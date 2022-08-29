Celebrity Beauty
From classic red lips to soft glam, the celebs went all out.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Some of the music industry’s brightest stars went all out in the makeup department at the 2022 VMAs. From T. Swift’s red lipstick to Ashley Graham’s metallic eyeshadow, here are 10 must-see makeup looks from the night.
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo used the Charlotte Tilbury Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo in Super Blue to give Lizzo a blue metallic lip look.