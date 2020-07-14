Shopping

Our 15 Favorite Designer Pieces From Amazon & Vogue's New Storefront Launch

Amazon Fashion is continuing to support the retail industry with the launch of 10 new designers on their Common Threads storefront today. The storefront, which launched in May 2020 in partnership with the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund's A Common Thread fundraising initiative, was created to support independent fashion businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic by giving them access to Amazon's immense customer base and first-class fulfillment resources. Not only is this great news for the fashion community, but it's also exciting for shoppers, since some of America's most talented up-and-coming and established designers are now more accessible than ever. Supporting the fashion industry while discovering new artists? It's a win win.

The designers you'll be able to shop on the Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion storefront as of today are Anna Sui, Aross Girl, Billy Reid, Bonnie Young, Colovos, Cushnie, Deveaux, lemlem, Marina Moscone, Thakoon. They join designers like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Adam Lippes, Chloe Gosselin, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Morgan Lane, and more (here's a full list of the designers you can find on the Common Threads storefront). And yes — though it may feel like you're shopping from a small-scale indie boutique — you'll still get your free, two-day Prime shipping.

Ready to dive into these straight-off-the-runway finds? Then scroll on to shop some of our favorite pieces launching on Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion storefront today.

From the Japanese-sourced denim to the timeless fit, these Thakoon jeans are the type of quality wardrobe staple that you will wear for years. Thai-American designer Thakoon Panichgul is known for his elegant but easy-to-wear designs and his celebrity clientele include Michelle Obama and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Bonnie Young's eponymous collection features artful, modern designs — but they also cost a small fortune, and rightfully so. But lucky for those of us who may not be able to snag one of her gorgeous dresses, she also has a line of powerful slogan tees (and sweatshirts). This one reads "FOR NATURE DOES NOT CORRUPT."

These thoughtfully designed sneakers are so much more than another pair of white high-tops. The slim silhouette makes them feel a little more like a Chelsea boot than a bulky basketball sneaker and they even have an elastic ankle that allows you to slip them on and off without untying them.

Amazon's storefront even includes rare discounts, like 85% off this leopard print mini dress from Cushnie. Be warned: sizing on these sale items is extremely limited, but there are a few really amazing deals so if you keep your eye out, you might get lucky.

For less than $200, this ARoss Girl dress is a steal (compared to the usual $1,000+ price tags). To sweeten the deal, this dress can be easily styled for year-round wear, so you'll get a ton of use out of it.

This straight-off-the-runway T-shirt by Anna Sui is a rare 20% off right now. Pair it with denim shorts, distressed jeans, or take a queue from the catwalk and pair it with a pink satin suit.

Pair this sunshine-yellow number with brown leather sandals and a floppy hat in summer. Once fall comes around, it'll look equally chic with knee-high boots.

Billy Reid is one of the few men's wear designer's currently featured on the Common's Thread storefront. Headquartered in Florance, Alabama, the brand produces classic menswear — the type you want to steal from the man in your life. Borrow one from the boys with this oversized denim shirt; It'll look effortlessly cool paired with everything from denim cutoffs to floral minis.

It's almost impossible to believe you can score this whimsical, Anna Sui frock on Amazon, right off the Spring 2020 runway. This is the type of dress you buy to pass down to your children — and trust me, they'll thank you.

It's hard to pick a favorite piece from supermodel Liya Kebede's artisan-driven line lemlem, but this dreamy blue one-piece stands out for its stunning versatility.

Handmade in Italy, these timeless Marina Moscone leather sandals will be your favorite summer sandals for years.

Made of 100% pure silk, these decadently soft lounge pants pair best with a straw hat and tropical cocktail.

Forget the dress and make a statement at your next formal event in these swoon-worthy pants instead.

Once the co-creative directors of Helmet Lang and founders of luxury denim label Habitual, Michael and Nicole Colovo's award-winning eponymous collection is focused on creating sustainable luxury fashion. Unsurprisingly, some of the brand's best pieces are their denim, like this asymmetrical skirt with its raw edge and fit and flare silhouette.

Although denim might be at the heart of the Colovos brand, it offers more than just jeans. Made of 100% wool and accented with cool, motorcycle-chic zippers, this warm cropped jacket is a must-have addition to your outerwear arsenal.