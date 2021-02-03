25 Valentine's Gifts That'll Impress Even Your Pickiest Fashion Friend

Valentine’s Day and Galentine's Day are the holidays that celebrates love, in every way, shape, and form — between you and your significant other, best friend, children, and even pets. It’s a day when you can show the ones you love that you really care and Valentine's Day gifts don’t hurt either.

VDay gifts are so fun to shop for, with clothing in shades of pink and red, glittering jewels, and little personalized keepsakes as well. And whether you’re planning to spend the evening in or go out for a socially-distanced night on the town this year, there's a gift you and your loved ones will cherish this holiday and in the years to come.

Ahead, find the top gifts for everyone you love — yourself included. There’s the splurge-worthy jewelry, cozy pajama sets, festive lingerie, and even baubles for the kids in your circle. And if you're planning on celebrating with friends or a S.O., there are outfit options below you can gift yourself, too. Keep scrolling for gifts for every budget, just in time for the love-filled holiday season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 For The Jewelry Lover Double Heart Necklace Target $20 See on Target If you're on the hunt for that necklace that you can layer on everyday, while still reminding you of the one you love, consider this silver chain with two touching hearts.

2 For The Galentine's Day Party ASOS Curve Mini Dress In Soft Blood ASOS Size 12-28 $40 See on ASOS Nothing like getting together with your girls on Galentine's Day, and for a zoom gathering this year, choose a comfy oxblood dress with a video-worthy neckline.

3 For The Printed Mask Collector Tie-Dye Face Masks Abacaxi $35 See on Abacaxi Everyone should be wearing a mask, so it might as well be a cute one, right? Try this cotton face mask that comes in a wide range of colorful tie-dye prints, like this pink one that's perfect for Valentine's Day.

4 For A Valentine's Night In Party Pajama Set with Feathers Sleeper Size XS-XXL $290 See on Sleeper Turn your at-home wear into a festive affair with feather-trimmed pajamas that can be worn indoor and out.

5 For The Designer Handbag Obsessive Lee Radziwill Petite Bag Tory Burch $548 See on Tory Burch Add a little whimsy to your tailored uptown look by choosing a structured handbag with cutout hearts on the front.

6 For The Star Wars Fanatic Star Wars: The Mandalorian Valentine's Day 3 Pack Of Socks Target $8 See on Target Add a little bit of extra oomph to your look with a pair of Baby Yoda socks, printed with hearts.

7 For The Romantic Cupid Plunge Underwired Bra Agent Provocateur Size 32B-36E $180 See on Agent Provocateur Whether you're slipping into some fun lingerie under a basic white tee or planning an evening with your S.O., this printed sheer bra is just the thing to set hearts a-flutter.

8 For The Ring Lover Goldfilled Stackers Bon Bon Whims $35 See on Bon Bon Whims If you love rings but don't want anything too flashy, try this personalized stack to remind you of anyone who brings love into your life, from a friend to a S.O.

9 For The Homebody Corey Short in Petal Stripe Morgan Lane Size P-XL $208 See on Morgan Lane With all the days you've been spending at home, it's high time you update your loungewear selection, like with these silk tap shorts in a subtle pink and white stripe.

10 For A Zoom Valentine's Day Party Splurge Myrtle Blush Gingham Silk Puff Sleeve Top Markarian Size 0-14 $695 See on Markarian For any zoom VDay parties, you want to look the part even if the festivities are virtual. Channel "Bridgerton" in a corset top with dramatic sleeves from Markarian.

11 For The Dog Parent Custom Mini Shirley Leather Bag Staud $350 See on Staud Do you love your dog more than most people? Do you want to show him or her off to the world? Of course you do. This Valentine's Day, give yourself the gift of the chicest personalized pet accessory out there.

12 For Valentine's Date Night Midi Slip Dress In Fire SVNR Size XS-L $295 See on SVNR Love a good '90s look? Slip dresses are paramount to that vibe. And perfect for a Valentine's Day date night, even if it's spent lounging and watching movies.

13 For The Jewelry Collector Heart Jewelry Case Mark & Graham $59 See on Mark & Graham If they already have a ton of jewelry, give a heart-shaped case to keep them safe in. It comes in pretty pink colors and it zips all the way around the outside, which is perfect for travel.

14 For The One Who Loves Everything Red Nula Soft Bra and Thong Taryn Winters Size S-L $180 See on Taryn Winters Sure, everyone loves a good selection of black lingerie, but Valentine's Day is the time to branch out. Try this comfortable and chic red and pink mesh set from Taryn Winters for a special evening or everyday wear alike.

15 For The Shoe Aficionado Gigi Ankle Boot Chelsea Paris $495 See on Chelsea Paris If you're sick of the sneaker-wearing days and itching for a way to elevate your everyday denim, try this pair of embossed leather booties with a chunky heel in a Valentine's Day-friendly color.

16 For The One Who Loves Flowers The Classic Bundle Venus et Fleur $149 See on Venus et Fleur To set the mood this Valentine's Day, buy a floral arrangement that will last a year. Bet you couldn't say that about the arrangement from the corner store. And, what's more, this set comes with two mini blooms as well as a candle for a little extra fragrance boost.

17 For Your S.O.-Turned-Office Mate Airpods Colorware $389 See on Colorware Are you and your S.O. both working from home? Do they like to blast tunes while you prefer a more silent setting? Give them the gift of a customizable pair of Apple airpods this Valentine's Day—because nothing says love like shared silence.

18 For The Spa Lover Solid Robe Kate Spade Size XS-XL $78 See on Kate Spade Bring the spa to you. This robe will keep you nice and cozy before your early-morning Zoom meetings and during late night Netflix binges alike. It's part of a specially-curated collection for Kate Spade in honor of Valentine's Day by Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

19 For The One Who Loves Arm Candy Only Love Stack Roxanne Assoulin $45 See on Roxanne Assoulin If you're a bracelet lover who enjoys a colorful stack, Roxanne Assoulin is a great go-to. Assorted and cheerful, this 'Only Love' set is a great Valentine's Day surprise.

20 For The Letter Writer Love Letter Notecards Set Dear Annabelle $80 See on Dear Annabelle Letter writing is still going strong, as it should. This set of heart-printed hugs and kisses note cards is just the right amount of cute.

21 For Your Little Ones Heart to Heart Set Super Smalls $33 See on Super Smalls Start them young with a jewelry gift of hearty-shaped baubles for your kiddies. Warning, though, it's a slippery slope: one day they'll be wearing them in diamonds.

22 For Your Furry Child Original Stripe Martingale If It Barks $33 See on If It Barks Your furry children deserve a gift just as much as you do—perhaps more. 'If It Barks' allows for totally custom grosgrain ribbon collars in a wide range of widths, sizes, and color combinations.

23 For The Puzzle Fiend Full Blush Puzzle Piecework $30 See on Piecework There's nothing like a puzzle to pass the time. And this special edition style is perfect for the floral-filled February holiday.

24 For Your Flowers Vietri Hibiscus Glass Bud Vase Bergdorf Goodman $54 See on Bergdorf Goodman Whether your floral arrangements were a gift from the one you love, or you shopped them for yourself, put them in a vase that's just as pretty as they are.