These Under-The-Radar Labor Day Deals Are Up To 70% Off — Here’s What You Don’t Want To Miss

Holiday weekends are notorious for having sales, but Labor Day discounts are unlike any other. This weekend, you’ll be able to score unbeatable prices — that even surpass Prime Day deals — on a wide range of products. Whether you’re looking for some fresh pieces or accessories for your wardrobe, stylish items for your home, new beauty products for your routine, or something else, you’ll likely find it at a discount. So keep scrolling to get the scoop on the can’t-miss sales that even we are buying for ourselves.

Up to 70% Off PSD’s Comfy Underwear

PSD’s eye-catching underwear and bras were originally designed with fitness in mind — but you don’t need to be a pro athlete to appreciate the brand’s comfortable construction and vibrant colorways. The brand’s modal fabric blend provides the perfect combination of stretch and softness, so you can feel good whether you’re trying to hit a personal best at the gym or lounging around at home.

Up To 50% Off Streetwear Must-Haves From G-Star U.S.

Not only does G-Star U.S. make some of the highest quality denim streetwear pieces available at the moment — the ‘90s-inspired baggy jeans and cropped denim jacket are just the beginning of the coolness — the brand is also wholeheartedly committed to improving the social and environmental impact of their products. Plus, they give back to the communities where they’re produced. Essentially, a win-win.

25% Off Everything From Luxe Bedding To Bath Towels At Peacock Ally

Revered for it’s high-quality fabrics sourced from Italy and Portugal, Peacock Alley brand epitomizes the value of craftsmanship. From classic whites to heirloom-inspired prints, the Peacock Alley collections offer a quiet luxury that's both tactile and visually stunning. Right now, you can seriously upgrade your home with 25% off everything on the site, making it the perfect time to re-stock your linen closet.

25% Off Celebrity-Loved Brand Love, Indus Skin Care

Love, Indus’ line of skin care products is the pinnacle of opulence; it’s no wonder the brand has been raved about by celebrities and influencers alike. All of the products are made from a blend of unique (yet powerful) ingredients that you don’t ordinarily see. And they’re free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehyde, and artificial fragrances and colors, so totally clean.

15% Off EffyDesk’s Standing Desks With A Gorgeous Solid Wood Working Surface

A desk that’s elegant and ergonomic can feel impossible to find (especially at a reasonable price). But this line of convertible standing desks from EffyDesk manages to check off all the aforementioned boxes. Height adjustable from 24 to 50 inches, the desks are customizable and the solid wood tops come in eight different finishes to suit your space.

30% Off All Of O'Neill’s Sale Clothes & Accessories

O’Neill is synonymous with fun, yet functional wardrobe pieces. The brand sells a ton of different clothing items and accessories — stock up on discounted swimwear (trust me, future you will be thankful you did) or even bolster your closet with Fall-ready pieces to work into your ‘fits when it gets a little cooler. Basically, anything you choose will be mad comfortable; you’ll reach for it on repeat.

30% Off SKIN AT WORK’s One Step Skin Care Products

Don’t have the time, money, or energy to pull off a complicated multi-step skincare routine? No problem. SKIN AT WORK has created two all-in-one formulas to streamline your skincare — one is designed for the day, while the other is best for the night. Each product contains 14-plus skin-benefiting ingredients, so all you have to do is apply it to your skin and be on your merry way.

50% Off Argie’s Satin Pillowcase That Works Wonders For Your Hair & Skin

Making the swap to a satin pillowcase can result in so many potential hair and skin benefits. It can help to promote clearer skin, nourish your strands, minimize tangles, and more. Plus, the satin pillowcase is *positively* luxurious to sleep on — it basically feels identical to high-end silk — yet it’s totally vegan. There’s essentially no risk in giving it a shot. Argie promises a 100-night free trial.

15% Off Naked Sundays’ Wildly Popular SPF-Filled Skin Care

Protect your skin from the sun and apply gorgeous beauty products at the exact same time? That’s what Naked Sundays is all about. Each of the products in their extensive beauty line boasts SPF 50 for protection against the sun’s rays — they won’t leave behind that annoying white cast either. There are lip oils, cheek balms, body mists, and more to choose from, all of which will make SPF your new BFF.

20% Off Nueboo’s Viral Sticky Inserts That Give Your Girls A Lift

A major sensation on TikTok, Neuboo’s line of sticky inserts will provide an instant lift to your breasts, giving you fuller and more defined cleavage (up to two cup sizes, in fact).... no uncomfortable push-up bra required! The inserts stick right onto your skin and literally take seconds to get in place. And they’re totally reusable. Nueboo sells other equally-awesome products that are worth an “add to cart,” particularly when 20% off.

Up To 55% Off GreenPan’s Award-Winning Cookware

Greenpan’s nonstick ceramic cookware has earned the brand plenty of devoted fans, not to mention a Good Housekeeping Sustainable Innovation Award. All this is no surprise, considering that many of its nonstick pans are designed to do the unthinkable — namely, handle extreme heat, metal utensils, and even the dishwasher without damage. But the brand goes beyond just pans and pots, offering 30% off the entire site (everything from a versatile hand blender to a compact popcorn maker) and up to 55% off select items.