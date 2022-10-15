There you are, scrolling through your sites when you come across some luxurious garment or accessory you didn’t know about five minutes ago — but now, you want it. You think about putting off paying the rent in order to get it, but... no. Don’t do it! Here’s the thing. You don’t have to. There is a way to participate in that trend or pull off that look for cheap. You can keep your money and look like you spent it. All you need to do? Peek through this selection.

That’s right, peruse these trendy clothes on Amazon that look like they cost way more than they do, until you find the thing you are suddenly longing for. Yes, even if that’s a vegan leather jacket with fringe, the perfect pair of jeans, or the dress that will turn you into an updated version of a ‘40s film star. Y’all, I got you.

1 This Easy Tank With A Lace-Trimmed Neckline BLENCOT Lacy Tank Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Perfect under a sweater or blazer for a dressy look that’s also super comfortable, this tank blouse boosts the simple V-neck with a touch of lace. You can take off that sweater, too, and let the long, flowy tunic length cover your leggings just enough. There are so many colors, you might want more than one. “I love this tank!” effused one reviewer. “I was concerned it would be sheer but it’s not at all!” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

2 A Pair Of Jeans — Or Dress Pants — That Are Leggings In Disguise Amazon Essentials Pull-On Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon Leggings? Meet dressed up. These pull-on pants wear like your favorite yoga pants — with a stretch so flexible you can drop into a down dog at any time. But, they look like a pair of fitted work slacks (in the glen plaid) or like a pair of snug jeans in any of the denim wash colors. They have belt loops, a mock fly, and mock front pockets to create the look of real pants, and a pair of real pockets on the back so you can carry your phone. “They are up to any challenge,” claimed one reviewer. “From packing to move, hiking, crawling on the floor playing ‘monster’ with toddlers, or dressed up for a date or a work meeting.” Available sizes: X-Small short — 6X long

3 The Chunky & Oversize Sweater You Will Want To Live In Dokotoo High Neck Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’re ready for a cozy, oversize sweater to make cool weather your friend, take a peek at this high-neck number. It’s soft, roomy, and warm. The chunky cable knit gives it a fall vibe that goes just right with a pumpkin spice latte and a walk in the woods but it isn’t scratchy or so warm you will be aching to get it off when the sun comes out. “I'm not sure I could love this more,” said one reviewer. “It's big and cuddly--perfect for autumn. I ... want it in every color, now. I just want to live in it.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 This Edgy Crop Top You Can Pair With Any Look Verdusa Cut Out Tank Crop Amazon $18 See On Amazon Rock this edgy, cut-out crop tank the next time you need an outfit that’s flashy but you aren’t feeling anything that’s not super comfortable. The fabric is stretchy so it won’t slow you down if you want to dance all night or nap on the couch. Whether you wear it with a skirt, jeans, or leggings, no one will believe you paid less than $20 for it. “Amazing edgy tank for the price,” agreed one reviewer. “Looks way more expensive than it actually is!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Floral Tulle Skirt That’s Just The Right Amount Of Dainty SSPALU Floral High Waist Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Turn an ordinary day pretty by donning this high-waisted floral skirt. Pair it with a T-shirt or slouchy sweater and you will be both comfortable and rolling in compliments. The layers of sheer tulle add up to an amorphous effect that isn’t see-through and the black flowers are elegant without being too frilly. “I purchased the skirt to wear for a friend's wedding and absolutely loved it!” explained one reviewer. “It looks expensive and it’s a great quality material ... I was 5 months pregnant ... wore the band above my bump with a black crop top. It was exactly the look I was going for and got a lot of compliments.” Available sizes: One size and Plus A, B & C

6 These Cropped Jeans That Are So Comfy You Will Want More Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $38 See On Amazon These cropped boyfriend jeans are relaxed through the hips and have a bit of stretch to them, which means they are super comfortable to wear while they create a trendy, stole-them-from-my-brother vibe. Choose the color that suits your mood and the level of shredding your wardrobe can handle and, once you pull them on, you might never want to take them off. “Love these jeans!” said one reviewer. “I've practically lived in them since they arrived. Easy to move in, I can even squat.” Available sizes: 27 — 46

7 A Flowy Georgette Blouse That Glams Up Any Outfit Floerns Floral Georgette Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you wear it to work or pair it with jeans, the high collar and delicate fabric of this floral blouse make it look so much more expensive than it is. Tuck it into your jeans or wear it untucked so it flows elegantly over a pencil skirt or leggings. The range of flower options in the prints goes from tiny and delicate to bold and showy. “I'm in love with this blouse,” said one reviewer. “It's ... very versatile. The fabric is a little see thru, but looks beautiful with a lace bralette.” Available sizes: X-Smal — XX-Large

8 This Blazer & Shorts Set That Looks Dressy & Feels Like Jammies SheIn Blazer and Shorts Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $38 See On Amazon When you have to dress up but would rather stay home in your shorts, pull on this two-piece blazer and shorts set and feel comfy and stylish, too. The high waist of the shorts elevates them from casual wear without costing you any comfort. And when you pull on the jacket, you can wear it to anything. “Wore this cute outfit to a work conference and got SO many compliments!” confessed one reviewer who did just that. “People did not believe me when I said ... how amazing the price was!! 10/10 recommend!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 A Classic Button-Down Shirt That’s So Soft Amazon Essentials Classic Button-Down Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s surprisingly challenging to find a button-down shirt that’s nice quality, washable, and a comfortable fit, without spending a small fortune. This timeless button-down, in cotton that has been tumbled for softness, checks every box. No one will suspect you paid less than $30 for it. It comes in patterns, pretty colors, plaids, and more, so now that you’ve found it, you can create lots of looks with it. “Very nice shirt!” said one reviewer. “I love the color and the fabric feels awesome, like an expensive high-end shirt!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 These High-Waisted Corduroy Pants That Are Cozy Like Joggers NIMIN Corduroy Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon Getting out of joggers and into real clothes is hard. When you have to do it, these corduroy pants are here to help. High-waisted, with a waistband that’s stretchy in the back, they are ultra comfortable. Roll the ankles up or leave them down to mix up the look and pair them with a sweatshirt for lounging or a cute top for work. “These pants are comfy and moveable,” said one buyer. “I have to move around a lot at work and they don’t restrict me. [I’ve] gotten many compliments on them!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 A Vegan Leather Tote Bag At A Price That Screams “Buy Several” Dreubea Large Tote Bag Amazon $11 See On Amazon Need a big bag for days when you need to cart a sweater, snack, headphones, and a pair of flats? Don’t even hesitate because this chic, large tote bag is only $11 and is sized just right for your everyday sundries. It comes in so many colors you could buy a few and match them to your shoes, ‘50s style. Over 34,000 reviewers are loving it and many are buying it in multiple colors. “I purchased six ... in a variety of colors that I change up based on the season,” said one reviewer. “I love the little pocket inside that makes my phone easily accessible.” Available sizes: Small & Large

12 The Fringe Moto Jacket That Turns Any Outfit Into A Statement CHARTOU Fringe Moto Jacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon Give your ensemble some rock and roll or — with the right boots — a touch of country with this fringe moto jacket in faux suede. Cropped, with long sleeves and fringe that goes all the way around the back, it makes a statement even if you only top off a T-shirt and jeans with it. “All the vibes to wear for a concert, date night, and gal pal night out!” said one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX

13 This Influencer-Favorite Leopard Print Skirt For Easy Dress Up Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cool, sleek, comfortable, and dressy enough to wear to anything, this high-waisted leopard midi skirt looks like a high-end silk skirt that cost so much money. Pull it high for a midi-length and pair it with a tank for an elegant evening look. Wear it low and long with flat sandals for a summer garden party. The stretchy waistband makes the fit comfortable and versatile. “This skirt is adorable. So trendy,” said one reviewer. “Skirts like this are so much more expensive in other places. Fits so well because of the high waist yet provides room in the hips.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 A Pair Of Cropped Joggers With Pockets & A Tailored Cut You Can Wear Anywhere AJISAI Joggers Amazon $32 See On Amazon These fitted joggers with four-way stretch and a luxe fabric are perfect for the gym or travel. But, put on a pair of nice shoes and a button-down shirt and you can keep right on wearing them when you go to work. Wherever you wear them, people will assume you sprang for high-fashion workout wear. “The perfect pants,” said one reviewer. “Bought these as a dupe for the higher-end version (Lulu on the fly) because I couldn’t justify the price. Can wear them ... to run errands, to lounge, to work out, or to work. My coworkers admired them and asked where I got them.” Available sizes: X-Small Petite - XX-Large

15 A Set Of Delicate Layered Necklaces With An Initial Pendant Turandoss Layered Initial Necklaces (3 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These delicate, gold layered necklaces work together as a set to create a look that’s on trend and fun, or you can wear them as single pieces when going minimal. Choose a letter from a drop-down menu so the longest necklace has your initial on it. The middle piece is an elegant bar and the shortest one is a simple chain. “I love this three-piece necklace,” said one reviewer. “It is super lightweight and looks expensive. I have gotten many compliments from my coworkers ... [who] ... were shocked when I said the price.” Available sizes: 1

16 These Faux Leather Leggings With Rock & Roll Vibes Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pull on these faux leather leggings, some boots, and a leather jacket and you are ready to join the band. You'll be able to nail the dance moves, too, because these are comfortable, stretchy, and look fabulous whether you go bold in red, ethereal in silver, forest fairy in deep green, or any of the other options. “Pants rocked!” said one reviewer who meant that literally. “I sing lead in a rock band and they were comfy and [sultry]!” Available sizes: Small —- 3X

17 The Satin Cami That Works For Almost Any Mood Wantschun Satin Cami Amazon $19 See On Amazon This satin cami is a versatile basic you can wear as loungewear, to work with a cardigan or blazer, or out on a date. Pair them with pajama pants, jeans, or a skirt, or wear them under tops that show off too much skin. They are silky so other garments slide over them and the neckline works well with jewelry. They may look like silk but don’t require hand washing. There is also a racerback option. “These camisoles are an incredible value for the money,” said one reviewer. “They’re great to wear under a jacket, sweater, or sheer blouse.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

18 This Gold Chain Belt That Makes Any Outfit Flashier ALAIX Gold Chain Belt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Is there any too-boxy or not-quite-perfect-fitting dress, sweater, or jacket that a great belt — such as this gold chain belt — cannot make awesome? The woven gold chain is accented with leather and you can customize the fit because the belt holes are continuous. It’s available in silver, too. “So pretty. Got it to match my Chanel bag,” said one reviewer. “Love love love.” Available sizes: 33 — 38 inches

19 A Soft Poncho Cape You Can Wear With A Dress Or Jeans ilishop Poncho Cape Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add some cozy chic to your day by pulling on this poncho cape when the office AC tries to freeze you out, the cloud cover turns your walk chilly, or you decide to dine on the restaurant’s patio. It’s super soft and cozy and brings warmth, even when you are dressed up, without adding the bulk or style buzzkill of a coat. For one buyer, it solved a universal need: “I keep it on the backseat of my car so it's always available to me no matter where I go ... It has just the right wrap and length to it.” Available sizes: One

20 A Bright & Bold Shirt Dress That Is Short & Sweet Choichic Floral Print Blouse Amazon $33 See On Amazon This vibrant printed blouse is long enough to wear as a shirt dress and loose-fitting enough to wear belted or flowy. And the patterns are wild and fun. Wear it out partying. Use it as a swim cover-up. Lounge in it. The patterns and colors range from bold florals to bright solids so there is sure to be a look that fits your wardrobe and needs. “I got sooo many compliments,” said one happy buyer. “I love this dress. And it doubles as a cardigan. Love it!” Available sizes: Small — 3X

21 The Suspender Skirt That Brings All The Vintage Femme Fatale Vibes Milumia Midi Suspender Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Be the femme fatale in your own ‘40s film in this midi suspender skirt with so much vintage styling. The fabric is 100% modern, though, so it stretches and moves with you like no dress Lauren Bacall ever had access to. Pair it with a blouse and the right shoes and wait for someone to say, “Here’s looking at you, kid.” The compliments will roll in, according to reviewers. “I got a lot of compliments when I wore this skirt! Definitely, has the [sultry] secretary feel and look to it!” said one. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

22 The Quilted Crossbody Bag That’s Runway Ready Gladdon Quilted Crossbody Bag Amazon $36 See On Amazon People will assume you sprung for a designer bag when you sport this quilted bag. The chain strap is long enough to wear cross-body because fashion doesn’t have to hurt your neck, and the interior is roomy enough to carry all your essentials and a few not-so-essentials. “This purse is gorgeous!” according to one reviewer. “The quality is amazing ... It’s giving me Chanel vibes without the expensive price tag.” Available sizes: One

23 This Maxi Dress That’s Begging For A Garden Party PRETTYGARDEN Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Want to dip into some cottagecore style without going too far? This tiered maxi dress has just the right amount of innocence, ruffles, and airy comfort. The length works with boots or sandals and with the waist has a tie belt so you won’t have to worry about it slipping into shapeless territory. “This dress ... looks expensively chic,” confirms one reviewer. “You can dress it up with the right accessories and it will look beautiful.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Collection Of Every Pair Of Hoop Earrings You Need Cocamiky Hoop Earrings Set (9 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your wardrobe could use some big hoop earrings but you also wish you had a few small hoops for low-key days — and some middle-sized hoops when your sweater and jeans need some bling — this set of nine pairs of hoop earrings in gold and silver are the solution you can afford on a whim. “I love this set,” gushed one reviewer. “I wear the smallest set to work nearly every day and the large ones for date nights.” Available sizes: One

25 An Elegant Little Black Pencil Dress With A Retro Vibe Miusol Retro Pencil Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This gorgeous retro pencil dress is like a time machine back to a time when pillbox hats were a daily thing. But it’s also stretchy, comfortable, and professional-looking so you can wear it to work, an event, or out to dinner. “I love everything about this dress,” said one reviewer. “It's made of good material [and] feels more pricey than what I paid. It fit like a glove ... great for work and other business casual events.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 A Lightweight Scarf That Adds Warmth & Style To Any Outfit FINIZO All Season Scarf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Take this all-season scarf and wrap it around your neck for a bit of warmth — and a pop of color — on a cold day. Wear it as a shawl over a dress on a warm evening. Use it to keep your hair from flying in your face as you jet around in your convertible. It’s large enough to be a versatile piece, light enough to wear in many situations, and pretty however you use it. “I love the colors of this scarf!” agreed one reviewer. “It’s perfect for the fall. It’s not too thick but it’s also not too light. It definitely keeps me warm for those little cold breezes during the fall. I’m so in love!” Available sizes: One

27 The Lacy Blouse That Solves Work Wardrobe Woes Milumia Lace Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon A cute top with an interesting neckline that’s versatile enough to wear under a sweater or jacket, or on its own, is worth its weight in gold if you go to an office or see people on video calls. This lace blouse is all those things at a buy-every-color price. The lace sleeves and pleated neck elevate it, and the flowy shape make it perfect for pairing with leggings or jeans. “Looks great with dressy pants or jeans,” said one reviewer. “The length is a little longer than a normal shirt, which I love.” Available sizes: Large- Plus — 3X-Large Plus

28 This Cozy Long Cardigan In Perfect Plaids & Prints Lacozy Open Front Cardigan Amazon $15 See On Amazon Add a layer of cozy to your jeans or leggings by donning this open-front cardigan in a lightweight fabric that’s perfect for fall or spring. Layer it over a tank or blouse and dress it up or down. It even has a bit of stretch. According to one reviewer: “Love this cardigan so much I have to resist the urge to wear it every week ... I wear [it] with jeans for casual, with skinny black pants and skirts for work. You can make it casual or business depending on what you pair it with.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

29 A Luxe-Looking Crochet Sweater That’s So Pretty AlvaQ Crochet Pullover Amazon $39 See On Amazon When your day calls for you to dress like an adult but your mood wants you in a cozy sweater, this crochet pullover is the ticket. The lacy look and lantern sleeves are dinner-date ready but it wears like a snug sweater. “I love this sweater,” said one reviewer. “It looks more expensive than it is. Wear with jeans, [a] skirt, leggings, [or] leather pants. Anything!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 A Knit Beanie That’s Warm, Comfy, & Makes Cold Weather Stylish C.C. Cable Knit Beanie Amazon $12 See On Amazon Nothing says it’s fall — or winter! — like tucking your noggin into a cable-knit beanie. And this soft, stretchy, and comfortable version of that classic headwear is the affordable yet perfect version you can afford to stock in all your favorite colors. “The colors are very pretty. The knitting pattern is lovely. The cap stretches well to fit, and the double layer at the brim keeps the ears warmer,” confirmed one of the 9,000 five-star reviewers. “It's billed as a "beanie," but it's loose enough to be a little slouchy, which I like.” Available sizes: One

31 A Short & Playful Swing Dress With A Smocked Waist For Primo Silhouette Romwe A-Line Swing Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon If dresses that don’t fit right and require you to tug or adjust all day tend to hang in your closet, you will welcome this A-line swing dress for its stretchy smocked waist that snugs the fit to your form for all-day comfort. The skirt has a lot of movement and the V-neck shows off your jewelry. “Fit is perfect!” agreed one reviewer. “Material is soft, light, and flowy! It's very comfortable and I think it's perfect for all seasons if paired with the right boots or leggings, sweater or jacket.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X Large Plus

32 This Ultra-Cute Flared Dress With Useful Pockets Moyabo Flared Dress with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you want to roll out of bed, pull on one garment, and get going without a fashion crisis, this flared dress is that piece. The top is crop length and fitted, and the skirt flares from there giving you a dress with tons of swing, a cute crisscrossed neckline, and an instant pulled-together look. No need to fuss over accessories or extras. Drop your phone and wallet in the deep, usable pockets in the skirt and go. As one reviewer put it, “The pockets are super handy and fit my 6-inch-ish phone perfectly, with still some wiggle room. Put on some cute sandals and a fashionable belt, and BOOM insta cute outfit!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 A Light & Long Open Front Cardi That Can Pair With Every Top You Have LARACE Open Front Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon A long open-front cardigan is one wardrobe staple I can never have too many of. It turns any top — a favorite T-shirt, a yoga top, a nice blouse, or even that barely-there tank — into something you can wear to a meeting, for traveling, or out to dinner. With two pockets on the front and a length that makes it leggings-friendly, this lightweight cardi will become your go-to topper. Available sizes: Large — 3X

34 The Turtleneck Sweater Dress That’s Made For Fall ANRABESS Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon What to wear while you sip a PSL in your favorite café on a brisk fall day? This turtleneck sweater dress, of course! The fit is bodycon-style and pretty. The fabric is warm without being bulky. And the reviews are gushing. “Super flattering and not too short,” said one. “I got this for a date night and have worn it many times since. It's become a favorite in my closet.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 This Light Blazer That Wears Like A Cardigan MINEFREE Lightweight Blazer Amazon $27 See On Amazon This lightweight blazer is made from the kind of stretchy knitted fabric that usually comes in a cardigan shape, and the effect is a terrific hybrid of a blazer and cardigan that’s both polished and comfortable — without the slouchy look of a cardigan or the stiffness of a blazer. You can wash it, too, which is always a bonus. “I like these jackets for the office,” agreed one reviewer. “Looks like a tailored jacket but feels like a cardigan.” Available sizes: Small — 3X Large

36 A Wooly Fedora To Top Your Cool-Weather Ensemble Lanzom Wooly Fedora Amazon $18 See On Amazon Put the final touches on your fall lewk by donning a charming wooly fedora. It’s an instant fix for a bad hair day, channels your inner private eye, and keeps you warm and stylish in any weather. It has an inner ribbon to customize the fit and just enough wool to make the texture amazing. “Love this hat!!!” said one reviewer. “I have a similar hat from Free People that cost way more than this one and I like this hat way more!!” Available sizes: One

37 The Wide-Leg Overalls That Are Comfy & Fashion-Forward YESNO Wide Leg Overalls with Pockets Amazon $28 See On Amazon Overalls are not usually considered date-night apparel but this ultra-versatile pair of wide-leg overalls in light linen can be exactly that. They are also comfortable, let you wear all your tops that are otherwise too short or awkward, and have awesome pockets. “Perfect for summer gatherings, date nights, even work,” said one of the over 12,000 five-star reviewers. “Love them!” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

38 This Off-Shoulder Top For An Understated, Alluring Look Uvog Off Shoulder Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you like your party attire to be simultaneously tempting and comfortable, this stretchy off-shoulder top is perfect. The crossover front is cute, the dropped shoulder is great for flashing a little skin (or ink), and the stretch makes it super comfortable to wear. “Lots of stretch so it hugs my body without being too tight,” said one reviewer, “and is a good length if you don't want to tuck it in. The material is slightly ribbed and a good thickness - not too heavy, not too thin. Great over skirts and jeans!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 A High-Waisted Pencil Skirt Because Getting Dressed Should Always Be This Easy Hanna Nikole High Waist Pencil Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon The right pencil skirt is the hero of the work wardrobe. If it’s stretchy and the right length, it’s the most comfortable garment you can wear. Yet it always looks like you are dressed for success. The stretch, high waist, and back slit on this one hit all the marks. “I love this skirt. It fits comfortably and the material is great quality for a reasonable price,” said one reviewer. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

