This Genius Brow Gel Is Actually Designed To Boost Hair Growth

Makeup with skin-care benefits are all the buzz, but how do you know you’re actually getting a formula only made with gentle, nourishing ingredients rather than hype? In her 20-plus years of practice, board-certified ophthalmologist Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo frequently saw patients experiencing dry eye, redness, blurred vision, and other symptoms caused by makeup and beauty treatments. That’s why she created a line of products designed to actually be good for your eye health.

When it came time to design a tinted brow gel, Twenty/Twenty Beauty’s formulation is packed with growth-promoting ingredients; but just as important as the ingredients which are included are what’s excluded, and that includes popular brow gel ingredients like paraffin wax, which can actually slow hair growth and cause dryness.

FAST FACTS:

Tinted brow gel with a soft, natural finish

Ophthalmologist created and tested

Formulation includes growth-promoting ingredients including castor and argan oils, soy protein, panthenol, and vitamin E

Paraben- and fragrance-free

Vegan, cruelty-free, and in recyclable packaging

Three shades: blonde, brown, and dark brown

$26 for 2.7 mL

Who It’s For

The Full Brows brow gel is ideal for those who love a natural, no-makeup makeup look or don’t mind filling in sparse spots with a brow pencil or pen first for a fuller effect and using brow gel as a finishing touch. It comes in three sheer shades, all of which have a non-shiny finish and a hold that isn’t thick, heavy, or crunchy. Plus, it layers well without clumps or flaking.

Plus, there is the obvious appeal of growth-promoting ingredients for those who’d like to see fuller brows over time. And since all of Twenty/Twenty Beauty’s line is designed to reduce irritation and skips common irritants like fragrance, it’s also a great choice for those with sensitivities. It might also benefit those who experience eye dryness, light sensitivity, eye fatigue, and allergies.

Who It’s Not For

While the brow gel is tinted, it’s a very sheer formula, so it’s not the best for creating dramatic looks or filling in bare spots. The soft hold also makes it best for those looking for a more natural effect, so if you’re looking for that super defined, sculpted, or laminated look which a wax or strong-hold gel gives you, this is probably not for you.

Finally, the longer, fatter brush makes it easy to swipe and go; however, it might not be the best at getting every single itty-bitty hair without smudging on your skin. The three shades are also fairly similar in the middle of the spectrum, so those with much lighter or darker eyebrows might not find an ideal match.

And if you want the hair and skin benefits without the makeup, Twenty/Twenty sells a standalone brow and lash serum with impressive before and afters.

The Banned Ingredients

Based on her experience treating eye diseases, these are the common ingredients you won’t find in any of Twenty/Twenty Beauty’s products because they can potentially cause irritation. Common makeup ingredients: glitter, loose mica, loose mineral powders, and fragrance. And when it comes to skin-care ingredients, including lash growth serums, Dr. Hilal-Campo’s line excludes prostaglandins, benzalkonium chloride, and the peptides Argireline and acetyl hexapeptide.

This brow gel also skips beeswax, carbon black, coal tar dyes, paraffin waxes, parabens, formaldehyde, and propylene glycol.

More About The Hero Ingredients

Castor oil: This tried-and-true hair-growth ingredient works thanks to ricinoleic acid, but it’s also so moisturizing and gentle, ophthalmologists often use it as a dry eye treatment

This tried-and-true hair-growth ingredient works thanks to ricinoleic acid, but it’s also so moisturizing and gentle, ophthalmologists often use it as a dry eye treatment Argan oil: A moisturizing oil that’s packed with linoleic acid, a fatty acid that’s been backed by research to promote hair growth

A moisturizing oil that’s packed with linoleic acid, a fatty acid that’s been backed by research to promote hair growth Soy protein: Skin-soothing moisturizer

Skin-soothing moisturizer Panthenol: Vitamin B5 derivative that soothes, hydrates, and smooths

Vitamin B5 derivative that soothes, hydrates, and smooths Vitamin E: Powerful antioxidant that defends against free radicals that also helps oils stay potent for longer

Studies referenced:

Ryu, H. S. (2021). Activation of Hair Cell Growth Factors by Linoleic Acid in Malva verticillata Seed. Molecules, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067726/.