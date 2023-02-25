From pre-shampoos and scalp treatments to leave-in oils and serums, our hair care routines have become just as layered as our skin care regimens. And just like your skin, choosing what you use to maintain (and improve) your hair health depends largely on your hair type. Enter amika, the New York-based beauty brand aiming to create safe and luxurious hair care products for everyone.

Whether you’re looking to boost your colour, add some shine, or give your hair a much-needed hydration boost, amika has something for you. And, as a major bonus, the brand uses recycled bottles to house its vegan-friendly, free-from-nasties, super-ingredient-rich formulations, so they’re doing both your hair and the environment a solid in one fell swoop.

Every amika product contains the brand’s star ingredient: sea buckthorn berry. Why this superfood in particular? It’s naturally rich in nutrients — like vitamin C and fatty acids — that aid in nourishing, protecting, and repairing your hair.

Right now, the brand is offering up to 35% off all of their hair care gift sets (just in time for Mother’s Day). Read on for our guide to the best kits to buy now, for your mum or yourself.

Smooth Talker Double Agent Smooth + Shine Routine Set

If flyaways and frizz are hair concerns of yours, amika’s Smooth Talker Double Agent Smooth + Shine Routine Set is for you. The pièce de résistance of the set is the Double Agent 2-In-1 Blow Dryer + Straightening Brush, which serves up super-smooth, shiny hair and is proven to reduce unwanted frizz by 30%. The set also includes the Perk Up Dry Shampoo to absorb excess oil, the Kure Bond Repair Shampoo, which helps repair and strengthen damaged hair, the Flash Instant Shine Mask for softness and shine, and the Wizard Detangling Primer, which works to keep your hair knot-free when styling.

Peace, Love and Perk Up Dry Shampoo Set

There’s volume that only comes with washing your hair, and amika’s Peace, Love, and Perk Up Dry Shampoo Set aims to recreate that look without you actually having to set foot in a shower. This dry shampoo is a cult favourite among beauty editors and hair care pros for its oil-absorbing and refreshing abilities, and it also has an amazing scent. The set comes with one 234-millilitre bottle to keep in your bathroom cabinet, and a smaller 64-millilitre bottle for on-the-go spritzing.

Vitamin Burst Signature Wash + Care Hair Set

If it’s increased softness that you seek, consider the Vitamin Burst Signature Wash + Care Hair Set. The set includes the Normcore Signature Shampoo, Normcore Signature Conditioner, and Soulfood Mask, all of which work to hydrate and soften your hair while gently cleansing.

Outta Sight Nourishing Must-Haves Set

You can also try the Outta Sight Nourishing Must-Haves Set which swaps out the Normcore Signature Conditioner for the Perk Up Dry Shampoo.

T(hair)apy Repair Wash & Care Set

If your hair’s taken a beating from the harsh winter weather or you’ve coloured it a few too many times, the T(hair)apy Repair Wash & Care Set will help give your hair some much-needed TLC. The Bond Repair Shampoo, Bond Repair Conditioner, and Intense Bond Repair Mask are packed with nourishing plant butters and vegan proteins that work to strengthen and restore dry, damaged hair.

Bye Bye Brass Wash + Care Set

Anyone with blonde, grey, or silver hair knows that maintenance is key to keep your colour looking fresh. Going from brilliant to brassy can happen in the blink of an eye, which is why amika created their Bye Bye Brass Wash + Care Set. This kit contains the Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, both of which are packed with vegan proteins, plant butters, and violet pigments, as well as the Bust Your Brass Intense Repair Mask to repair damage.

Good Vibes Only Hydration + Repair Mask Set

The trio of masks found in amika’s Good Vibes Only Hydration + Repair Mask Set work hard to hydrate and repair dry hair: the Dream Routine Overnight Hydrating Treatment helps boost moisture levels thanks to the infusion of hyaluronic acid, the Soulfood Nourishing Mask uses a buffet of vitamins and nutrients to soften brittle strands, and the Kure Intense Bond Repair Mask (made for thick and coarse hair) is clinically proven to reduce breakage and promote stronger hair after the first use.