Get Ready For Holiday Party Season With The New “Giudice Girls” Collection

Holiday parties are your time to shine, both figuratively and literally. Sparkles and metallic details are a must, especially when you have the glamorous Giudice girls helping to usher in a whole new wardrobe for the season. Reality star Teresa Giudice and her daughters, Gia, Milania, and Audriana, have teamed up with SHEIN on a new collection that will ensure you’re always well-dressed with unique pieces to bring out your fiercest energy for your next social gathering. The #SHEINxGiudiceGirls line has a wide array of stylish options featuring partywear, lounge ’fits, and casual everyday styles. No matter what you have on your to-do list of holiday activities, you’ll be dressed for the spotlight.

Whether the season ahead sees you celebrating a night out with the girls, date nights, or just living for the weekend — you’ll find a ton of festive pieces in the #SHEINxGiudiceGirls collection (think: bodycon dresses, sheer sparkly tops, and fur-trimmed pieces screaming with glamour). Even if you’re at home for a solo night in, you’ll still look like a leisurely goddess in silky robes and chic slip dresses. Keep scrolling to see eight top “Giudice Girls” pieces, alongside some handy tips on how to wear them to ensure you look like your most enchanting, stylish self.