This Sexy Lingerie Is So Stunning & Super Affordable On Amazon

For versatile lingerie that can be worn day in and day out, pick up this high-waisted bra and panty set that will set you back just 20 bucks. The lacy bralette features a wide elastic underbust and a deep V neckline that makes it so easy to wear with all different kinds of tops. The comfy panties feature a scalloped waistline design and a corset back that adjusts to your desired fit.

“I buy a good bit of this non-expensive lingerie from Amazon, but this pair is exceptional,” one customer commented. “The band on the top is an elastic around the ribs and lace attached to cover the breasts. It doesn’t support but can be worn over another bra. The panties are really the best. All lace and satin. They sit above the waist, hit right below the rear, and have an adorable corset tie in the back.”