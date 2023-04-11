You'd Never Guess These Stunning Vacation Dresses Are All Under $45

Vacation season is finally here, and if you’re anything like us, you’re already planning some warm-weather looks to get you through the summer in style. Whether you’re heading to a tropical getaway or lakeside retreat, you’ll want an arsenal of dresses to keep you cool for whatever your adventure has in store.

Getting your hands on a few new vacation-ready looks doesn’t have to be expensive. With Walmart, you can shop a variety of dresses — from crochet midi dresses to floral puff-sleeve dresses — all under $45. With prices that low, you’ll have plenty of cash left to spend on unforgettable meals and experiences while you travel.

Shop our favorite vacation dresses from Walmart, all under $45, below.