Shopping for fabulous clothing and accessories is always fun. What’s not so fun? Having to dish out the dough for these pieces. Thankfully, there are plenty of affordable shirts, skirts, jeans, earrings, and more available right on Amazon that don’t come with the sky-high price tags more expensive versions do. That’s right — the next time you want to upgrade your wardrobe, it doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the most stylish (and more wallet-friendly) pieces available on Amazon right now. Tons of reviewers say these 40 cool pieces under $35 actually look so expensive.

1 This Eye-Catching Choker With Baroque Pearls Cowlyn Gold Chain Pearl Necklace Amazon $23 See On Amazon This eye-catching choker only looks like it costs a ton of money. Made with 18-karat gold-plated copper, this paper clip-style necklace features baroque pearls and a simple yet sturdy closure. Wear this with strapless gowns and high heels for a sophisticated look, or introduce it into your jewelry rotation as an “everyday” piece. According to a reviewer: “Oh my gosh! This necklace is absolutely precious!! The freshwater pearls are beautiful and the chainlink is perfect! The packing is over the top with details too! I’ll be looking for other gems from this website.” — Becky Available colors: 2

2 These Slip-On Sandals That Have Stretchy Straps & A Trendy Platform Heel DREAM PAIRS Wedge Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon A good pair of sandals (that go with practically anything, may I add) doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking for a pair of oh-so-cute summer shoes, add these wedge sandals to your cart ASAP. These have an open-toe design, a 2.5-inch platform heel, and a stretchy elastic strap that allows you to slip these on and off easily. According to a reviewer: “These shoes are super cute and very comfortable. I like them so much I bought another pair in a different color! Versatile enough to sandals to wear with skirts, shorts and casual pants.” — Beth Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 These Dangly Earrings That Are So Elegant & Lightweight PAVOI Handpicked Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon How could you even resist? These dangly earrings —which are offered in both white and yellow shades — are everything you want in an accessory and then some. For starters, they feature a chic freshwater pearl, have a simple hook snap closure, and are available in a handful of sizes. According to a reviewer: “This line of jewelry is really nice. These earrings are very pretty and are not heavy and dangle. They are lightweight and are very pretty.” — JEGP Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5

4 These Cubic Zirconia Studs That Look So Much Like Diamonds Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Studs Amazon $11 See On Amazon The high price of diamonds got you down? If so, pick up these cubic zirconia studs that look just like the real deal. These boast a butterfly backing and feature a four-prong basket setting for the stone to sit in. Wear these with dressier outfits, or use these as your “everyday” earrings. According to a reviewer: “These are quality earrings and beautiful!! I get soo many compliments on them all the time. They sparkle just like real diamonds, you can see them from across the room.” — Nicole Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 4 mm — 8.5mm

Available cuts: 2

5 This Faux Leather Crossbody Bag With So Many Handy Pockets & Slots INICAT Crossbody Sling Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sling bag is crafted from smooth faux leather and has a 24-inch shoulder strap, plenty of pockets, and even slots for debit, credit, and ID cards. It also can be worn so many ways — for example, you can throw it over your shoulder or pull it on to go across your chest. Even better? Some styles also have a clear “touchscreen” pocket to slide your phone into to use while on the go. According to a reviewer: “I just got back from a two-week trip to Greece and used this everyday! It was perfect to carry what i needed each day. I love all the compartments and it was big enough to carry my credit cards, change purse, lipsticks, medications, hand sanitizer, gum, plus so much more.” — jlb1987 Available colors: 118

6 This Gorgeous Hat With A Stylish Band Lisianthus Classic Wool Hat Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you want to make any outfit look 10 times more polished, scoop up this classic wool hat priced at under $20. It’s made from a breathable polyester and wool blend, has an adjustable interior ribbon, and boasts a stylish band. Also available in shades like blue and black, this chic accessory can be worn with so many outfits. According to a reviewer: “Great style and value for the $$$. I was very impressed.” — Cindy Available colors: 14

7 This Lacy Beach Coverup You Can Wear To Dinners, Brunches, & More JDiction Swimsuit Cover UP Amazon $26 See On Amazon Have you ever seen a more beautiful bathing suit coverup? This elegant piece — made from semi-sheer polyester — works great for the beach and can also be styled with tank tops, jeans, shorts, and so much more. Its wide sleeves make this so easy and breezy to wear, and its dramatic length helps add excitement to any outfit. According to a reviewer: “I love this product. It is glamorous to dress up or down. I wore it over a black and white dress and also with pants. It adds a beautiful look to any ensemble. I have gotten many compliments on it. Love love love!!” — Dantre Available colors: 16

8 This Soft & Stretchy Coverup With 2 Side Slits & A Scoop Neckline Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up Amazon $32 See On Amazon If a crochet coverup is more your vibe, don’t sleep on this eye-catching one crafted from a lightweight polyester blend. This pick has a soft and stretchy feel, boasts two side splits for easier wear, and features a scoop neckline. Wear this over your bathing suit during beach or pool hangs, or pair this with biker shorts and a cropped cami for an unexpected summertime evening ensemble. According to a reviewer: “I have received so many compliments on this cover-up! I got it in green to match my swimsuit and would definitely purchase again in another color.” — Sheela K Available colors: 22

Available sizes: One size only

9 These Comfy Slippers With A Memory Foam Footbed Parlovable Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon A pair of fuzzy slippers can instantly make any outfit much more comfortable. This pick — which has over 24,000 perfect five-star ratings — is made from faux fur, has a crossband upper, and is designed with a waterproof, anti-slip sole. Its memory foam footbed is also an especially nice touch. According to a reviewer: “Comfy yet cool for the summer. These are the softest most comfortable slippers I have ever owned. Excellent quality.” — KLM Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

10 This Pack Of Chic Anklets That Is So Affordable DEARMAY Anklets (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for ways to dress up any outfit instantly, look no further than these anklets sold in packs of three. They’re made from 14-karat gold-filled metal and boast attractive, eye-catching designs, like herringbone, Cuban link, and paperclip style. The best part? These can also be worn as bracelets. According to a reviewer: “I wanted to start wearing anklets but didn't want to pay for real gold (I'm pretty cheap). These were perfect. They look like the real thing online, so I took the plunge and purchased them. I loved them as soon as I [saw] them. [...] I've been wearing them for a few months now, haven't taken them off. No green color, no brassiness and most importantly, no allergic reaction.” — Yvonne L. Available styles: 20

11 This Minimalist Faux Gold Chain With An Adjustable Length NUZON Chain Choker Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon This easy-to-style choker proves that beautiful jewelry doesn’t always have to come with a sky-high price tag. This pick has a 2-inch extension chain that allows you to adjust it according to your liking and a minimalist snake-inspired design that matches any outfit. According to a reviewer: “Classy, comfortable, great price. Perfect.” — Suzie Available styles: 31

12 This Stylish Beach Bag With An Inner Compartment For Your Wallet & Keys Aphoraeny Straw Beach Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a beach bag that deviates away from the brightly-colored totes you're used to seeing, this straw pick is the one for you. It’s made from faux leather and straw, features a magnetic closure, and has a soft fabric lining. Just imagine how nice this would look with a flowy white maxi dress or a pair of wide-leg linen pants. According to a reviewer: “Fantastic value for the price. Nice neutral color and holds a lot of stuff. Seems sturdy enough. Highly recommend!” — Kristen D Available colors: 2

13 This Printed Cardigan With A Head-Turning Tassel Hem Dokotoo Fashion Floral Print Kimono Amazon $26 See On Amazon A lightweight printed cardigan adds just the right amount of detail to any outfit. This one comes in various patterns, is crafted from silky polyester and has a fashionable tassel design on the hem. This works great as a beach coverup but also looks so trendy styled with jeans and a tee. According to a reviewer: “I will definitely buy more of these!! Worth the money and it makes ANY outfit look good!!” — Heather Available colors: 24

Available sizes: One size only

14 These Sandals With Stretchy Handwoven Nylon Straps Plaka Flat Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon These reasonably-priced flat sandals have over 18,000 perfect five-star ratings for a reason — they’re comfy and cute to boot. They boast durable rubber soles and handwoven stretchy straps crafted from nylon. Whether you need something to wear on vacation or want to replace your old summer sandals, these are the ones to get. According to a reviewer: “Love these sandals. Great quality, rich color, and very comfortable. Perfect for being comfortable yet looking stylish and cute.” — Jess M Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 5 — 11

15 A Pair Of Faux Leather Pants That Have A Drawstring Waist & Functional Front Pockets SCHHJZPJ High Waisted Faux Leather Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of spending hundreds on leather shorts, why not pick up these faux leather ones priced under $30? These have a stretchy drawstring waist, wide leg openings, and functional front pockets. They look so good with crop tops, silky blouses, sweaters, and more. According to a reviewer: “Oh-em-gee! Can I just say how much I love these shorts!? They are super cute and comfy. The faux leather look can be a hit or a miss and these are a hit! I'll definitely be purchasing a couple more colors.” — Amazon customer Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 These Chunky Lightweight Earrings That Look Good With Everything PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Every jewelry collection needs a pair of well-made hoop earrings. If you don’t yet have some, pick up these chunky ones with over 34,000 perfect five-star ratings. I personally have been wearing these for the last three years, and they are my absolute favorite accessory. They can be worn with everything from dresses to faded jeans, are lightweight, and hold up so well over time. According to a reviewer: “I like these earrings for the cheap price! I wear them all the time and they are easy to dress up or down! They have not rusted from being in the pool, ocean, or lake. Super durable!” — Mia Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 20mm — 50mm

Available styles: 2

17 This Button-Down Shirt With A Front Chest Pocket & Rollable Sleeves Hotouch Button Down Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Want to give your wardrobe an upgrade but don’t know where to start? Two words: button-down shirt. This affordable pick — which also comes in hues like beige and light pink — is made from a lightweight polyester and spandex blend, has a convenient front chest pocket, and is designed with sleeves that can easily be rolled up. According to a reviewer: “I love the way it feels when you wear it. Plus it never wrinkles after you wash it. I like the length and the fact that it’s not a flimsy material. I bought one in moss green. Loved it so much that I bought one in Red.” — Dyan Mulholland Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 This Stylish A-Line Midi Dress With A Drawstring Waist & Gathered Sleeves Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon A chic midi dress can make getting dressed so much easier. It’s even better when it’s affordable. If you’re searching for one that doesn’t cost a ton of money but still is oh-so-stylish, this may be the pick for you. It’s crafted from 100% viscose, has a drawstring waist, and boasts dapper gathered sleeves. Wear this with white canvas tennis shoes for a laidback look or style with heels for a cute dinner date ensemble. According to a reviewer: “This dress is so cute and comfortable. Great staple piece for every wardrobe!” — Susan Warner Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This Elegant Cardigan With A Simple Button Closure Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon Any closet can benefit from a lightweight cardigan. This one — which won’t set you back more than $30 — is made from a breathable cotton blend, has a cute button closure, and is long enough to hit just below your waist. Both lightweight and easy to style, this pick is a great piece to always have on hand. According to a reviewer: “It was exactly what I wanted. The color is perfect and fits wonderfully. I actually have this in a couple of the other colors. Classic style so it can be dressed up or dressed down. Totally recommend it as part of your basic wardrobe.” — Cindy Lu Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

20 This Affordable Vest That Looks Oh-So-Stylish Vocni Button Waistcoat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Waistcoats and vests are all the rage right now, and we get why — they’re so stylish and versatile. If you’ve been itching to try out this trend, scoop up this reasonably-priced pick that is crafted from a lightweight polyester and rayon blend, has four front buttons, and is made with an adjustable back belt that can help you customize the fit. Even better? This one has two functional pockets, so you’ll have a place to stash your keys and wallet. According to a reviewer: “Vests never go out of style, with a skirt or dress pants and with jeans, it’s a classic look. Pair with tank or blouse, love it. The product is very well made and I would recommend and buy again.” — Ang Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 This Elegant Watch With An Adjustable Leather Strap Timex Analog Watch Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you think nice watches only come with high price tags, think again. This elegant piece by Timex — priced at under $30 — comes with an adjustable leather strap, a light-up watch dial, and gold-tone brass details and is just as eye-catching as more expensive watches. According to a reviewer: “What a fabulous watch! I purchased it in the brown leather band and it was perfect. Have been a fan of Timex watches for many years. You cannot go wrong with a Timex. It is a timeless piece.” — Judy Logan Available dial colors: 3

Available band colors: 7

22 These Wide-Leg Pants With A Stretchy Back Waistband Tronjori Palazzo Trousers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Always look runway-ready with these affordable palazzo trousers that come in shades like mocha, ivory white, and beige. These pants are made from 100% polyester, have a stretchy back waistband, belt loops, and feature front pleats that offer a nice touch. Wear this pick with a flowy button-down shirt for a chic work ensemble or crop tops and camis for a more laid-back look. According to a reviewer: “I loveeee these pants!! They are so comfy and they look very professional or they can be a dressy cute. I want them in every color.” — Ash Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

23 This Stretchy Dress That Drapes Beautifully Over Your Body Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Any wardrobe could benefit from this short-sleeve maxi dress that comes in colors like navy, terracotta, and light camel. Made from a stretchy rayon blend, this pretty pick is fitted through the chest and waist, comes down to your ankles, and has the perfect amount of stretch to it. Even better? It can be worn in many ways — with tennis shoes, strappy sandals, flats, slides, and more. According to a reviewer: “This dress is so comfortable you could sleep in it! Feels amazing to wear and love the coral color!” — Carolyn Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

24 This Silky Robe With Roomy Side Pockets Hotouch Satin Robe Amazon $29 See On Amazon Dial up the drama with this silky robe that comes in hues like champagne, pink, mauve, and beige. Made from a polyester and spandex blend, this glamorous piece has a waist-front tie, a separate interior tie (to keep the robe securely closed), and roomy side pockets. Slip it on after showers and baths, or use it as a morning robe while you sip your coffee or tea. According to a reviewer: “Soft, comfortable, easy to wash. Looks great. Will definitely get another in the future.” — onehappyrose Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 This Printed Top That Looks Good With So Many Different Bottoms BIG DART Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon This printed blouse makes any outfit more eye-catching. Crafted from 100% viscose, this top features a stylish turndown collar, a simple front button closure, and sleeves that can easily be rolled up. It can be worn with faded jeans, white linen pants, dressy black trousers, and so much more. According to a reviewer: “Love this blouse. Comfortable and looks great with jeans.” — Melody Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

26 A Silky Skirt With A Fun Print & A Stretchy Waistband Keasmto Satin Print Skirt With Elasticized Waist Amazon $29 See On Amazon Satin skirts with fun prints have been trending for the last few years, and we can understand why — not only are they chic, but they also are so easy to wear and style. If you’re looking to introduce a new one to your outfit rotation, consider scooping up this relatively affordable one priced at under $30. With a stretchy elastic waist, this midi skirt has a high-waisted design and a soft feel to it. According to a reviewer: “Beautiful skirt. I bought these in three of the colors offered. They are wonderful for summer. They have a romantic/retro look to them. Great price.” — Margarit Mardirosian Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 This Eye-Catching Necklace That Is Chic & Elegant PEARLADA Baroque Pendant Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an affordable necklace that can help take any outfit to the next level, this is the one for you. This one is made from 18-karat gold-plated copper, features a chunky gold chain and has a large baroque-shaped pearl pendant. According to a reviewer: “This necklace is so cute to layer with or even wear as a statement necklace!! Perfect size and chunkiness to it.” — Macey I Available styles: 6

28 These Breezy Wide-Leg Pants With A Stretchy Drawstring Waist Dokotoo Drawstring Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon I can’t get enough of these wide-leg pants that look so much like pricier designer versions. Constructed from breezy viscose, these breathable bottoms have an elastic drawstring waist, a high-waisted fit, and convenient side pockets. Whether worn with crop tops and camis or styled with turtlenecks and sweaters, these get the job done. According to a reviewer: “These pants are so comfortable and so beautiful. Whenever I want to dress up, yet stay comfortable, I go to these! They are so versatile and the quality is amazing. I highly recommend to everyone!” — panamanian_patrona Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 These Comfy Capri Pants That Are So Easy To Style HDE Pull On Capri Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can get so much mileage out of these capri pants that come in colors like khaki, pink, and white. These are made from a stretchy rayon blend, have a mid-rise fit, and boast both back and front pockets for you to stash your phone, wallet, and more. Even better? These can easily be dressed up or down in a cinch. According to a reviewer: “These are so comfortable and just perfect! Ordered 3 different colors!!” — Amazon customer Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Mini Dress With A Customizable Hem Length BTFBM Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon One word comes to mind when looking at this dress: “Wow.” Crafted from a stretchy polyester and spandex blend, this picture-perfect piece features a ribbed design, a high neckline, and an adjustable drawstring on the side that allows you to quickly customize hem length. According to a reviewer: “Very satisfied with this dress. Was looking for something I could dress up or down for vacation and this was perfect. I liked that you could change the length by [c]inching the sides more or less. I did not think it was sheer either.” — Jill Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 These Chunky Sunglasses With Comfy Nose Pads & A Durable Frame SOJOS Trendy Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon Are you tired of spending tons on sunglasses only to misplace or quickly break them? If so, add these eye-catching ones to your cart ASAP. Priced at around $12, these sunnies have a durable plastic frame, UV protection coating on their lenses, and European-style nose pads that are oh-so-comfortable. According to a reviewer: “Really love my new sunglasses. Very comfortable, stylish and light weight. Received several compliments!! So in love with them.” — Keishuh Jones Available colors: 13

32 These Affordable Super Stretchy Jeans With Over 34,000 5-Star Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jean Amazon $27 See On Amazon Boasting over 34,000 perfect five-star ratings, these comfy bottoms are everything you want in a pair of jeans and then some. They’re crafted from a super stretchy cotton blend, have a comfortable mid-rise waistband, and are designed in an eye-catching vintage look. According to a reviewer: “These jeans are great! They are soft, very stretchable, fit perfect, and are very comfortable!! I loved them so much that I bought a second pair in another color. No dislikes at all.” — Tamra Nofsinger Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, regular, and long, standard and plus sizes)

33 These Flowy Wide-Leg Pants With A Stretchy Waist Minibee Palazzo Trousers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Can these pants get any cooler? These billowy trousers are made from breathable cotton and have a stretchy elastic waist, a high-waisted fit, and two side slits for easier movement. The double-layer hem adds a nice touch and their lightweight feel makes these a great choice to wear during hot summer months. According to a reviewer: “Good quality. Washes well. Comfortable, but nice looking. Pleased with purchase. Thought price was good.” — Plantme Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

34 These Lightweight Hoop Earrings That Come In 3 Shades gelanmeng Lightweight Teardrop Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These teardrop-shaped earrings can help tie any outfit together. These feature a half open-back design and a lightweight feel — no heavy earrings here. Shop them in rose gold, gold, and silver shades all priced at under $15. According to a reviewer: “I love there earrings!!! I have them in silver and gold. Perfect size to wear everyday. Well made!!” — Rosalyn Chapman Available colors: 3

35 A Sleeveless Dress With A Front Butterfly-Shaped Waist Tie LILLUSORY Sleeveless Tank Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon A sleeveless tank dress is one of the best things to pull on when the temperatures start to soar. Made from a polyester and rayon blend, this fashionable piece features an above-the-knee hem, a butterfly-shaped waist tie, and a high neck. This one looks so good with crystal-accented sandals, platform wedges, tennis shoes, and more. According to a reviewer: “Super comfy casual dress! Love the material.” — Amy Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 A Pair Of Highly-Rated Jeans With 5 Pockets & A Higher Mid-Rise Cut Riders by Lee Indigo Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean Amazon $28 See On Amazon Boasting over 9,000 perfect five-star ratings, these cuffed boyfriend jeans are what denim dreams are made of. They are oh-so-stretchy, have five functional pockets, and don a higher mid-rise fit. Worn with T-shirts, blouses, crop tops, and more, these bottoms are great. According to a reviewer: “These were true to size and very comfortable. You can take the hem down but I didn't. They hit a bit above the ankle for me.” — Sprinks Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 6 — 18

37 This Popular Bathing Suit With Removable Padding & Adjustable Straps CUPSHE One Piece V-Neck Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given this buzzy bathing suit a perfect five-star rating and it’s easy to understand why. This swimsuit has an eye-catching V-neckline, pretty shirring on the waist, and adjustable shoulder straps. Even better? It features removable padded cups and comes in many shades and prints, including paisley, deep pink, and black floral. According to a reviewer: “This swimsuit exceeded my expectations. Great fit and coverage not to mention good fabric. I ended up buying a 2nd color because why not!” — Bittersweetmoni Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 This Satiny Dress With Spaghetti Straps & A Cowl Neckline xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you need something to wear to a wedding or something to wear to be in a wedding (bridesmaids gather around), this cocktail dress gets the job done. It’s made from a smooth polyester blend, has a cowl neck, and is designed with thin spaghetti straps. You can also easily pair it with tennis shoes or sandals for a quick summer look if you want. According to a reviewer: “The dress fits perfectly, it's comfy and it has a beautiful color as well. I've got so many compliments, made me feel really good with myself. I'm glad I got this on to attend the wedding. I highly recommend it.” — Juliana Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

39 This Slinky Slip Dress With A Flared Hem REORIA Bodycon Slip Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon A slinky slip dress is the versatile piece of clothing you didn’t realize you needed. This one has tons of stretch, a slightly flared hem, and adjustable straps. It looks so good paired with platform heels and chunky mules, but also works with flip-flops and sneakers, too. According to a reviewer: “Material is thinner (but in a good way) and soft!! Once I felt it I expected it to be see through but it’s not at all!” — Catherine Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large