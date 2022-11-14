Another day, another sale that you don’t want to miss. From November 13 to November 15, 2022, beauty lovers can shop Ulta’s Hello Holidays online sale.

The three-day event is packed with major savings (plus special deals for those of you who are platinum and diamond members). You can score some hero products from Clinique, Virtue, Paul Mitchell, and more at discounted prices. Below are some of the sale offerings that you can find:

40% off complexion products

40% off eye makeup products

30% off select Clinique moisturizers

40% off select shampoos, conditioners, & leave-ins

40% off styling & finishing products from Chi, Bed Head, Paul Mitchell, and Virtue

You can also find Ulta Beauty Collection beauty boxes for $24.99 and if you’re a platinum and diamond member, you can five times the points when you buy a fragrance. The sale only includes certain brands, so be sure to check the site to see if your favorite brands made the cut.

Ulta is doing things differently than most, starting its holiday savings events early. The beauty shopping mecca is currently hosting its Early Black Friday 2022 Sale, which started as early as October. You still have one more weekend left to enjoy the Early Black Friday 2022 sale. From November 17 to November 19 you can score fun mini samples such as the Bumble and Bumble Travel Size Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer and the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer. You can also shop hair tools like the ghd Helios 1875W Advanced Professional Hair Dryer and the Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron at 40% off. So no matter when you decide to shop, you have plenty of options to choose from.