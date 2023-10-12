Style

Get Ready For Holiday Party Season With The New “Giudice Girls” Collection

Check out these styles fit for reality royalty.

Written by Marie Lodi

Holiday parties are your time to shine, both figuratively and literally. Sparkles and metallic details are a must, especially when you have the glamorous Giudice girls helping to usher in a whole new wardrobe for the season. Reality star Teresa Giudice and her daughters, Gia, Milania, and Audriana, have teamed up with SHEIN on a new collection that will ensure you’re always well-dressed with unique pieces to bring out your fiercest energy for your next social gathering. The #SHEINxGiudiceGirls line has a wide array of stylish options featuring partywear, lounge ’fits, and casual everyday styles. No matter what you have on your to-do list of holiday activities, you’ll be dressed for the spotlight.

Whether the season ahead sees you celebrating a night out with the girls, date nights, or just living for the weekend — you’ll find a ton of festive pieces in the #SHEINxGiudiceGirls collection (think: bodycon dresses, sheer sparkly tops, and fur-trimmed pieces screaming with glamour). Even if you’re at home for a solo night in, you’ll still look like a leisurely goddess in silky robes and chic slip dresses. Keep scrolling to see eight top “Giudice Girls” pieces, alongside some handy tips on how to wear them to ensure you look like your most enchanting, stylish self.

Lace Bodysuit & Skirt Set
SHEIN
Black lace is always a good choice for any holiday outfit. It’s romantic and sophisticated, which makes it perfect for a girls’ night out or even a nice dinner at home, depending on how you style it. Layer this bodysuit underneath a sleeveless dress and accessorize with pearls for a demure, yet stylish look — or pair it with leather pants for a party.
Metallic Tube Top & Pants Set
SHEIN
Silver may have been the color of the summer, but it’s an even better fit for cooler months. This tube-top-and-pants set is great for a holiday concert, and it can be accessorized with either diamond jewelry or a splashy bold lip color.
Satin Robe & Dress Set
SHEIN
A satin slip and matching robe is anything but simple. It oozes glamour, even if you're at home napping or finding your inner "namaste." Make self-care time ultra chic by pairing this feather-trimmed set with fuzzy platforms (before slipping into your bunny slippers, of course).
Bodycon Dress & Fuzzy Trim Jacket
SHEIN
Feel like royalty in this white bodycon dress with sheer lace side paneling and a feather-trim bolero. Go for the ultimate snow queen vibe in head-to-toe white, and jaws will certainly drop at the next holiday function.
Rose Corset Top
SHEIN
Sporty and sweet is the vibe of this red rose matching set. Wear the cute corset and flared pants for a party — or to go see your favorite band. Style it with platform boots and a choker for an edgy-meets-romantic vibe.
Black Dress
SHEIN
Every wardrobe deserves a black dress for formal holiday occasions, but this ruched maxi gown takes the LBD to the next level. Pair it with rhinestone heels and sparkly jewelry for an effortlessly sophisticated look.
Pink Nightgown
SHEIN
Have you seen anything more darling than this pink nightgown? The tulle petal detailing on the straps makes this pretty sleepwear piece even sweeter. Even if you're just at home curling up with a good book and a hot chocolate, you can rest assured knowing that you're the best dressed one in the house.
Tie Dye Matching Set
SHEIN
The days of boring sweatpants are long gone. With a corset-fitted top and washed-out pattern, this set gives casualwear a super stylish makeover. Pair it with chunky dad sneakers and silver jewelry for an even more put-together look.