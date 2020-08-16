Odd are, by now you've seen the strawberry dress. You know the one... That floaty, ethereal style that's taken over Instagram and TikTok feeds everywhere? Yeah, thought so. But before you excitedly gear up to go and buy your own, be aware that the magical frock comes with a rather hefty price tag of £375. For real. Luckily, the high street is serving up some great strawberry dress dupes, which may not be exact matches, but are still just as beautiful and definitely more affordable.

The strawberry dress first reached viral status after Tess Holliday wore hers to the Grammys, pre-pandemic, in January. Fashion fans flocked to NYC-based designer Lirika Matoshi's Instagram page to learn more about the beloved style, and sales spiked, even mid-way through a global health emergency.

Lirika Matoshi's bestseller is pink and red, and covered in sparkly strawberries. The dress has a deep-V neckline, midi length, and floaty skirt. Vogue described the style pretty perfectly, call it a dress "that Cinderella, a toddler, and a A-list celebrity would all happily wear."

The style has been praised for being universally flattering and comes in sizes XS to XXL, making it accessible to shop for different body types.

Sadly the price tag has made it unattainable for many; converted into GBP it costs £375.58, but that's before shipping (from the U.S.) and hefty import fees, so it could easily end up closer to around £450.

The high street has a magical selection of great dupes though, which while not exactly the same as the strawberry dress, but have plenty to offer, from similar strawberry details to floaty, ethereal silhouettes, and floaty fabrics.