Cleo Wade Stars In Ugg's First Ready-To-Wear Campaign
Featuring your favorite '80s loungewear trend.
If you’re a human person with an Instagram account, you’ve probably stumbled across the work of Cleo Wade at one point or another. The writer and activist has been an IG mainstay for years, drawing in audiences with her raw poetry and insightful take on everything from motherhood to social justice.
Most recently, Wade teamed up with Ugg for the launch of the brand’s new ready-to-wear collection, which features a wide range of everyday essentials, including cropped hoodies, cashmere pants, and relaxed joggers.
The collaboration ended up being a personal affair for Wade as she recruited her best friend — who also happens to be a filmmaker — to bring the project to life.
“I feel lucky that UGG chose to center my community in this launch,” Wade tells Bustle. “They just asked that we all be ourselves. My best friend Liza Voloshin shot the collection at my house, which made me feel really comfortable. Not just because the clothes are so cozy, but because it felt nice and safe during quarantine to work with people I know.”
It probably also helps that Wade has been a longtime fan of the brand, which first rose to fashion fame in the early 2000s with its ultra cozy, sheepskin-lined boots. “I saved and saved to own a pair of UGG shoes in the New Orleans summer,” she shares. “Do you know how hot it was in Louisiana in the summer?”
These days, Wade’s still sporting her UGG boots, as well as some newfound favorites. Ahead, she walks Bustle through some must-haves from the collection.