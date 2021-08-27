Utan’s Sun-Activated Mist Is Here To Revolutionise Your Tanning Routine

Award-winning beauty brand utan is constantly surprising customers with innovative new tanning products that go beyond the traditional orange mousse. First there was gummies, then there was water, then anti-bacterials, and now the brand has introduced Total Glow, a tanning mist that is activated by the sun.

The new mist – which is PETA-approved, vegan, and cruelty-free – does away with Dihydroxyacetone (the ingredient traditionally used in fake tan) and instead utilises the power of raspberry-based keto sugars and hyaluronic acid to give “a potent dose of moisturiser and nourishing calendula to condition your skin,” says the brand. It promises to develop a glow in two to three days.

Elsewhere in skincare, Dove’s Skin Glow body lotion has just had a major price reduction at Boots. In make up, Primark has launched a brand new at-home beauty range Beauty Coup, designed for those who’ve developed some DIY skills over lockdown and don’t fancy going back to salon prices.

There are also a couple of high-end launches this week from Japanese beauty brand SENSAI and beauty technology company Sensica. The price tags here are on the expensive side but the promised results are pretty mind blowing too. So, for those who are happy to invest big bucks in their self-care routine, the products are definitely worth checking out.