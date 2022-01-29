40 Weird But Genius Beauty Products With Near-Perfect Reviews

With so many weird beauty products out there, it can be hard to tell the difference between those that are legit, and those you should skip. Sure, that hand lotion may look like a banana, which is super fun, but will it actually make your hands softer or is it just the packaging that’s a-peel-ing?

That’s why I’ve sorted through hundreds of products on Amazon to find the most genius things you didn’t know you needed in your beauty arsenal. How do you know they’re the real deal? Amazon shoppers — some of the most opinionated people on the internet — have left these products almost perfect reviews. Every single one of these products has over 4 stars on the online retailer, a hard benchmark to surpass.

This list has amazing products you probably didn’t know existed. Want to hop on the Y2K trend? There’s a body glitter for that. There’s also an adorable blush that doubles as a heart-shaped cheek stamp, an ultra-moisturizing face mask that looks like frosting, and eyebrow soap that gives you trendy, fluffy brows. Yes, these things are strange but they’re so useful. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite beauty essentials, and get ready to click “add to cart” over and over again.

1 The Exfoliating Clay Mask That Bubbles To Let You Know It’s Working Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon There’s something special about the way a bubble mask feels against your skin, and this one by Elizavecca delivers every time. Using a powerful combination of green tea extract, charcoal powder, and lavender extract, this mask works to detox, remove blackheads, and exfoliate your skin while providing a satisfying carbonated sensation. One thrilled Amazon shopper wrote: “I'm not a huge mask person, but I have to say it's fun and did leave my face softer and tighter. I looked like a cloud!!!!”

2 These Super Soft Makeup Brushes That Look Like Unicorn Horns AMMIY Unicorn Makeup Brushes, 10 pieces Amazon $7 See On Amazon You may not be able to apply your makeup with unicorn hair brushes, but these iridescent makeup brushes that look like fabulous unicorn horns are the next best thing. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this 10 piece makeup brush set has extremely soft, cruelty-free bristles that one reviewer said is on par with $100 brushes.

3 The Vegan Glitter Gel That You Can Use Almost Anywhere Unicorn Snot Biodegradable Holographic Body Glitter Gel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Bring the party with you wherever you go with Unicorn Snot body glitter gel. The biodegradable formula is both vegan and cruelty-free, so you can get glam without worrying about the effects of your good time. Beyond that, this doesn’t need a primer or an adhesive and you can use it anywhere, from your hair and brows to your cheeks and lips. Reviewers appreciated how the gel dried quickly and delivers the “perfect amount of sparkle.” It’s available in a bunch of different colors, including blue, purple, yellow, and pink.

4 These Velvet Scrunchies That Help Prevent Hair Breakage Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies, 5 Pack Amazon $6 See On Amazon These velvet scrunchies may have a similar vibe to your grandma’s couch, but the super soft fabric is as comfortable on your wrist as it is in your hair. Reviewers remark that these scrunchies hold all different hair types without leaving creases, breaking hair, or tugging at your scalp. Available in 11 different combinations, these gorgeous scrunchies are a practical yet fun accessory, which is why they have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

5 This Ultra-Hyrdating Face Mask That Looks Like Frosting I DEW CARE Cake My Day Hydrating Wash-Off Face Mask Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every day can feel as great as your birthday with this hydrating face mask that looks — and smells — like a sprinkle-topped cake. Don’t let the jimmies fool you, this face mask has hyaluronic acid, squalane, and glacier water which provide deep hydration and moisture retention with just five to 10 minutes of use. The rest is all, well, frosting.

6 This Eyebrow Soap Kit That Will Give You Full, Feathery Brows Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you love the full, feathery look of soap brows, you can achieve the look with this brow soap kit. The clear balm will help style and set your natural eyebrows, and can be used by itself or with an eyebrow pencil to create trendy, full brows without the use of a brow pencil. “My brows stay fluffy and full all day long. I no longer fill them, they look so full! Love this product,” one reviewer exclaimed.

7 The Best-Selling Hair Remover That You Can Take Everywhere Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon The Finishing Touch hair remover discreetly and painlessly removes any unwanted facial hair or peach fuzz without irritating your skin. Unlike other hair removal devices, this is portable and can be tucked into your handbag for a quick pass along your skin. The device is available in eight colors and has a whopping 67,100 perfect five-star reviews.

8 These Hair Accessories That Create The Perfect Braid Every Time Teenitor 2 Pairs Hair Braid Accessories Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you struggle to create great updos or even simple braids, this four-piece set of hair accessories can certainly help. The looped ends are made of a flexible, bendable plastic, while the angled straight end maneuvers through your hair to create braids, twists, ponytails, and more. It works with all hair types and users say it’s easy to create sleek looks with this.

9 The Eyeliner That Gives You A Flawless, Smudge-Free Cat Eye L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Flash Cat Eye Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Amazon $8 See On Amazon Eyeliner aficionados know it’s all about the flick — this liquid eyeliner from L’Oreal Paris gives you the control you need to place the product exactly where you want it thanks to a smudge-proof formula and easy-to-use stencil. Reviewers love the staying power of this waterproof eyeliner, with shoppers noting how the stencil allows them to create a perfect wing every time, going so far as to call it “goof proof.”

10 A Peach Scented Foot Mask That Has 10,000 Five-Star Reviews Plantifique Peach Feet Peeling Mask 2 Pack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Without the use of harsh chemicals, this peach scented foot mask exfoliates your foot’s skin at the deepest level possible, removing calluses and dry skin. Just soak your feet in warm water for 20 minutes, wear these socks for 90 minutes, and the combo of lactic acid, aloe vera, and peach kernel will work its magic over the next week. The result is baby soft feet that are sandal-ready for summer. The mask has garnered over 10,000 perfect five-star reviews, so you know it works.

11 The Finely Milled Face Powder That Subtly Highlights Your Skin W7 Banana Dreams Loose Face Powder Amazon $5 See On Amazon Finding a setting powder that works (and doesn’t break the bank) can seem like an impossible task. Fortunately, W7’s Banana Dreams loose powder understands the assignment. The brightening formula is weightless, which is ideal for setting your foundation or concealer. Reviewers love how the vegan powder reduces and prevents shine and adds a subtle highlight to their skin and particularly praise its fine consistency. “I love how finely milled this product is! it melts into my skin perfectly and is perfect for powdering my primer. I do that to help my face stay matte longer. This product will clearly last a long time since a little goes a long way,” one five-star reviewer raved.

12 A Moisturizing Lip Balm That Creates A Custom-For-You Color Winky Lux Color Changing Flower Jelly Lip Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon This lip balm delivers a sheer wash of color that adjusts to the pH level of your skin, giving you a custom color that’s perfect for you. I own this exact shade, and it’s perfect for those mornings I only have the energy to swipe lip balm somewhere in the direction of my face. Reviewers love the pretty packaging and how silky the balm makes their lips feel. “This is the best for moisturizing your lips and it’s gives you a little hint of color. It has the prettiest flower inside the lipstick itself,” one reviewer wrote. “I really appreciate the look. It’s not overwhelming in terms of tint and it really doesn’t have an overpowering scent.”

13 A Rechargeable Skin Scrubber That Takes Your Cleanser To A New Level GUGUG Skin Scrubber Skin Spatula Amazon $23 See On Amazon I own this GUGUG skin scrubber, and passing the gently vibrating tool across my face is like having a facial any time I like. The cleaner comes with two separate silicone covers and four modes, that clean or lift your skin, depending on what you need on any given day. This skin scrubber also features a convenient USB charger and button start.. Reviewers love how the GUGUG lifts dirt from their pores, with one happy shopper saying: “I’m addicted to getting the nastiness outta my pores [...] it is definitely worth the money!”

14 A Rejuvenating Cream That Moisturizes Without Being Greasy COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Amazon $29 See On Amazon The formula in this revitalizing cream by COSRX includes 96% snail mucin, which works to rejuvenate and soothe dry, dehydrated skin. Reviewers love how the lotion dissolves into their skin completely without feeling greasy or tacky and fixes a wide variety of issues. “More than any product I have ever used, the Snail Mucin essence has addressed all of my skin concerns and far exceeded my expectations. It moisturizes without being oily/greasy, it evens out my skin tone and texture, made the acne scars (which were minor) vanish, plumped my skin, and calmed my almost constantly aggravated sensitive skin,” one happy user wrote.

15 A Microfiber Bear Headband With So Many Uses I DEW CARE Brown Bear Face Wash Headband Amazon $6 See On Amazon Keep your hair out of your face while putting on makeup, working out, or washing your skin with this too-cute brown bear headband. This headband is super soft and stretchy, making it comfortable to wear on top of your head. Despite being adorable, this headband is practical, as one reviewer pointed out: “Of all the headbands that I’ve bought, this one is the best that I’ve found to fit my needs. I have a TON of baby hairs that stick out even when using most headbands, but this one is the perfect balance between stretchy yet tight enough to hold everything in place.”

16 The Mayo-Looking Hair Mask That Fortifies Your Strands TONYMOLY Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Pack Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re intrigued by a mayo hair mask but the idea of putting a condiment on your scalp is a little off, give your hair a little TLC with Haeyo Mayo. The nutrient-packed hair mask uses egg yolks and shea butter to keep frizz at bay and seal split ends. It looks like mayonnaise but smells like pleasant vanilla and is truly effective as a deep conditioner. “This stuff really works wonders on damaged hair! After years of dying and heat styling I sought this out to help repair my fried split ends. It has really made a difference,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I use it once a week as a hair mask, so I apply it to dry hair (focusing on the ends) and leave it in for about 20-30 minutes. It moisturizes without weighing my baby fine hair down.”

17 This Best-Selling Cream That Strengthens Nails & Softens Cuticles Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you love doing at-home manicures, then you need this nail strengthening cream that uses calcium, vitamins, and jojoba oil to harden nails and soften cuticles. Ideal for preventing splits, peels, and cracks, it boasts over 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it’s a game-changer for damaged nails. “Amazing! [...] My nails have NEVER been this healthy looking and strong,” raved one fan.

18 A Cute Yet Functional Makeup Sponge With A 4.6-Star Rating Ally Things BeautyThirsty Lemon Makeup Sponge Amazon $13 See On Amazon Bring a little levity to your makeup routine with this latex-free beauty sponge. The lemon-shaped sponge isn’t just sweet, it can be used wet or dry and is designed to reach every itty bitty corner of your face — the tip contours, the body blends, and the bottom conceals. “Made me switch from brushes to this beauty blender,” one happy reviewer wrote. “I absolutely adore this.”

19 This 12-Pack Of Dermaplaning Tools With A 4.8-Star Rating Tinkle Eyebrow Razor, 12 Razors Amazon $7 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these dermaplaning tools, which have over 29,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. These easy-to-use facial razors have retro packaging but work like the best modern tools to shape your brows, remove any unwanted facial hair, and exfoliate your skin. Reviewers are absolutely obsessed with these razors, calling them a “game changer.”

20 An Expensive-Feeling Palette With Glow-In-The-Dark Shadows DE'LANCI Neon Eyeshadow Palette Glow in the Dark Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you like to get creative with your eyeshadow, this glow-in-the-dark eyeshadow palette is a must-have for nights out. It comes with a 24 neon, glitter, and matte shadows that glow under black lights, and some even have little glittery stars in them for a wow-worthy look. Amazon shoppers say the shadow offers great coverage and feels more expensive than it is.

21 The Powder & Lotion Duo That Helps Prevent Chafing Fresh Body FB Lady Anti-Monkey Butt Powder & Fresh Breasts Lotion Amazon $18 See On Amazon This hypoallergenic set of powder and lotion helps prevent friction and chafing as well as the associated odors that can accompany them. The cornstarch-based lotion feels cool and soft against your skin while keeping your chest feeling fresh and dry. Meanwhile, the talc-free powder uses calamine and cornstarch to relive irritation in areas that rub together. “Love the way it goes on like a lotion so it’s not messy, but dries like a powder,” one thrilled shopper wrote in a five-star review.

22 A Slim Hair Wand For Making Flawless Ringlets MBHAIR 9mm Wand Hair Curler Amazon $25 See On Amazon Create a flawless curly hair look with this hair wand. The 9-millimeter barrel is perfect for making delicate, tight waves and ringlets, and the hot pink color will look great sitting out on your bathroom counter or vanity, and the auto-off feature after an hour makes this a safer to use iron. The temperature can be adjusted from 176 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has a ceramic coating to keep your curls from turning frizzy. Reviewers appreciate the flexibility of this wand, which can be used for all hair types and to make tight curls, waves, spirals, and loose curls.

23 A Plush Memory Foam Bath Pillow That Stays Securely In Place Gorilla Grip Comfort Slip Resistant Waterproof Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon Some bath pillows slip and slide around in your tub, but not this one. Gorilla Grip’s pillow is made from thick, comfortable memory foam with a waterproof exterior. But there’s a big reason why this is the best-selling bath pillow on Amazon: the two-panel design has suction cups on both panels, so it truly stays put. It comes in seven different colors and three sizes, so you can create the perfect luxury bath experience in any tub.

24 A Set Of Reusable False Eyelashes That You Put On Like Mascara KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Bond & Seal Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you hate tossing your false eyelashes after a single use, this eyelash extension set is a great alternative. Each eyelash in the set of 24 can be reused three times, and you can use them alone or paired together to create different looks. It comes with a double-sided bond and seal adhesive that is as easy to use as swiping on mascara and keeps your lashes in place all day long. Reviewers note these lashes dry quickly and can stay put through all kinds of tears.

25 These “Zombie” Face Masks That Hydrate & Brighten Skin Zombie Beauty Zombie Pack (8-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These zombie beauty face masks are a great alternative to more expensive at-home facial treatments. The fan favorite formula is made from hydrating, firming ingredients like sea buckthorn extract, albumin, and aloe vera. These superstar ingredients do almost everything from lifting and hydrating skin to brightening your complexion. You may look like a zombie when this is on, but you’ll emerge totally fresh faced.

26 The Quick & Easy Spray That Makes Your Hair Look Fuller Toppik Hair Building Fibers Amazon $25 See On Amazon This Keratin protein treatment locks with your hair to provide a natural, fuller look that’s resistant to wind and rain. Available in eight colors, the spray is for all hair types and textures and washes out with shampoo. Reviewers love this spray’s ability to cover up thin spots and add fullness to their locks, which is why it has over 15,500 five-star reviews

27 A Heart-Shaped Blush Stamp That Is Easy To Blend KAJA Cheeky Stamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon Have a little fun with your makeup routine by incorporating the mega-adorable cheeky stamps by KAJA. This blush’s applicator is a heart-shaped stamp that reveals an easy-to-blend formula that offers a sheer but buildable finish available in seven different shades. One reviewer appreciated how easy it was to apply the blush, writing, “it was nice because it’s not powder and you can rub it on your face like a lotion.”

28 The Cult-Favorite Device For The Perfect At-Home Pedi PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Removers Rechargeable Amazon $25 See On Amazon Can’t get a pedicure? Reach for this electric callus remover for salon results at home. The callus remover comes with fine-, regular-, and coarse heads, so you can find the exact texture that’s right for your skin. Plus, the entire body is waterproof, so you can use this tool in the tub without worry. The Pritech has over 22,000 five-star reviews on Amazon because it’s so easy (and satisfying!) to use.

29 The Super Cute Octopus That Exfoliates Your Skin TONYMOLY Tako Black Head Scrub Stick Amazon $13 See On Amazon This adorable octopus-looking stick has a subtle sea salt scent, and uses a mix of marine plant extracts, black mud, and charcoal to reduce oil and exfoliate your skin. There’s no reality where blackheads are fun, but it can be fun to clear the pesky little irritants from your skin. “I have never found a product that has [come] close to removing so many [blackheads] especially in one use,” one thrilled reviewer wrote.

30 A Clever, Space-Saving Makeup Bag That Turns Into A Tray Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Makeup Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Ideal for travel and small spaces, this drawstring makeup organizer creates a lay-flat tray when you open it, making it easy to find what you need. It has a stylish quilted exterior that looks just as nice as a traditional makeup bag and includes loops and zipper pockets to keep your cosmetics organized and in place. This polyester makeup bag is machine washable, so you never have to stress about any spills.

31 An Electric Face Massage Kit That Only Looks Expensive Amirce 2 in 1 Electric Face Massager Amazon $18 See On Amazon Grab this battery-operated electric face massager kit and give your skin the massage it deserves. The battery-powered devices have two different heads: a roller for cheeks and neck, and a T-shaped head for your chin and nose. One reviewer noted how well made the massagers are, writing, “I am truly impressed with the care that went into them. They feel well made and feel amazing against your skin.”

32 An Adorable Set Of Lip Plumpers That Also Moisturize Sanvalley Lip Plumper Amazon $13 See On Amazon These lip plumping treatments come in two cute miniature bottles: one for daytime use and one to wear at night while you sleep. Formulated with ingredients like ginger, peppermint oil, and vitamin E, they’ll moisturize your lips and provide that signature tingling sensation that can make lips look and feel fuller. “I have very thin lips that are always dry and was concerned that I would need to apply this consistently throughout the day to get the desired result. Not the case!” one reviewer wrote. “I applied the day gloss in the morning and within 20 minutes saw great results. I didn’t need a second application until the evening moisturizing gloss before bed.”

33 This Chalk That Temporarily Colors Your Hair Madellena Hair Chalk Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you can’t commit to purple or blue hair fully, play with your locks with this easy-to-use hair chalk. The water soluble, allergy-friendly formula can give you fun highlights in 10 different colors, and each pen works for 80 applications. Reviewers note this chalk is easy to apply and simply comes off in the shower when you’re ready to refresh your look. “Love how creamy the chalk is. It provides good coverage even on darker hair,” one reviewer wrote.

34 The Reusable Sheet Mask Covers That Keeps Your Skincare In Place Lindo Silimask - Reusable Silicone Holder for Sheet Masks Amazon $11 See On Amazon Sheet masks are great, but the challenge is when they start slipping the moment you move. Enter these silicone face mask covers that reviewers love. Gently put your favorite face mask on your face, then place the silicone cover over it and loop over your ears. This thick, nonslip, yet comfortable holder will ensure you get the benefit of your mask without worrying about slipping or sliding product. And you can wash these holders to use over and over again.

35 This Color Changing Gel Nail Polish That Has Reviewers Blown Away MEFA Color Changing Gel Nail Polish Set (20-Count) Amazon $36 See On Amazon This gel nail polish set may look like your average set with 20 gorgeous colors and both a shiny and matte topcoat, but in addition to the solid and glittery shades, this set also includes color-changing polishes that result in an ombre-like effect. Reviewers appreciated how well their nails looked with minimal prep, with one happy shopper writing how much they loved the “beautiful vibrant colors. [Two] coats and they give you solid coverage!!”

36 This Spray-On Foundation That Makes You Look Airbrushed Jerome Alexander MagicMinerals AirBrush Foundation & Kabuki Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Jerome Alexander airbrush foundation offers buildable coverage and a matte finish that won’t get cakey. It comes with a kabuki brush for easy application that ends up looking magazine-worthy. “This stuff is AMAZING!! Looks like I'm airbrushed,” raved one fan on Amazon. Beyond the beautiful application, this foundation has hyaluronic acid, argireline, and matrixyl 3000 to brighten and hydrate your skin.

37 The Banana-Shaped Lotion That Moisturizes Like Magic TONYMOLY Magic Food Banana Hand Milk Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t let the novelty packaging fool you: this banana hand milk works overtime to hydrate your hands. The banana bread-scented formula is chock full of milk protein, coconut oil, and banana extract to keep your skin soft and smooth. Oh, and that banana shape is actually a squeezable tube, making this easy to apply. One thrilled shopper wrote: “Super cute, and the scent smells exactly like real bananas. But it doesn’t hold the smell too long, and my hands feel super moisturized for the entire day with just a little bit put on. Perfect size to throw in your bag, without any sharp tube corners or for it to accidentally spill open.”

38 A 10-In-One Primer That Smells Like Marshmallows NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Marshmellow Smoothing Primer Amazon $17 See On Amazon The perfect blend of makeup and skincare, this smoothing primer from cult-favorite beauty brand NYX does way more than simply prep your skin for makeup. In addition to providing a smooth, even canvas for any look, this primer helps hydrate and balance your skin. With a faint marshmallow scent and an applicator that looks tasty enough to sandwich in a s’more, this product is as fun as it is practical.

39 A Warming Face Mask That Smells So Soothing MegRhythm Kao Gentle Steam Eye Mask (5-Count) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Everyone needs a little less stress in their lives, and this set of five eye masks aims to help you relax and unwind in just 20 minutes. The steam mask warms the minute you open the pack — no microwave or power cord required. Available in soothing lavender, stimulating citrus, and unscented, the masks aim to depuff your eyes while you relax. It’s no wonder Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these masks, with several reviewers saying they help with eye strain and headaches.