Unwind In Style With These Cozy Holiday Essentials From Luvlette

Shop cozy loungewear and bras for that special someone (even if it's yourself).

Written by Kaitlin Clapinski
The holiday season is here, which means gifting is in full swing — and there’s nothing more rewarding than knowing you’ve found the best gifts for your loved ones. No matter what’s on your recipients' wishlists, I can guarantee one thing for sure: Gifting cozy loungewear and treating yourself to comfier-than-ever bras is always a good idea. In the colder months, having luxe-feeling loungewear is just as important as a well-insulated coat. Not to mention, cute bras and matching sets are a must when rewarding yourself for finishing the year strong (and in the midst of cuffing season, no less).

Whether you’re shopping for your bestie who desperately needs new sweatpants, your mom who loves a matching PJ set, or for your own collection of stylish bralettes, cute loungewear — and what you wear underneath — are the gifts that keep on giving. Luvlette is your one-stop shop for affordable cozy essentials that are sleek enough to wear on an errand run and comfortable enough to spend all day in. Plus, the brand’s loungewear and bra selection offers a much-needed upgrade that your wardrobe (or your loved ones’) deserves.

What’s more, the brand prioritizes comfort and self-love in the designs, so you’re guaranteed to feel your best, no matter the occasion (even if it’s just to wear on a chilly WFH day). Below are the perfect cozy gifts for your loved ones (or yourself) that are sure to wow this holiday season.

Velour Pajama Set
This set gives a whole new meaning to luxury loungewear. The velour fabric is incredibly soft and makes the ideal gift for the person in your life who needs a sweatsuit upgrade.
Satin Pajama Set
With a slightly stretchy fabric and elegant floral motif, this silky pajamas set is the ideal find for those who prefer to lounge in style.
Velour Pajama Set
Pajamas can be chic, too. Grab a matching pair of these velour jammies, so you can twin with your mom throughout the holiday season.
Velour Robe
If you're already gifting the velour pajamas, you may as well complete the set with the matching robe. After a warm shower, your giftee can cozy up with the robe's soft velvety fabric while doing their skincare routine.
Plunge Push-up Support Satin Bra
Meet your newest go-to bra. This satin offering from Luvlette features a slight push-up and a supportive band. Perfect for every day, the plunge detailing on the bra pairs well with V-neck tops and dresses.
Velvet Lace Plunge Lightly Lined Bra
With a velvet band and lace-detailed cups, this isn't your traditional T-shirt-bound bralette. Cute enough to wear on its own, you can style it with a sheer top and coat for a winter night out with friends.
Velvet Lace Plunge Unlined Bra
This super soft plunge bra is unlined for maximum comfort (but still offers plenty of support). Throw it on under a sweater for a comfy look fit for casual coffee dates.
Floral Lace Underwire Bra
With velvet cups, lace trim, and a cute strappy accent, this pink bra is perfect for date nights. Pair it with a low-cut cardigan to show off its details.
Floral Lace Bralette
Treat yourself to a bralette you’ll want to lounge in no matter the occasion. It has a wireless band for an extra-comfy fit, and the cups are adorned with a cool geometric shape.