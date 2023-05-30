This Dog Food Brand Will Tailor Your Pup’s Food To Their Breed, Age, Lifestyle, & Palette

Calling all dog lovers: Whether you’re obsessed with each stage of your pup’s development — or simply want to ensure your fur baby lives a long, healthy, and happy life — you’ll want to learn more about tails.com — a pet food brand that tailors its nutrient-rich recipes to your dog’s breed, age, and lifestyle, and delivers the food directly to your door every month.

As fellow dog lovers and dog experts, the tails.com team knows the importance of ensuring your BFF has a diet that’s best-suited to their needs. That’s why the brand collaborates with nutritionists and vets to create their slow-cooked wet food, kibble, dental chews, and doggie treats.

How Tails.com Finds The Right Diet For Your Pup

To make sure your four-legged companion gets the right nutrition and portion control for their needs, the brand’s food comes customised to your dog. All you have to do is share your dog’s specifics — breed, age, weight, activity levels, dietary needs, and favourite tastes — and the team will create their personalised dry food blend. And as your doggo’s needs change, their tailored kibble blend can be adapted accordingly. Each pup gets its own tails.com profile, which you can update anytime; it’s like having a personal chef for your dog.

Packed with high-quality nutritional ingredients — like yucca for better digestion or glucosamine for joint support — tails.com’s dry food is custom-blended with proteins, root veggies, and whole grains for energy and to deliver the right balance of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. There’s also a scoop included to help eliminate mealtime guesswork, which means no overeating or hangry pups.

Joining tails.com is pretty simple – all you have to do is sign up, share your dog’s details and favourite tastes, and the team will create a personalised dry food blend. Then, every month, your box containing a month’s supply of kibble and a custom selection of wet food, chews, and treats — will be delivered to your door. The cost of the box, like the kibble, is also based on your dog’s individual needs.

Praise From Tails.com Customers

According to the brand, tails.com feeds over 250,000 dogs each month, and paw parents have given glowing reviews about the quality and health-boosting benefits. “I have picky Boston Terriers and have struggled to find food that doesn't cause upset tums or just scraping it in the bin because they don't like it,” one reviewer wrote. “Tails [has] gone over and above to try and find a kibble recipe, all tailored to each dog. They even do a hypoallergenic recipe kibble and wet food for my itchy dog. It has transformed mealtimes.”

Another customer shared: “I have been with Tails.com since my Golden Retriever was a puppy and she is now pushing 10 years old. She has always had allergies, and I can trust Tails.com never to send any food items that include anything that she should not eat. As she enters old age, they have been most supportive, changing her diet to suit.”

To discover the right blend for your dog that keeps in mind customised food and portion control — with the convenience of monthly delivery direct to your door — sign up for a subscription with tails.com here. Right now, you can save 75% off your first box with the code BUSTLE75 (valid for new customers only and one per household).