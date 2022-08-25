Trendy Clothes That Are Selling Fast On Amazon

In the age of social media, trends appear and disappear overnight. It only takes one viral video to send millions of shoppers to the same link. I’ve compiled a list of the most highly clickable clothing items so you can shop while scrolling. Among this list, you’ll find some dresses and shoes with nearly 100,000 reviews — but add them to your cart quickly: these trendy clothes are selling fast on Amazon.

Some of today’s trendiest looks are recycled fads from the past. On this list, you’ll find two-toned denim shorts, a puff-sleeve blouse (and dress), and high-waisted bike shorts. Whatever your style or closet needs, there’s something on this list for you to love.

From office favorites to loungewear you’ll never want to take off, you’ll want to snag these pieces before they sell out.

1 The Cloud Slides That Went Viral For Comfort & Style BRONAX Cloud Slides Amazon $24 See On Amazon Shoppers can’t get enough of these cloud slides, so order quickly. This incredibly comfy pair of shoes has earned more than 16,000 reviews and is now Amazon’s #1 best-seller in “women’s sandals.” The affordable pair features a thick yet lightweight EVA sole, with a nonslip bottom to help you keep your balance as you move. The slippers come in a wide range of neutral and bold hues. •Available Sizes: 4 Women/3 Men — 14.5 Women/12.5 Men •Available Colors: 21

2 These Cotton Bikini Underwear With Medium Coverage Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon A good pair of cotton underwear makes all the difference when it comes to feeling confident all day. This six-pack of briefs is highly rated, with a 4.5-star average with more than 115,000 reviews in total. These breathable panties come in a high-cut bikini fit that offers medium coverage. They’re available in a variety of neutral and bright colors or patterns and are tag-free for extra comfort. Available Sizes: XX-Small – 3X-Large Available Styles: 33

3 This Longline Sports Bra With Removeable Pads THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Support and comfort combine in this padded sports bra, which doubles as a yoga tank top. It's lengthier than most sports bras, provides extra coverage, comes with removable pads, and is available in 14 colors. This soft, stretchy polyester and spandex top provides light support for working out and the fabric is moisture-wicking, keeping you dry, cool, and comfortable. •Available Sizes: X-Small – XX-Large •Available Colors: 14

4 An Athletic Skort That’s A Trendy Staple Luogongzi Flowy Running Shorts Skirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Athletic skorts have become a fashion staple and this one is the best-seller in “women’s athletic shorts.” The flowy skirt features spandex shorts underneath that offer plenty of coverage and comfort. It has a high-waist and drawstring closure that’s ideal for cinching it comfortably so that you can engage in all kinds of exercise — from running to bike riding to golf. Choose from a variety of bold and neutral colors. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 22

5 A High-Neck Halter Bodysuit To Elevate Any Outfit ReoRia Racer Back Halter Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon This bodysuit elevates any outfit and transforms basics like jeans, trousers, and high-waisted skirts. The nylon-spandex blend is super soft and stretchy and the chest is lined, so it’s not only opaque but also makes the fabric look more expensive. The high neckline is appropriate for work and play. Still on the fence? Check out any of its more than 22,000 reviews, including this one: “[...] Good with jean shorts and in the winter I plan to wear with jeans and open sweaters. The best part is the extra layer on the front/chest. You can wear this with or without a bra and it is supportive [...]” • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 18

6 These Vintage-Inspired Two-Tone Denim Shorts That Are Back Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of retro shorts with a modern fit? Try these best-selling denim shorts from Levi. The 501 shorts have a two-tone design that’s vintage and trendy. One of the more than 17,000 reviews noted, “I waited a whole year to buy these shorts and I wish I wouldn’t have! They are INCREDIBLE.” The cotton-blend shorts have a button closure and high rise and come in a variety of colors and washes. • Available Sizes: 23 — 39 • Available Colors: 27

7 The $17 Pair Of Gym Shorts That Shouldn't Pill Under Armour Play Up 3.0 Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon Gym clothes have become a trendy everyday look and these shorts are selling fast because they’re so affordable. The under-$20 pair has an elastic closure and lightweight construction that’s incredibly soft and breathable. If you’re heading to brunch or errands after the gym — no worries — these shorts wick moisture and dry quickly. They’re extra durable with an anti-pill finish — earning the pair more than 22,000 reviews. • Available Sizes: XX-Small — 3X • Available Colors: 90

8 A Matching Yoga Set That’s Loved By Reviewers OQQ Workout Outfit (2-Piece Set) Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a fortune on designer athleisure, thanks to Amazon. This dope matching yoga set comes with a high-waisted pair of shorts and a sports bra. It’s made with a nylon and polyester blend that wicks moisture to keep you dry and features flatlock stitching to prevent annoying chafing. Go ahead and get those squats in without worrying — these shorts are thick, opaque, and squat-proof. • Available Sizes: Small — Large • Available Colors: 15

9 This Sleeveless Maxi Dress With So Many Styling Options ANRABESS Casual Sleeveless Maxi Sundress Amazon $35 See On Amazon A tank maxi dress is one of the most versatile must-have pieces in your closet. This one-piece outfit can be worn loose and as-is in warmer months or layered under a jacket in the cooler months. Cinch it with a belt to give it more structure and pair it with everything from heels and a statement necklace to sneakers and a cardigan. However you decide to style this affordable dress, it won’t take long to realize you have a multi-tasking gem. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 29

10 The Strapless Adhesive Bra To Wear Under Trendy Looks Niidor Strapless Push Up Adhesive Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Strapless bras are one of the most difficult purchases to make, but you can buy this adhesive bra with confidence (thanks to over 17,000 ratings). It’s made of 100% silicone material that sticks to your skin, and the deep-V shape keeps the bra disguised under your clothes without compromising coverage and lift. Just rinse it with water and a mild detergent between uses to keep the adhesive fresh between uses. This bra also comes with two silicone nipple covers. • Available Sizes: A — G • Available Colors: 9

11 These Palazzo Trousers That Feel Like PJs But Look Chic Tronjori Long High Waist Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These palazzo pants gather around your waist and flow outward to create a stunning A-line shape, plus they kind of feel like pajamas. That’s a win-win. These wide-leg palazzo pants have a hook-and-eye closure at the high waist and subtle vertical pleats that elongate your silhouette. The cozy design can be dressed up for the office or styled casually. •Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (available in short inseams) •Available colors: 38

12 A Ruched Bodycon Dress That Feels Like A T-Shirt BTFBM Mini Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Everyone needs a T-shirt dress in their closet. The versatile dress has a scoop neckline and ruched detail along the hips. It’s made from T-shirt material, so it’s comfortable and breathable. The dress works great as a blank canvas for layering any jewelry, outerwear, or other accessories of your choosing on top. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 37

13 The Stretchy Bootcut Jeans Reviewers Love WallFlower Instastretch Curvy Bootcut Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon The bootcut pair of jeans are slim through the hips and thighs and flare out the bottom. This best-selling pair is made of a stretchy cotton blend with a mid-rise, with a contour waistband that ensures there’s no gap around the waist. It has a traditional 5-pocket design and zipper closure. Choose from 35 washes. These jeans have earned more than 38,000 reviews, including one that noted, “BEST. DECISION. EVER. These jeans have a perfect balance of stretch and tightness in all the right places as well as multiple length options. These are now my absolute go-to jeans. These are EXACTLY what I was looking for.” • Available Sizes: 0— 24 (available in short, long, and plus sizes) • Available Colors: 35

14 This Flared Mini Skirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Urban CoCo Stretchy Flared Mini Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This basic skater skirt is the foundational piece you’ve been looking for. Pair the stretchy skirt with a graphic tee and sneakers or dress it up with mules and a bodysuit. It sits comfortably, high on your waist, and flares out in an A-line shape. The soft skirt comes in solid colors as well as patterns like plaid and polka dot. This one has earned more than 75,000 reviews and is less than $15. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 40

15 A Pair Of Multi-Purpose Palazzo Pants You’ll Love Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon These palazzo pants are the ultimate loungewear but get this, they’re trendy so you can wear them anywhere. The stretchy pair of leggings have a wide, flowy leg and wide waistband. The fake pockets in the back elevate these pants, making them look more like work apparel without sacrificing comfort. It’s no wonder these have earned more than 34,000 reviews and that so many are a fan of these all-purpose pants that come in bold colors and patterns. • Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large • Available Colors: 45

16 The Perfectly Sized Canvas Shoulder Bag In 80 Colors Covelin Retro Canvas Shoulder Bag Amazon $9 See On Amazon Are you looking for the Goldilocks of bags — not too big, not too small? This retro shoulder bag is for you — and is backed by more than 20,000 reviews. The best-seller is made of lightweight yet durable canvas and can be worn as a shoulder bag, crossbody bag, or tote. It has a zipper closure with one large pocket and two smaller open pockets inside of the larger one. It’s roomy enough to carry an iPad, book, phone, or wallet, but it’s still lightweight and portable. Choose from 81 colors.

17 This Wrap Blouse That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of IN'VOLAND V Neck Wrap Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon The unique details of this wrap shirt have garnered the adoration of shoppers everywhere. The V-neckline, draped hem, and wrap front have shoppers swooning, especially since it’s less than $30. The smooth, buttery-soft fabric is beautiful in fancier or casual settings so you can easily pair it with jeans, shorts, or skirts. •Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 32 Plus •Available Colors: 42

18 A T-Shirt Dress With Wrap Tie Detail Romwe Tie Knot T-Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This knotted dress has the versatility and comfort of your favorite T-shirt dress with a little extra kick. The soft and stretchy bodycon dress features a wrap feature that ties to one side to add shape and structure. Dress it up with heels and statement jewelry or slip into sneakers and throw on a hat for a more casual vibe. This dress comes in more than 20 colors. •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 27

19 The Stretchy Jeggings With More Than 10,000 Reviews Amazon Essentials Stretch Pull-On Jegging Amazon $22 See On Amazon Jeans are a classic casual go-to, but the stretchy waistband on this pair makes them a crowd favorite. The pull-on style jeggings are made of a cotton blend that’s flexible and fitted. The pair comes in tons of colors from classic denim washes as well as white, pink, and black. They’ve earned nearly 11,000 reviews and are available in short and long inseams. •Available Sizes: 0 — 30 (available in short, long, and plus size) •Available Colors: 22

20 This Pack Of Cropped Racerback Tanks Under $25 Geyoga Racerback Crop Tank Top (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Retire your tired crop tops and replace them with this four-pack of racerback tanks. The cotton-blend tanks have thick straps and are lightweight, breathable, and stretchy. The variety packs feature lots of colors to fit your palette, plus they’re under $25. These tanks are perfect for yoga and working out or layering under a jacket for a night out. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 9

21 These Crewneck Tees That Come In 36 Colors & Patterns Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic well-fitting T-shirt and this two-pack is selling quickly. The crewneck tees are short sleeve and made of a lightweight jersey cotton blend that’s close fitting without being restrictive. This pack is available in a variety of solid colors, as well as graphics and patterns. It’s earned more than 37,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 36

22 This Twist-Front Crop Top That’s Selling Quickly Romwe Front Twist Crop Blouse $23 See On Amazon This elevated tee is selling fast on Amazon. The polyester tee has an adorable twist front detail that crops the length of the shirt — making it perfect for high-waisted jeans, skirts, or shorts. The breathable top is slim-fitting and features subtle stripes and short sleeves. •Available Sizes: 1X — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 2

23 A Flowy Blouse With Crochet Panels You’ll Love Canikat V Neck Flowy Crochet Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon This top is all about its unique details, which include pretty crochet panels along the flowy sleeves and shoulders that add a unique touch that will turn heads. The button-down top has a V-neckline and a relaxed bodice that’s comfy and breathable. Reviewers say they love how it can be dressed up or styled professionally — and how, either way, it feels super cozy. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 22

24 The One-Shoulder Top Reviewers Call A “Must-Buy” Guteidee One Shoulder Tie Bow Knot Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This stylish blouse might be hard to find in stock — you can chalk that up to its affordable price and unique style. The one-shoulder top ties at the shoulder and its soft chiffon fabric flows away from the body. Paired with jeans, leather pants, or a mini skirt, this top is a showstopper. It comes in more than 35 bold and classic colors. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 36

25 This Under-$20 Swing Tank With A High Neckline Amazon Essentials Swing Tank Amazon $16 See On Amazon A swing tank is a classic foundational wardrobe piece and this one is available in many sizes and colors. The rayon-blend tank has a high crewneck and thick shoulder straps. The long, flowy fit drapes beautifully over leggings or jeans. Its smooth, jersey material feels like pajamas but looks luxurious — a perk which (along with its $16 price tag) keeps shoppers coming back to snag even more colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 6X •Available Colors: 15

26 An Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress With Vacay Vibes Floerns Long Off Shoulder A Line Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This vacation-ready dress has earned nearly 10,000 reviews for its comfort, style, and price. The sleeves sit off the shoulders and the structured ruched bodice leads to a flowy, skirt. It features two side slits that keep you cool and unrestricted. Its floral pattern is timeless and can be worn year-round. Pair it with sandals and a hat and get ready to take on the beach. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 47

27 The Vintage-Style Midi Skirt With Lots Of Movement Urban CoCo Vintage A-Line Midi Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This unique A-line skirt is trending and you’ll want yours before the weather gets cool. Its soft material boasts just the right amount of stretch, courtesy of 10% spandex and it features a classic midi length and a liner that ensures the skirt is opaque. The irregular hem creates movement when you walk, and trust me — you’re going to want to twirl in this skirt. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 13

28 This Classic Swing Dress That You Should Order In Multiple Colors Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Several reviewers said they love that you can throw on this dress with just about any shoe and you’re out the door in style, no matter what the occasion. The swing dress is made of soft, smooth jersey fabric and is short and flowy with a high crewneck and sleeveless design. The simple dress can be styled in so many different ways for a variety of events. And if you love one, snag it in another pattern or color. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 18

29 A Strapless Maxi Dress With A Whimsical Pattern ZESICA Floral Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This whimsical dress has shoppers quickly adding it to their carts. The strapless design is just one of the many adorable details of this dress. It also has a ruched bodice and tiered A-line, ankle-length skirt. The floral pattern and earth-tone colors are fit for frolicking in the flowers or strolling down the beach. It’s earned nearly 9,000 reviews and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 31

30 This Tie-Back Mini Dress With A Square Neckline Dokotoo Square Neck Tie Back Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Square necklines and lantern sleeves are trending right now and this dress boasts both. This mini is the unique little black dress you need in your closet — one made from soft Tencel cotton with a ruched bodice and tiered skirt. The ruffle hem and elbow-length sleeves give it tons of personality — and that’s just the front. The back has a similar square shape with a keyhole bowtie. The sleeves can even be worn off the shoulder if you crave a different vibe. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 20

31 A Maxi Dress With Elegant Ribbon-Tie Shoulder Straps ZESICA Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon It’s no wonder this maxi dress is a crowd favorite: the stunning pattern, vintage shape, and reasonable price tag make this a winner. It features a stretchy bodice and tiered skirt that’s ankle-length, along with spaghetti straps that tie in a bow at the shoulder. Best of all? The dress is made of super soft viscose that you’ll never want to take off. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 26

32 The Babydoll Mini Dress Reviewers Love Chuanqi Ruffle Babydoll Mini Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon This isn’t just any T-shirt dress, it’s packed with little details that make it loved by shoppers from all over. The babydoll style dress has a high neckline and short sleeves with a ruffle hem. The lightweight rayon dress is tiered so you stay cool and comfortable all day whether you’re running errands or crushing your goals at the office. It’s available in a few other prints, as well as ombre color block options. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 30

33 A Puffy Sleeve Dress With A Trendy Square Neck EXLURA Square Neck Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dress that can be worn more than one way, this trendy option is for you. It has a square neckline, puffy sleeves with an elastic cuff in the center for extra dimension, and a smocked back with a hidden zipper. Whether you’re attending an engagement party or hosting an outdoor dinner party with friends, this dress can be styled to match your personality and different settings while remaining fashion-forward. It comes in several solid colors, as well as polka dots and a floral pattern. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 17

34 This Under-$45 Flowy High-Low Dress For Glam Times GRECERELLE Flowy Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon This flowy maxi dress is perfect for that upcoming wedding or glam event you have — and you can shop with confidence because it has earned more than 17,000 reviews from customers. The wrap closure dress has a high-low, irregular hem to show off a fabulous pair of shoes. The skirt of the dress moves as you walk and its ruffle cap sleeves and deep V-neckline add extra elegance. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 37

35 The Extra-Stretchy Opaque Bike Shorts With A High Waist TNNZEET High Waisted Biker Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bike shorts are back and this buttery-soft pair is calling your name. The $17 pack of two has an 8-inch inseam and is made of polyester and stretchy spandex blend. The opaque shorts have a high waist and seamless design and are lightweight and comfy for working out, hiking, or lounging at home. Obviously, you’ll also want to pair these with a cute top and wear them to lunch. •Available Sizes: XX-Large — 4X-Large •Available Colors: 3

36 An Adorable Blouse With Ruffled Tiers PRETTYGARDEN Short Puff Sleeve Leopard Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the office or out on the town, this cap sleeve ruffle blouse manages to toe the line between professional and playful, adding vibrancy to your look, while keeping it polished. This loose top has two tiers of ruffles and is absolute perfection when paired with skinny trousers, leggings, and shorts. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 8

37 The Pleated Midi Skirt That Will Make You Twirl CHARTOU Leopard Print Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This is what I call a twirlable skirt. The high-waisted pleated skirt is made of lightweight and flowy material and moves as you walk, just begging you to spin around. It has an elastic waistband and pull-on closure and comes in patterns and colors like leopard, blue florals, and army green. Pair it with a leather jacket and heels or your favorite band tee and white sneakers. Choose from more than 10 colors, all with rave reviews. • Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 15

38 This Swiss Dot Mini Dress For Work Or Play KIRUNDO Swiss Dot Short Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon There’s something so delicate and stylish about a swiss dot pattern — especially on a flowy mini dress. This one features a V-neck, cuffed drop shoulder sleeves, and an empire waist with a skirt that flows down to mid-thigh. Simple jewelry and flats turn this dress into an everyday staple you’ll want to wear time and time again. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 17

39 The Ruffle Maxi Dress With One Shoulder Tie PRETTYGARDEN Ruffle Flowy Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon One-shoulder styles are trending and this ankle-length dress is an adorable spin on the viral look. The dress has a tiered skirt and cinched waist with an eye-catching floral pattern. It ties at the shoulder in a bow while offering plenty of coverage. You’ll wow at your next wedding in this dress. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 15