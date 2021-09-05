Thousands of Reviewers Love The Fit & Feel Of These 45 Inexpensive Pieces From Amazon

Shopping online is hard enough when you know your size in a trusted brand (only to find those two pairs of jeans fit completely differently upon arrival) but bargain-hunting introduces a new level of complexity. The gap between expectation and reality is all too wide, which is why it’s critical to shop smartly so you know you’re getting a deal instead of a dud. Fellow shoppers are a goldmine for information, and nowhere will you find more reviews to scroll through than Amazon’s fashion department. The online mega-retailer is a haven for wallet-friendly style, and some pieces have racked up tremendous social proof with thousands of fans declaring them a serious score.

Whether you’re looking for a white tee that isn’t see-through, squat-proof leggings, or a comfortable work dress that’s travel-friendly, Amazon shoppers have done the vetting for you by leaving tens of thousands of reviews in their wake. Since there are some things you just can’t put a price on, you'll also find the holy grails of comfortable underwear — because it doesn’t matter how soft your T-shirt is if you want to launch your bra into the sun. From cropped yoga pants and chunky cardigans to statement tops and sleek bodysuits on par with Zara’s latest drop, these are the best affordable basics and trending fashion favorites that actually live up to the hype.

1 A Breezy Prairie-Chic Tunic Dress That’s Soft & Light Cosonsen Long Sleeve V Neck Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 3,000+ This ruffled tunic dress is adorable and so easy to wear. The swingy fit and fully-tiered skirt are offset by a clean V-neck with tailored shoulders, so you get plenty of comfortable volume that won’t overwhelm smaller builds. Wear it as a dress or throw on some leggings for a casual cool-weather look. The fabric got major points from shoppers for being lightweight and surprisingly soft. “Boutique quality,” a reviewer praised, adding, “I love that it’s fitted in the shoulder and bust area and flowy everywhere else.” With that in mind, fans advised sizing up for a little extra room through the chest. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 These Buttery-Soft Tees With A Massive Following Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 26,000+ With an impressive 21,000 five-star ratings, these bestselling V-neck tees have become a staple in many closets. They drape without clinging for a fit that isn’t boxy but still loose enough to relax in whether you need to layer one under a blazer or kick back at home. Thousands of reviews specifically praised the cotton-modal blend for some pretty serious comfort and softness — and for white tees that miraculously weren’t see-through. Pick your favorite duo from an impressive range of colorways. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 A Week’s Worth Of Thongs That Are Actually Comfortable ANZERMIX Breathable Cotton Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 39,000+ Thousands of shoppers have stocked up on these cotton thongs, raving about their everyday comfort and breathability with solid construction (not to mention the elimination of visible panty lines). Cotton is blended with spandex for a comfy fit that resists tumble-dry cycles with double-stitched seams and a fully-lined crotch — pretty much everything a good pair of underwear should be. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 The Soft Cotton Briefs You’ll Forget You’re Wearing KNITLORD Cotton Stretch Bikini Briefs (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 4,000+ For everyday coverage, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than these cotton bikini briefs. They’re made from the same cotton and spandex blend as those fan favorite thongs with a thinner, soft-touch finish and low-profile elastic that’s less likely to show under jeans. “This is probably the coziest underwear I've ever worn. I literally cannot feel it: it's like a second skin,” one reviewer gushed. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 A Chic & Comfy Dress You Can Style For Tons Of Occasions BTFBM Ruched Bodycon T Shirt Mini Dress Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 16,000+ With a beautiful shape and soft knit fabric, this stylish T-shirt dress will become a secret power player in your wardrobe. It dresses up with heels but looks right at home over some sneakers for day to night versatility, and its comfort and surprisingly nice quality that can go the distance. The ruched tulip skirt has extra stretch so it won’t ride up when you walk, and the entire body is fully lined for a smooth fit. More than 12,000 glowing five-star ratings have cemented its status as an Amazon fashion favorite. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 A Silky Mock Turtleneck That Works Year-Round Wosalba Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 8,000+ Thin enough to be breathable and light enough to layer, this mock turtleneck is a transitional style staple. The rayon knit is supremely soft with a fitted drape, yet has enough substance that even lighter shades will hide a skin-toned bra without a problem. The mock neckline adds a modern edge, and simple lines are a classic backdrop for the rest of your outfit. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 Some Chic Palazzo Pants That Are *Shockingly* Comfortable Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 16,000+ Legging-like comfort combined with faux tailoring has won these palazzo pants over 13,000 five-star reviews from fans for an athleisure feel that flies under the business casual radar. The poly-spandex blend is in line with a pair of buttery-soft leggings while the high yoga-style waistband and flared legs create an almost retro silhouette. Faux welt pockets on the back are a nice touch and make these pants look dressier. Put on the darker shades of these pants for the office, and pack the tie-dye pair on vacation. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8 A Classic Long-Sleeve Dress With Retro Vibes OUGES V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 13,000+ Meet the modern house dress: it’s everything you want when you’re lounging at home but still looks nice if company drops by. This version has subtle vintage nostalgia with a shirt-waisted fit and button-down front, plus oversized patch pockets large enough for an iPhone on the full skirt. You’d never know it feels just like a T-shirt — the whole thing is made from a breathable stretch cotton blend, and you can also get it with short sleeves. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 This Swingy Tank With A Bell-Shaped Hem AWULIFFAN Summer Sleeveless V-Neck Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 8,000+ This laidback tank top is a flowy, versatile basic you’ll want to stock up on — especially if you like longer tops with leggings. The curved hem dips low, but in a soft rayon knit it doesn’t feel bulky if you want to tuck the top into a skirt or slip into a chunky cardigan. Bra-friendly straps let you layer whatever you want (or don’t want) to wear underneath without a second thought. “Must have! Best tank ever. Looks great with jeans, leggings or skirts. Throw a jacket over and you’re good to go all seasons,” a shopper raved. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

10 Some Ridiculously Soft Bike Shorts You’ll Want To Live In Conceited Ultra Soft High Rise Biker Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 2,000+ These trendy biker shorts are designed along the lines of workout apparel for enhanced strength, but their “second skin” feel is downright luxurious. The silky fabric is brushed for enhanced softness with active four-way stretch, and an extra-high waistband plus flatlock seams offer comfortable coverage built to move. Already in love? Grab some matching capris or full-length leggings in the same listing. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

11 A Classic Sheath Dress That’s Casually Sophisticated PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 4,000+ Whether it’s the Audrey Hepburn boat neckline or pencil skirt, this long-sleeve dress looks chic from every angle. The lines are sharp and classic, but the cotton-based fabric gives it just enough ease to keep from looking starchy — you can wear it to the office, on a date, or to brunch. Subtle details at the waist, including a sash tie belt and tailored pleats, provide just enough polish. A pair of pockets makes it surprisingly practical. You’ll find plenty of occasions to wear this one, and it comes in plenty of great colors with stripes and tie-dye prints to suit a range of styles. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 A Lightweight Sports Bra That’s Comfy Enough To Sleep In BESTENA Sports Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 15,000+ Amazon shoppers raved that this sports bra was comfortable to wear all day and even through the night. The synthetic stretch knit is sturdy yet breathable and sweat-wicking. It’s woven with shaping panels plus a wider cut through the band and straps to create natural support. The front is double-lined with foam cups for additional coverage, but they’re easy to remove for a less structured bra. “This bra is so damn comfortable, I can barely understand it,” a reviewer wrote. “I forget I have it on.” Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

13 The Sleek Basic Bodysuit That’s A Modern Classic MANGOPOP Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 3,000+ Slip into high-waisted jeans or a skirt with this bodysuit that stays tucked in smoothly no matter what outfit of the day you’ve got planned. The sturdy, soft suit has a plunging V-neck that’s great for off-duty looks and comes in a cheeky tanga cut with a convenient snap crotch. Available in nearly three dozen colors and prints, it already goes with everything in your closet. “Very comfortable fabric and surprisingly well made. I’m going back and ordering another one because I like it so much,” a shopper confessed. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 Some Straight Leg Jeans With A Comfortable, Relaxed Fit Lee Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 4,000+ These classic jeans got high marks for their timeless fit that was comfortably roomy in an elastic denim blend. The mid-rise and straight leg are universally wearable whether you’re going weekend casual or business casual, and they even come in grey and khaki rinses if you want something like chinos. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 16 — 30 (including petite and long)

15 A Maxi Dress That Channels Stevie Nicks Milumia Button Up V Neck Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 1,900+ This indie-chic maxi dress exudes laidback West Coast style. It’s fitted at the top with a smocked waist and flowy, goddess-like split skirt. Delicate buttons and a swingy tassel belt add layers of detail and movement. Wear it to host a casual dinner al fresco or slip on ankle booties and a leather jacket for a pitch-perfect cool weather look. Although it looks full-coverage, the light rayon blend is breathable and easy to layer. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Longline Sports Bra With The Cutest Wrap Back YOGERSSY Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 2,000+ This low-impact sports bra looks like an athleisure crop top, and it pulls admirable double duty no matter how you choose to wear it. From the front it looks like a long cropped tank with wide straps and a deep angled neckline, but turning around reveals a wrap back that’s movement-oriented yet super-stylish. Inside is a shelf bra with removable pads that provides just enough support for weightlifting and asanas. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 An On-Trend Midi Skirt In Peak 90s-Era Polka Dots EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 6,000+ The casual midi skirt is enjoying a revival in throwback prints, and it’s even more versatile the second time around. This version of the trend has an almost French-girl nonchalance in dainty polka dots with a waist-hugging fit and tiered skirt. There’s hidden elastic so it’s super comfortable on both the waist and hips, with two pockets for a roomy surprise beneath a full tiered skirt. Pair it with a crop top and sandals, Converse and a graphic tee, or even ankle boots and a bodysuit. A year of brunch outfits: handled. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 A T-Shirt Dress That’s Dinner Date-Worthy LILLUSORY Summer T Shirt Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 2,000+ This cute T-shirt dress is easy to dial up, but it’s not too fancy to wear casually with slide sandals and a ball cap either. The tie-front panel is what sets it apart, creating pretty draped lines with the unexpected benefit of an adjustable fit depending on what you’re in the mood to wear. Shoppers were especially impressed with the fabric, calling out the thick knit on its comfortable stretch and lining. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 Some Silky Hipsters That Refuse To Dig In Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 39,000+ Amazon shoppers adore these hipster panties for their soft, flexible fit and full coverage back. The wide waistband has plenty of stretch, but no elastic, so they stay in place without binding. The silky fabric keeps a low profile under tight-fitting garments. Meanwhile, a cotton crotch lining ensures they stay breathable all day. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

20 This Oversized Cardigan With The Coziest Texture Saodimallsu Chunky Popcorn Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 2,000+ One touch is all it takes: this popcorn cardigan is one you’ll snuggle into regularly. The cloud-like fabric is absurdly soft yet airy, and comes generously cut so you can really wrap up. The sleeves are fitted which means you can count on an intentionally oversized look with two deep patch pockets big enough to stash the remote between marathon episodes. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 These Chic AF Trousers That Are So, So Versatile GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 10,000+ These stylish work pants have amassed a fashion following for their polished good looks and easy comfort that dresses up or down on a dime. The belted paperbag waist is chic and tailored while utility pockets bring the style down to earth, and the tapered leg plays nicely with virtually any shoe. They have an easier fit with hidden elastic, so you might find yourself reaching for them on off days as well. With over 30 colors to choose from, you might want to consider picking up a second pair. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

22 A Bridgerton-Inspired Maxi Dress R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 2,000+ This thoroughly romantic maxi dress wins rave reviews for a goddess-like design that’s wildly comfortable. The smocked bodice lends plenty of shape and hidden stretch with milkmaid sleeves you can tug on or off the shoulder. The clip dot fabric adds soft texture, and the full airy skirt is lined to the knee so you can really kick up your heels. “This is my absolute favorite dress I've purchased on Amazon,” declared one shopper, who admitted they owned 20 others. “It's comfortable, it's beautiful and it’s good quality and you usually can't get those things all in one product!” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 One Of The Most Comfortable Bras, According To Thousands Of Shoppers Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 22,000+ Halfway between a T-shirt bra and your comfiest bralette you’ll find Warner’s Easy Does It bra, which promises smooth support minus the underwires. Flexible foam cups offer fuller coverage with a wider band and straps that makes stiff support unnecessary. It’s made from layers of silky strong nylon fabric with adjustable straps and a classic hook-and-eye back. “I can honestly say this is the most comfortable and supportive bra I have ever had,” one bra-hating fan declared. It was declared a bestseller in multiple categories for 2020. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

24 A Stylish Dress Worthy Of The Corner Office Lark & Ro Short Sleeve Twist Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 800+ This short-sleeved sheath dress gets right down to business, but a twist accent proves the style is capable of unwinding at happy hour after work. It’s certifiably carry-on friendly, in a stretch crepe that refuses to wrinkle “even when crumpled into a ball and left that way for a week,” according to one reviewer — who actually tried — and it’s machine-washable for easy care at home. Wear it under a blazer for your next presentation or add statement jewelry for a family dinner. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 0 — 14

25 A Slouchy Dolman Sweater That’s Light As Air Lacozy Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Oversized Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 9,000+ This slouchy sweater has all the ease of your favorite boxy tee, but the thicker knit looks a little more elevated (and is cozier). This off-the-shoulder sweater offers the best of both worlds in a lightweight knit that relies on a carefully oversized fit for its cozy look. Long, baggy sleeves and knuckle-grazing cuffs can easily be pushed to the elbows while the roomy body tapes to a long, fitted hem. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 A Pair Of Yoga Capris That Look Like Trendy Culottes THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 2,000+ Yoga pants get a downtown edge when they’re designed like minimalist cropped culottes. These bootleg yoga capri pants deliver a workout-ready fit and feel in a thick performance knit with covered seams, and a high-rise waistband keeps it in place. Outside the gym, they could easily pass for business casual with sharp front accent stitching and two slash pockets. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

27 A Wireless Bra That Works With Every Single Tank Top Hanes Comfy Support Wirefree Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 9,000+ This bestselling wireless bra from Hanes offers iconic comfort with extra versatility in the form of convertible straps. You won’t find any foam cups in this easygoing style, which features four-way stretch for an always-perfect fit and has a soft brushed lining inside. “It almost feels like I'm not wearing a bra, but it still maintains a comfortable support,” a shopper remarked. “I even wore it rollerblading, and it did a great job.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 An Infinitely Wearable T-Shirt Dress With Long Sleeves HAOMEILI Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 1,000+ This simple T-shirt dress is one you’ll reach for surprisingly often. It’s comfortable, classic, and wildly versatile. The swing shape is sewn from a pajama-like rayon knit with excellent drape, so you can count on it to fall just right with a kicky flared hem. It also belts and layers really well, which means you can eke out several different looks with a few extra pieces. In a long-sleeved crewneck cut, it’s a blank slate and a basic well worth considering — fans even wore it with leggings on colder days. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

29 This Comfortable Pull-On Bra With Rave Reviews Just My Size Pure Comfort Plus Size Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 9,000+ The Just My Size Pure Comfort bra more than lives up to its name with shoppers dubbing it one of the best they’ve ever worn. It’s soft, supportive, and comfortably elastic. The silky nylon is woven with four-way stretch so it’s easy to pull on, while a wide band and straps gently hug your body and strategic knit panels softly shape. It’s unlined and cup-free, so you might wear it all day and then accidentally fall asleep in it. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

30 A Ruffled Smock Dress That’s Absolutely Adorable KIRUNDO Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 3,000+ Amazon fans agreed that it didn’t get much cuter than this babydoll dress. From ruffled cap sleeves to a flouncy flared hem, it’s playful and breezy and oh so comfortable. An empire waist and tiered skirt gives it a bit of structure without sacrificing roominess — plus, in an airy rayon blend, it belts really well when you want a fitted shape. “Liked this dress so much I bought it in a second color. To be honest, it's probably not my last,” a reviewer commented. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 This Sleek Bodysuit That Fits Like A Damn Glove ReoRia Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Tops Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 7,000+ From style to stitching, this fan favorite bodysuit gives department store brands a run for their money. An on-trend racer neckline spotlights shoulders in an ultra-stretchy knit that hugs like a second skin, and a snap crotch lets you break free when needed without peeling the whole thing off. Inside the chest is a second layer fabric to create a thick double lining that lets you skip a bra entirely if you wear one — a smart detail you won’t find on many pieces at this price point. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 These Cult Favorite Joggers That Literally Feel Like Velvet Leggings Depot Printed Solid Activewear Jogger Track Cuff Sweatpants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 65,000+ Ridiculously soft and lightweight but substantial enough to run errands without fear, these buttery joggers are a weekend go-to for fashion fans. “I would marry these,” a reviewer raved. You can get them with a classic drawstring, which many love as an athleisure staple, but their new active joggers with a flat yoga-style waistband are a surprisingly elevated alternative. (And that drop-in pocket on the back is definitely a bonus.) Tall shoppers especially raved about their fit, noting the extra length was spot-on for the perfect ankle-grazing cuff. With nearly 200 options, you really could live in these. Available colors: 193

Available sizes: Small — 3X

33 A Pretty T-Shirt Dress With Jane Austen Style levaca Pockets Pleated Loose Swing Casual Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 5,000+ Whether or not Regencycore is your Tik Tok aesthetic of choice, it’s hard to pass on this sweet T-shirt dress. The empire waist and curving pleated skirt nod to bygone romance, but the simple scoop neck and short sleeves keeps everything firmly in the 21st century. In a pajama-like fabric, it feels just as nice as it looks: roll out of bed, toss this on with some sandals, and you’re good to go. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A High Fashion Top That Looks More Expensive Than It Is LookbookStore V Neck 3/4 Bell Sleeve Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 10,000+ This dressy top is an instant outfit maker nobody will believe you got on Amazon. The statement-making bell sleeves do all the work with modern mesh panels adding texture and contrast. The rest of the top keeps things simple so the bolder elements can really shine with a necklace-framing V neckline and tuckable hem. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 The Squat-Proof Leggings That Feel Just Like Lululemon Colorfulkoala High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 35,000+ These leggings have earned a reputation as an affordable alternative to several boutique fitness brands, and the specs stack up. Their performance fabric is brushed for incredible softness and flatlock seams promise a sturdy construction without chafing. A U-shaped crotch gusset provides total range of motion and the high waistband earned top marks for its supportive fit. Two pockets set into each leg will hold your phone and keys when you need to go hands-free — whether you’re lifting or lounging, this pair of leggings can do both. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 Some Seamless Underwear That’s Ultra-Breathable VOENXE Seamless Breathable Stretch Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 6,000+ These almost totally seamless bikini briefs look — and feel — like they’re not even there. Bonded edges reinforce the waistband and legs without bulky stitching so they lie smooth under fitted garments, and their silky finish keeps clingy knits from, well, clinging. The fabric features microperforations for serious airflow, and a cotton lining through the crotch ensures they stay comfy all day. “I did not expect to fall in love with underwear, but I have,” a fan gushed. “They fit like second skin, silky soft with no lines.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 An Elegant Dress That’s Astonishingly Well-Tailored oxiuly Vintage Half Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 1,000+ With fitted princess seams and a full inverted box pleat skirt, this vintage-inspired dress is a classic beauty you can wear to the office or a holiday dinner. Half sleeves fall just to the elbow and the crepe finished fabric looks substantial but feels relatively light, making it a versatile semiformal option virtually any time of year. If you’re lucky enough to live somewhere balmy, there are short-sleeved styles as well. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 A Fun Statement Top With Incredible Range luvamia 3/4 Tiered Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 11,000+ Shoppers loved this ruffled top for its supernatural ability to dress up or down and look ridiculously stylish either way. The boxy cut slips easily overhead with a buttoned keyhole at the nape of the neck for a nice fit through the shoulders, while fluttery tiered bell sleeves give it major fashion points whether you’re wearing jeans or a pencil skirt. It’s not too wild for the office, but you won’t feel corporate wearing it to a party. “One of the cutest shirts I have ever purchased through Amazon,” a reviewer declared. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 Leggings That Look Like Pants — Need I Say More? No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 10,000+ These jean leggings truly are the best of both worlds, as thousands of reviewers were willing to attest. They slip on like loungewear thanks to an elastic waistband and thick, stretchy cotton denim knit, but have the familiar five-pocket style that has made blue jeans a classic. A faux fly and imitation front pockets add authentic detail without bulk or hardware, and two functional pockets on the back keeps them practical. The color selection offers timeless indigo options plus summer whites, army green, and an office-worthy grey. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 3X

40 A Full-Coverage Bra You Can Adjust From The Front Warner's Blissful Benefits Side Smoothing Wirefree Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 6,000+ Fans rely on this bra for smooth shaping and lift without any padding or underwires. You won’t find any elastic hidden in the band — the whole thing is built with plenty of stretch to provide comfy support with a higher rise under the arm for a seamless look under tops. The straps have an especially smart feature: they adjust from the front, so you don’t even have to take it off to create your ideal fit. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 34B — 40C

41 A Vintage-Inspired Midi Dress That Looks *So* Sharp Simple Flavor Floral Vintage Dress Elegant Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 8,000 A little bit Stepford in the best way, this midi dress has all the appeal of a Draper James design. (But costs far less and has pockets.) Its fitted bodice tapers to a defined waist, and the pleated skirt flares out dramatically to create an eye-catching retro shape. It’s nice and light for casual wear, but really steals the spotlight when dressed up and taken out on the town. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 An Adjustable Sweater Dress That Never Goes Out Of Style PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 5,000+ Trend-driven yet timeless, this sweater dress continues to deliver season after season. The lantern sleeves and built-in belt add just enough extra detail to feel fresh without dating the design to a particular fad. The ability to cinch its fit (or let it out) was a major selling point for fans, who raved about the fit and style. The heathered knit is soft and light with cozy texture, giving you plenty of leeway to wear it through the year. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 A Chunky Sweater For Serious Pattern Lovers Angashion Long Sleeve Crewneck Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 5,000+ Stripes, color blocking, and leopard print all make an appearance on this oversized sweater, which comes in cozy color combinations and fashion-forward fits. The polyester knit doesn’t feel synthetic at all — in fact, shoppers were pleased to note it was soft and relatively light so they got even more mileage out of the top than expected. Style it with jeans and ankle boots to hit the farmer’s market or cozy up next to a beachside campfire in some cutoffs. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44 An Iconic Pair Of Levi’s Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Fan Ratings: 35,000+ This modern skinny jean combines thick denim with just a smidge of stretch so you have room to move in that tapered leg, plus a versatile mid-rise and classic five-pocket style. Waterless rinses give you the option to purchase specifically eco-friendly pairs that minimize industrial resource consumption, and they come in three lengths for a custom fit out of the bag — details that will never go out of style. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (including short and tall)