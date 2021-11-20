Fashion
From Alice bands to utility chic.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images
When it comes to ‘90s fashion trends, not all of them are, well... fashionable, per se. However, one style icon who has modernised these ‘90s “ugly” trends with aplomb is the Duchess of Cambridge. Click through to see Kate’s best ‘90s looks.
Long before Prada rejuvenated the popular hair accessory with velvet iterations, the Duchess was a fan of the thinner, ‘90s style hair band. The animal-print acrylic headband here was practical, too, keeping Kate’s signature blowdry out of the wind.
