support Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon This wire-free bra is at the top of my list when it comes to the essentials. Designed for everyday wear, this style provides support without the wire and is crafted from a soft material that wicks away moisture. The best part? It’s almost like having two bras because you can convert the straps from straight to crisscross. The choice is yours on how you wear it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

31 This Pack Of High-Waisted Underwear That Has Stellar Reviews wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pack of high-waisted underwear has over 50,000 five-star reviews and has racked up a 4.6-star rating. If you’re looking for panties with a longer inseam and a stretchy waistband, these briefs provide full coverage and are incredibly soft. They also shouldn’t ride up or shrink too much in the wash. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 13

32 This Supportive Sports Bra With A Criss-Cross Back YIANNA Cross Back Padded Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Designed with padded cups in the front and a comfortable criss-cross design in the back, this top-rated sports bra provides support and coverage in the most stylish way. Whether you do yoga or pilates, or just love a neighborhood jog, this style is great for all of the above. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

33 These Microfiber Panties That Come In 3 Different Styles Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Microfiber Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These microfiber panties are available in three different silhouettes, including thong style, bikini cut, and modern brief. Made from a fabric that offers a cozy four-way stretch that moves with you throughout the day, the material is also designed to wick away moisture. “These undies are so soft and silky that they barely feel like they're there! I'm buying more to replace other less comfortable panties that I have!” one pleased reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 1

34 This Gorgeous Lace Bra That Has Full-Coverage Maidenform Comfort Devotion Lace Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a full-coverage bra that’s pretty on the outside and comfortable all around, this style comes highly recommended. It has adjustable straps that can also be converted to be worn parallel or crisscrossed. The cups are lightly lined and have a cushioned underwire that won’t dig into your skin. But best of all, it comes in a ton of fun patterns that’ll brighten your morning. Available sizes: 32C — 42D

Available colors: 53