VB has achieved so much since her '90s pop star days, but her roots – and Posh Spice alter ego – remain. So it makes sense that Victoria Beckham is launching a Spice Girls-inspired lipstick as an ode to her beginnings in showbiz.

The designer and beauty brand owner announced that she would be naming her next lipstick 'Posh,' with reference to her early career as a performer with the Spice Girls.

“I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls," VB wrote on Victoria Beckham Beauty's Instagram page. "I can’t say it would’ve been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms."

“I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice," she continued. "After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from the nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams. This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick."

She finished by saying: "Lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it. Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all," before adding, "Posh is back."

No doubt Spice Girls fans will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on the upcoming launch, which is still shrouded in mystery. In fact, we currently have no clue what colour the lipstick will be, what the formula will be like, or how it will be packaged. But one thing's for sure: it will be chic.

If I had to guess, I'd probably shoot for a '90s style brown-nude shade, which will hopefully suit all skin tones and look great accompanied with a range of eye makeup looks thanks to its subtle nature.

Only time will tell, but in the mean time, you can sign up to be the first to know at VBB's website before the lipstick launches on Saturday, Oct. 3. Eeeeeep!