4 Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy & Nourished All Summer

Have you ever noticed how a day at the beach can leave your skin feeling extra dry? That damage applies to your hair, as well. That’s right, folks: The sun does a number on both. Take it from celebrity stylist Ryan Richman, who says, "UVA and UVB rays from the sun are responsible for protein loss in the hair shaft, which causes dryness and breakage. This is heightened in the summer months, and when paired with chlorine pools or salt from the ocean, your hair can become damaged."

Luckily, there are several ways to keep your strands in a healthy, happy state. For instance, the powerhouse ingredient aloe — which is famed for its skin-calming properties — also helps nourish and repair brittle hair, making it an ideal botanical to look for in products. Below, find the best four tips from professional stylists and learn just how to care for your strands this summer.

1. Repair Damage With A Deep Conditioner

If your strands are feeling brittle and straw-like, that means they're begging for moisture. Replenish them with a rich treatment, such as Herbal Essences Argan Oil & Aloe Hair Mask. Infused with moisturizing, antioxidant-rich argan oil and nourishing, sustainably-sourced aloe (both endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew), it leaves hair feeling significantly softer, smoother, and more manageable after just one go. It’s also a winning formula free of common nasties like sulfates and parabens. Use it at least two or three times a week to repair and maintain truly quenched strands.

2. Apply A Leave-In Product With UV Protection

You wouldn’t dream of spending a day outside without wearing sunscreen, would you? Well, the same should go for your hair. "You definitely want to start with a leave-in conditioner for UV protection, because the hair can be ravaged by the sun just like the skin," says global artistic director and salon owner, Pekela Riley.

Before stepping foot outside, spritz your strands liberally with a formula like The One Atelier Fekkai The Pure Mist. It contains coconut and jojoba oils, shea butter, as well as other protective ingredients to shield hair from the effects of heat, UV exposure, and pollution. Additionally, Riley recommends wearing a headscarf — especially if you plan on being outdoors for several hours — for extra protection.

3. Snip Off Your Split Ends

The ends of your hair are most susceptible to damage from the sun, says Riley, who recommends getting regular trims for this reason. "They’re so porous that it creates less of a natural protectant from UV rays," she says. "Their natural pigment will oxidize and make hair look brittle, so you want to trim those away." If you're still not able to get in to see your stylist, you can 100% do it yourself — with some practice and a little guidance, that is. Here, you'll find some amazing at-home trimming tips from experts that will make you a pro in no time.

4. Get A Sun-Safe Hat

A surefire way to shield your hair from the sun's damaging effects is to wear a hat with UPF+ protection, as this actually blocks out the UVA and UVB rays — sans the need for sunscreen. Coolibar is a clothing brand that makes a wide range of styles that feature UPF 50+, and they've got The Skin Cancer Foundation's stamp of approval. Need we say more?