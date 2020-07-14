Our 15 Favorite Designer Pieces From Amazon & Vogue's New Storefront Launch

Amazon Fashion is continuing to support the retail industry with the launch of 10 new designers on their Common Threads storefront today. The storefront, which launched in May 2020 in partnership with the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund's A Common Thread fundraising initiative, was created to support independent fashion businesses in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic by giving them access to Amazon's immense customer base and first-class fulfillment resources. Not only is this great news for the fashion community, but it's also exciting for shoppers, since some of America's most talented up-and-coming and established designers are now more accessible than ever. Supporting the fashion industry while discovering new artists? It's a win win.
The designers you'll be able to shop on the Common Threads: Vogue x Amazon Fashion storefront as of today are Anna Sui, Aross Girl, Billy Reid, Bonnie Young, Colovos, Cushnie, Deveaux, lemlem, Marina Moscone, Thakoon. They join designers like 3.1 Phillip Lim, Adam Lippes, Chloe Gosselin, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Morgan Lane, and more (here's a full list of the designers you can find on the Common Threads storefront). And yes — though it may feel like you're shopping from a small-scale indie boutique — you'll still get your free, two-day Prime shipping.