9 Beauty Accounts To Follow In 2021 For A Fresh Hit Of Inspo

The new year has finally arrived, and that means the change to start afresh in whatever area you want to. For beauty lovers, the new year offers an opportunity to find fresh favourites on Instagram for make up, skin and hair inspo. The problem is that Instagram is so saturated with so many amazing beauty brands, influencers, and artists, it's hard to know where to start sometimes. For this reason, I've picked out nine beauty accounts to follow in 2021 that may not be on your radar yet – but absolutely should be.

Not only have I included small, indie new brands such as Mallows Beauty, I've also featured some great beauty service accounts like Lion/ne, and individuals including Sable Yong who will make you want to delve into the world of skincare and make up even further. The nine accounts below all offer something valuable and unique to their followers and will help you to feel both inspired as well as more knowledgeable about all things beauty.

So keep scrolling to check out the best of the best in beauty for the new year, and roll on 2021 — let’s hope it ends up being a slightly better one!

Mallows Beauty Mallows Beauty is all that we need in 2021: colourful, positive, socially conscious, and full of joy. The small indie brand is dedicated to self-love, and its goodies (from my favourite nail stickers to vibrant bath bombs) are mostly vegan. What’s more, a percentage of their sales go towards mental health charities, so you’re also making a difference by shopping from them.

Naillery The brand new Naillery, created by nail artist and Elle magazine alum Suzi Rezler, is the perfect 2021 solution to not being able to go get your nails done. Rezler creates bespoke press-on nails, which shoppers can design themselves, or pick from a range of designs already on offer. Rezler then makes them to your size, length, and nail shape requirements, making them totally one of a kind.

Skn Doctor Dr. Ewoma Ukeleghe, aka Skn Doctor, is a medical and cosmetic doctor and skincare expert. As well as treatments, Ukeleghe also offers her clients expertise through personalised skin solutions and her Instagram is packed full of skincare knowledge for everyday learning. With more lockdown to get through this year, we’ve never needed to take care of our skin more.

Maza Candles took a different turn in 2020; instead of heavily scented, expensive buys, our attention shifted to scentless tapered designs and fun shapes. Maza is the latest small business to catch my eye, and with its beautiful colours and bold styles, it’s not exactly surprising! Follow Maza’s Instagram page for all the candle-themed interiors inspo.

The Skin Nerd Jennifer Rock, aka The Skin Nerd, is as knowledgeable as she is fun, friendly, and warm. Her Instagram is a welcoming place, full of skincare expertise and simple-to-follow rules for your best complexion yet. The page has a real community feel, which is what we all need in 2021. Oh, and don’t forget to check out Rock’s own skincare brand, Skingredients.

Sable Yong I fell a little (scratch that, a LOT) in love with Sable Yong this year. Not only does the freelance beauty editor share some EPIC makeup looks on her insta page (seriously, these will inspire all your night out looks once bars re-open), she also has a podcast dedicated to fragrance. My kind of woman, then.

Beauty Stack You’ll no doubt have heard of Beauty Stack, the app that allows beauty businesses and professionals to list their treatments and services. But do you follow @thestack.world, the account that celebrates the artists’ work on said app? We may not be able to book beauty treatments right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t marvel over the many amazing nail art designs and the like and plan what we’re going to get done the minute we can make it to the salon.

Lion/ne I talk about Lion/ne a LOT, because they really helped me with my skin. The platform allows you to book in with one of the brand’s skincare experts for personalised advice and a bespoke skincare routine designed exactly for you (which they can do virtually!). It’s more accessible and affordable than booking into a professional derm’s office, but still just as helpful. A great thing to do mid-lockdown to maintain your glow.